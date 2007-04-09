Pita Chips

These baked pita chips make a lovely accompaniment to any dip or spread.

By Dawn

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
8 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Cut each pita bread into 8 triangles. Place triangles on lined cookie sheet.

  • In a small bowl, combine the oil, pepper, salt, basil and chervil. Brush each triangle with oil mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for about 7 minutes, or until lightly browned and crispy. Watch carefully, as they tend to burn easily!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 5.3g; sodium 245.9mg. Full Nutrition
