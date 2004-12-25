Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms
A crab, shrimp and cream cheese filling nestled in mushrooms caps. They go together like the sea and the land, so hand them out at your next party!
I have tried this recipe several times and modified each time. I have found that french onion dip works well in place of the green onions and dip mix. I also add about 4 oz of sour cream and parmesean cheese to the mix. Top it off with some more cheese and brown it with the broiler and you have a dish that walks off the table.Read More
took them to a dinner party, and everyone liked them, but thought they would have tasted better warm from the oven. will maybe try that next time.Read More
These were great- I did serve them warm (350 degree oven-about 20-39 min) But- I had left over stuffing- put it out as a "dip" with crackers- and everyone loved it-If you can't find "green onion" dip- you can also use McCormick's "spring onion" powdered dip mix. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Recently I was incharge of making the appetizers for a family gathering. From the time I walked in the door with the tray, to when I set them on the table - these were half gone. They were EXCELLENT. When I first read the receipe - I thought they have to be put in the oven - I couldn't think of them any other way. BUT NO - These are GREAT just follow the receipe. I'm making them tonight again and will be through spring and summer. THEY ARE PERFECT - and extremely easy to make. I too had my son help make them. He is looking forward to helping tonight. EXCELLENT!
I had to substitute "Good Seasons Garlic/Herb dressing mix" for the green onion dip mix that the recipe called for. It was not available anywhere in my area. The recipe is still excellent, even with the change.
was a little weird. I liked them, but I'll eat anything. My guests were a little wary of cold stuffed mushrooms. I may bake them next time despite what the recipie says.
THIS IS A GREAT RECIPE. I MADE THESE FOR MY DAUGHTERS BIRTHDAY PARTY OVER THE WEEKEND AND THEY ARE GREAT. EVERYONE LOVED THEM. I DID CHANGE IT UP A LITTLE BIT THOUGH. I MADE THE CREAMCHEESE FILLING AND DIVIDED IT SO I COULD MAKE HALF OUT OF SHRIMP AND HALF OUT OF CRABMEAT. I USED GARLIC AND HERB DIP MIX SINCE I COULD NOT FIND GREEN ONION OR SPRING ONION. I OMITTED THE SALT AND PEPPER. ALSO I ADDED BACON ON THE TOP AND BAKED THEM UNTIL THE BACON WAS NICE AND BROWN. NEXT TIME I MAKE THEM I WILL ADD A LITTLE CILANTRO. I AM SUBMITTING A PICTURE OF SOME ON A PLATE BEFORE THEY WERE ALL GONE. WILL DEFINITELY MAKE AGAIN AND AGAIN.
I broiled the mushrooms after they were stuffed and they made a great appetizer for a dinner party.
These were okay. I prefer stuffed mushrooms that are baked and served warm.
Fabulous! I took these to a Christmas party and all but one person asked for the recipe and he didn't like raw mushrooms. The cheese mixture is good as cracker spread too!
I thought these were pretty good. I made them for my New Years Eve party and they were well received. I followed some other suggestions and baked them at 350 for about 20 minutes. Next time I may cut back on the dip mix - the taste was just a little too oniony. Thanks!
Quick, easy & GONE IN NO TIME! Thanks!
Quick and tasty!
My family loves mushrooms and to find a recipe like this one we enjoy them even more because of the seafood! My son (13 years old) loved helping me stuff, bake and eat these delicious appetizers!! It's a delicious, less expensive way to make restaurant-quality appetizers!!!!!!!!
I made these for a picnic and they were the hit of the day! They were gone very quick! Next time I will make more!
These mushrooms were a hit at our company christmas hor deovors party. My only complaint is that the uncooked mushroom texture is a bit much for the soft stuffing, so i would suggest using small-medium sized mushrooms. The stuffing would also be absolutely delicious as a cracker spread. I used 2 mccormick green onion dip mix.
A fresh alternative to baked stuffed mushrooms. I increased the amount of shrimp and crab, and also used the spring onion mix instead. Yielded more than enough filling, so I used the extra as cracker dip. Great for summer!
I made theses with hidden valley garden green onion dip mix, and added bacon also cooked at 350 for about 20 mintues they turned out amazing.
I did not like these at all, although they were a big hit at the party I brought them to. I could not even taste the seafood; they just tasted like cream cheese and dip mix. Also, I looked everywhere and an 8 oz package of mushrooms only contains 12 so I'm not sure how you are supposed to end up with 50.
I love these. Have made on several occasions and always to rave reviews. They are easy and very tasty. I use a can of crabmeat and a can of tiny shrimp and it's perfect.
I can't stand raw mushrooms, so I baked them .... people loved them!! Quite tasty. I can't imagine serving them cold -- the filling was just so good warm and melty....
Very good and very easy to make. Great for brunch.
EXCELLENT!!!!
They were eaten so fast I almost didn't get to taste them myself!!
These were great! I used the McCormick Spring Onion dip mix, as well as canned crabmeat and canned tiny shirmp. It helped to use a pastry decorator to fill each mushroom cap.
I made this for a party I had and for what I could tell they went okay. If you like seafood, you will like this. It is definitely worth trying!
this was really yummy and i'm not even a huge fan of uncooked mushrooms.
Excellent taste!!! Totally awesome!! I went and baked it at 350 F for 15 minutes. I love it!!!
Great dish! I tweaked it a bit, and used lump crabmeat instead. My buddies wiped out the platter. Woo-hoo!
Easy recipe. Recommendations lightly sauté the mushrooms before you fill them. Add some Parmesan to the mix and top with it too. Family requests them for every gathering. Delicious!!
