Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

42 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 9
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A crab, shrimp and cream cheese filling nestled in mushrooms caps. They go together like the sea and the land, so hand them out at your next party!

By Sydney Lara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine the cream cheese, green onions, crab, shrimp, dip mix, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix all together and chill mixture for about 1 hour. Spoon mixture into clean mushroom caps to stuff and serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 307.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022