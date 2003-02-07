The Best Cheeseball

For a slightly spicy cheeseball with lots of zing, try this easy recipe. If you don't care for cilantro, you can roll the ball in shredded Cheddar cheese or fresh chopped parsley.

Recipe by Anita Moree

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine the cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, green bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, Worcestershire sauce and garlic salt. Mix together and form mixture into a ball. Roll ball in cilantro and serve with your favorite crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 61.7mg; sodium 301.6mg. Full Nutrition
