Best Ever Shrimp Dip

This creamy shrimp dip is great with chips, crackers or bread. It's always the first thing to go at any party!

By Monica

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese and mayonnaise. Mix in onion, celery and shrimp meat. Cover bowl, and refrigerate before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 8g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 80.8mg. Full Nutrition
