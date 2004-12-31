Beer Dip I

302 Ratings
  • 5 191
  • 4 63
  • 3 24
  • 2 13
  • 1 11

Creamy beer dip, made to go with pretzels. Can be made with any type of beer, including alcohol-free beer.

By Michaeleen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs 55 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and dressing mix. Stir in Cheddar cheese, and then beer. The mixture will appear mushy. Cover bowl, and refrigerate for at least 3 hours, overnight if possible.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 22.8mg; sodium 146.7mg. Full Nutrition
