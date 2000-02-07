Marinated Portobello Mushrooms

Portobello mushrooms marinated in balsamic vinegar and rosemary, then grilled - these are heaven. If you don't have a grill, they're also delicious fried in a skillet. Portobello mushrooms are extremely large, dark brown mushrooms that are simply the fully mature form of the crimini mushroom, a variation of the common white mushroom.

By Katie Floyd

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 mushrooms
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a nonporous glass dish or bowl, combine the mushrooms, vinegar, rosemary, and salt and pepper. Stir to coat. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Brush grate with oil, and arrange marinated mushrooms on hot grill. Turn after 2 to 3 minutes, and continue grilling until mushrooms are heated through and look wilted and black. Serve hot off the grill.

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 4.1g; sodium 14.7mg. Full Nutrition
