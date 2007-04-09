Pita Chips

As far as healthy chips to dip with these are great! So, simple to make and tasty! The first time I made them I did as recipe directs to just cut the pita whole. These ended up great but a little filling. The next time I cut around the perimeter first to make to pita's the are much thinner before cutting into triangles. I wasn't sure how they would hold up to dipping but they were just as sturdy as the whole ones. Also, I suggest brushing with oil before cutting into triangles and then just stacking them and cutting the triangles all at once. Less work and more efficient. I sprinkled mine just with salt and garlic powder because the herbs called for wouldn't have paired well with dip I was serving. The other thing that is great about this recipe is that you can season them any way you want to go with what you are serving. Also, great to munch on plain! Thanks for the recipe! Love it!