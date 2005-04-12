Hummus III

Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.
This recipe, like most, is not going to suit everyone's taste as written. But it is a good basic recipe and a good place to start. Remember that you can always add more of one ingredient, but "removing" means adding more of every other ingredient. My thoughts: 1. notice the recipe starts with 2 cups of beans, not 2 cans (garbanzo beans are also called: chick peas or ceci beans 2. drain and retain all the bean juice as you will want to add it later to get the texture to your liking (water will also work) 3. tahini can vary in intensity, I recommend starting with about 3 TBSP and working up or down from there (Tahini can be identified by its bitter taste) 4. start with 1 OZ of lemon juice and work up if you like your hummus more sour 5. it’s always best to add salt towards the end because some beans have salt in the juice 6. garlic- what can I say about garlic- some people will say 1 clove, some people will say 12 cloves (I use 3-4 depending on size) 7. olive oil is traditionally served on top, I blend 1TBSP in and pour more on top- olive oil is a "good oil" so don't worry about adding it 8. paprika is traditional on top but won't add much heat, if you want some kick, blend in cayenne, jalapeños, or crushed red pepper (I use 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes) 9. I consider cumin a necessity (start with 1/4 tsp and work up from there, I like 1 tsp) 10. have fun- try adding roasted garlic, chives, scallions, roasted red peppers, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, or feta cheese
First, I've never been a fan of hummus, but the lemon especially is so over powering in this recipe. Maybe I just had an especially sour lemon, because that's all I tasted. Also, a little too much tahini for my taste. I started with the original recipe and then kept adding things until it was edible. Added 1/4 tsp cumin, another clove garlic, and some roasted red peppers. Next time I'll try the Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus on here.
This recipe, like most, is not going to suit everyone's taste as written. But it is a good basic recipe and a good place to start. Remember that you can always add more of one ingredient, but "removing" means adding more of every other ingredient. My thoughts: 1. notice the recipe starts with 2 cups of beans, not 2 cans (garbanzo beans are also called: chick peas or ceci beans 2. drain and retain all the bean juice as you will want to add it later to get the texture to your liking (water will also work) 3. tahini can vary in intensity, I recommend starting with about 3 TBSP and working up or down from there (Tahini can be identified by its bitter taste) 4. start with 1 OZ of lemon juice and work up if you like your hummus more sour 5. it’s always best to add salt towards the end because some beans have salt in the juice 6. garlic- what can I say about garlic- some people will say 1 clove, some people will say 12 cloves (I use 3-4 depending on size) 7. olive oil is traditionally served on top, I blend 1TBSP in and pour more on top- olive oil is a "good oil" so don't worry about adding it 8. paprika is traditional on top but won't add much heat, if you want some kick, blend in cayenne, jalapeños, or crushed red pepper (I use 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes) 9. I consider cumin a necessity (start with 1/4 tsp and work up from there, I like 1 tsp) 10. have fun- try adding roasted garlic, chives, scallions, roasted red peppers, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, or feta cheese
This is wonderful! Tastes better than the hummus I get at the local deli. Stick with 2tbsp tahini, as others have recommended. I added three cloves of garlic (next time I'll add four), a pinch of chili pepper flakes, cumin and dried parsley. This is so good, you'll have to force yourself to put it down!
This is the first time I have ever made hummus....this is delicious!! I dont think I will ever buy store bought again. Easy recipe and very tasty. I used fresh lemon juice instead of bottled...which I think makes a difference. Served with toasted pita wedges and blue tortilla chips. I loved this recipe....thanks Rhoda for a tasty dip! Quick note...I did have a problem finding tahini, searched several food stores....and I found it in the peanut butter aisle of my grocery store.
Every person who tried this at a gathering loved it, and most of them hate garbanzo beans. They were surprised to find out this fantastic stuff was made with them! I used more garlic than called for, but roasted the garlic first. Instead of thinning it with the juice from the beans, I used yogurt, so it would come out a bit creamier.
I'm a hummus fanatic and this is one of the best I've found. It's now a regular around our kitchen. The only thing I do differently is to use roasted minced garlic from a jar and add 1/2 t. of cumin. Reserve the liquid from the garbanzo beans and add a little to the puree if it seems to be too thick. Pair this with Peppy's Pita Bread and you can't go wrong!
Excellent recipe! I have been making this recipe for a while and haven't changed much. I add a couple extra tablespoons of lemon and an extra clove or two of garlic. I make my own tahini. It is very simple: Spread out 2 cups of raw sesame seeds on a baking pan. Bake them at 350 for 8 to 10 min, or until golden brown, stirring after 4 min. Then put in a food processor with 1/2 cup of olive oil for 2 minutes. That's it, but the flavor difference is noticeable when you make the tahini yourself! (You will have left over tahini, and it stores well in the fridge easily for a month. Just stir it up before you use in recipes.)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2003
Hey Great recipe. A little hard to do in a blender though. Be sure to keep some of the liquid from the chick peas, because it gets a little thick. Also if you want the smell and taste of the hummus you eat at one of those restaraunts add about 1/2 teaspoon of ground cummin. and enjoy!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2000
Very quick and easy! I reserved some of the liquid from the can of beans added used a few tbs. to make the dip more smooth. Otherwise, the recipe is perfect!
Oh my gosh! How excited am I to have found this recipe!? This hummus is amazingly good!! :) A word of advice to those who are looking for a good hummus recipe: I've tried the recipes that don't call for tahini (because I was too lazy to go buy some) but they don't even come CLOSE to tasting like hummus, and are actually quite nasty. It's a must-have ingredient!! Although I used more beans than called for (two CANS, rather than cups) I still only used 1/3 c tahini and 1 tsp salt, but added slightly more lemon than was called for (appx 2-3 T more). I also added closer to 6 cloves of garlic, and may even use more than that next time. The garlic and lemon are my favorite parts!! (Lemon makes the hummus tangy - not sour or citrus-y). I added 1/4 tsp each of cumin and red pepper, as suggested by others. I just eye balled the olive oil, parsley, and paprika. AMAZING! I followed the suggestion of one reviewer by freezing individual-sized portions in a muffin tin (after frozen, dip the pan in warm water and wrap each individually). I also buy a bunch of pitas and freeze those with a sheet of wax paper in between each (so they aren't frozen together and come apart easily for a quick snack). When you need a snack, pop one of each in the microwave for a few seconds, and you've got a DELICIOUS, healthy snack - and the best part it, it keeps (virtually) forever!
You'll never buy hummus again after making this in your food processor. I used fresh lemon juice and slightly more garlic than called for and it was perfect. I garnished with cilantro rather than parsley. A tip from a Syrian friend was to wash away the transparent hulls from the garbanzo beans to reduce the bitter taste and improve the texture.
excellent combination of ingredients but missing 2 important things: cook the garbanzo beans with about 1/4 tsp of baking soda for about 30 minutes before processing. The mixture will be smoother and creamier
This recipe is easy and absolutely delicious--you will flip! After reading several reviews, here is what went into the food processor: measure out the 2 cups of beans AFTER draining the cans; 3-4 tablespoons of tahini sauce (it came in a tall jar and poured), ¼ cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice, 3 freshly-minced garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 tablespoons plain yogurt, ¼-½ teaspoon EACH-->ground cumin, sea salt, paprika, and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Reviews from my two daughters--one an experienced hummus-maker, and the other a hummus-lover--were enthusiastic and glowing. For optimum flavor, be sure to make this the day before you plan to eat it. Thank you to Rhoda for a marvelous recipe to work with!
Perfectly delicious. The best hummus I've had outside of Israel. Their street vendors have a perfect recipe that tastes essentially exactly like this one. I made two modifications to Rhoda's recipe. Doubled the garlic and for the paprika, I chose a hot variety to give it a nice kick. Serve with toasted pita chips. ADDENDUM: This hummus is so healthy to eat. For breakfast, I've taken to spreading some on toasted bread. Just an idea on how to get more non animal protein into your diet!
I have been meking this WONDERFUL recipe for years! Try heating the garbanzo beans with the liquid in a saucepan - it makes it smoother when you put it in the food processer. Also add a little of the juice. If you are like me and love lemon -add as much as you like. Great with fresh mint!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2004
My family loves this. My mother-in-law is from Egypt, so under her guidance I did adjust a little; 2-3 tablespoons tahini, 1/8 cup lemon juice, 1/2 cup olive oil, 2-3 tablespoons garbanzo bean juice, cumin & red pepper to taste. Perfect everytime, awesome!!!!
First, I've never been a fan of hummus, but the lemon especially is so over powering in this recipe. Maybe I just had an especially sour lemon, because that's all I tasted. Also, a little too much tahini for my taste. I started with the original recipe and then kept adding things until it was edible. Added 1/4 tsp cumin, another clove garlic, and some roasted red peppers. Next time I'll try the Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus on here.
My husband and I eat hummus on a daily basis (and now I make hummus on a daily basis!), but we moved to an area where the only hummus available is the prepackaged stuff at the store (which is really not hummus, it's pretty gross). So I decided to learn to make my own. As always, I tried this recipe as written first. We found the proportions to be a bit off (and a bit bland) compared to the hummus at our favorite Greek restaurant. The changes I made are: increase tahini to 1 cup (the owner of said Greek restaurant told me you always want to have a 2:1 ratio of garbanzos to tahini), increase the paprika to at least 1-2 tsp and mix it into the hummus, not on top (same with the olive oil), decrease lemon juice to the juice of one half a medium sized lemon, left off the parsley because I don't usually have any in the house, kept the juice from the beans to thin out the hummus as needed (it shouldn't be a thick glob, it should be smooth and creamy), and the salt is optional, I usually don't put it in that way each person has the choice (that's standard practice for me as many of my relatives have dietary restrictions) I also purchased tahini and olive oil imported from Israel (on www.israeliproducts.com) because the taste is so much better. I also always process the garlic by itself first, otherwise, you'll have chucnks of garlic. Make sure you let the whole thing process for at least a couple minutes, you can't really over mix it, so let it go. Overall, this recipe is a good
I am also an Arab we do Hummus all the time. I have few tips to add to this great basic recipe. 1. I like to boil the beans first to soften them a bit. Hummus should have a smooth texture and if the beans are not boiled the texture will be more like Falafel and coarse. 2. Add a 1/2 tea spoon of cumin. 3. Tahina can be softened with some olive oil 4. More parsley and garlic. I normally used a full fresh bunch of parsley and few more cloves of garlic.
It is amazing that something this good can be so nutritious! It also looks so beautiful and rich on the table. I cover it with foil and leave it to warm in the oven on the lowest heat possible while I cook dinner, then drizzle the olive oil before serving. I found that the lemon flavor was too strong for me, it overpowered the delicate flavor of the garbanzo beans. This was really good regardless. The second time I made it I adjusted it to my taste, I omitted the parsley, added 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper, halfed the amount of lemon juice, and a bit of "bean juice" to thin it out a little (since my processor is cheap, it doesn't get the mixture as smooth as I'd like without the extra liquid), I also used 4 cloves of roasted garlic (roast with a bit of olive oil and salt, wrapped in foil in a 350° F (180° C) oven for about 20 mins) and it was absolutely perfect for me, smooth, rich and savory. Hubby and I had this with chicken pitas with lettuce, tomato, red onion and feta-stuffed olives with some plain yogurt on top. The hummus is also even better the next day. I like it best on a big cracker with cucumber thinly sliced lengthwise on top. Thank you very much for this awesome recipe! This will be a new healthy regular at our house.
Good recipe. I am Lebanese and hummus has been a staple in our home since I can remember. I would suggest boiling the chick peas in their liquid for about 20 min. This makes them puree easier and eliminates taking the skin off (as one reader suggested). Use almost all the liquid to blend the chick peas.That will eliminate adding water. The Tahini is the one ingredient that makes hummus, hummus. I also use more lemon (we also like the tanginess). Traditional hummus is plain, only in recent years have people added sun dried tomatoes, or basil, or red pepper etc.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2013
I have limited experience with hummus both with eating it and with making my own. I’m not sure if there’s a particular way it’s SUPPOSED to taste. What I do know, however, is that it contains just a few fundamental ingredients, but even something so simple can be ruined with too much or too little of this or that. I added slightly less than a half teaspoon of cumin, some reserved liquid from the beans to thin it out some, and a drizzle of olive oil (as well as an additional drizzle to finish). For my palate, this was some pretty good hummus.
To make tahini: 2 c sesame seeds 1/3-1/2 c olive oil Toast sesames at 350 about 10 mins. Do not brown. Put in food processor and blend 2 minutes. Should be thick but pourable. Keeps in fridge for 3 months.
Have eaten hummus less than ten times in my life. Has been store-bought in the 'fresh' section of specialty grocery stores. Honestly, I've always considered it a bland food that was being eaten as filler. I didn't want to make bland hummus, so I took this recipe, read reviews and then brainstormed on what would be a good blend of flavors. What I came up with (imo) is off the scale insane good: 2 c canned garbanzo beans (50% less sodium), drained (reserve 1/2 c of liquid) 2 T tahini juice of 1 lemon 2-3 T minced roasted garlic 1 T EVOO 1/4 c sundried tomatoes 2-3 dashes balsamic vinegar 1/3 c walnuts 1/2 c garbanzo bean liquid 1/2 t salt Put all ingredients except salt in food processor and process til smooth. Add in salt and process. Put in container, cover with layer of EVOO. Even before the ingredients had the chance to get it on overnight this was utterly delicious. Can't wait til tomorrow.
Excellant base recipe. I whipped up a huge batch in just a few minutes. I used two cans of garbanzo beans and added reserved bean juice and fat free plain yogurt to thin it out. I added ground red pepper and cumin for flavor and used about 5 large cloves of garlic. Next time I'll only use 3 of 4. I added the salt to taste and used concentrated lemon juice. I enjoyed it and shared it with a friend. As he ate, he kept saying "da*n" and "mmmmm" and making other unrecognizable sounds as he stuffed his face with bagel chips laden with hummus. I thought about giving him some alone time with the hummus. So, I take that to mean he enjoyed it very much! I will be making this often. I wonder what it tastes like with roased red pepper or sundried tomatoes?
This is sooo much better than store-bought hummus. You will want to hold onto the liquid from the beans and add it to the food processor to improve the texture. I would recommend cutting back on the tahini a little, but I've used the full amount before and I didn't think it was terribly overpowering; it's just better with less. I like to add a jalapeno or two when I'm processing it as well. I've forgotten the lemon juice before too, and it was fine - it's better with the lemon, but it's not a disaster if you don't have any on hand.
the secret to making this creamy is YOGURT! 1 or 2 tbsp make it amazing. i follow everything else in the recipe, except that i add yogurt. A man from syria told my husband this secret. and we all love it this way.
This is a great recipe, with a wonderful balance of flavors. It can be modified to produce different effects: more lemon for increased freshness, less tahini to save calories, more garlic for more punch, and with a little bean juice to adjust the consistency.
Good recipe! I actually don't care much for tahini, so I left it out completely. I roasted a head of garlic and added that. FANTASTIC! I even split and cut pita in triangles and sprayed them with olive oil and sprinkled with parmesan cheese and baked them until crispy. A really great snack for a concert on the lawn!
This is good stuff! I took the advice of others and added a bit of the beans' juice, and the consistency came out perfect. I ground sesame seeds in the food processor instead of tracking down tahini, and it came out delicious. I also added cumin and dill weed, so it tasted more like the "40 spices" hummus flavor sold at my local grocery.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2002
Excellent! As good as that from a local restaurant where I usually buy it. This will replace my old recipe. Next time I will reduce the amount of tahini slightly and add a little bit of tabasco sauce. I did add another clove of garlic, a little more lemon juice and some juice from the beans. My family loves it!
This was yummy Rhoda. I've never made hummus before and I took "THEPIANOMAN25's" advice and added cumin. I did a taste test before and after the cumin and I definitley like it better with! I did have to add some of the liquid from the beans because it was very thick but other than that, I followed the instructions. In my opinion, this tastes better after it has sat a while. The flavors come together better after about an hour (at room temp). Thanks for sharing.
I am a member of Cook's Illustrated, which has a similar recipe. The key to smooth hummus according to them is the order in which you process the ingredients. Grind the beans and seasonings in the food processor first, then add the lemon juice mixed with any (bean) water and process again, then add the tahini and olive oil. I think this recipe needs the water to smooth it out. I also added more garlic and 1/2 tsp. cumin and a dash of cayenne.
This is the best hummus recipe I've found by far. It tastes the closest to a restaurant we frequent. I took some other reviewers's advice and used a tsp. of cumin and red pepper flakes. Also I used fresh lemon juice, tahini from a jar (not the can stuff), at least 5 cloves of garlic, and the juice from about 1 can of garbanzo beans. I topped it with olive oil and basil from my garden. The result was outstanding. And even better the next day! I brushed pitas with olive oil and shredded parmesan and baked them for about 5-8 minutes at 350 then cut them into triangles with cooking scissors. No leftovers!
This basic hummus recipe was great. I modified it a little to better suit my taste. I used 1/4 cup tahini and 1 garlic clove instead of what the recipe calls for because it seemed like a lot of garlic and tahini for only 2 cups of hummus. I also used cayenne pepper instead of paprika because I wanted to make it a little spicy. Make sure you save the juice from the can of garbanzo beans to use later to get your hummus to the consistency that you want. I served this hummus with pita chips that I made and it was delicious. Even my boyfriend who doesn't like hummus thought it was good. I would definitely make this recipe again!
I buy dried beans and boil them, put them in freezer and take them out when I need them. I liked the fact that this called for 'cups' rather than 'can' because it was easy to measure. Just threw everything in my food processor. Used tunisian chili powder in lieu of paprika, and cilantro instead of parsley. I did have to add more liquid and thought it was because of the dried beans until I read the reviews. If using canned, one could use some of the liquid from the canned beans. Served with olive oil drizzled over top with a few lemon wedges (Algerian style) Used roasted garlic and fresh garlic for a layer of garlic flavor. Bought some really soft pita from my favorite middle eastern store. My Jordanian guest really gobbled this up!!! Thanks for the super easy recipe with superb taste.
This is good! I had to thin it a bit with the bean liquid (remember to reserve some or you can use water) - I also added extra parsley and maybe 3 T total of olive oil - I used smoky paprika, next time I will try a bit of cayenne too! I used the full amount of tahini and lemon juice and it was to my tastes (some tahini's are more bitter than others, the jar I have is pretty mild and I like the flavor). I've tried a few recipes and this is my favorite so far! I'm coming back to edit....I believe I've been using to cans of garbanzo's instead of two cups :) I just made a couple days ago, and for the life of me can't remember!! So - keep that in mind when making, you may like it better with 2 cans of beans and everything else the same :) I've made this so much since finding this recipe - it really is good stuff!
I am Turkish and make hummus all the time. It is our classic side dish for bbq. I am very surprised to see a hummus recipe without cumin. One can leave out tahini but never the cumin. Please try it with cumin next time...I also add a little bit olive oil. And using some of the can juice to dillute the chickpea paste is a very good idea. That is the way to make it creamy without making it to oily or lemony.
I have been buying homus for the longest time and love it. I also go to lebanese restaraunts often and love their homus, but could never find one in the stores that tasted the same. This recipe was great and it tasted like the restaraunt's, but I thought that the consistancy was a little thick and dry. I added some of the juice from the garbonzo bean can until I got the consistancy that I wanted. Anyway, it costs like $3 to buy a tiny thing of homus in the store, so this is a great way to save some money because it makes a good amount.
Just made! Yum! I tweeked it a bit. We love garlic so I doubled the garlic. I also put a small pinch of cayenne pepper in it and added a small splash of cold water as I was processing it. You need to process it for awhile to get that smooth consistancy. As far as the tahini I noticed lots of comments that the amount was too much. I have made hummus before and the amount was too much. This one I added 6 TBS of tahini and 6 TBS of lemon juice. I do not know the ratio it would be for the amount called...but mine ended up good. I also added a bit more of salt and used Celtic Sea Salt. Can't get enough hummus! Why buy store bought....it does not compare !!
Excellent recipie. I'd tried another using my blender and had great difficulty with its thickness. For all of you out there using a blender, mix all the ingrediants with only half of the beans and a few tablespoons of the leftover liquid from the beans. After blending those, gradually blend in the rest of the beans and it will turn out wonderfully!
Excellent!! If you are a Hummus fan, forget about buying it at your local market or deli, and make this recipe instead! It's so easy and so good! Tip: Save the liquid when draining the beans. You may need to add a little while pureeing if the consistency is too thick.
Great basic recipe. Definitely needs cumin, red pepper flakes and extra spices. Add garbanzo bean juice to food processor to change the texture. Next time I'll experiment with basil and sundried tomatoes! :)
THIS RECIPE IS AWESOME! One of my friend's grandmothers was Lebonese and made us homemade hummus occasionally . . . and I have NEVER had any even close to as good until now! This recipe is PERFECT! I followed it exactly . . . well .. . except for adding more garlic, because we love it so much. This is so much less expensive to make than to buy, and it tastes SO much better than store bought. THANK YOU for this terrific recipe. As a side note . . . this was terrific with the Syrian Bread recipe off this site, which was actually pretty easy to make. YUM!
Awesome! And some incredible pointers from everyone here :o)!! I'm another one of those who increased the garlic and added some cumin. The one poster named "Head" did a superb job of explaining why some people may be coming out with dry hummus. He said that the recipe calls for 2 total cups of garbonzo beans. If you mistook that for 2 CANS.. you'd wind up with a total of 3 cups of beans, it would explain the texture being a bit dry. (2 cans = 3 cups beans) Great hummus and REALLY great suggestions from everyone here!! Next time I make it, I may try adding a tiny bit of fresh cilantro to the garlic & cumin. Love that hummus ~ NUM! edited typo ;o)
I eat hummus almost every day, and that kind of intake can get expensive. that was my main reason for finding a hummus recipe on this site. I am blown away by this one! Hummus is one of those things that is adaptable to different tastes, and this one is no different. I love garlic so I doubled the amount, and I don't like too much tahini so I started with 2 Tbsp. and ended up going to 3 total. I used about 1/8 cup lemon juice since I don't like my hummus too sour and I blended 1 Tbsp. olive oil before adding another tbsp. on top. This is going to be a staple in my house; i can see myself adding so many different things! Thank you so much for this recipe, I'm sending it to my friends and my mom right now!
I make this recipe fairly often. I always make it with a bit less tahini than is called for... I don't think it needs that much, and it makes it a little less fat that way. I also definitely add a fair amount of the bean liquid to make it a more creamy texture.
Perfect base-line recipe. Almost too much for my cuisinart mini-prep to handle, but it still gets the job done. I added dried chili peppers, cummin, and cayenne pepper to some for a fabulous spicy pizza-topper.
I guess I am in the minority here. I sure wish I had read the reviews more closely first, though. I drained the beans and should have reserved some liquid; this was very thick & pasty and the lemon flavor was overwhelming to both my husband and I. Sorry...
This recipe produces a great, basic hummus that is easy to modify with other interesting ingredients. Fresh ginger root is good (you only need a little bit!), as well as fresh mint, cilantro, onion, cayenne, shallots... in any combination. But for basic hummus, I use this all the time.
I've been making this recipe for about 3 years now and I love it. It's so easy to make and comes out every time. However, I make mine in a blender and it's always necessary to add about a cup of extra liquid (I use reserved liquid from the chickpeas.) Perhaps this wouldn't be the case if one were using a food processor. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is now my stand-by hummus recipe. I add more garlic than is called for and cut back a hair on the lemon juice (I used bottled vs fresh - probably the difference.) Cooked from dry garbanzos taste FAR better in this recipe and brings more to the palate and nutrient label.
As someone else said, don't drain the garbonzo beans if you use a blender. The thick tahini plus bean paste was too much for the blender to mix properly. I had to end up add more oil and water. Also, only use 2-3 cloves of garlic, not 12 like me. I am now looking at new apartments as my roommates have disowned me :(
I used 4 cloves of garlic, and I added 1 tsp. cumin and some crushed red pepper. I will never buy hummus again. This was so easy to make, and easily matched and surpassed any store bought hummus. Also, I searched all over my grocery store for tahini, and finally found it with the kosher foods.
I added 1 teaspoon cumin, a dash of cayenne, reduced the tahini to about 2 tablespoons and added enough olive oil until it reached a good consistency. I also substituted 1/4 cup dill for the parsley. It was wonderful right away but even better the next day!
JT'sMommy
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2003
The recipe as is was a little bland and needed a little spice for me. I added a little cumin and a little cayenne pepper, which made it perfect. It was great spread on whole wheat pitas.
Very good! I found a 15.5 oz can is about a cup and a half so by increasing the servings to 24 let's me use two whole cans of chickpeas. I also like having even more hummus! I used bottled lemon juice and it was a bit much next time I will reduce the quantity or use fresh.
I made this as a pita-chip dip for 15 of my husband's college buddies at their annual fantasy baseball draft. I wanted them to have at least something that was healthier than pork rinds, but something a group of jocks would be OK eating. That was 5 years ago. At least three of the 15 guys remind me every year to "make that bad- hummus again." :)
Great recipe, and as everyone has mentioned, you can jazz it up according to your own tastes. I used the recipe as a loose guideline and ended up making something that tastes almost exactly the same as my favorite restaurant hummus, except that I think they use freshly boiled beans. 2 cans of beans with a bit of their liquid, 5 spoonfuls (which I'd estimate to be probably 4 or 5 tbsp.) of tahini, a good pinch of salt, 3 cloves of garlic, and the juice of one lemon was all it needed to be amazing. I didn't bother with the paprika, olive oil or parsley because it's mostly just a garnish, and I've never felt that the extra oil on top added anything special to the dip. I sliced up some mini peppers to serve this with and settled in for an amazing midnight snack. Just a note for anyone who is concerned about their tahini when they open the can. It's likely that it'll separate, just like real peanut butter tends to. DO NOT throw out the oil - it'll just be a rock without it. Take a spoon or a fork and slowly work the oil into the hard paste at the bottom of the can. It can take several minutes to get it all incorporated, but once it's done, the texture will be just right, and you won't have a wasted can of expensive, rock-hard sesame paste on your hands.
Wonderful recipe...very tasty! One recommendation: If using a blender, do not drain the garbanzo beans...you will need the liquid. I followed the recipe, but ended up needing to add water to get blender to process.
Easy, inexpensive and convienient to keep all the ingredients on hand. And SO good! I used 2 cans of garbanzo beans, drained only 1 can, dumped the whole thing liquid and all with the other. Reduced the tahini to 2 heaping tbs. and left the oil off the top--no need for all the extra fat in such a tasty, healthy recipe. Make sure you stir your tahini well! I threw in an extra clove of garlic and upped the parsley to 2 tbs. I also threw the parsley in the food processor instead of using it as a topping. A tip for clean up and storage: hummus forms a hard crust pretty quickly, so rinse out your food processor right away. Lay a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the hummus before you refrigerate it to keep the crust from forming. I then cover it tightly with foil to keep the garlic from permeating the whole fridge.
Great! Good lemon and garlic flavor. I'd like to try other flavors, as well. Used the advice of reviewer SonjaL and blended it in my mini food processer. One can of chickpeas is about 1.5 cups. I stuck with just paprika and took this to a class party. We liked it and I enjoyed that it is healthy and tasty.
Just okay, used more garlic, boiled the garbanzos first (glad someone mentioned to do that), had to thin it out with the liquid from the can of beans. Sorry but I like the other recipe from this site better, its called Real Hummus.
Four and a half stars as is, five stars with my alterations! I used a little bit (about 1/8 cup) of the chickpea juice to thicken it up a bit, and used more garlic and about 1/4 of a red pepper to add some color. It was DELICIOUS!! My mom and I ate just about the entire batch by the end of the night.
Yvearl
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2012
I'm a minimalist when it comes to recipes, not to mention I like to use what I have in my kitchen at the time, so I looked up this recipe and it's fantastic. I only used 4 ingredients, plus S&P and it turned out fantastic. The 2 cans of garbanzo beans (completely drained and rinsed to remove junk and salt from cans), juice from 1 large lemon (might try lemon zest next time), lots of EVOO, 5 garlic cloves, S&P. Blend in Quisinart. Voila!!
I would have loved to review this recipe based on its original posting but I made changes to it because everybody loves their hummus differently. Since it was my first time making hummus, I found myself following reviewers instructions and adding them slowly to the mixture to get the right consistency and taste I liked. I did not use canned beans but rather used 1 Cup of raw chickpeas (soaked them overnight and boiled the next day with salt) and found that it looked like about 2-2.5 Cups of cooked beans. Reading other reviews, I was careful to add the tahini a little at a time and by the end of it, added 4 tbsp. I left the lemon juice at 1/4 Cup and added plenty of cumin. I initially did 1/8 tsp at a time and by the end of it, I added about 1 tsp of cumin. I added 1 tbsp of paprika (I don't find it adds heat, just a nicer colour) and I added 1/8 tsp cayenne and about 4 cloves of garlic, if not 5. I forgot to buy parsley so I skipped that. I added the water (not all, just spoonfuls at a time until I got the consistency I liked) I used to boil the chickpeas into the mix and about 1.5 tbsp of olive oil into the mix to make it smooth. But what is nice about the recipe is definitely use it as a base and work it to your liking. I even added purple onion (small piece) and it added a nice touch. You could basically add lots of great stuff to make it your own. Thanks for providing this recipe for hummus lovers like myself and one that is so flexible as this one.
This was super easy & tasted really good! I did not have tahini so I just made it without & I did not miss it at all. Took less than 10 minutes to make & everyone loved it. Great quick after-school snack!
This is very easy and delicious! I had to add a tiny bit of water to get it to puree better, but that's it. I made it the day before our party and kept it in the fridge. I think that helped the flavors blend better, because it was really tasty. A keeper!
Made as is the first time and it was great! The second time, I made it to personal preference: used 16 oz can garbanzo beans (undrained), 2 Tbsp. tahini, 1/2 tsp. cumin, omitted salt, and added 1/4 cup jalapeno pepper slices, then blended...TERRIFIC :)
I've made hummus before, but this was my first time making it with tahini. I've eaten a homemade version with tahini before, and it was great. I did not care for this at all. Way too much tahini. I thought it tasted like peanut butter. I could not tasted any other flavors. It was really hard to blend, too, and took a long time.
I've used this recipe about 6 times. I just got a text message requesting it for the Daytona race party tomorrow. I do not change a thing with the recipe. Always a huge hit!!! I serve it with Multigrain Tostitos. And i do reserve some of the garbonzo bean juice to add back to it to sofen it up a bit. I don't measure the beans...i just use 2 cans.
This is a delicious hummus recipe and so easy to make it's almost sinful. I did drain and keep the liquid from the beans, and I used ALL of it to get the texture I wanted. The lemon juice really brightens up the flavor. Followed the recipe exactly, and I wouldn't change a thing.
Hummus Heaven! This is a great "base" recipe that accepts additions very well. I have, in the past, added freshly roasted red peppers. I tried a new twist today: I omitted the salt and olive oil and added one more clove of garlic and approximately 1/4 pound of pitted calamata olives. I also threw in a few green stuffed olives. Excellent! Before serving do try to let it blend flavors and "develop character" in the fridge overnight. So fast and easy. Good for me, too, right? OH PLEASE LET THIS BE GOOD FOR ME!!!
loved it! I have always made my own hummus 'off the cuff' and with different types of beans as I didn't (think) I liked garbanzo beans. Well this recipe sure proved me wrong! I have made this for the Superbowl tomorrow but quite frankly, it tastes sooo good that i have a feeling I'll be making more tomorrow (before the guests arrive!) The garlic and lemon are RIGHT ON and I admit, I thought, what can parsley add --- oh, it adds a heck of a lot! MAKE THIS RECIPE! :-)
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.