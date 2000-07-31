Pimento Cheese Spread
A zippy spread-in-a-jar that is good with crackers, for stuffing celery, or as a spread in finger sandwiches.
This was a delicious and fast recipe. I had this in Kentucky this spring and couldn't wait to get the recipe. Wonderful on crackers!Read More
The onion amt. is in error. Either the writer used a sweet vidalia onion (my guess) or they lost their tongue in the war. Use 2T or less grated raw onion or you suffer onion overkill. Traditionally in the south this is made with Velveeta cheese which is why folks my not find it tasting like mom made. It makes the recipe taste sweeter.Read More
Not at all what I was expecting: I was looking for a cheesy filling/spread for my sandwiches, and I got a yellowy onion smelling mush. I tried to eat it, though, but I couldn't have a second bite: I was feeling like munching in an onion. The good point is my girlfriend wasn't close to me at that time (actually, nobody was close to me), for I think she might have wanted to break up with me only because of my breath ;). I may have done a mistake, but I think a whole raw onion for a pound of cheese is WAY too much. Sorry.
Vadalia onion and 4oz of cream cheese help immensely
This isn't like th stuff you buy in the stores, it's BETTER!!! Quick and easy with a great flavor. Just enough mayo to incorporate everything, not overpower the pimento and other flavors.
I liked the recipe. I have tried it with cream cheese before, and think it would be a nice addition to this recipe. I read the reviews before making and also reduced the onion to about 2 tbsp. I added more mayo also. Maybe a bit too much because I didn't drain the pimentos because I like the extra flavor it adds.
Not what I was expecting. This did not go over well at all. It certainly did not taste like mom's pimento cheese. I had to promise my husband to pitch this recipe. Sorry.
I absolutely love this spread. I have never liked the pimento cheese that you buy at the store, and until 1999 had naever had any I liked. A co-worker gave me this recipe and I have been making it every since....
I wish I'd read the reviews before I made this. Way too much onion. It overpowered everything else. I'll have to at least double the ingredients to even out the onion amount and I really just don't have enough cheese for that. This was a huge disappointment. I think if you halve the onion (AT LEAST), it'll be just about right.
Awesome recipe. I like mine a little spicy, so I dump a tablespoon of red pepper flakes in it. Awesome!
Maybe my boyfriend and I just like onions way too much, but I really liked this! Only thing, I like more mayo in mine than that.
I left out the onion and it was pretty good, though just traditional pimento cheese in my humble opinion. I can't see putting THAT much onion in.
This recipe is not what I expected for pimento cheese. The onion amount is extreme overkill.
WAY TOO MUCH ONION!!!! Maybe a 1/4 cup? Of a sweet onion. I used a large yellow onion as directed.
This recipe was quick and easy. However it was a little too oniony. Next time I will only use about 1/2 the onion. But there will definitely be a next time.
This was very good & I have never liked the store bought spread. I made some alterations based on personal preference...I used shredded Monterrey & Colby Cheese, 1 tsp onion powder, just less than 1/2 cup mayo & (sortof) drained the pimentos. It was a little runny at first, but came together well in the fridge overnight. Will try it with cream cheese next time.
Definitely needs less onion.
Well...I halved the recipe & only used about a tablespoon of grated onion, which was PLENTY. I also used 3-4 tablespoons of mayo. One tblsp. would not bind a whole pound of cheese together for sure. I cannot imagine using a whole large onion in this. In 4 pounds of cheese...maybe. It was pretty good. Oh and I grilled it. That made it better.
Really good on pumpernickel toast.
Do like this recipe! I added garlic & onion powder for a little more flavor and would add a bit more mayonnaise to soften it a bit. I did pare down the raw onion quite a bit, even though I love onions. Loved the zip the jalapeño added to it! Will definitely make it again.
I made it and thought the onion was way overpowering. It doesn't need one whole onion.
