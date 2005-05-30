Spicy Corn Dip

Whenever I make this, I eat and eat until I can't chew any more. It's hard to stop. Definitely refrigerate this overnight because that's when the magic happens and the flavors blend together and the peppers heat everything up. I like it a little hotter so I don't remove the seeds from the jalepenos and I also add 3 habaneros and their seeds. Three of each seems to be the best for most people I've made this for. When it's just for me, I add 5 habaneros and it's not inferno-hot, but just enough to make your mouth tingle for a while. This makes about 7 cups of dip and you'll need two 15oz bags of Fritos Scoops to go with it. Super easy, super fast, super yummy!