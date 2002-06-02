Dill Dip

4.5
337 Ratings
  • 5 229
  • 4 74
  • 3 22
  • 2 6
  • 1 6

My mother gave me this recipe, and told me never to share it, but I think everyone should enjoy it. This dip is definitely better if you make it one day ahead. It can be easily halved, because it makes so much!

Recipe by Darby SilverSprite2004 Kenne

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, parsley, onion, dill weed, and salt. Mix all together, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 14g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 215.6mg. Full Nutrition
