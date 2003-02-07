The Best Cheeseball
For a slightly spicy cheeseball with lots of zing, try this easy recipe. If you don't care for cilantro, you can roll the ball in shredded Cheddar cheese or fresh chopped parsley.
For a slightly spicy cheeseball with lots of zing, try this easy recipe. If you don't care for cilantro, you can roll the ball in shredded Cheddar cheese or fresh chopped parsley.
This is the first cheeseball I have made, and it has received rave reviews. It makes a very large portion, so I now make two cheeseballs and freeze one. (You could also halve the recipe). I have found that the half portion is sufficient for any party. I modified the recipe a bit, using 1 cup Mexican blend cheese and skipping the pepper jack (didn't have it on hand). I also skipped the jalapenos, but added bacon and green onions. I doubled the Worcestershire sauce and rolled the cheeseball in the shredded cheese as the author suggested. The green peppers add great color and crunch. I highly recommend this recipe, it's easy and different. Thanks Anita!Read More
I did not care for this cheeseball very much. It was quite bland. I like a little spicer cheeseball.Read More
This is the first cheeseball I have made, and it has received rave reviews. It makes a very large portion, so I now make two cheeseballs and freeze one. (You could also halve the recipe). I have found that the half portion is sufficient for any party. I modified the recipe a bit, using 1 cup Mexican blend cheese and skipping the pepper jack (didn't have it on hand). I also skipped the jalapenos, but added bacon and green onions. I doubled the Worcestershire sauce and rolled the cheeseball in the shredded cheese as the author suggested. The green peppers add great color and crunch. I highly recommend this recipe, it's easy and different. Thanks Anita!
I used this recipe for a Bachlorette party. Instead of making it into a ball, I formed it into another shape. Everyone loved it & the bride to be couldn't stop laughing. It tasted great too!
I've now been requested to bring this cheeseball to two parties since I first served it. It's got just enough "kick" but doesn't make you run for a drink and it is easy to spread. I also left out the jalepenos and replaced them with green onion. I was out of worchester sauce so used extra virgin olive oil and it gave it a nice flavor as well.
I loved it and my company loved it! Just a couple of things I did differently.. I added onion and a couple of drops of hot sauce. Very, very good!
We loved this cheeseball! It was soft and easy to eat. I rolled it in finely chopped pecans for a great flavor. Jalepeno peppers were not on hand so I used half a green pepper and doubled the pepperjack cheese. It was great and no one bit into a chunk of jalepeno! I garnished with whole pecans and parsley for a very pretty look. Try this you'll like it!
I've made other cheese balls, but they all seemed so ordinary. However, I've added this to my party/potluck repertoire. Everyone at my husband's work was emailing me to get the recipe when I sent it with him for his Christmas party! Like others said, it's got enough of a kick to make it stand out yet not too hot to keep most people away. I doubled the recipe and took another one home to my parents' house, and it's now my dad's favorite. You can't go wrong with THIS cheeseball!
I left out the green bell peppers and substituted green onions. It turned out GREAT!!!!
I made this last night for a Christmas party and it was great! Everyone was asking for the recipe. My husband is allergic to nuts, so I just sprinkled cilantro on top. I'll be making this again soon!
This was great! It was so easy to make. The cilantro gives it a great taste. It was a definite hit!!!
Very good...
Delish! I only had regular cheddar so I just used more of it, omitted the jalapenos and peppers and put in some chopped dill pickles, yum!
Tasty! Like other reviewers, I doubled the pepperjack cheese; tripled the Worchestershire; doubled the green pepper - mostly to counter the strong cream cheese flavor. Rolled the cheese ball in slivered almonds and chopped pecans. Tasted better the next day. Good stuff and will make again.
This was really good. I dont know why some of the reviewers said they left out the jalapenos and added green peppers though. The recipe never called for jalapeno it calls for green peppers!
I just had to tell everyone THIS IS WONDERFUL. We needed to double all ingredients to balance the cream cheese flavor. Still seemed "mild" but when cooled x 4 days it was FULL of FLAVOR. At weekend event everybody said it was the best and out of 6 guests - 5 took home the recipe! We used white sharp chedder inside, made a dome (not ball)then covered w/yellow sharp cheddeer & sprinkled with paprika. This is our new "Keeper".
LOVE LOVE LOVE this spicy cheeseball!! A gotta try!!!
I did not care for this cheeseball very much. It was quite bland. I like a little spicer cheeseball.
This recipe was a hit!! I added a little more cheese then was written down and also I minced 2 cloves of garlic into it instead of adding the garlic salt. I rolled the ball in cilantro and chopped walnuts. I made two cheese balls with this recipe.
I love this recipe, its simple and easy. I have had several partys at my home where I have made this; no guest has been able to turn it down. The only thing that I changed is instead of green peppers I use green onions (my husbands allergic to green peppers) and I roll mine in pecans. Great recipe!
Everyone really liked this cheeseball, but I would have used less cream cheese in the recipe - maybe 12 oz instead of 16 oz, or at least add more of everything else to compensate. Otherwise good taste and presentation, not to mention really easy!
After tasting this I thought it was a little bland. We just like spicy. I used green onions instead of bell pepper, added some garlic powder, used green chili peppers instead of jalapeno, 1/2 cup of pepper jack, and extra sharp cheddar.
This was good. Different from my usual cheeseball.
This one is akeeper. Evreyone loves it. It is spicy so forewarn those who dont like spice.
This is the absolutely easiest cheeseball recipe ever. The only change I made to it was to add more chopped peppers. Warning - this is very addictive!
This was really good. And REALLY a lot. For just one normal size cheeseball, cut this recipe in half. I went with previous reviewer suggestions of using chopped pecans instead of cilantro. If we make this again we'll add more jalapeno and pepper jack.
Great taste. Zesty!! Try adding one finely chopped green onion in place of half the jalapeno pepper. Crush in some garlic in place of garlic salt. If you don't have worcestershire, put in equal parts A-1 and soy sauce. Delicious!!
I've made it twice now, both times I've had RAVE reviews. Eveyone loves it...including ME!!!!
This is a wonderful recipe. I actually minced pepperoni and added also and it was great. Will surely make it again.
This is my first cheeseball to make. Following some suggestions from other reviews, I used a cup of pepper jack and a cup of cheddar cheeses. I used 2 jalapenos (next time I will leave the seeds in to pack some heat) I used about 2 tablespoons of worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, several drops of Louisiana hot sauce and a dash of lime juice. It turned out very well. I will definitely make this again.
Excellent! Served this at church and it disappeared. I did not have any pepper jack so I left that out. It was pleasantly spicy but didn't make my eyes or nose run, perfect!
This was a great recipe! I used more of both cheeses due to personal preference. I brought this to a party and everyone loved it.
My daughter first made this for Thanksgiving when she was 11...it's that easy. Now it's a tasty tradition.
This recipe was a HIT! I omitted the jalapeno peppers and substituted diced red pepper and onions and left everything else the same. I rolled half of it completely with chopped pecans and added the left overs mixed into the other half. Will definitely make this again!
Very easy and delicious. The only change I made was to reduce the amount of cilantro because I find the taste of cilantro a little overpowering. But this cheese ball got rave reviews.
I made this for a Christmas party, shaping it into a snowman like the picture. EVERYONE not only loved the cute little snowman, but they enjoyed eating it as well. I had no leftovers except the hat, eyes, nose, arms, ect. like Frosty had melted!! GREAT recipe thank you very much for sharing.
Very tasty!!! I cut the recipe down because I only wanted to use one 8oz package of cream cheese. I shredded half a brick of pepperjack cheese and added about that much of shredded cheddar cheese. I used a serrano pepper for more heat, very YUMMY! I just realized I left the worch. sauce out...
This was the best cheeseball and a hit at Thanksgiving dinner!!!!
Absolutley addicting! Love it served with Triscuits or tortilla chips. I skip the garlic salt and use garlic powder instead. I have made it with and without the cilantro and like it better with.
Awesome! All our friends at the party loved it. I left out the bell pepper and added more jalapeno instead. Yum. Yum!
I made this cheeseball to take home as an appetizer for Thanksgiving and my family was so impressed. Then my husband took what was left to work and all his friends loved it. I'm taking this to every holiday party or family get together we go to this season! It was quick and easy to make also. I love the zest from the jalapeno. Instead of cilantro I rolled the ball in chopped almonds and it was great!
Oh gracious! This was AAAAAAMAZING!!!!! I thought I followed this to a T but when I looked at it today, I totally forgot to add the Worcestershire sauce. Oops! However, it was FANTASTIC without it. I'll try it next time with it. This will be a new staple for all our get togethers. :)
A really good cheeseball is hard to find, but this one is delicious! I brought it to a Christmas party and the guests never left the counter until it was gone!! Thanks for making me the hit of the party! I made a few alterations - doubled the pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and garlic salt. Yummy!
This is so good, and so easy to make!
I made this for Christmas. I altered it a bit though. I used green onion instead of green pepper and I didn't have jalepenos so I threw some hot sauce in there. It would have made an enormous cheeseball so I made 2 out of it. One I rolled in crushed nuts (almonds) and the other, I rolled in shredded cheese. This was a big hit. My husband wasn't so crazy about it because it's more of a cream cheese ball and cream cheese isn't necessarily his favorite...but other's liked it.
I made this as the top half of a snowman and the bottom half a ranch flavored cheeseball, and everyone devoured it through the night. I only used one package of cream cheese but still plenty of pepperjack and cheddar and it was a good consistency. it also tasted better when I put it out the next day and the jalapeno had a chance to settle in.
Best to make and let it set overnight for the flavors to blend. Very Yummy!
This was a huge hit Christmas Eve and Day. Rolled in cilantro for a festive look. My husband's asking for it again for New Years. This cheeseball is definitely a keeper!
This was good but not the best. It went uneaten at an appetizer party. I followed the recipe exactly and it just wasn't all that great. Not bad, just not the best.
Just made this for our new neighbors who stopped by for a glass of wine. Delicious. I only used 1/4 of a whole Jalepeno. Glad I did. It was just perfect.
Have passed this recipe on numerous times to family & friends. I even get requests to make it. I mix mine and serve in a bowl which makes for easy clean-up. Keep in the fridge overnight before serving - the longer it rests, the better.
Delicious!
Eh, first cheese ball I've ever made but it was way too heavy on the pepper taste for me. Good start but I added a few ingredients. I ended up making another and mostly winging it. Ended up with approx. 1 8oz pkg. cream cheese 4 oz. pepper jack cheese 1 large or 1.5 small jalapenos 1.5 tsp. worcestershire sauce .5 tsp. garlic salt 1 Tbs ranch or fiesta ranch dressing mix 6 drops tabasco splash of lime mix shredded mexican blend cheese to desired consistency. cover with slices of black olives
This is the worst I've ever made. Everyone wanted to know what the little grass ball was. Yuck!
this recipe was great! brought it to a party and it was a big hit! i used dried cilantro because i forgot to buy fresh and it was still really good.
This recipe is excellent! Even people who turn their noses up to cheese balls came back for more and asked for the recipe! Definitely a keeper and wouldn't change a thing.
I have brought this to several parties and it was a big crowd pleaser.
Great cheese ball. The only change I made was that I rolled it in finely chopped walnuts. That's what my mom always did with her cheese balls when I was a kid. I just like the texture the nuts add. I also used sharp cheddar and let it sit in the frig overnight. A good quick cheese ball recipe.
While this was ok for a cheeseball, if you like spicy food, this will be too bland. The flavor improved after a couple of days in the fridge, but I would use serrano and up the worcestershire sauce and possibly add some tobasco if I were to make it again.
Very good, although I found the taste a little bland so I spiced it up with dried basil, onion powder and crushed garlic. The jalapeno adds "hot" to it, but not flavour. It was a hit so I made two of them during Christmas and New Year's. Thanks!
I have made this cheeseball for several parties now and its always a big hit. We don't care for cilantro, so I just shape it and leave it plain.
Was out of Worcestershire sauce, but still very tasty. Will probably add more peppers for more of a kick next time!
This was really easy and really good! I shaped into a snowman and brought to several Christmas parties, everyone loved this recipe!
This cheeseball was good, but not the best. Although I mixed several days in advance and used more pepper jack than called for, it was not very flavorful.
I changed the sour cream to greek yogurt, added 1 teaspoon of dried onions and 1/2 teaspoon of dried garlic bits and rolled in dried dill. this was a hit at our large family gathering. Will make again with the changes
Made this for the families Christmas get together. It was a hit! Added a little green onion and some extra pepper jack cheese. Shaped it like a tree and covered it in cilantro. Used some of the left overs as the cheese in a ham and cheese omelet. Outstanding.
Delicious and a beautiful presentation. I made 2 cheeseballs for a baby shower. This one looked gorgeous on the table and I had many requests for the recipe.
I have made different cheese balls over the years, but this is by far the best!! I omitted the green pepper, and used red pepper instead, running it through my food processor along with the jalapeño. I'll be making this several times over the Holidays!
Would have been nice if the cilantro was listed in the ingredients so when you added them to your shopping list it showed up.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections