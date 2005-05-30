Spicy Corn Dip

Serve this spicy dip with tortilla chips, fresh vegetables, or both! This recipe makes enough for a large party.

Recipe by JODI

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together sour cream, mayonnaise, corn, green onions, jalapeno chile peppers, green chile peppers and cheese. Ready to serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 248.5mg. Full Nutrition
