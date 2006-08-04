Liver Pate
A great appetizer for New Year's Day and the Rose Bowl Parade. Serve with thinly sliced brown bread, rye crisp, crackers or chips.
Good basic recipe. Easy, but could use some illumination. First, don't over cook the livers. When stabbed, they should still be 'rosey' inside. Once livers are done, drain, and pick out onion. LET COOL. Trying to puree hot livers with the butter makes it soup. Puree the liver WELL. First you might need to scrape, and then you'll see the "rolling ball" stage . Keep going. You'll read another "following" stage before done. Liver when tested should be smoothe, like butter. I like to use 1/4 C shallots instead of onion for the final finish. Add the onion/shallot first, and run the processor until you can't see any bits larger than a peppercorn via looking at the side of the clear processor bowl. Add softened butter, but cut the butter into chunks for easer mising. Run for a but until no large chunks of butter. Then add sherry. Try not to use cheap grocery store cooking shery, use a nice sherry, it make a big difference. Mix to add sherry. I add about 1 to 2 Tbs of whole cream now, and run for about 1 minute. Mixture will be nearly soupy. Pour into oiled bowl/mold. You'll need more than 1 hour to chill, try 3 or 4 to set properly. Use a warm water bath for perfect unmolding. Enjoy!Read More
This was my first time making pate. I think its a good basic receipe but it needs tweaking to make it great.Read More
This is an excellent recipe. I boil the liver with the onions and a few cloves of garlic then puree it all up together and omit the raw onion. I also add a 1/2 cup of half and half, a teaspoon of worcestershire sauce and a 1/2 teaspoon of allspice. Perfection!
I'm new to the world of pureed meats. First, I made the recipe exactly as printed. Tasted it and then doubled the spices. Very nice ... my mom said it's better than store bought!
This is an excellent recipe. I used it for Beef Wellington and it truly made the dish. Thank you for it… its a keeper!
Ah yes, more snow in the forecast! Must type fast before my PC gets rid of me again. I normally don't eat red meat, but again, this is one of those exceptions. I developed a taste for liver pate when I was married to the "first husband". He was Jewish and his grandmother made the best chopped chicken livers. I did add more seasonings to this along with a chopped hard boiled egg and crispy bacon pieces. (thanks Darcy for the 411 on the onion) This was excellent William and I'll certainly be making this again! Has anyone tryed this with goose livers?
Wonderful! I had to make this for the Beef Wellington but eating the leftovers the next day showed how wonderful it is. My hubby (who only like pate de foie gras) said it was outstanding -- not that normal strong chicken liver flavor. I left in some cooked onions while pureeing, and added about 2 TBS more dry sherry (didn't have cooking sherry). Substituted mace for allspice and still fantastic.
Great recipe, William. Thank you. I have never cooked with mace and am unsure of what it would add to this recipe. But I must say, I added a teaspoon of garlic powder, and this spread came out delightful. I served it with bagle chips.
I thought this recipe was easy and tastes great. Will be a hit at Christmas Eve party.
Easy and quick to make and uses low-fat margarine to reduce the calories.
Darn you William! You've turned me into a Liver Pate addict; I was recently caught by my husband, at 2am in the morning, inside the fridge scooping liver pate with an assortment of cracker. Best Pate ever!
I rated this a 1 star and called it bland and bitter I am apologetic because the bitter was my fault and I have learn to clean the liver better to remove all fibrous and white parts with a very sharp knife, I had included lighter colored livers and maybe that was the problem as for the bland well it is basic and that were the fun starts, so to William I am sorry I spoke to soon.
I have made this about 3 times previous with no problem. Loved it, turned out great. Last time I read the reviews and decided to add the cream to it as suggested by someone. Won't ever do that again, it separated and no amount of mixing would get it to blend together again. I had let the livers cool, and my cream was not spoiled or anything. NO idea what happened. I live very far from a store and it was late, so no chance of a redo. Put it in the fridge anyways hoping for the best but no, the next day it was just as gross. If anyone can enlighten me on why this might have happened I would be interested to know, it ruined a gift for a pal as I had no time to remake :-P
Made this recipe this morning, taking advise to tweet a little bit. Boiled the liver in the water with onion but did add a chicken bouillon cube. Strained the livers throwing out the onions, let cool. Followed the recipe as listed but increased the chopped onions to 1/3 cup, added a few dashes of Worcestershire and a clove of garlic. This recipe is wonderful. I have an old one from a famous 5 star restaurant that is now closed using chicken fat to cook the livers and this recipe I think is so much better and richer. I give this at least 5 stars!
Excellent
My husband and I loved it! I didn't have any mace, so I'm not sure what that would have added, but we also added a little worchestershire and some horseradish mustard. Fantastic!
This recipe is a great starting point. I use less butter, more sherry (or dry white wine), and a squeeze of lemon juice. Also, no mace. Thanks.
This was a good base recipe and technique to work from. There are a few simple changes that can be implemented to improve the recipe as is (ie: simmer in chicken stock instead of water), my highly adapted recipe is as follows. I soaked a pound of beef liver in milk for an hour, while I simmered homemade chicken stock with the sliced onions (which I had previously sautéed) and 10 pitted dates for about 30 minutes to develop the stock. I drained the milk and poached the liver until done. After allowing the liver to come down to warm, I pureed it in my blendtec along with 1/2 c butter, a few tbsp single malt, about 5 of the boiled dates, a coupla tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, 1 tsp dried sage, 1/4 tsp allspice and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. I omitted the raw chopped onion and didn't miss it, probably because I went to the trouble of infusing the stock before cooking the liver. A very nice result. Try it out for yourself and see what you think!
Okay, So here is how it started! Over 2 decades ago I worked at a restaurant where the guest were given bread and chicken liver pate rather then butter or oils. I remembered butter and cream cheese was involved but we used a hobart mixer. I just now had a flash back and started to try to make this at home using hand tools, not a good out come. Just spent $40 on the Ninja Master Prep and with in seconds.....a tiny taste made me do the happy taste bud dance!
I made Liver Pate many years ago, once. It was good. There is a new high end restaurant in town that serves their pate in a small canning jar. WOW is it good. Thus, time to revisit Liver Pate making. After having made this and allowing it to sit in refrigerator for a few hours, I must say this, Mine is FANTASTIC! Only changes I made, only salt/pepper for spice. Added a garlic clove to cooking and used the cooked onion slices and cooked garlic to the food processor. Put this down for "All Thumbs Up"!
Delicious, buttery texture. Used beef liver instead of chicken, maintained same measurements. Ramped up the spice, and used 2 tbs of sherry. Will freeze and re-warm any leftover and use as a sauce for chicken or steak.
I made this for a treat for myself and my mom in law. It was fabulous with a creamy texture and a nice hint of sherry. I did ad a Tbs of cream and used coarse ground pepper which gave it a little more interesting texture. Excellent on crackers.
Delishious. I added port for a sweeter flavor.
Very easy to make and tastes really good. One of my favorite snacks anytime of day or evening.
Have actually made this several times. I find I like the taste of pan fried livers better than the boiled . I made this the other day and added the onions for the first time. I didn't really care for the added flavor. Ritz crackers and pate, dinner of champions.
No changes,yes I will make it again.
Delicious! This was only my second attempt at making pate. The first recipe left with a tasty but really soupy mess. This recipe has the perfect firm spreadable texture I was looking for. I did read the reviews and altered the recipe slightly. I kept about 1/2 of the cooked onions instead of tossing them, and I added two cloves of coarsely chopped garlic to the boiling water which I also kept. I doubled salt, pepper and mace also and only used 2 TBSP of sherry instead of 3. Came out perfect! Definitely going in my 'keeper' recipe file. Thanks for sharing!
My first time having pate. This is delicious. I sprinkled cayenne pepper on top. YUM.
I had never made a pate from scratch before but had some calves livers fried up which we hadn't eaten from the night before, so decided to try it with the leftovers. I had originally soaked the livers in milk for about 4 hours which tames the strong taste before frying them. I followed the receipe and it was extremely fast and easy to make. I left it overnight before digging in and it's delish! Will definitely be making this again and will try it with chicken livers.
