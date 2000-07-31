Pimento Cheese Spread

A zippy spread-in-a-jar that is good with crackers, for stuffing celery, or as a spread in finger sandwiches.

Recipe by Tara Laine Hoffman

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mash the pimentos using a fork. Mix in cheese, onion, Worcestershire sauce, and mayonnaise. Season to taste with garlic powder and black pepper. Spoon mixture into a container large enough to hold the pimento spread, and store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 91.3mg. Full Nutrition
