Marinated Portobello Mushrooms

Portobello mushrooms marinated in balsamic vinegar and rosemary, then grilled - these are heaven. If you don't have a grill, they're also delicious fried in a skillet. Portobello mushrooms are extremely large, dark brown mushrooms that are simply the fully mature form of the crimini mushroom, a variation of the common white mushroom.
This was a quick and easy recipe but I recommend quite a few changes. I used 4 TBSP of vinegar, 1 TBSP of fresh rosemary, and only marinated for 5 minutes. The vinegar was still a bit overpowering, but I used the mushrooms to make a pizza. With the pizza sauce, the marinated mushrooms had just the right flavor.
This was a quick and easy recipe but I recommend quite a few changes. I used 4 TBSP of vinegar, 1 TBSP of fresh rosemary, and only marinated for 5 minutes. The vinegar was still a bit overpowering, but I used the mushrooms to make a pizza. With the pizza sauce, the marinated mushrooms had just the right flavor.
I marinated the mushrooms for 30 minutes and they were simply too tart for my family's taste. Also, four tablespoons of dried rosemary was too much. The mushrooms were covered in crunchy rosemary. Overall this recipe was a disappointment.
Heres a twist on the same recipe. Instead of marinating the mushrooms, I grill the mushrooms plain and then reduce the balsamic and drizzle it over them. To get real fancy, I'll top with some blue cheese crumbles and serve with a few grilled shrimp as an appetizer. Kind of a play on Surf and Turf.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/09/2002
i used whole baby portabellas which worked just fine. these were good, but not great. maybe i had too high of an expectation. i will try again and cut down on the vinegar and add some pineapple juice and garlic to add more depth to the marinade.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2002
this is way yummy! adding a little water tones down the bite of the vinegar.
4 tablespoons of rosemary has got to be a typo. 1 teaspoon is plenty. I also did not cut my mushrooms in 1/2 inch pieces because that would have made in nearly impossible to grill without losing them to the bottom. I mixed all the other ingredients together and then just poured it over the mushrooms and let them marinate that way. A bit tart yes but I enjoyed these very much.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.