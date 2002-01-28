Monterey Jack Salsa

4.4
133 Ratings
  • 5 93
  • 4 21
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

A totally unique salsa that's great with tortilla chips, and keeps for several days. This salsa tastes even better the second day!

Recipe by Debra D Tate

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cheese, onions, avocado, tomato, cilantro, chile peppers, olives, dressing, and monosodium glutamate. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 356.4mg. Full Nutrition
