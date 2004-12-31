Beer Dip I

Everyone raved about this all day! So creamy and delicious, and really does go best with pretzels. I tasted it to see with Tostitos, and it just wasn't the same, so continued with pretzels. Every one wants the recipe now, and my husband keeps asking for more! We've had it twice and will be having many more times to come! As of 10/26/06 I have made this numerous times now. My husband even wants it at home quite often and complains when we run out! I didn't take it to a tailgate that we decided to do breakfast for though. I was told that from now on if I don't bring it I would be banned from my own tailgate! Because everyone likes it so much, I now have to times everything by 5 as our tailgate neighbors come over for some too! I've also used various beers to find the perfect one. The best one I've used is Miller Lite. As good as it is already, it was a little better with this. I think I've given this recipe to more people than I have with any other ever! Thank you so very much for the perfect football tailgate dip!