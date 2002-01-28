Monterey Jack Salsa

Made this a day ahead for our tailgating party. With these ingredients I thought it couldn't miss, but it just turned out to be very mediocre. A couple of people really liked it; but most just sort of picked at it. My family said it was just ok - they didn't know why but weren't crazy about it. I had made 2 batches for this crowd and only about 1/4 of the first batch was eaten. Can't seem to figure out what the problem was since I had really good fresh cilantro and tomatoes; and (per other reviews) didn't use the full amount of dressing - 1 c. would definitely have been too much. I had also subbed a bit of sugar for the MSG as suggested in other reviews; but it had sort of a bitter taste and was unappetizing in appearance. Sorry, but won't be making this again.