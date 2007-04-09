Pita Chips
These baked pita chips make a lovely accompaniment to any dip or spread.
This was a great recipe. I did make some modifications. I ommited the chevril. I also used closer to a cup and a half of olive oil. I used wheat pita pockets, and they just really soaked up the olive oil. I baked for 5 minutes and they came out perfect! **Update** I made these again, and I used less olive oil because instead of cutting the pita pockets into triangles and then brushing them with the olive oil mixture, I only cut them in half, and then I brushed them. After each was covered I cut into triangles. This was SOOO much easier and less time consuming!Read More
My daughter makes Pita chips similar to this, but she sprays each chip with cooking spray and then sprinkles them with Greek seasoning.Read More
This was a great recipe. I did make some modifications. I ommited the chevril. I also used closer to a cup and a half of olive oil. I used wheat pita pockets, and they just really soaked up the olive oil. I baked for 5 minutes and they came out perfect! **Update** I made these again, and I used less olive oil because instead of cutting the pita pockets into triangles and then brushing them with the olive oil mixture, I only cut them in half, and then I brushed them. After each was covered I cut into triangles. This was SOOO much easier and less time consuming!
The recipe never said exactly HOW to cut the pita into 8 pieces and, to me, this made all the difference. First, I cut it like a pie with 8 pieces (leaving the two layers of pita). I had to bake for 15 minutes (flipping the pitas once) to get a crispy effect. The next time, I cut it lengthwise and then into 4 thin pieces (yielding a total of 8) and cooked for 7 minutes. Each came out well, but I guess it's a matter of preference. The first way, chips are thicker, the second way, they are thinner and crispier. Also, I found it easier to sprinkle the herb mixture. When I dipped the pitas in the oil, some pieces had a lot more seasoning than others. Still, they were a great hit and tasted delicious.
Unbelievably good and tasty. I split the pitas in half and then cut into 8 pieces. I baked all the "thin" halves in one batch and all the "thick" halves in one batch. I omitted olive oil and just sprayed wedges with olive oil cooking spray. I combined the spices as stated in the recipe in a small bowl and sprinkled these on and then one more quick spray to make sure everything stayed put. My guests loved them and they disappeard quickly. My kids thought they were better than potato chips...what a healthy, fat-free snack for them. Thanks for sharing. We will be making these often in our home.
These are fantastic! Or, I should say they were, as my guests devoured them as quickly as I could take them out of the oven, and asked that I make another batch later that same night. I didn't use the chevril, and added a little parmesean cheese sprinkled on top.
Yum! I used homemade whole wheat pitas (from this site), sprayed them with canola oil cooking spray, and sprinkled on the spices (rather than measuring). Then I sprayed them again to help the spices stick. Dip in homemade hummus - yum!
What a great recipe! We made these to go with a jalapeno jelly/cream cheese spread for Christmas. Didn't have chervil- but found that the substitute is 1/2 parsley & 1/2 tarragon; so use 1/2 tsp. of parsley and 1/2 tsp. tarragon. So simple!
These were fantastic! I didn't expect much flavor out of so few ingredients, but everything really just works. I didn't have chervil, so I substituted dried parsley. The only reason this recipe isn't getting five stars is that they don't keep well overnight. Even sealed in a ziplock bag, they got very tough and chewy.
Easy to make. I had to lower the temp for my oven; so, the first time you make them, be sure to watch them so you can make any adjustments to prevent overcooking. I used olive oil spray on mine and sprinkled them with Jane's Crazy Mixed-Up salt because that's what I had on hand. Very tasty!
Made these to go with spinach dip. Excellent. I ommitted the chervil. My duaghter asks me to make them all the time. She like them better than potato chips.
These are so good I ate them plain after I ate all the hummus (hummusIII recipe). I used whole wheat pitas. I'm serious..these are super delicious.
Why would anyone buy chips after trying this? YUM. It is easy AND cheap. I can buy a bag of 16 freshly made 8" pitas at a local ethnic grocer for $1.89. That would make enough for a good party! Oh, it's easier to split the pita into two rounds, brush each half's inside with olive oil, sprinkle with seasoning(s) THEN cut in wedges. Goes quicker.
5* with the following changes: Only cut pitas in 1/2, then separate pocket halves. After halving, brush with olive oil before cutting into triangles. Can substitute chervil with 1/2 tsp. of parsley & 1/2 tsp. tarragon. Use coarse salt. If spices won't stick, use spray oil before sprinkling with remaining spices. One side is thinner then the other so cook thin ones in 1 batch & thick ones in another batch. Bake at 350 for 16 min., flipping after 7 to 8 min. to make crispy (not chewy) or they won't keep overnight.
Excellent. I made a few changes to make them a bit easier and crisper. First, separate the layers of the pita's so you get two thinner pieces instead on one thick one. Using a pastry brush, brush on the oil before you cut, makes it much easier! Using a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut into wedges, then sprinkle with the herbs and seasonings of your choice. You can use those mentioned in the original recipe, or add your own to customize your pita chips to your liking. There is no wrong here. You can even use melted butter (in place of the oil) and cinnamon sugar to make some delicious sweet pita snacks instead of savory! Your imagination is your only limit with this recipe!
I tried it both ways, after cutting them, separating them and not sepatrating them. My conclusion is... separate them if you want crunchier, but keep them together if you have a dip. Also less baking time for the separated one.
Delicious! Yet another suggestion: Brush them whole and then simply cut them with a pizza cutter! It certainly beats tediously brushing each triangle. I stacked oiled ones then cut 2 at a time with cutter. Oily counter top, but very fast!
I have recently started making my own pita chips cause I am hooked on Hummus and don't want to spend the money on store bought pita chips. I found the easiest way to do this is to put the whole pita bread on a cookie sheet and brush a small amt. of olive oil on it and then sprinkle with what ever you want..garlic..basil. salt pepper. Then with scissors cut the pita in half and cut each half into 8 thin rectangles. Bake in a 375 oven for about 10 min. but watch so they don't burn.
Very good chips - but take my advice and brush on the ingredients BEFORE you cut them. Saves a lot of time!!
This is a recipe from weight watchers. I have been making these for years based on the recipe they have published. They do not have chervil on their recipe. You can put whatever you like on them - an easier tip is to spray the chips, once split and cut, with olive oil spray, then top with whatever you like and bake. They store well in a zip-lock bag. I like to make mine "Everything" - dried oniion flakes, poppy &/or sesame seeds/ garlic powder / corse salt / fresh ground black pepper - just like an everything bagel, but on a weight conscience chip! (Dip into fresh bruschetta or salsa for a very low cal/low point value treat
Easy to make. I split the pitas in half, then cut them into triangles to get more out of the pitas. I sprayed the cookie sheet, placed the pita triangles on there, sprayed them again w/olive oil spray then sprinkled the seasoning to make it 'stick'. They crisped up really nicely. Next time I will try w/whole wheat pitas for an even healthier snack. Thanks.
Made for my daughters birthday party ((about 30 people))everyone LOVED THEM! I will make them again & again. I cooked them about 9 minutes, they were fantastic. Thank you!!!
After experimenting with the pita preparation, I settled on splitting the pitas into the two layers and brushing the herb mix on one side was the best way to go. Leaving them together made something heartier than the light snack I was looking for, and brushing on both sides (even with both layers) left it a little too oily for me. When I make this again, I think I'll double the seasonings with 3/4 cup oil - then it's a bit more concentrated, I thought these proportions were a little weak in flavor. Great seasoning mix - thanks for sharing :)
Super good! I split the pita slices: for half, I used seasonings as directed. For the rest, I brushed on melted butter and sprinkled (heavily) with sugar & cinnamon. We love these both ways!
I did not have chervil, so I seasoned with chili powder and cumin. I baked them at 350 for 16 minutes. Yum!
Well worth the minimal effort they require. We used mini pitas sliced in half to make them extra thin and served them with the hummus III recipe from this website...an excellent combo.
Delish and really easy! Best to eat them immediatley - they don't save well. Even after storing in a tupperware container they tasted stale the very next day.
As far as healthy chips to dip with these are great! So, simple to make and tasty! The first time I made them I did as recipe directs to just cut the pita whole. These ended up great but a little filling. The next time I cut around the perimeter first to make to pita's the are much thinner before cutting into triangles. I wasn't sure how they would hold up to dipping but they were just as sturdy as the whole ones. Also, I suggest brushing with oil before cutting into triangles and then just stacking them and cutting the triangles all at once. Less work and more efficient. I sprinkled mine just with salt and garlic powder because the herbs called for wouldn't have paired well with dip I was serving. The other thing that is great about this recipe is that you can season them any way you want to go with what you are serving. Also, great to munch on plain! Thanks for the recipe! Love it!
EXCELLENT!!! I have been on a pita chip and hummus kick lately (store bought) and decided to try and make my own. These pita chips are awesome!I didn't use the chervil and added a little parmesean cheese, but other than that stuck to the recipe. I used whole wheat pita's and seperated the pocket and then used a pizza cutter to make the triangles, it does take some time, but so worth it! Also, 7 minutes was perfect for me. It made a ton of chips, I have been paying almost $4 for a bag a 1/4 the size. My pita's were only $1.25 each so not only better than store bought, cheaper too (if you have everything else on hand)!!
these are so good! I used olive oil, garlic powder, pepper and a bit of salt. I cut the pitas with a pizza cutter, and seperated the top and bottom layer so that each piece would make 2 chips.
Great basic recipe. I didn't use basil or chervil because I didn't think it would work well with the sausage dip I had, just garlic salt & pepper, and it turned out delicious. The great thing about this is once you add the olive oil you can put pretty much any seasoning you'd like and make it work. I'll definitely be playing with different seasonings and making these again.
Too much spiced to use for a dipping tool, as the spices on the chips were all we could taste. Used olive oil PAM spray in place of olive oil, and sprayed the pan and then the bread. Thanks for sharing
I have been making these for years, and it's always the first thing to go. My boyfriend begs me for them now, and even my Dad who is very suspicious of anything not meat or potatos would eat them all if I let him! I use olive oil cooking spray, and just sprinkle on greek seasoning (not sure of the brand, mccormicks I think) I have tried other kinds, but that seems to work the best. These are great with any kind of dip! I have served them with roasted red pepper dip, hummus, salsa, chicago dip, anything you can imagine! I also use kitchen scissors to cut up the pitas, it makes it even easier!
We didn't have chervil, so we used a half & half blend of onion powder and marjoram. You could customize this recipe with many different mixes of herbs.
VERY GOOD!! I made this using "Peppy's Pita Bread" from this site and these were wonderful!! We ate them with our pasta but would make an awesome appetizer!! Plus, they're sooo easy to make. Since I kept a good eye on these, I had no problems burning! Thanks Dawn!
These are excellent! Served these with store bought hummus, but chips were all gone! I didn't have chervil, so left that out, ran out of garlic salt, so I used garlic powder and added some onion salt. Also, I don't get how everyone warned to make sure to watch the chips carefully...I baked mine for 10-15 mins (maybe longer) and they still weren't crunchy! It did however become nice and crunchy. Thanks, will be making again.
These were so easy and WAY better and less expensive than store bought ones. I won't spend money on pre-made pits chips again! I used wheat and white pita bread, and I found that the white pita bread had a better flavor.
Call this one 4.5. A winner on many fronts... simplicity, relatively-healthy alternative to other fried chips, fabulous taste result and great flexibility (I'm already conjuring up alternate flavor combos for these.) I made them "as written," (for a recent family dinner appetizer) just sans-chervil, as it is not a staple in my pantry. Served them with humus - delicious! Would also be a awesome with spinach and/or artichoke dip. Thanks for the recipe Dawn!!
Delish! Will make again & again. I love this site, thanks for so many great recipes!
Like several other reviewers, I used Olive Oil Pam to save time. For toppings, I only used a little sea salt and Italian seasoning - that's it! Baked at 350 for 8 minutes, turn and bake another 8 minutes. Very crispy. I had tried baking as specified in the recipe but they came out kind of chewy, not really what I was looking for. Be sure to separate halves of the pitas after cutting. It's wonderful with home made hummus.
Just did a double batch of these for the 4th - well actually followed the instructions from another reviewer - sprayed with olive oil spray, and sprinkled sea salt, garlic, and parmesan/reggiano cheese on top. Everyone loved them and they were gone quickly!
I have made this recipe and it is very good. I found I like to cut the pita bread horizonally in half. If you go with a point knife carefully around it is easy. then I cut the pita into 8th. I like the crisper effett.
These were very tasty. As others have noted, the recipe doesn't clarify if you cut the pita in half lengthwise, and then cut into 8 pieces. I cut the pita itself in half and then 4 pieces each half, so I had double-sided pita chips. As others said, you'll want to cook for 15 minutes, turning once, to get crispy chips. HOWEVER, I think I would have preferred the thinner chips. It's also a good idea to invest in an oil sprayer - if you brush too much of the mixture on the pita, it won't cook off, and any leftover chips will get mushy. I really loved these, though, I will make again! Next time I'll sprinkle with some Parmesan cheese!
These were easy to make and I served them with my own hummus recipe.
Recipe worked well as submitted. Only thing I realized is that at the end of the baking time, chips still look like they aren't quite done; actually, mine were. They crisp up after they come out. They were amazingly good!
These were very tasty. One review suggested burshing the oil mixture on before cutting and that made it very easy. I did have a lot of the oil mixture left over so either I need a lot more bread or a lot less oil. Other than that, they were de-lish!
These chips were very easy to make, and very good to eat!!! I brushed the olive oil mixture on the pita bread BEFORE I cut them into wedges, then I seperated the wedges into thinner triangles. The oil was only on one side but they still tased great. UPDATE: I now use the olive oil in the spray can to make them even easier to make.
I really liked the texture of these - I halved each pita to make each chip one layer and cut each half into eight wedges. I used multi-grain pitas. I misted them with olive oil and used garlic salted, red/black/green peppercorns, and Crazy Jane's Mxed-up Salt. I put them in the toaster over 6-7 and flipped them over. I gave them another spritz or olive oil and seasonings and put them back in another 4-5 minutes. Awesome!
Excellent! I paired this with the "Extra Easy Hummus" recipe from Donalyn with great results. I had no chervil, but used a smattering of Italian Seasoning (about 1/4 tso) and it worked very well. Pita chips and hummus at a FRACTION of the cost for store bought with all the flavor and zest- no competition. I will be doing this from now on. So long, $4 bag of Stacey's Pita Chips!
These turned out great. Make sure to really watch them in the oven so they dont burn. I used them with the double chili cheese dip from this site. Thanks!
These were great! I didn't have any chervil so I used parsley instead. I did end up burning them a little (it was one of those days) but it didn't matter. Later on, we covered them with shredded cheese and popped them in the microwave to have nachos!
I made this for to dip with Greek Feta and Olive Spread, also on this site. It went great, and the kids loved the pitas! They ate them and left the dip for the adults! I'll definately make these for after school snacks or other appetizer dips.
I used Trader Joes tortillas and they were delicious. I also made cinnamon sugar ones (and liked those better because of my tastes I guess).
DELICIOUS!!!! Everybody Loves them, I omitted basil and chervil, and used dried parsley and sprinkled with shredded parmesan cheese. Served them with hummus.
Just awesome and easy to make. Thanks for sharing!
This was soooooooooo good, I followed the recipe almost as written except for the chervil, didn't have on hand so I took another reviewers advice and used 1/4 t. of onion powder and 1/4 t. of marjoran. Yum! To make cutting the pita pockets eaiser, I used my kitchen shears. Worked so slick. Also, I used onion flavored pitas. Serve with Hummus lll from this site.
These were fantastic! I added some parmesan cheese and simply used a spray oil instead as another reviewer suggested. Delicious dipped in hummus!
Mmm.... these pita chips were the best and you really do have to watch them carefully to see that they don't burn! A couple of mine got charred around the edges a bit because I wasn't watching. But they were delicous none the less! I found they taste great dipped in Hummus.
These were easy to prepare -- and a huge hit at my Super Bowl party! One caution...keep an eye on them in the oven...they REALLY do crisp fast! Two thumbs up.
I just made these and have eaten about 10!!! they are wonderful. i made according to directions but added parmesan cheese on one batch and then on the next batch i added a little chili powder. EXCELLENT recipe!! I can't wait to make it for the girls at work!
Love this, so easy and so gourmet, just sprinkle on any variety of spices for a twist on an old fave.
This recipe is so fun! You're easily able to make all different kinds of pita chips, and they taste delicious :) The varieties I made were salted, onion and pepper, garlic herb, and parmesan. I left them in my oven for 7 minutes exactly and they came out perfectly. I'd love to serve these at a party with some hummus and toum. This recipe makes plenty of pita chips!
Really did turn out like pita chips@ I got bags of wheat pita bread from Trader Joe's for less than 2 bucks each, so it's much cheaper than buying pita chips already prepared from the grocery store. You absolutely must keep an eye on the chips though because they really burn easily. I had mine in the oven for 15-20 minutes. 25 minutes turned mines all black. You can really experiment with the different spices and herbs too.
These are great, I can't stop eating them. I didn't add garlic salt as dips tend to be on the saltier side anyways, I subbed garlic powder instead. I added in oregano and finely chopped parsley. I served these with the Greek dip "htipiti" which I think is called "Tyrokavteri" on this site though the recipe I have is a bit different it seems. Also a note, it seems like a lot of people don't know what CHEVRIL is, it is very similar to PARSLEY, it is a herb commonly found in french cooking. That would be the closest sub to chevril if anyone is wondering.
These pita chips were delicious! I find the store bought ones are often hard and too salty. I like how you can adjust the taste and texture of these. I made 3 batches in my toaster oven using different combos of salt, basil, chili powder, parmesan, and black pepper. All of them turned out fantastic. This is one recipe I'll definitely be using over and over again. Thanks.
These are great! The spices were not too overpowering so they can work with any dip but are also fantastic on their own. I love how easy and healthy they are, especially using whole wheat pitas. So much more satisfying than a bag of store bought chips :)
So delicious, and very versatile. I did half with sea salt and half with parmesan- I can't decide what I like best.
These are quick and easy! For a fat free version, I replace the olive oil with butter or olive oil flavored PAM. For the kids, I cover the pita chips with garlic butter and shredded cheese!Makes a great snack!
I did not use chervil; however, I used dried Italian seasoning, garlic powder instead of the garlic salt and sprinkled the triangles with parmesan cheese before baking - be careful of your oven temp and time and check what works best in your particular oven.
These were a hit in my house! My kids loved them plain, and the rest of us also dipped them in hummus. Excellent either way. I did not have chervil but apparently it is used a lot in French cooking and is really only good if it's fresh. I will be looking for some to see how it tastes, but these were excellent without. I used whole wheat pita bread, and the oil/seasoning mixture was about 2x more than I needed. They also needed to cook about 14 minutes in my oven to crisp.
Very yummy. I make them in a microwave oven. I use olive oil cooking spray, and usually make them with parmesan cheese and italian seasoning or garlic powder. They are also very good with butter flavored spray and cinnamon and sugar, as a low guilt sweet snack or dessert.
I spray the pita bread with olive oil from a pump oil sprayer and then use kitchen shears to cut the pita into pieces. Once they are cut I add any herbs/spices.
So easy and much cheaper than store bought. I used buttermist cooking spray on pitas and then sprinkled the basil, garlic power, and a bit of parmesan cheese on mine. I also cooked mine a little longer and just kept an eye on them. Thanks for the quick and easy recipe;)
Too salty! Probably would be better with garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I didn't have chervil and subbed some Italian seasoning. Other than the saltiness, the flavor was good.
I make these all the time with my own recipe, but its basically the same. I cut the pita and brush with olive oil, rosemary, basil, and sprinkle with ground sea salt and bake. these are so yummy! im actually making them tonight for a party! :) yummy!!! you really can't go wrong. just keep a close eye on the chips in the oven since they can burn easily.
This recipe is so wonderful! I only used one pita round so I just dribbled on a bit of olive oil, spread it around with my fingers, and sprinkled on the seasonings. I look forward to playing with the combinations of herbs and spices. Thanks for sharing!
Great use for left over pita bread! Thanks!
Delicious, as expected. I followed the recipe exactly, and even leftovers were great once heated in microwave for 30 seconds. Everyone wanted the recipe. I also added parsley, which was perfect. Thanks!!
These just came out of the oven. They are tasty. I didn't have any chervil so I just used the other ingredients. The next time I think I'll try some other combos of herbs. The only comment I have is they took about 20 min. in the oven at 400. They are a keeper. Forget the store bought.
these are wonderful! i broke each piece in half so it wasn't a pocket anymore. i added basil, salt, and pepper to the olive oil and cooked for 5 minutes. excellent
Delicious! I skipped the chervil and it was still amazing. My 8 year old now asks for these in her lunch box. Great simple recipe!
Really easy and very yummy! If you want your chips to be more crispy, just split the pita and then cut the triangles from those two pieces. Awesome with Hummus III recipe!!
I made this using low carb pitas. I brushed the pitas with the oil and then cut them with a pizza wheel. Delish!
These are so addictive. I made whole wheat pitas using a bread machine recipe on this site and used them for pita chips. I cut them all up and threw them in the freezer so that I can make chips anytime I'm having a craving.
Oh my these are good! I will never buy pita chips again! I didn't have any chevril the first time I made them and they were still wonderful. I mixed all the seasonings together and put them in an empty spice bottle and just sprinkled them over the pita bread pieces after I had brushed the olive oil on them. When I took them out of the oven, I gave them just a little extra sprinkle of the seasonings and let them cool. They store great in a ziplock bag, but they don't really last long enough to say I stored them, we made them disappear pretty quickly! Thanks Dawn, great recipe!!
I found this recipe a few years ago and just realized I never reviewed it. I love this recipe because it's so easy. I like my pita chips a bit crispier, so I leave them in a few minutes longer. I serve these with lentil or black bean soup or homemade hummus, and they never last more than a few days. I like that I can mix it up with different herbs pretty easily. I've used all sorts of herb mixes on these, and they're always good.
Store-bought would definitely be easier (and maybe cheaper), but what's the fun in that? These are very tasty - perfect for dipping - and all your friends will be impressed!
Very easy and very good. I find that these last best in a ziploc type bag. I also find that if you get them really crispy, they will last longer.
Excellent and Easy. I changed the ingredients by substituting rosemary for chervil. I changed the preparation by brushing both sides of the pita, then cutting it into the triangles. Quicker and less absorption of the olive oil. Good with spinach salad.
These were great! I brushed the tops of each one with basil-infused olive oil and then sprinkled each one with fresh ground black peppercorn. I paired them with the "Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II" from this website. They were definitely meant to be together! Thank you for a great recipe. Oh, and these are even great just on their own! I definitely recommend.
The first time I made these I made them as directed, but this time on reading other reviews, I sprayed pitas with pam, added seasonings (I used Italian seasoning on mine), and cut them into triangles with a pizza cutter - much easier. I also used pocketless pitas, they are a little thicker and baked them at 350 F for 10 minutes. These were great with spinach dip.
I used the spices I liked instead and followed the general idea. I used olive oil, salt, dried parsley and garlic powder. Mixed random amounts with about 3/4-1 cup oil. Cut pita in half, separate the "pocket" so you get four half moons. Brush oil mixture onto one side, stack, cut into triangles with sissors. Bake in a single layer until crispy and browned. Very tasty, salt is important.
These were very yummy. I made them for a picnic and they made my boyfriend and I smile. I used whole wheat pita and sprayed them with olive oil non-stick cooking spray, for an even healthier version. I sprinkled them with parmesan cheese and garlic.
Wonderful recipe. Made these last weekend with whole wheat pita, going to try this weekend with white pita. I will take other reviewers suggestions to brush halves with oil before cutting. Also split the pita for crispier chips.
Great with hummus or any dip. I usually leave out the chervil simply because I don' think it adds much to this great recipe.
These are great! Per other reviewers' suggestions I cut my pita into 8 wedges, split, brushed each one with olive oil, then sprinkled with spice mixture. I also subbed parsley for chervil. Good with Smokey Chipotle Hummus!
Made these mid week to go with pizza instead of my normal homemade potato chips and they were great! Kids and adults loved them and I made homemade Hummus for a dip or ketchup or mayo works well too! I did not have chervil so used dried mixed herbs instead. I also did not do all the 12 pita pockets and only used 1 pitta pocket per person and found this was plenty as part of a meal! Will be making this recipe again and again! Great idea and delicious straight from the oven!
These went great with an artichoke/jalapeno dip, and everyone was impressed that they were homemade. I should mention that I did slice all pockets in half, which I will always do from now on - and still cooked for exactly 7 minutes.
These are wonderful and loved by everyone. They disappear fast! I don't have chervil and used oregano instead. Sooo good with hummus!!
Easy. Just use whatever dried herbs you already have. Naan bread can be used as a substitution for pita bread.
