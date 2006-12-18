Simple Artichoke Dip
Serve with sliced baguettes or pita chips.
Serve with sliced baguettes or pita chips.
This recipe is the perfect base for any hot artichoke dip. Make it just the way it is 1-1-1 or mix it up with some chopped jalepenos, spinach, green peppers or roasted garlic. Depending on the crowd I serve it to, I adjust it accordingly. The only downfall, there's never enough. When making for a crowd make a quadruple batch at least. It even works in the crock pot.Read More
Very tasty. Would add a 1/2-tablespoon of lemon juice, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and maybe some Worsteshire sauce. Make sure to rinse the artichoke hearts, otherwise fishy taste occurs. Also, bake a few more minutes for extra golden top.Read More
This recipe is the perfect base for any hot artichoke dip. Make it just the way it is 1-1-1 or mix it up with some chopped jalepenos, spinach, green peppers or roasted garlic. Depending on the crowd I serve it to, I adjust it accordingly. The only downfall, there's never enough. When making for a crowd make a quadruple batch at least. It even works in the crock pot.
Very tasty. Would add a 1/2-tablespoon of lemon juice, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and maybe some Worsteshire sauce. Make sure to rinse the artichoke hearts, otherwise fishy taste occurs. Also, bake a few more minutes for extra golden top.
I've been making this dip for years also. It's one of my favorites. I add a sprinkle of garlic salt and definitely use Hellman's. Once time for a change I decided to spread the dip on a Boboli' crust and bake it. I cut it up into small slices. Yummy!
My mom used to make this, and I forgot how good it was until I came across the recipe here and made it over the holidays. No one I've served it to believes it's only 3 ingredients. I find that it's easiest to chop the artichokes in the food processor. I also like to mix all the ingredients and let it chill over night so the flavors can blend. It also comes out best if you use freshly grated or 'premium' (found in your grocer's deli case or cheese case) parmesan, rather than the stuff in a can. I also recommend using Hellmann's mayo for the best results. Thanks for reminding me what a simple, but great recipe this is.
Fabulous dip and totally idiot proof! SO simple and so good....this is one of my "go to" recipes when we have company. It turns out best when you use Hellman's mayo....don't use the light mayo, it doesn't work as well! I also throw in a couple of minced garlic cloves.
I frequently make this artichoke dip recipe with the addition of fresh chopped garlic. Fantastic baked as a dip, but also quite delicious when spooned into mini phyllo cups and baked until bubbly ~ rave reviews.
GREAT AND EASY RECIPE!! JUST DONT FORGET TO ADD LEMON JUICE....IVE BEEN MAKING THIS FOR YEARS NOW BUT ALWAYS ADD THE LEMON JUICE IT KICKS IT UP A NOTCH. BIG HIT AT ALL MY PARTIES!!!!! have fun!
Great with a small can of green chiles added.
Thank you. I finally found my favorite dip, from years past. This is the best dip, goes well with a toasted bagel or vegies or any dip friendly foods. Yes, it's true, you can't use generic mayo. I think Helmans or Kraft brand mayo works best.
This is a delicious recipe with these changes -- reduce mayo to 1/2 to 3/4 cup, use 1/2 to 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese (not powdered), and add 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder. Serve in an 8 x 8 casserole dish or something slightly smaller. I'm not a big mayo fan, so I tend to reduce the mayo and add more cheese, but you can play around a bit with the recipe. I've served this a number of times and have always had a great response to it.
I added a couple large cloves of garlic...FABULOUS!
This has been a staple at my family's gatherings for many years. There are so many variations on this, but the simpler versions are always the best. My own recipe is almost identical to this one, except I add about 4 cloves of crushed garlic. Phenomenal. Make sure you use plain canned artichokes, not the marinated kind.
LOVED IT!!! It was a HUGE hit for thanksgiving. I was able to make the night before, so it was easy to take and bake. I made 1+1/2 and added a package of chopped spinach! It was delicious!! Served beautifully in a pie dish!! We enjoyed with ritz and tortilla chips. So yummy! Getting ready to make again for a party tonight!!
Add cayenne (gives it a kick). Also, I use 2 cans drained & rinsed artichoke hearts, and a little lemon juice-perfect!!! I've made this for over 10 years and there's never a drop left. Use real mayo - no light or Miracle Whip! Learned that the hard way years ago...
This is a great easy recipe! I could almost eat it with a spoon. I only had store brand mayonnaise and after reading the importance of name brand mayo in some of the reviews, I decided to use half cup sour cream and half cup mayo with the full cup of parmesan cheese and 15oz. can of artichokes. It was awesome! Me and my brother ate the whole batch before it had a chance to cool. I guess if I was taking it to a party I'd have to triple the recipe. It went great with Melba toast. I'm putt'n it on the list and sending in a picture.
I have also made this dip numerous times. I add garlic, a little bit of onion, and some crab meat to it. Since first reviewing this recipe, I've tried stuffing mushrooms with it...turned out great!
This was really good & everyone loved it. I doubled the recipe and added an extra can of artichokes; also the juice of one lemon, a couple of dashes of worchestire, and some garlic powder. Lined muffin pan with wonton wrappers with 1 tbsp. dip, pinched shut & baked. 3/4 of the mayo was low fat & 1/4 of it was regular Best Foods.
Good but for the amount given 9x13 is too large. Barely filled an 8x8. Added fresh Gruyere and a dash of onion and garlic powder.
Hard to believe to few ingredients could taste so good!!! Delicious!
my husband loves this dip! the only thing that i do different is double up on the artichoke. it still tastes excellent and then it's not so greasy.
Maybe it's because I used store brand mayo, but this was very greasy and not enough ingredients to fill a 9x13. The greasy look was unappetizing so there was a lot left over.
This is a huge hit every time I make it. I add extra parm cheese on top at the end of baking and make sure it gets really golden brown. Everyone absolutely loves it. thank you
Easy to make. Tasted "OK". Way too much grease. After scooping out a spoonful the empty space would backfill with oil. I won't rush to make it again.
Yup, this is my most favorite and easiest to make dip recipe ever. And my guests always love it! I like to add some fresh garlic or garlic powder too. I like to serve this with tortilla chips rather than bread.
So yummy and super easy. I always double it, and ALWAYS add a little white wine. Delicious!
This is a really good base for the infamaous baked artichoke dip. I like adding a garlic clove or two and red pepper flakes. I also puree my artichokes for a smoother texture.
This recipe did not turn out very well. I ended up with a very greasy mess and had to throw it out. I think the problem was I used a brand mayonnaise that has different oils than regular mayonnaise.
Made this recipe for a family party and they couldn't get enough of it! Everyone asked for the recipe.. I used premium shredded parmesan/romano and Hellmans and it was perfect.
I call this the "keep it simple stupid" recipe. I do add one thing,a cup of shredded mozzerella cheese. People go nuts over this one.
This recipe is also great served with big fritos or a buttery cracker... to make it pretty I sprinkle paprika on before baking..
Very Tasting. Very filling. Liked it alought
So easy and so good! I added a bit of lemon juice and garlic powder. Great on sourdough.
This is a fabulous dip!! I added two fresh cloves of minced garlic and the juice from 1/2 lemon. It's quite greasy, but very good even served cold.
great recipe as is! we like to add garlic and a can of diced green chiles.
Let's just say there wasn't much room left in anyone for dinner. :) This involves very little effort and tastes fantastic w/any type of cracker or chip. Definitely use Hellmann's. Thanks Dawn!
I have been making this for years, except my recipe calls for 4 cloves of minced garlic (or more) and I usually cook it a bit longer. Everyone devours it at the holidays! It is so good with baguette slices.
This artichoke dip tastes fabulous, and is so easy! Everyone loves it at parties. Another idea is: form won ton wrappers into mini muffin pans, spoon in some artichoke dip, and bake.
Very delicious- one of my favorite appitizers. However, I would definitely recommend adding garlic and lemon.
I have been making this for years and it is always a huge hit. No one can believe how easy it is to make!
I make this often. Add pressed garlic to taste. I love garlic, and this is wonderful with garlic.
I'm a sucker for all that is hot. Heck, my pancakes have pepper in it, so don't forget a few dashes of cayenne. Just for a zing.
This recipe is so easy to make! I got raves when I made it for Easter dinner. I sprinkled lemon juice over the artichokes before mixing them in and added a little garlic salt. I baked it in a glass bread dish and it took a little longer to warm up, about 10 minutes more.
I make this recipe all the time but add 1 tsp garlic powder and sprinkle paprika on top before baking. It's delicious!
I always made this in a tiny casserole dist maybe 3by 5" and it always called for garlic powder.
This is fantastic! We usually eat this on flavored crackers. You can also quarter fresh bagels and spread the dip on them--bake them in the oven until hot and yummy! I also bake this in a scalloped-edge quiche dish. LOVE IT!
I LOVE this recipe! I have been making it for family holidays for 3 years now! :) People always request it! I do add 2 Tablespoons of lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon(or more) of garlic, with just a touch of pepper. Fabulous!
So simple and delicious. This is always a hit. I agree with others who suggest that you use Hellmans mayo for the best results. I serve with toasted baguette slices.
This recipe is wonderful because the ingredients are on-hand and it is fast. I made it two weekends in a row and everyone loved it.
I'd hoped no one had submitted this simle, spinach free, garlic clove free, pepper free recipe... it is very hard to find a recipe that is sooo delicious and sooo easy. I make it at least once a month (with a tad of garlic salt) and stick it to whatever is in my hand.... it goes with everything! Good job!
We love this dip, but these days I just stick it in a casserole dish and microwave it until it's hot and bubbly. It works just as well.
Simple and delicious!
Works well to make it in the food processor as well - that way you don't have to chop up the artichoke hearts beforehand! :)
This is a little gem of a recipe. You can prepare it fast as is or can doctor it up if you feel like experimenting. I love that there's no dairy in it. I substituted part of the mayo w/trader Joe's wasabi mayo and that turned out to be an excellent way to go!
I just made this with about 1 cup of diced red peppers, with just a bit of ground fennel and a tablespoon or so of parsley - delicious! Easy too.
I threw this together tonight just for fun and served it with tortilla chips. I thought it tasted better at room temperature than when hot. My fiance and I agreed that it seems to lack something, so I might throw in some garlic next time. It might also have been the mayo, as some others have mentioned (I used Kraft). Still, it was tasty and very easy to make.
Loved this dip! Both my sons devoured this. I only used 1/2 c parmesan because I was using fresh grated regianno cheese (sp.?). Very rich, but this makes a great holiday appetizer.
I'm changing my review a bit...still a 4 star though. As name of recipe says, this is really simple. I hadn't made this in a while, so I reread some others reviews. I cut the mayonnaise down to 1/2 cup, and cheese to 3/4 cup, and added a few dashes of garlic powder. I baked it in about a 6" round casserole dish (how there's enough in this recipe for 9x13 I'll never know) for about 25 mins.
Big hit at my holiday get together :) Be sure to rise the artichokes before you use them :)
Killer easy...double batch is a MUST!
I've seen this recipe in so many different places. A friend gave me some leftover dip along with a copy of the recipe way back when and I thought it was really great, I just never found an opportunity to make it until finally I hosted a New Year's Eve party this year and made it. It was a big hit, and I can't tell you how easy it is to make. Just mix the few ingredients together in the dish you're going to bake it in and pop it in the oven. I served the dip with toasted mini rye bread, ritz crackers and garlic wheat thins.
Easy and Excellent!! Even my picky father-in-law liked this! I used lowfat store brand mayo and it came out just fine!
Served this at several occasions and Everyone raved.
Very good. I used Hellman's light mayo and thought it came out tasty. I also added 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 T of lemon juice and worcestershire sauce based on another review. Also used the shredded parmesean cheese.
Dip was great. I had about half the dip left, so I pureed it in the blender, thinned it a little with milk, heated it up and tossed it with pasta. Absolutely yummy - my husband loved it.
Good stuff! I took one reviewer's suggestion and doubled up on the artichokes because I love them. Just be prepared that this makes a less creamy dip and makes it harder to dip celery sticks. I added several drops of hot sauce just to give it a little kick. Not sure how you'd get this in a 9x13. I used an 11x8.
This is almost identical to a recipe I've been using many years. My recipe calls for a can of diced green chiles and using an 8x8 pan instead. This dip is SOOOOOOO yummy!!! You will not be disappointed!
I was heartbroken when I lost my mom's artichoke dip recipe until I found this one. It is so simple and easy, I never expected it to be so delicious! It is a great base recipe, you can add different veggies i.e. drained spinach, garlic, spices, etc. to customize it however you want. I love it!!
This was delicious! I did add some lemon juice as recommended and that added to it. A hit and I will defnitely make it again!
Everyone loved it, but I didn't care for the mayonaise taste. There was none left.
I had this recipe years ago and lost it - I was pleased to see it on here and got busy making it for a dip for my Survivor group. I like to make it hours ahead or preferably the day prior, this allows all those wonderful flavours to marry.
Really can't beat this for it's winning combination of "simple/fast" and "so, so good!" I baked it in a gratin dish, so it needed a few more minutes in the oven, but it was a big hit. I served with packaged crackers and "melba toasts". Very tasty. Thanks bunches for this recipe!
This dip was easy an fast, but I have to warn anyone who has a sensitive stomach! Overall, easy and quick - but not for those with sensitive systems. I learned my lesson!
Just ok
Excellent also added 1 clove of minced garlic and chilled for a couple of hours. Very good.
I have made this recipe twice and both times it turned out great. Definitely add the garlic powder, lemon juice and use Hellmanns Mayonnaise. I added some chopped spinach and Lawry's Seasoned Salt to taste and got rave reviews and requests for the recipe.
VERY GOOD. This is only for a 8x8 dish. Should double the amount because it is too flat even in this size dish.
Pretty good for being so easy. I added chopped mushrooms, and next time I'll add chopped red peppers, too, for some color.
This recipe was so simple and easy. Plus everyone loved it. Great Hit!
It has been many years since I have made an Artichoke/ Spinach Dip. After reviewing about six other recipes, I was happy to adapt this simple recipe based on what I had available and to my taste. So, my recipe included chopped artichoke and spinach, mayonnaise, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, paprika, pepper, topped with Dubliner cheese. I baked this at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Then, served with crackers. My husband LOVED this recipe. As I had cross-referenced with other recipes, and not sure which to favorite, I decided to go with this simple recipe, as I would recommend adding to it as you please.
Yummy! Fast and hit the spot on a cold night. I added garlic powder while mixing to add a little flavor, was glad I did. Thanks for a great easy recipe.
I've made this recipe several time before and everyone liked it, but this time I stepped it up a notch by adding crumbled bacon. I make the recipe with shredded parmesan cheese, like others who have reviewed.
I am baffled at how this can possibly be enough to fit in a 13X9" dish. I used a 9" pie plate and it was still not enough to make more than 1/2" depth.
This is great!! I did add a clove of fresh garlic and 1 T. lemon juice. Delicious!!
This recipe was super easy. But the flavor was nothing special. Didn't have much flavor.
did not turn out good at all dont think i'll try this one again
I made this for an appetizer I needed to bring last night!! Everyone loved it!! I added one can of chopped chilies and a dash of garlic powder! I used fresh grated Parmesan and threw in a handful of Monterey Jack, it was superb served with triscuit triangles with sea salt!!
Fantastic! I always add a small can of chopped green (mild) chiles, which gives it a nice subtle smoky flavor.
Sometimes simple works very well and that is the case for this recipe. I only had artichoke hearts packed in oil so I just rinsed them under hot water to remove as much oil is possible. All chopped up I probably had about 1 cup of the artichoke hearts . I only used 1/4 cup of mayonnaise ( I like to taste more artichoke than mayonnaise) and 4 ounces of freshly grated Parmesan. I found it to be plenty salty so I just added some freshly cracked pepper. It really does not need much else. I especially like the Townhouse focaccia Tuscan crackers for dipping . Those two are a great combo!
This is so incredible! For years, I've been making the Robbie's Recipe copycat recipe of the Houston's spinach and artichoke dip. It is delicious, but cumbersome with many ingredients. This is just as good, gluten free, and low lactose - I used Asiago. I added the garlic and lemon juice, and a splash of Louisiana hot sauce, all of which are in the Robbie's recipe. So easy and delicious!
I adore this recipe! It is so easy and quick! I added one jalapeno diced up and well cleaned for some additional flavor.
I’ve had this recipe for years and it’s a fan favorite. In my opinion, 9x13 pan is too big for this recipe. I make it in a small oval baker that’s only about a 3 C. capacity. I also add 3 cloves of fresh garlic, minced and 1/2 of a small onion, chopped.
Fantastico, Perfetto and Delizioso !
I have been making this for decades. It is an old stand by but it is still great. It is simple. Not only do I squeeze the artichoke hearts, I also chop them. It makes for a smoother consistency and makes it easier to put on a cracker. We always use triskets. Yummy.
Awesome I added some cheddar ,mozzarella and garlic. So good!! Thanks for the recipe
Love this dip I do 1/2 cup mayonnaise and 1/2 cup sour cream instead of 1 cup mayonnaise.
This recipe really is simple and delicious...change as you wish but its so easy why complicate things.
Something went wrong. Mine separated, so it was flooded with oil.
Quick and easy.
Definitely use Hellmans. With Dukes it was very oily.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections