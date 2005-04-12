Hummus III

My husband and I eat hummus on a daily basis (and now I make hummus on a daily basis!), but we moved to an area where the only hummus available is the prepackaged stuff at the store (which is really not hummus, it's pretty gross). So I decided to learn to make my own. As always, I tried this recipe as written first. We found the proportions to be a bit off (and a bit bland) compared to the hummus at our favorite Greek restaurant. The changes I made are: increase tahini to 1 cup (the owner of said Greek restaurant told me you always want to have a 2:1 ratio of garbanzos to tahini), increase the paprika to at least 1-2 tsp and mix it into the hummus, not on top (same with the olive oil), decrease lemon juice to the juice of one half a medium sized lemon, left off the parsley because I don't usually have any in the house, kept the juice from the beans to thin out the hummus as needed (it shouldn't be a thick glob, it should be smooth and creamy), and the salt is optional, I usually don't put it in that way each person has the choice (that's standard practice for me as many of my relatives have dietary restrictions) I also purchased tahini and olive oil imported from Israel (on www.israeliproducts.com) because the taste is so much better. I also always process the garlic by itself first, otherwise, you'll have chucnks of garlic. Make sure you let the whole thing process for at least a couple minutes, you can't really over mix it, so let it go. Overall, this recipe is a good