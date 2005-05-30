Spicy Corn Dip
Serve this spicy dip with tortilla chips, fresh vegetables, or both! This recipe makes enough for a large party.
I crave this dip all the time now. Some things I've learned about making it- Drain, drain, drain anything that is liquidly (especially the corn). The first time I made this I dumped everything in a bowl, and it was kinda runny. But the 2nd time I made it I drained the corn and it made such a huge difference. Also, when dealing with the spicey aspects of the dip, I used 8oz of chilies instead 7, I put the peppers and the green onions together in a food processor and spooned in the "perfect" amount-- I added more onions and peppers to the food processor than recommended so that way I wasn't limited, nor was I adding too much. I've made this twice and everyone loves it and I plan to make it many many more times!Read More
Big party, this and the tortilla wraps were the only things left over.Read More
I made this dip for a baby shower and the ladies ate it up! The bowl was empty! We also served it at a Bar-B-Que and it was a huge hit! Serve with Frito Scoopables! I did not use all three peppers, I only put one fresh pepper in the dip.
Whenever I make this, I eat and eat until I can't chew any more. It's hard to stop. Definitely refrigerate this overnight because that's when the magic happens and the flavors blend together and the peppers heat everything up. I like it a little hotter so I don't remove the seeds from the jalepenos and I also add 3 habaneros and their seeds. Three of each seems to be the best for most people I've made this for. When it's just for me, I add 5 habaneros and it's not inferno-hot, but just enough to make your mouth tingle for a while. This makes about 7 cups of dip and you'll need two 15oz bags of Fritos Scoops to go with it. Super easy, super fast, super yummy!
This was a great recipe! I wasn't sure how corn would taste in a sour cream dip, but it was yummy! I didn't have that many people, so I actually halved the recipe and it was perfect to serve to about 4 people. Thanks!
I leave out the green onions and green chilies and just add an entire can of diced jalepenos (with some of the juice) and add extra Monteray Jack cheese and then the KEY to this dish is to bake it in the oven until bubbly and eat with tortilla chips! TRUST ME it's a million times better served hot.
I thought this dip was very good, but was not happy with the eye appeal, so i added a jar of chopped pimentos and it gave it a better look. It was a big hit.
This dip was new and interesting. I served it with tortilla chips and crackers. Because it was different my guests were a little hesitant, but after trying it they kept going back for more. Because of the spiciness I wouldn't recommend it for children. But it is a nice change from salsa.
Wonderful recipe and so easy. made it for an office party and got rave reviews. flavor is fantastic!!!
This dip is excellent. Every time I make it, it is gone so fast. I did switch up the ingredients a little. I like it less spicy so I leave out the jalapenos. Also I add half of a diced orange pepper. When I started my diet I changed the mayo to fat free mayo and the sour cream to fat free sour cream, it tasted exactly the same but with much fewer calories. Over all I consider this recipe a major hit.
Wonderful dip and easy to prepare. This dip was a big hit at a recent church social. I will be making it again.
I made this dip for Thanksgiving and everyone liked it so well that they asked me to make it for Christmas eve. We eat it with the tortilla chips and it is great.
This dip was a hit at my 4th Party. I drained the corn and chili's. Used the jalapeno's in a jar and baked it till it was bubbling. Used frito's and chips for dipping. Everyone wanted the recipe. Enjoy!
I make this for my wife's work food days by special requests. Always a hit!! Much better the next day.
This recipe is wonderful and is a hit with my family and friends.
I added some hot sauce but then worried it would be too hot. Don't worry. With all that sour cream and mayo it cools it down. I'm a sissy for hot stuff and this was perfect.
I liked this and most people at the party loved it too. I served it cold initially. My bf, who will eat anything passed on it all together though. Says it was too heavy. With the leftovers...I spread it out in a casserole dish, sprinkled Tony Chacheres on top and then a layer of cheddar cheese. Baked it at 350 until the cheese was melted and bubbly. I
My 10 yr. old's favorite !!!! It is addicting, LOVED IT !!!!!! Different and cannot wait to take it to other parties because of it's originality !!!!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this stuff! Always have people asking for the recipe b/c it's so good too! Be sure you don't skimp on your jalapenos! I did & had to send my husband back out. you really do need them to get the jalapeno taste kickin' in there! Be sure & serve with Frito Scoops!
This is very tasty, something different than the same old dip. I was going to make it without the jalapeno peppers because I thought it might be too spicy however, without the peppers it was very plain so I added the peppers and cleaned out some of the seeds to lower the temp a little. Also, it makes a LOT so make sure you have plenty of guests! It was great!
Introduced to this dip on a south Texas Dove hunt about 15 years ago. It is now a family favorite. If at all possible, let it sit in the fridge overnight.
One of the girls from my circle of friends made this for our Couples Get-Together, only instead of mayonnaise, she used cream cheese. Lemme tell you, it was one of the most popular foods brought to the get-together. She calls it "Crack Dip". Yes, ma'am, it sure was.
Tastes best with Fritos Scoops. Make sure to add enough jalapeno's to give it a little kick.
This a nice change of pace for dips, I do think it needs more of a kick though. I added cumin which helped.
I also add a can of black beans to this for extra flavor. Everytime I bring this to a party it is gobbled up. YUMMY!
This was a huge hit at a party! The next time, I may put in 2 jalepenos instead of 3 because some thought it was a little too spicy. But still delicious!
Loved it!! Will make again for sure!!
I first made exactly as written. The next time I made some changes that greatly improved the flavor for us. As suggested here or on another corn dip recipe, I added 2 TBS of Frank's Red Hot Sauce and a bit of cumin. I heated in the microwave long enough to melt the cheese. We prefer it warm, but even after it has completely cooled the taste is better having been heated.
This was very good & easy. Didn't have chiles, so I left those out. Subbed chives and a little onion powder for the green onions. The directions do not say to do so, but I drained the corn.
As written I have to give it a 3. It was too mayonaissy for me. But, I added more corn and it was great.
I wish I loved this dip as much as everyone else. I thought it was just a werid combination of ingredients. Hubby liked, but I don't think I'll make it again...ps, used cream cheese instead of mayo b/c I don't like the tanginess mayo can give a dip.
This just didn't do it for us. I love the idea of all these ingredients together, so next time I may try baking them to see if the flavors mix together better.
Everyone liked this!
I chose this dip because I have a friend who has celiac's disease, and this recipe was gluten free. Everyone who tried it loved it. It makes a lot though, so watch out! My husband didn't like the taste of the green onion so I might try finely chopped red onion next time.
This is really yummy for how simple it is. I used all mayo, out of sour cream. I didn't have the mexican corn, so I just chopped up some green pepper and red onion and left out the green chiles and added some pickled jalapenos. Served with some chili cheese frito lays on top. great salad on a hot summer day.
I make this often. I use half the amount of sour cream and mayo, and twice as much cheese. And like others have said, it's really important to drain the veggies well. I add just a bit of cumin. YUM!
This dip is great and makes a lot. I always make it with 2 cups of cheese and sometimes I do not add the green chiles and just add extra chopped jalapenos from a jar. It gets hotter the next day. My sister in law heats leftovers up in the oven and serves this as a side dish for dinner. Yum!!!
Added tabasco sauce to the recipe to give it more "kick" Went over well as an appetizer at Thanksgiving. Recipe needs more color. Try using green and red bell peppers to enhance the eye appeal.
GREAT RECIPE! ALTHOUGH I THINK THERE IS ONE THING THEY FORGOT TO MENTION IN THE RECIPE, THAT WAS TO DRAIN THE CORN. I USED GREEN GIANT MEXI-CORN, DRAINED BOTH CANS AND USED FRITO LAY FRITOS FOR DIPPING, GREAT TOGETHER.
I'd have given it 5 stars but I thought some small improvements could be made. It needs some color to make it appear more palatable to others. I felt it definitely needed salt. I tried heating some but the wet ingredients broke down and I liked the taste of the unheated dip better anyway. Really good stuff... I'll be making it many times.
Delicious dip--the sweetness and crunch of the corn is so good with the tang of the sour cream, mayo, and cheese. Although this was good just as written, we added a few cherry tomatoes and a bit of diced red & green peppers. I used light sour cream and fat-free mayonnaise; however, we ate it with full-fat Fritos! I love the possibility of adding different types of cheese, different veggies, etc., and enhancing it even more.
Made this dip for a family get together and everyone went wild for it! It does make a ton of it though, so if it is a small gathering I would recommend halving it!
My mother made this one day & I couldn't get it out of my head. We have had it both cold or heated in the microwave, make sure to try it both ways. One of my favorite carb day cheats!
Very good dip! I added hot sauce to kick it up a notch.
We LOVE LOVE LOVE this dip! I use fat free sour cream, fat free mayo, and reduced fat cheese... we can't even tell a difference! Lowers the fat and calories considerably without sacrificing any taste! It always goes fast as gatherings, and I get asked for the recipe every time!
Its a hit EVERY time!
This is a great recipe! We add cajun seasoning to taste. Gives it a nice little kick and great flavor.
My roommate taught me this recipe years ago. We use jarred jalepeno and and save some of the cheese and green onion tops for sprinkling over the top. Must be served with Fritos scoops. Make sure you fridge it overnight for the flavors to meld.
Great recipe! I like it on celery also. Thanks!
This is a good recipe if you can get over the look of it! It is very tasty! I would recommend halving it though... it makes a ton!!
Everyone LOVES this dip when I make it! I use light Miracle Whip, light sour cream and reduced fat Weight Watchers mexican cheese. I also use baked Tostitos scoops...less fat, full flavor! Yum!
I was a little unsure about this recipe because of the big chunks of corn, and the texture it would give. I used hot NM green chili and a few drops of habenero to spice it up a notch and it was wonderful! I've never used Mexi-corn before and have to say I wasn't impressed with it - I might try creamed corn and chop my own bits of pepper.
I had it for the first time at birthday party. It was really good!
I made this for a weekend boating trip, and it was great! I used frozen corn instead of canned, just can't stand the stuff! I added more spice, because my husband likes it that way! We ate it with tortilla and pita chips, the pita chips balanced the strong flavors and chunks nicely!
Love, love, love this dip!!! Best part for me is that you can make a half portion if its just you eating it! I make a half portion at the beginning of the week to snack on as I want. It also gets raves at parties and its so EASY! I omit the chiles because I don't care for them and I also use diced jalaps from a jar and they do just as well as fresh. Happy dipping!!!
I thought this dip tasted good at first, but it made me sick for the next two days. I can't even think about it without feeling sick to my stomach.
I love this dip and so do all of my friends. Caution though, it is addicting!
I left out the jalapenos but added a can of Rotel drained for the spicy flavor. Also I used mexican flavored cheese. I think this recipe is great!
it's ok, just not a dish I would make again. It was too thick and not really my thing.
This was yummy, but lacked that WOW! factor. I did add a can of rinsed and drained black beans. I also drained all the liquid from the corn, as stated by previous reviewers.
I have made this for family gatherings in the past and it is always a favorite. I have recently made it for friends at get togethers and it is also a HUGE hit. I could eat my weight in this stuff...it is a very addictive dip. I am making it again next week and CANNOT wait.
This is dip is crazy good! I have requests for the recipe all of the time. Like others have said, drain the everything! I always substitute a small can of diced jalapeños, not only for convenience, but also because my local store doesn’t carry the fresh. And sometimes I substitute a few Tbls of red or yellow onion instead of the green. It makes a large batch, serve with 2 bags of Frito Scoops!
this dip is great, it does look a little different but it is delicious!
It was very good! Definitely needed all of the jalapeno peppers. I tried to cut back to 1 1/2 peppers and it wasn't enough.
Very addicting. For dipping, I just used tortilla chips that were scoops. We preferred tortilla chips instead of Fritos. Followed the recipe exactly except I couldn't find Mexican Style corn, so I just used regular canned corn. Will be making this again for parties!
Addicting!
Made this for a family dinner. Everyone loved it! Be sure to drain the corn and chili peppers. It didn't say to do it in the recipe. I added more green onions to make up for the extra liquid. Very refreshing dip.
This looked and tasted like a pea salad.
I actually found this recipe about a year and a half ago and have made it many times since! I did make some changes though.. I added a pinch of cayanne pepper and some grated red onion... I do like this dip spicey and am always looking for a time saver, so i use canned diced jalapenos instead of fresh... This goes great with Frito scoops!
Pretty good!
Spectacular! Yes, spectacular! I was sad when it was gone. I'll be making it again soon. Thanks!
I made this so many times over the summer...a hit with family and friends!
Love this dip! Serve it with Fritos Scoops chips-
This is wonderful! I've made this several times. The key is to make ahead and let it sit for at least a day or two. A note of warning, it's addictive! Thanks Jodi!
This recipe was very quick to make.A simple cold dip, but warming it up to melt the cheese works well too. Set the oven to 350 and warm for about 10 mins or until cheese melts.
Super easy to prepare and absolutely delicious!! I serve it as an appetizer when we BBQ and it doesn't last long.
Sometimes I use frozen corn instead of the canned mexi-corn. I also add some finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce for a spicey smokey taste.
I love this dip, it is Ah-Mazing! The recipe that I have calls for a couple of dashes of hot sauce (I used Siracha) and a sprinkle of Cavender's seasoning to taste. I think these little tweaks make it even better. There is never any left when I take this to a party and it is my most requested recipe. We love it!
I make this for every family gathering and everyone raves about! I use can jalapenos and always let it chill in the fridge for at least 6 hours. ?? this recipe is amazing!!
Easy , delicious and gluten free. Everyone loved it at our party!
brought it to a family luncheon and it was a huge hit! Recipe as listed makes quite a bit of dip...enough for a crowd. Only down side is not using fresh ingredients (I used canned jalapenos along with the canned corn & chilies) I think I will try it with fresh veggies next time.
AMAZING!!!! Was such a hit at our grill out! However, I would only use 3/4 cup of Mayo and 5 ounces of sour cream because the original recipe regarding those ingredients make the salsa less thick and more liquid
I used chili cheese frittoes instead of tortilla chips and it was awesome!!
03.03.17 ~ DRAIN the corn! This was a nice dip to take in to a lunch carry-in for the nurses' birthday. It was very quick to put together and packed with flavor. I've made dips similar to this before and knew that you needed to DRAIN the corn. If not, your dip will be very runny. We also enjoy this heated up. Cold or warm, it makes for a nice change for a get together.
Absolutely loved this dip! I skipped on the jalapenos, only did 1 green onion, we used leftover corn-on-the-cob (cut off the cob!), and fiesta blend shredded cheese. Also, added seasoned salt & pepper, Freddy's Fry Seasoning, and some cayenne pepper. You won't regret making this!
This is so good served with pieces of Hawaiian bread.
Great recipe! I added a little extra shredded cheese just because I could. I'd highly recommend this for a crowd pleaser!
Crowd pleaser! Reminiscent of elotes. Was a bit bland when following recipe so I added salt and pepper and that gave it the little flavor boost it needed. Yum!
We thought this recipe was on the bland side. I used light mayo and light sour cream, and, following another reviewer's suggestion, made it a day ahead. It was really watery. Again, following a reviewer's suggestion, I heated some in the microwave. It was better, but not a recipe I'll make again.
I have to rate this one again.... This recipe never fails me. EVERYTIME I make this EVERYONE wants the recipe. This is a keep and great for the summertime.
This recipe is a winner! Served it at a tailgate party and it disappeared in 10 minutes. I thinks it's best with Fritos scoops. I actually altered it a bit using a can of Mexicorn and a can of white shoepeg corn, also sharp cheddar cheese. The jalapeno peppers give it just the right amount of kick.
I was pleasantly suprised by this dip. I thought it might be a little on the bland side, but it was pretty good. I added about a tsp. of taco seasoning to help flavor it. Very quick and easy!
I am not a spicy food eater, so modified by removing the pepper, added cummin & can of petit diced tomatoes, doubled the spring onions. Delicious!!!! Make double!! It it better after refrigerating and everyone loves it. Serve with tortilla scoops.
Great easy & cheap item to bring to a buffet, once you coax folks into trying it (presentation is not so great) but once they do, they love it!
Yummy! Everyone enjoyed this one. No changes. Made exactly as recipe states.
I didn't drain any of the ingredients. If you make this the night before, it thickens very nicely. Always disappears when I take this to any event. And everyone always wants the recipe so I just point them to allrecipes.com. I serve this with the baked Scoop Tostitos. The best dip ever!!
A big hit every time, every where.
This was pretty good, but like other users, I added some taco seasonings to the sour cream to add more taste, and it was still a bit bland. I prefer the hot corn dip recipe.
very creamy and good. Served with corn chips.
