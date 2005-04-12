Hummus III

2274 Ratings
  • 5 1534
  • 4 560
  • 3 115
  • 2 31
  • 1 34

Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.

By RC2STEP

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
178 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, salt and garlic in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Drizzle olive oil over the garbanzo bean mixture. Sprinkle with paprika and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 4.3g; sodium 236.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022