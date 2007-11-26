Best Ever Shrimp Dip
This creamy shrimp dip is great with chips, crackers or bread. It's always the first thing to go at any party!
This creamy shrimp dip is great with chips, crackers or bread. It's always the first thing to go at any party!
this was a good recipe but we did something a little different. we used frozen shrimp, peeled and diced then stir fried it with garlic, minced celery, butter, and diced onions. the mix was then added to the rest of the ingredients with its sauce. the entire dip was the biggest hit of this past thanksgiving's party. it went really good with ritz crackers or any kind of cracker that doesn't have too much salt on it. i'll definitely be making this again, and again, and again.Read More
I add couple tblsp of chili sauce,and 1 tblsp horseradish and buy the canned shrimp and chop up, very very good.Read More
this was a good recipe but we did something a little different. we used frozen shrimp, peeled and diced then stir fried it with garlic, minced celery, butter, and diced onions. the mix was then added to the rest of the ingredients with its sauce. the entire dip was the biggest hit of this past thanksgiving's party. it went really good with ritz crackers or any kind of cracker that doesn't have too much salt on it. i'll definitely be making this again, and again, and again.
I add couple tblsp of chili sauce,and 1 tblsp horseradish and buy the canned shrimp and chop up, very very good.
I like this recipe. I altered it just a bit by using 1/2 the mayo. Also, I use steamed shrimp, steamed with Old Bay and I add more Old Bay in the mixture. I'm from Maryland and we use Old Bay in all sorts of seafood recipes. It gives it a delcious flavor and spices up this delicious and simple recipe.
Awesome and extremely easy! I'll remember this when I need a quick emergency snack for drop-in company. I agree with a previous critic that there may be just a little too much mayonaise in it. Next time I'll reduce the mayo by maybe 2 tablespoons. Also, make sure you use fresh or frozen shrimp rather than canned to be assured of that wonderful shrimp flavor. Great on Triscuits.
Truly the "Best Ever"! ! I use only fresh cooked shrimp, none of the fake tasting canned or frozen stuff for me! ! I also use a little more celery & very mild onion than is called for, all chopped very fine. I think this would be good with crab or clams, too, but haven't tried it yet.
If you are not tasting shrimp, try using only domestic shrimp. It is wild caught from the ocean, so it has the wonderful shrimp taste and flavor you grew up with. If you don't ask for wild caught shrimp, you will get farm-raised from a foreign country. They are mushy and have no flavor. The recipe was great. Thanks.
Every time I make this everyone wants the recipe. So easy and tasty.
I love seafood...especially shrimp. I originally doubled this recipe and made it for a pool party. My husband and I ended up not going to the party, but we've been enjoying the shimp dip at home for two days now!!!! It's really tasty! We've had it with Ritz crackers. I highly recommend this recipe!
yum....took this to work one day and we were eating shrimp dip at 10am. It was gone by 10:15. It is delicious
Awesome dip. Used 8oz cream cheese, 1/2c miracle whip, 3/4c chopped celery, 2tsp grated onion, 1/2tsp salt, 1T lemon juice and 1 can cocktail shrimp drained and rinsed. Served with wheat thins.
I've made this dip twice now, once leaving the shrimp whole, the second time pureeing the shrimp, but each time the dip has no shrimp flavor and merely tastes like mayonnaise and has watery consistency. Thanks anyway!
I used (1) full lb. frozen, large shrimp, in coarse chunks (those canned tiny shrimp I think are completely tasteless), added Old Bay, green onions, reduced mayo by at least 1/4 as others suggested. Took it to neighborhood Christmas party with crackers and everyone loved it! This was gone by the next day. If you make it with real shrimp, it will not last at your house. This is now my go-to shrimp dip, thanks for sharing!
This dip tastes fantastic. The problem I had was that it separates when it sits out. The clumpy was unappealing.
loved this so did the family used large frozen shrimp instead of canned like some others suggested. cilantro and dill some lemon juice and sour cream instead of mayo. also left out the celery and replaced it with minced garlic hmm guess didn't like it this way that much at all
I used 3/4 C. mayo, added about 1 tsp. lemon juice, and some dried chives. Honestly, it needed some color! Next time I will add Old Bay. Yum. Everyone loved it with crackers, sesame sticks and pretzels. Easy and great appetizer. Thank you a bunch :)
scallions, old bay seasoning, garlic, ritz crackers, less mayo.
This dip was delicious. I cooked the shrimp with EVOO, Tastefully Simple Seasoning Salt, and Pepper. Everyone loved it. It was so easy to make. I will be making it again and again.
Very good recipe but I made the mistake of using 'light' mayo. It seperated and was watery. I put it in a sieve over a bowl and got almost 3/4 C. of liquid drained though. After the leftovers sat in the fridge another day, I still poured off a bit of liquid. I also chopped the schrimp a bit so it was the same size as the onion and celery.
I hate to give this a bad review when everyone else loves it, but I did not like this recipe at all. The consistency was too thick and it tasted to much like just plain mayo.
This is an excellent recipe. We buy shrimp at our local deli and have it steamed with cajun seasoning. We chop shrimp and add to other ingredients. We love it and have shared this recipe with family and friends. Mary Goodenough Fayetteville, TN
This was a surprisingly good recipe!! I wasnt sure what to expect. I made sure to cook the shrimp in butter to give it a little more flavor. I also used more cream cheese than mayo. Just make sure to refrigerate before serving. Thanks for the quick and delicious recipe.
Sooo good! Have made twice now and everyone always enjoys! I add a little garlic powder cause I love garlic!
Mmmmm. This is really good stuff. Now, I didn't follow the recipe exactly, so I'll tell you what I did different: 1 cup minced cooked (not canned) shrimp, 1/4 cup mayonnaise (thats all I had!), and no celery (didn't have any). I just made it a few minutes ago (I was barely able to wait for the shrimp to cool off!) and I'm eating it right now.......probably going to polish off half of it right now.....really good stuff! One could add and subtract from this dip to make it their own. I wasnt too sure I would like this, but it's awesome and lends it's self to customization. I'll use this simple yet wonderful recipe again for sure! So glad I tried this dip. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a tasty, easy and fast dip to make!! I used 2 cans (yes cans) of shrimp, fat free cream cheese, 2 heaping Tbsp of fat free mayo, green onions and Old Bay Seasoning. Make ahead and let the flavours meld some, delish!!
my family has made this dip for 30 some years... always requested at get togethers.. so yummy.. best served with triscuits...
What a quick and easy recipe! I agree with others who said the mayo needs to be cut in half. I would also use less cream cheese. Despite that, this dip disappeared fast at my most recent dinner party, and I will definitely be making this again.
we have taken this to 5 or 6 parties. It has been a hit and all we get to take home is the dish. This is a wonderful recipe.
Due to a recommendation, I used *1 lb*large-chopped frozen shrimp, and was so glad I did. Otherwise, IMO, there would have been way too much cream cheese mixture for only 8 oz. of shrimp. Was very good but needed some spice and I agree with using green onion to give it a fresher flavor.
I serve this appetizer often. Serve with Triscuit Rosemary and Olive Oil crackers. It makes the dip!
Too much mayonnaise (sp?) for my taste and I am a big fan of mayo. since I already had the mayo and cream cheese mixture done, I added another 4 ounces of cream cheese and took out just over 1/4 of the original mix. This made it creamier and less mayo tast ing.
I've used this recipe 3 times now and have received nothing but grat compliments about it.
Sorry, not a fan. Bland and runny. Used 1/2 mayo and 1/2 sour cream as others suggested. Even tried to add more seasonings and veggies to add flavor. Didn't work.
excellent! I made a few changes: left out the mayonaise, spead the misture on a large plate then topped with coctail sauce. Dip with crackers - YUMMY!
I made this with fresh shrimp and brought to a party. Everyone loved it and now I am asked for my "secret" recipe all the time.The only thing I added was red pepper on top and that was just for looks. Now for every party this is all I bring and its ALWAYS the hit of the party.
My 14 yr old made it for our holiday party. It was wonderful and everyone enjoyed it.
This won rave reviews at my New Year's party, but it wouldn't have without a few alterations I made. I added a tsp of fresh dill weed, about a 1/2 tsp lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. I served it inside cucumber cups. What a hit!
I loved this recipe! When I first made this I didnt realize the shrimp was part of the dip so I used it as an actual dip for my shrimp. Luckily it turned out even better! I cooked the shrimp on olive oil added salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper.
This is almost just like my grandma's shrimp dip recipe that has been a favorite of mine since I was a kid. The only difference is her recipe adds a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and we always used the canned shrimp (tiny or small) which has a much better flavor than the regular cocktail shrimp. Yum!
Waste of shrimp! This recipe has too much mayonnaise in it which totally drowns out the flavor of the shrimp. What a date night disappointment!
a good, quick appetizer. I served it with triscuits. I used about 3/4cup lite mayonnaise. Also used lite cream cheese.
I would not make this again. It was a waste of ingredients. It ended up tasting like mayonnaise. I had to doctor it up to be able to eat it so I was not wasting groceries.
Great recipe and I made minor modifications like the rest of the reviewers. Used fresh shrimp (1 lb) which I cooked with some butter, garlic, onion and old bay. When done, put cooked shrimp mixture in food processor to chop shrimp a bit. Added that mixture to cream cheese, finely chopped celery, mayo / sour cream, dash of Worcester sauce and lemon juice. Let sit in fridge overnight. Came out really delicious!
I add a little twist I but 5 crispy strips of bacon and a tablespoon of Cajun seasoning. I put every thing in my ninja blender then poured in a mold and put in the fridge.
I loved this recipe. I made a few slight changes. I boiled the shirmp, strained them and added some Old Bay Seaoning and Seasoning Salt. I mixed about 9-10oz of the cream cheese spread with 2 tablespoons of mayonaise and some diced onions. I cut the shrimp into small pieces and mixed it in. After getting really scared about the possibilites of a bad outcome, I just dove in and added the Ritz crackers as a side item and it turned out great. I do not think that I would like it too cold though.
Our family loves this recipe. It's easy, fast, fast and always is delicious. I give up.
I just added dill, red pepper and Old Bay Seasoning to suit our own taste preferences. Had it for a book club meeting and it was such a hit! None leftover! Boo-hoo for me and hubby...guess I'll have to just make another batch for us!
Couldn't get enough of this, practically ate it all myself, my kids loved it too.
Needs some dill and tabasco sauce.
I'm giving this 4 stars because there is not enough seasoning for my taste. It's a good basic recipe. With some additions I was able to make this awesome, so thank you for the springboard!!
it was ok i mean nothing special maybe with a couple more ingredients it would of been better!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Quite a delicious dip with good crackers. I used high quality shrimp meat. Half a pound of that was very reasonable. It disappeared quickly!
Fast and easy, also very easily customized by subbing your favorite spices.
great party dip - not too hard to make - it is better if made the day before to let all the flavors coalesce
Wow I never thought i would enjoy shrimp dip but this is great. I want to have a bbq just so that i can make it for ppl lol so easy 2 . thanks for sharring
This recipe may work just fine as is however, I made several minor changes and it worked very well. It is a huge hit around our house. As mentioned by many other reviewers, I used slightly less than half the Mayo, added a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, substituted the Cream Cheese with half Greek Yogurt and half Neufchatel cheese and doubled the shrimp using freshly caught NC White Shrimp. Gotta love having a father that owns a Shrimp boat - Thanks Pop!
I just finished making this I made a double batch don't ask me why . I didn't change anything but i was a little loosey goosey with the measurements I approximated . It is great everyone loves it which is good since a single batch would have been plenty . Thanxs for a great recipe I will be making this again .
I used frozen shrimp and it just didn't have enough flavor. I added another 1/2 pound of shrimp and a dash of paprika. Gave it a nice pink color and tastes delicious!
Very good and easy to make! Too much mayo for us, though. Next time I'll only put in 1/2 cup of mayo. We added some lemon juice with Tabasco chipotle sauce too! I will definitely make it again
Made it according to recipe but I agree with others, it was too much mayo. So I added a bit of season salt and tabasco sauce which gave it some better flavor. Next time I will use less mayo and maybe try some lemon juice and chives. It definitely needs a little something.
I thought this was just ok, rather than the hit I hoped for. Had trouble blending the mayo and cream cheese. Could still taste clumps of each. Didn't add celery as I don't like the taste.
Made apps for thanksgiving was a little nervous but it turned out great.
This dip was a hit!! It's awesome as is! I sauteed my shrimp in olive oil with garlic, white wine, and lemon juice. The dip definitely needs time in the fridge to let the flavors come together. So tasty!
Did like others and added only 1/2 cup of mayo. I also sautéed the shrimp in butter and garlic prior to adding to the cream cheese and mayo.
A very hearty, super rich dip. Loved it. Couple of notes, I did add old bay seasoning as another had suggested and that cut the richness and I used fat free Greek yougurt as we don’t like mayo in dips. Also, you need sturdy chips! Ritz crackers or Triscuits would be good. My Tostito chips were breaking up. Will definitely make again.
Good Recipe... But I Added In A Few Green Onions, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder...
will make again
This was a very quick and easy dip to make and was very well liked. One thing I added was a touch of garlic and next time I will cut the shrimp up into smaller pieces. But, yes, I will be making this dip again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections