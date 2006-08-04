Liver Pate

Good basic recipe. Easy, but could use some illumination. First, don't over cook the livers. When stabbed, they should still be 'rosey' inside. Once livers are done, drain, and pick out onion. LET COOL. Trying to puree hot livers with the butter makes it soup. Puree the liver WELL. First you might need to scrape, and then you'll see the "rolling ball" stage . Keep going. You'll read another "following" stage before done. Liver when tested should be smoothe, like butter. I like to use 1/4 C shallots instead of onion for the final finish. Add the onion/shallot first, and run the processor until you can't see any bits larger than a peppercorn via looking at the side of the clear processor bowl. Add softened butter, but cut the butter into chunks for easer mising. Run for a but until no large chunks of butter. Then add sherry. Try not to use cheap grocery store cooking shery, use a nice sherry, it make a big difference. Mix to add sherry. I add about 1 to 2 Tbs of whole cream now, and run for about 1 minute. Mixture will be nearly soupy. Pour into oiled bowl/mold. You'll need more than 1 hour to chill, try 3 or 4 to set properly. Use a warm water bath for perfect unmolding. Enjoy!

