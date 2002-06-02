Dill Dip
My mother gave me this recipe, and told me never to share it, but I think everyone should enjoy it. This dip is definitely better if you make it one day ahead. It can be easily halved, because it makes so much!
The only thing I would change in this recipe would be the amount of seasoning salt, it was too much. Perhaps there was a mistake in quantity? I feel that 1.5 teaspoons of seasoning salt would be sufficient. Also, I agree that it does tend to taste better after sitting in the fridge overnight. Our family will continue to use this recipe!!Read More
Pretty good! Made waaay too much, next time I will halve it, but it was a tasty alternative to store-bought ranchRead More
This dip was great, served it to company and they loved it! Definately make it the night before, as suggested to enhance the flavor. It didn't taste right when I first mixed the ingredients together, but 24hrs later, it was excellent.
If you love simple things, this is for you. I put this dip in a loaf of fresh round bread & then serve it with breads, veggies & chips!
This is a very good dip, but I definitely suggest cutting the season salt in half and go from there. It was way too salty.
I forgot to pick up a dip mix at the store, so I looked for a recipe from scratch and I found this one. I will never use a dip mix from the grocery store again! This was great! I think I might use it for little Christmas handouts next year - just the dry ingredients with a recipe gift tag.THANKS!
Good, basic and reliable vegetable dip. Nothing weird or exotic here, therefore there's nothing not to like. I backed off on the onion quite a bit and used fresh rather than dried parsley.
This dip was SO easy! I really enjoyed how fast it was to make and how few ingredients it required. I'll definitely make this all the time!
This is a really good dip. I am so glad you shared it Darby. It made a very large batch but I just halved the recipe.
Much better than plain ranch dip for veggies or chips. Better made a day ahead - more flavor that way.
It's easy and makes a lot, but it's very salty.
The amount of seasoning salt HAS to be a typo. I used 1 1/2 teaspoons and it was a perfect balance of saltiness. Using a full tablespoon and a half would result in disaster. I halved the recipe as it would have made entirely too much. I also have a preference for fresh herbs and used fresh for both dill and parsley. I added quite a bit of dill, several handfuls and it still resulted in a mild taste. I made it the nite before I planned on using it and the flavors meld well that way. The dip had a very different (and much better) taste the next day. I used very thinly diced red onion and slivered green onion to add some color. The dip was perfect altered. I'll never buy store dips again.
Excellent dip! Substituted 0% Greek Yogurt for the mayo and used fat free sour cream to make it healthier. Huge success! I'm not a fan of store bought dips, let alone dill, but this was delicious!
I'd give it 5 stars if it weren't for the necessary salt adjustment - I used 1 tsp. of Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning. My family's favorite dip by far!
I cut the seasoning salt in half and still found it way too salty. Next time, I'll use a pinch and add it gradually until it's where I want it to be. That said, this is a very dill-y dip and I liked it, seasoning salt issues aside.
A dash of worcestershire sauce adds a nice touch.
Very good dill sauce. very easy to put together, took me less than 5 minutes actually. I scaled this down for two people using 1cup mayonnaise and 1 cup sour cream, added fresh italian parsely, fresh dill and little salt to taste. As for the grated onion, I chose to scale back a lot on this. I let it sit for over 6 hours and the results was a real nice flavorful dilly dill sauce. I was very pleased with the overall balance of flavors. I am glad that I did not add 1 1/2 T of salt, seems like a whole lot for the recipe. I served this alongside with, "Potato Salmon Patties," from this site, a nice complement!
Yummy!!!! :)
Really good!! I would add more dill next time (the dill taste wasn't very noticeable) but I will definitely make it again!!
This was really good! Just like our deli makes, I did only use 1 1/2 tsp of seasoning salt. Will not buy dill dip again, thanks!
A little too mayonaise-y for my taste, but other than that, fantastic!
I took this recipe to a gathering and they loved it. I made it with fresh dill instead and cut the dill down to 2 tablespoons. It's delicious but high in fat.
Delish!
I've been looking for this recipe for awhile and was tickled to find it. We used to make it when I was a child (some 35ish years ago) and it is so yummy.
Easy, delicious!! follow the recipe to the t!
Excellent, sophisticated dip. I halved the mayo and the seasoned salt, and used minced onion instead of fresh.
Great dip, but you definitely need to reduce the amount of season salt. I used dried onion instead of fresh, and the second time I made it put a couple sliced green onions in it with the dried onion. I like to cut the mayo with about 1/4 plain yogurt.
Great dip, but I would suggest using half the seasoned salt at first and then adding (or not) from there to suit your taste. I adore salty foods, but this was a bit too salty for me and my salt-loving family. I ended up adding extra sour cream, mayo and parsley to cut down on the saltiness. Otherwise, this is an easy and delicious recipe that I will definitely make again.
Used this recipe as veggie dip for my x-mas party. I'm not a fan of mayo, so I used 2 parts lite sour cream to 1 part lite mayo. It was perfect. I also substituted shallots for onions. As others stated, let the flavors meld for a few hours before serving. Delish!
I thought this was a really good dip, though my only complaint is it had a bit too much of a mayonnaise taste. Next time I'll use 3/4 part sour cream to 1/4 part mayo and I think that'll make it perfect for me. I also halved the recipe and it still made quite a lot.
Like many other reviewers this has good flavor EXCEPT there is way too much seasoning salt. I had to double exerything in this recipe except the salt just to make it palatable. And that was after letting it sit a day. I would start at 1/2 to 1 tsp salt NOT tabelspoon.
We just didn't care for this!
This was really quick and delicious! I substituted steak seasoning instead of seasoning salt to cut down on the salty taste others were talking about!! My Family loved it!!
Thank you so much for sharing this-it saved Christmas! We were devistated when we found that the whole town was out of dill dip, and while looking at the ingredients in this I still had my doubts but if it was good enough for a mother to want it protected forever it was good enough for me, and it was AMAZING! We didn't have time to let it rest before serving but it was still great, the dill had such a strong flavor (you may want to cut back a touch if you don't love dill as much). I don't think we'll ever buy dill dip again! Thank you!
Very good, but as said by other reviews it was very salty. I would recommend adding the salt by tsp. until you are satisfied with the flavor. Also, this does make A LOT of dip! Next time I will halve it. I can see why your mom didn't want you to share this recipe, it's very good and the flavor is so close to store-bought but almost better!
Party guests weren't real crazy about this one. They ate up the Chicken Enchilada Dip.
I made this for Christmas day. Everyone loved it. I will try cutting the seasoning salt in 1/2 next time as some felt it was a little salty.
Quick and simple to prepare and tastes great - dill is the key ingredient in veggie dips... makes vegetables delectable =)
great recipe, but i thought the amount of seasoning salt was a typo, i used half. maybe less. very easy dip, comes out great!
My mom & I have made this dip for YEARS! It's so yummy & everyone loves it. When asked what I should bring to a gathering, everyone always asks for the veggie tray & dip . mmmmmmm So Good!!! Only difference we have in this recipe is we add a few dashes of worcestershire sauce and 6 or so drops of tabasco sauce.
This recipe is great! The only things i do differently is 1.5 Tsp of salt (the 1.5 Tbsp is too much for me) and I add about 15 slices of chopped up dried Hormel beef. If you do this make sure to rinse in cold water first to cut the salt in this as well. Delish!
Excellent recipe and very simple. I did add about 1/2T sugar and a little less seasoning salt but this recipe is one of the best.
This is a yummy dip! I halved the recipe since I didn't need quite so much. I made it the night before and used 1 1/4 cups fat free sour cream and 3/4 cup low fat mayo, it was healthy and yummy with carrot sticks, cucumber and celery! Even my hubby who doesn't care for dill enjoyed this dip!
OK. Just waaaaay too salty, and I like salt! Next time I will try cutting back seasoning salt to 1/2 the amount.
My guests loved this recipe. Definitely cut the salt way back though.
My son-in-law made this recipe for Thanksgiving, and it was excellent, EXCEPT FOR THE AMOUNT OF SALT. I think the salt in the recipe should be cut down to teaspoon, but slowly add the salt in and keep tasting to make sure you have it right. I wanted to be fair by giving it 5 stars knowing that the next time we make it the salt will be reduced.
Could use less dill. The taste was way too strong. About half the people liked it and the other half did not.
excellent! cut the seasoned salt in half as others had recommended. I will NEVER buy store bought dip again!!!!! thank you!!!!
Quartered the recipe (for 2 people)so I used 1/2 c each of light mayo and non-fat sour cream. Also halved the seasoning salt to 1/2 teaspoon. As other reviewers suggested the flavors of this dip need a day to fully develop, DID NOT taste right the day is was made. Will make again!
Sorry, I followed the recipe exactly and it just wasn't for us.
WOW - was this SALTY! I only used less than one tablespoon of salt and had to double the other ingredients again to cut the salt and it was still too salty! I agree with Tanya Joe's idea - maybe it should have been 1 1/2 tsp, not tablespoon. I will use it again because it is nice and fresh tasting but cut the salt to 1 1/2 tsp.
made this dip for a party and although it seemed like a lit of dip at the time, everyone at the party loved it so much that it was gone fairly quickly. I added a pinch more of each spice and it was delicious!!!
This was very good..made it for a bridal shower...skipped the seasoning salt and put in a pumpernickel bread bowl...will make again.
NOT VERY GOOD! Will not make again....
I made this to put in a bread bowl for New Year's since my husband doesn't like spinach dip. It was a total hit with the whole family. This is now my favorite dip recipe. Thanks for submitting it!
Way too much salt; cut it in at least half. Other than that tastes great!
It was good, a little strong for some reason? I cut it in 1/2 all but the season salt and only added 1tsp. I served it at a party last night and people didn't devour it like my last dip so thats why 3 stars. I wouldn't discourage people from trying this though, It may have been just something I did wrong. Thanks
I halved the recipe and used fresh dill, next time I will make the whole thing. It was light and creamy. Good with veggies and hawaiian bread.
This dip is amazing I will make this again and again. Great with chips as a sandwich condiment and with veggies.
Add a can of corned beef and serve with bread toasts or crackers! The dill and corned beef blend is PERFECT for St Pats and really good. Or for those meat-eaters in your life. Use a hand mixer to blend in the beef so it's not chunky--canned corn beef ain't pretty.
Very good, the seasoning salt adds a little zip that you don't usually get.
I make a half recipe, and only use 1 tbsp. mayo.
I made this to go with the veggies at thanksgiving and it was a huge hit! I used fresh dill and fresh scallions and instead of the seasoning salt, I added a little garlic powder (about 1 tsp.) and black pepper (1/4 tsp) and some salt to taste. Next time I make this, I will try it with low fat sour cream and no mayo to make it healthier. *Update: I have made this with light sour cream and low fat mayo and could not tell a difference in taste- I would recommend it! I have also made it with fat free sour cream and no mayo to be super healthy and it was also good, but i would recommend using light sour cream.
Awesome just as written. Only change I made was to use "light" mayo and sour cream. I used the amount of salt called for and it was fine...guess we just like more seasoning on our dishes.
This was OK. I probably will not make it again.
This recipe makes a very large amount. I prepared it as written. I felt it was a little heavy on the mayo taste and quite salty. I would decrease the salt, especially if serving with chips. I also found the onion flavor to overwhelm the dill flavor.
Holy SALT! Halve it- quarter it- just don't use all of it! Loved the taste otherwise!
My husband and I really liked this dip. I followed the advice of others and decreased the salt. I did not make it for the veggie dip, instead I made it for our fish tacos. It was a great spread to the tortillia shell. This is our replacement for tarter sauce, too. Very tasty!!
Made exactly as listed because I forgot that everyone said to cut the salt. At first taste it was extra salty - BUT as a party food with drinks and sweets, it was FINE! I put 1/2 in a bread bowl and saved half for a party the next night, but had to refill the bowl before the first party ended. Definitely enough for a party and too much for a family snack.
This is a great dill dip recipe. I took the suggestion of cutting the seasoning salt by half, and it was perfect.
delicious and a big hit at the memorial day bbq that I brought it to along with an array of vegetables. I used fresh dill which was great but I would substitute dried during the winter months.
I served this at a baby shower and I had so many compliments. As suggested by other reviewers, I cut the seasoning salt down to 1.5 tsp.
I will NEVER buy dill dip again.! Excellent & so simple to make!!! After reading some of the reviews on how salty the dip was. I added the season salt slowly & found the amount of season salt was perfect for it. The freshly grated onion really makes the dip. I wouldn't change anything in the recipe. It's PERFECT the way it is. Thanks for sharing your mother's recipe! :-)
A simple, flavorful dip. I used dried, minced onion in place of fresh and more dill than called for (I didn't measure, just judged by taste). And I took the other suggestions about salt. I actually used only a pinch or two of salt and it was just right. I served this with a giant fresh vegetable platter (baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber and grape tomatoes) at an Easter brunch and everyone loved it!
AWESOME! Will never buy store bought veggie dip again! I replaced the onion for garlic (personal preference), used lite mayo and sr crm and used Tastefully Simples seasoning salt (only 1.5 tsp & NOT tablespoons as called for). It makes a lot and there was still NONE left!
Fabulous dip. Will definitely make again.
This dip is so quick and easy. It tastes great right away but is even better if made the day before. I've made this three times now and it is definitely a keeper.
This recipe was easy to make ahead of time, however, I definitely would only make 1/2 of the recipe the next time as it made way to much. I used garlic seasoning salt and listened to the other review and used 1 1/2 tsp. instead of 1 tbls. Still prefer my good friend Michelle's dill dip recipe but may be able to tinker with this one to see if I can match it by adding cream cheese to it and using fresh dill.
Loved it....
YUM!! Followed recipe exactly, maybe a tiny bit more dill. Way better than any packaged mix!
Way too salty. I cut the season salt in half and it was still too salty. I had to add a cup of Miracle Whip to cut the salty taste. I also added minced garlic. Turned out good.
A quick and easy recipe when you need something quick. Great with veggies and chips too!
OMG I LOVE this recipe. Its delioucous. I didn't fallow exact mesurements i just put enough in to my specific tasts but i used all of the ingediants recomended
This is good with veggies but it was excellent with pretzels!
usually like dill dips, but made this one for a party and no one hardly touched it
I didn't add as much season salt as it says because I'm not a big salt eater. Made a day ahead and put it in the fridge to let the flavor of the dill come out. Served in a bread bowl and everyone loved it!!
A fabulous break from Ranch Dip! Wow---so flavorful! My son-in-law is on a low-salt diet, so we made it w/o the seasoned salt. No one missed it! But if you want a bit of a salty flavor, I think just 1/2 - 1 tsp. would be plenty.
Great taste , but the recipe has way too much seasoning salt. The next time I make it I will cut the seasoning salt in half.
Thought this one was great. No changes.
Great recipe! I used low fat mayo and maybe a 1/2 tablespoon less of dried dill. Chilling for 24 hours is the way to go. Gives the flavors time to meld. It was a big hit with chips, crackers, and baby carrots. Thanks!!
This is great. I halve the whole recipe (I don't have many to prepare for) and only use 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt. I have made it with green onion instead of grated onion and I love it that way also. Definitely more flavorful when refrigerated overnight.
This is good stuff. I took it to a meeting and got complements, the best of which was that I didn't have any to take home. (I also reduced the season salt amount; I think that was a misprint.)
Perfect and tastey, I used 1/2 tblsp of garlick salt for the seasoning salt and followed the rest of the recipe to a T. I cut the recipe in half and still had a little left....not saying that it didn't go...there were only five of us.
I found this to be bland.
This recipe is super yummy. My family likes it on top of sliced cucumbers. I did cut down on the season salt. Used 1 1/2 teaspoons and it turned out just right for us. My advice is to start with a little then after it sets, taste it, and add more if you like. This is definitely a must try recipe.
Awesome. I used this as dip for a pumpernickle bread and veggie tray. Everyone raved about how good it was. Most people thought it was some fancy name brand. I had enough to easily feed the 17 people at my thanksgiving dinner so I would suggest halving the recipe if you don't plan on having too many guests.
This was very easy to make, I will make this again.
Easy and way, way better than store bought. Just delicious!
The fam loved it! It was gone way before any of the other appetizers at a recent party. I put mine in a loaf of pumpernickle bread and it was DE-LISH!
