Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip

This is a warm delicious dip...but it's very rich! Serve warm with tortilla chips. Garnish with extra sour cream and salsa if you like.

Recipe by Sherrie D

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a blender or food processor, place artichoke hearts, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese and garlic . Pulse until chopped, but not ground. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together spinach, heavy cream, sour cream and mozzarella cheese. Stir in artichoke mixture. Spoon into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 6g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 202.7mg. Full Nutrition
