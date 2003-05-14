Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip
This is a warm delicious dip...but it's very rich! Serve warm with tortilla chips. Garnish with extra sour cream and salsa if you like.
Applause Applause Applause. I made this the first time for a couple who had never come over to eat before. I served it as an appetizer with a crusty italian bread cut in about 3/4 inch slices. I doubled the recipe and we ate the whole thing it is that good. My guests were stunned and are still talking about what a "great cook I am". The reaction was outstanding and the dip is perfect. I just added diced roma tomatoes and fresh chopped basil to the top just before serving. Be sure to let the top get nice and brown. If not it won't be hot all the way through. We make this dish all the time now. It reheats great. Nice presentation and excellent texture. I would serve this to anybody at any occasion. Thank you for the great recipe.Read More
I loved this recipe. I substituted cream cheese for the heavy cream and I think that made it better. I also served it in a bread bowl. Everyone I've made this for LOVED it! :)
Great dip. I had a craving for spinach artichoke dip and it was satisfied. I will admit, I bartend for a restaurant whos spin dip is really creamy, and this recipe was really nothing like it. This dip was perfect with the garlic parmesan breadsticks I made from this site. In case you are in search of a creamier dip, my restaurant uses chicken stock to make the dip thinner. Just a suggestion.
WOW! Everyone loved this recipe! I've made it 3 times since Christmas! It also gave everyone a "taste" for artichokes, which was something we did not have prior to this! Some changes - I did not layer anything - mixed it all together and popped it in the oven. I did not use the heavy cream and instead added two 8oz bricks of softened cream cheese. I used a combo Romano/Parmesan already grated cheese. I used the jarred minced garlic in olive oil (and I doubled it for our family). It gets just a little crusty on the edges, but everyone inhaled those too. It is even better the next day (so it is safe to make a day ahead, if you can stand the yummy aroma!), and can be popped right back in the oven without losing anything. This is a total keeper at our house - many thanks for sharing! Wish I had some right now...
I doubled this recipe for a party and used a round chafing dish. I baked it in the oven for 20 minutes and then kept it warm over the sterno. I also modified the recipe a bit: more garlic(!), some white pepper, SALT (it needed it), some cream cheese (i had leftover in the fridge) and oddly enough - freshly grated nutmeg. The nutmeg really brought oomph to it. I didn't add a lot, maybe 1/2 teaspoon (remember, I doubled this recipe). It was a hit! All proclaimed it to be better than a restaurants!
This is a fantastic dip, however, I highly recommend making it in a smaller pan - I used a square corningware casserole, and it came out perfectly. I did not have any romano cheese, so I increased the parmesan. I also increased the garlic to boost the flavor. The main flavor here are the cheeses - if you want more spinach flavor, try "Holiday Hot Spinach Dip" on this site.
Very tasty and loved by all of my company, including the kids. My only change was that I used two cans of artichokes, one of which was in a marinade and I topped this dish with parm and a sprinkling of paprika.
The first time I tasted this dip was at a friend's dinner party. We all polished it off within 10 minutes! She gave me the recipe, and I made it the next week for my very picky boyfriend. He devoured it... Try using asiago cheese along with the romano for a nice sharp flavor. Delicious!
Loved this recipe! I followed several other reviewers suggestions and made the following modifications: I used 4 large cloves of garlic - which made a huge impact on flavor since several people commented on the bland flavor. I added an additional 7.5 oz jar of artichoke hearts and chopped them small. I also used double the romano and parmesan cheeses. Fresh parmesan and mozzarella made for a much creamer result although it does make a longer prep time due to the grating. I added 4 oz cream cheese which i melted in the microwave first so it was easier to mix in. Added a splash of fresh lemon juice, fresh ground pepper and sea salt. It was so good I was licking the bowl while the dip was baking! 5 stars with the modifications. Thanks to all those who made the great suggestions to make this dish spectacular! :)
Excellent dip!! Double the recipe and make enough for a couple of small casserole dishes, refridgerate and then when having a party you are ready to replenish!
I found this recipe on 5/22/2001 and I am still making it to this day! I love it and so does every other person that comes in contact with it. The only thing I do different know is use 2 cloves of garlic chopped instead of minced garlic. I love garlic!!!
Excellent flavor...made as directed with minor substitutions: half-cup SHREDDED parm for grated romano and grated parm; Italian three-cheese blend for mozzarella. I like that this recipe doesn't call for mayo or cream cheese. Next time I want to try with double everything except spinach and artichokes as this dip is thick and chunky: seems like the cheesy/creamy part of the dip is holding the spinach together. Altho I like spinach, I would like to have spinach in my dip instead of vice versa, but that's just a personal preference. The flavor of this recipe is excellent and I will use it again! Thanks. Update to my January 2008 review: DON'T try this with double everything except the spinach...didn't work out AT ALL!!!
Subtituted cream cheese for the heavy cream & I also increase the garlic and used 2 whole cloves. Make sure you mince the artichoke & spinach really fine. I think it improves the texture of the dip. Also, try making it in the crockpot to free up your oven while entertaining. Cook on high heat for 2-3 hours, stirring once. Turns out great!
OMG! I was looking for a dip that tasted like T.G.I.F.'s. This is even BETTER! I hv had this for 2yrs now & our family LOVES it! I just add everything in bowl & mince my garlic & use the 3 mix Italian cheese & dont forget SALT & Pepper VERY IMPORTANT. EVERYONE that tries this dip just go's on and on about how good it is! I also use jar artichokes & barley cut them so you get nice chunks of it, really good. I also use roma tomatoes, tk out seeds & then cut into small cubes. I just put them right in the middle so if you want some you can & if you don't then that is fine too! Love this recipe & Thank you so much for sharing this with everyone. I think everyone will make it there own in small ways but without this being the base starter recipe, wouldn't ever happen! I would never look for an other one! :) I use tortilla chips with my dip. I am Mexican so I hv too!!! :) Love my chips.
I made this recipe out of necessity. I forgot I had to bring the dip for Thanksgiving and it was too late to run to Costco, so I found the recipe on my iphone and gathered the ingredients at the store. I've made a dip like this before and it turned out "alright" but not MMMmmmm!!! The only thing I forgot to do was put in the garlic... after it was done! I know DO NOT forget the garlic! I had some roasted garlic heads in the fridge and quickly smooshed them up and I put in probably 1 1/2 HEADS of roasted garlic... I know that's a lot but it was incredible and we all love garlic. So I mixed up the melted mozzarella on top and mixed it back into the dip, incorporating the garlic and then sprinkled more mozzarella again.... cooked for another 20 minutes, took it out and hoped for the best. The dip at Costco is one of our favorites!! My sister tasted this and she thought it tasted just like it, if not better. This was great... she wouldn't embellish her compliment. lol I thought it was fantastic!! I don't know if cooking it twice made any difference, but oh it was delish. It was almost all gone by Turkey time and no one was hungry. Went great with crackers. I think the grainier the cracker the better. :-) Will keep this one forever!! Note: Do NOT mistake Artichoke CAPS for Hearts. Huge mistake! ;-) Wasn't paying attention when I was buying ingredients. And I always buy marinated artichoke hearts... adds good flavor.
This was fantastic! I have had the same taste & quality in a restaurant. I opted not to use the blender to chop the artichoke hearts and cheese; instead I mixed them by hand which was just fine. I also increased the garlic, but next time would use even more (1/2 tsp is seriously not enough!!). Served with sliced baguette bread & whole-wheat tortilla chips. De-lish!!!!
Really good, and easy to make changes for personal preference too. I always use fresh spinach and a little more then it calls for, more like 12-14 oz. I saute it quickly in a little butter and minced garlic until it wilts and then mix it in with everything else. I love that it's really chunky, more spinach and artichoke then cheese, although I usually add a little more cheese than it calls for too.
I made this for my superbowl get together and it was pretty good. I don't really think it needs the romano cheese if you are serving it for a bunch of guys drinking beer, but it is a nice touch. I would also bake this in a smaller pan next time because it was spread out so thin that it didn't get nice and melty in the middle. Also--don't puree the artichoke! Just chop into small pieces.
YES! For once, a recipe WITHOUT cream cheese. I hate cream cheese in spinach dips. And this one doesn't taste like vinegar either-no hot sauce or vinegar called for! We LOVED it. I do not understand why someone said they would give it less than one star-they must have done something wrong. My husband said it's the best homemade spinach dip by far. Oh, we left out the artichokes. We don't like them.
This was yummy and easy to put together. I used jalapeno jack cheese instead of the Romano cheese. I also substituted collard greens for the spinach since that's what I had on hand. Thank You Sherrie for a keeper:)
I give this a 10. It is way better than Apple Bee's by far. You just have to make sure to really drain and squeeze out your spinach so that your dip does not become runny. I have made this a favorite for my events.
My guests LOVED this. I'm giving it 4 stars only because i couldn't really taste the artichokes. I think i will add more next time. Very easy and simple to make!
This is a nice go-to for having company over. I threw it in a baby crockpot to keep warm next to a bowl of bread and chips.
This is good! I did make a few alterations, though. Instead of the heavy cream, I used cream cheese. In my opinion, it made the dip creamier and cheesier--plus that's what I happened to have on hand. Also, I used a blend of five Italian cheeses. I love garlic so I doubled that, and added a little salt and fresh-ground black pepper. It was delicious! For a crunchy topping, sprinkle parmesan cheese on top and place under the broiler for a few minutes after baking. I follow the low carb plan, so I top chicken breasts with this dip. Yum!
This was delicious! I made it as described, with a few little tweaks. I didn't put everything in the food processer; I grated the cheese, mixed with 3 minced garlic cloves, then hand chopped the artichoke hearts. I mixed that together than finished with the spinach portion as described in the recipe. I think NOT processing the artichoke hearts made them stand out more in the final product. I baked it in a square 8X8 baking dish, which took a little longer to bake (about 30 minutes total) but it was well worth it. I sprinkled the top with a little more grated Parmesan. DELICIOUS!!!
Pretty good... after it was prepared, I felt like it needed a little salt.
this turned out great. if you use a blender like i did, add a little cream to the mix to ease the blending. i used half & half cream instead of heavy cream because other reviewers said it was too thick. i covered it with foil until the last 5 minutes. *for 4 people, 1/2 the recipe is the perfect amount.
This dip was a big hit at my New Years party. I used a fondue pot to keep it warm, served it with bread cubes, baby carrots and celery. I also added a little more cheese than recipe called for and a little cream cheese. It was wonderful, It's so good I have made it again and I will continue to...This is definately a keeper
This was a great recipe i omitted the bacon and added Knorrs vegetable dip and it turned out great. Also if you dont add as much moz. chesse the dip is good over linguine
Very good recipe. I added another can of choped artichokes after everything was mixed. Because when you put the artichokes, garlic, romano, and parmesan in the processor it takes away the big chunks of artichoke for added flavor and texture! Will make again
I added Asiago cheese and grated fresh parmesan for this dish. I also finely chopped the artichokes and used a little extra spinach, it was amazing! Brought this to a party where another person had brought spinach and artichoke dip as well...mine was scraped clean and hers still had half left by the end of the night!
In the restaurant this is typically mostly spinach and hardly any artichoke due to the cost. This recipe is affordable and better than most restaurant versions.
this was amazing as is, didnt need anything extra except next time ill probably add cayenne to give it some kick.
If I could I would give this less than one star.
If you like TGIF's version of this dip, you will LOVE this recipe. Always the first to go on the appetizer table and I can never leave the party without someone asking for the recipe.
This is a good recipe. I added a few things to it: one medium red onion, minced, a tsp of pepper and a Tbsp of hot sauce. I divided it up into 4 servings (enough for 1-2 people) and put the others in the freezer for future use. Thanks for the recipe.
This had wonderful flavor (I added extra fresh minced garlic, simply because I'm a garlic fiend), and was excellent served with tortilla chips, and chunks of sourdough bread. My only complaint was that it seemed a little thick as it cooled. I might try adding a little extra cream or sour cream next time. It was helpful to serve it in a stoneware dish, as it kept the heat a little better.
This was very good but lacked a bit of flavour to it. I believe adding some salt to the recipe would help. Also, I think I may take the advice of many others and replace the heavy creme with creme cheese. We will definitely make this one again!
Quick, easy and good...all I did different was add another 1/2 tsp of garlic
I've made this over a dozen times! Its easy to make and tastes really good. I serve it with tortilla chips. I usually add some additional garlic salt on top of the garlic, salt and pepper. An easy tip if you wanna make it quick: Buy the Italian blend of shredded cheese @ the store and measure it out for each type of cheese in the recipe! This is how I usually make it :)
After reading the hundreds of reviews I was skeptical that I could pull off this dish without the many tweaks suggested (cream cheese, no heavy cream, etc). I have to say I followed the instructions, with the exception I didn't have any other cheeses other than your typical Kraft Parm/Reg and shredded mozz in my fridge. I used those and added two cloves garlic and it came out DELICIOUS. Can't complain one bit. For those who had a problem with the thickness, I added all the ingredients in my food processor. It kept the mess minimal, and chopped up the spinach even more--making it a bit creamier. Thanks!
Five stars as far as prep goes as this couldn't have been easier to whip together and perfect if you have a full evening of prep with other food items if you are entertaining. The recipe as is lacks flavor. To enhance the taste the next time I make this I will try substituting Jalapeno Pepper Monterey Jack Cheese. And I will saute the spinach in garlic and and just enough butter to coat the spinach. I did add one spoon of a Peruvian Hot Pepper sauce I always have on hand and that did help boost the flavor. I'd have to say this recipe did not deliver very big in the flavor department. I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for a more flavorful version of this classic dip.
I loved the Ramano in this recipe! We loved this recipe! I think the cream in it is what makes all the difference.
A great "chunky" recipe that isn't loaded with fat from cream cheese. Def a keeper!
December 2006. This was simple to prepare and very tasty. Also served with celery and red pepper "sticks" and a dish of salsa.
Delicious! To save money I did not buy the romano cheese and just used more parmesan. This does need some salt. I would mix it in before baking.
This was an amazing dip! We followed the advice of other reviews and added 2 8oz packages of lowfat cream cheese (neufchatel?) and skipped the heavy cream. Used mayo since we don't love the texture with sour cream, and used about 3/4 can of chicken broth to thin to a dipping consistency. We also added quite a bit more cheese, maybe two cups total, then put mozzerella on top and it was absolutely perfect! My kids ate it up, and since it made so much, they ate the leftovers the next day. So did I. So much for resolutions, this was GOOD! Addendum: After reading the other recent reviews, I wanted to add that using sour cream (I have before in this type of dip) seems to make it curdle, which is why I did not use it. I don't normally like mayo in dips, but it worked well in this. By adding the cream cheese it adds richness and smoothness, and because it would be very, very thick otherwise, used chicken broth while beating until smooth, and I think that is what made it turn out so silky. It was just so perfect! Whoever mentioned the chicken broth, I love you! We used more garlic, too, and the extra cheese was because I thought I thinned it too much. It didn't taste terribly cheesey, though. Again, perfect. I don't like chunky, pasty dips either!
Excellent recipe. I did use sour cream instead of mayo and added a dash of Franks hot sauce. Loved it!
This dip was amazing! I made it this weekend for our Mother's day lunch. It was like I blinked my eyes and it was gone! I will for sure be using this recipe again.
A +
This was a hit at the baby shower I threw recently. Everyone had nothing but great things to say about it-and it went quick! I will definitely use this as my one recipe when I want to make spinach artichoke dip again. Rich, tasty and easy to make!
Came our very dry, not good at all.
Everyone at the party *loved* this...even the hate-to-eat-green-things-guys. I served it with smallish pieces of pumpernickel bread and carrots. I didn't have any frozen spinach, so I used 5 oz. (instead of 10 oz.) of *fresh* spinach. I actually just threw the spinach mixture in the food processor with everything else for a *very* brief pulse, so that I wouldn't even have to chop up the fresh spinach. This was wonderful. One of my friends from out of town told me that I must make this dish every time we get together.
This was really good. I modified the recipe because I did not have Romano, Mozzarella, or heavy cream. I substituted Monterey Jack for the cheeses and half & Half for the heavy cream. All my guest raved about it and have requested it for our next get-together!
This had a very good flavor, but turned out very dry for me. I added more sour cream to what was left over.
Delicious and super simple to make. I made a full batch and froze half to heat up another time. I served it with unsalted triscuits instead of tortilla chips.
I always order this dip in restaurants and so for my sister's bridal shower I decided to try and make it myself. This turned out amazing. Everyone loved it. even my mother & sisters, who don't like spinach or artichoke!!! I served it with wheat thins and tortilla chips... I will definitely make this for the next get together as well.
Oh my is this good!! I added in a bit more cream, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, used a full tsp. of minced garlic, and salt/pepper. Bake in a shallow, round baking dish for 20 minutes. Perfect! Served w/ toasted pita triangles. This is delcious, will make often. :)
This is the best dip ever!! Everyone calls me to ask how to make it and I am expected to bring it to almost all occasions! The only thing I have altered is I add almost two cups of the heavy cream to make it easier to dip into. It's the perfect consistency once more liquid is added.
This one worked out yummy! I haven't tried any of the other recipes for spinach artichoke dip, even though they're all highly rated, so I don't know how it ranks in comparison, but it tasted great to me. . I actually got the recipe from my mom (who probably got it from this site, too) so I decided to try it. I used marinated artichokes and added 1/4 tsp of garlic powder (appx. 2 cloves) and I think it made a big difference. I considered using 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream like some reviewers suggested, but I didn't, and it worked out fine. Next time I want to use more artichokes, just cause I like them so much.
I was pretty disapointed in this dip. It was pretty think, not creamy at all. I went shopping for the ingredients and realized there was no cream cheese in this recipe. Although the flavor was good...it still lacked the creamy texture I was hoping for...sorry, I will not make this again.
I was disappointed in this dip. It was ok but not as creamy as I expected it to be. It came out too dry/thick for the suggested accompanying tortilla chips, had to tear up a round loaf of gourmet bread to go with it. At the cost of ingredients, I would not make this again.
This recipe was good, but not what I had envisioned. I was envisioning a dip that would be similar to the first one I had at Planet Hollywood. I think I may have cooked the dip too long, because it wasn't creamy, but the taste was ok. I'll try it again, but pay attention to the length of time it is in the oven.
This came out soooo gooey and yummy - it was a major hit! I would make sure to serve it very warm, though. I took it to a family dinner over an hour away and hadn't thought about that.... it was cool to the touch when served and was hardly eaten. I, however, had tasted it straight out of the oven so I knew it was delicious.... The hostess sent me home with the leftovers and I re-warmed it in the oven and my husband and I devoured it with tortilla chips!!! Next time I will double it and make sure I serve it bubbly ;)
Finally, a Spinach Artichoke dip that actually tastes like spinach and artichokes, not like most which use a packet of seasoning which overtakes the flavor. This is indulgent and perfect.
I use this recipe all the time.. but I but alittle of cream cheese in it like someone else did on here. my family likes it alot.. they always ask when I'm going to make it again.
This is a great recipe, it will make your kitchen smell heavenly! I did not put the artichokes in the food processor, it turned out better just cutting the artichokes into chunks. It's really complemented with Wheat Thins or a similar cracker.
I used a little skim milk with 1/3 cup of cream cheese instead of the heavy cream and I used a little more parmesan and mozzarella instead of the other cheese but it was super good! My whole floor loved it!
So good! Someone commented on the marinated artichokes being too salty -- don't use those, use canned artichokes. I also used Pepper Jack cheese for added zip This is a great recipe!
I did use cream cheese instead because I didn't have any cream. I wasn't impressed with this right out of the oven, but it was much better the next day. I agree that it's a bit dry for me and maybe I will try milk next time. Also, I used marinated hearts and didn't care much for that strong taste.
I like adding water chestnuts to this reciepe.
Very good! I doubled the amount of artichokes and added a bit more cheese and garlic. Perfect!
This recipe is so simple and soooo good! My family loves their spin dip so it's the first thing we order when dining out for our appetizer....well not anymore we will probably be making this weekly! It also makes a large enough amount for entertaining and goes great with the "Perfect Pita Chips" recipe on this site. I followed this recipe except for following suggestions to add just a little chicken broth to make it smooth and creamy which also helps it from getting thick when reheating. Hope you all enjoy this we sure did
This is wonderful, I made it for New Years and my friends loved it, said it was just like the restaurant. I use the marinated artichokes and leave the liquid do not drain.
I have made this recipe numerous times! I have used it as a sauce on pizza instead of a red sauce, and as a spread on a sandwich for more pizzazzzz. It is very versatile. I do however, change a few things. Replace the frozen 10 oz spinach with roughly 14-16 oz fresh spinach and it seems to make a HUGE difference. I add 2 more teaspoons of minced garlic, and 1 cup more cup of Fresh Parmesean cheese. I have been known to make a batch and freeze it in small portions (pyrex is the best, you can take it from the freezer to the oven or microwave!). Great for last minute events, and wonderful for parties all through the year. I have not ever had a negative comment. I am so very thankful for this great recipe!
i've had a lot of trouble finding a recipe that works for me, whether due to my own ineptitude or not. however, this recipe was great and pretty easy. i did follow other's advice and subsituted low fat cream cheese for the cream. wasn't sure how much to use, so i added about half a block. turned out great! i meant to try the nutmeg, but forgot. it was delish anyway! also wound up cooking it for about another 10 minutes than called for. thanks for a great recipe! btw, is it just me or is squeezing the water out of spinach a pain in the pratt?
This was just ok, too much spinach. It didn't have that creamy taste I like in my dip. Some of my family members loved it and some thought it was just ok. I served it with Hawaiian bread and I think that helped.
When I first tasted it, I was very disappointed at how bland it was, so I went back to check the recipe and make sure I didn't forget an ingredient. I hadn't, but to salvage it, I decided to add mayo, salt and pepper. It was delicious! We had eaten half of it before the guests arrived! This is a keeper, but make sure to add the mayo!
Excellent recipe. My family loved it at Easter - served as an appetizer. After dinner, they were still going back for more. They took the small amount that was left home with them!
I made this last night and my family ate almost the entire pan. The sour cream and cream were alot better than cream cheese I think..
This was soo good for super bowl. I did not have any heavy cream so I subbed Mayo thined with a little milk and it turned out great.
Excellent! I don't really like artichokes and I LOVE this!!! It was a hit at my holiday party! They even took home the little bit of leftover!
I did not care for this recipe at all. First of all it needed salt, second of all it was dry and thick. Next time I will add 1/2 tsp. of salt, and add a total of 1 cup of sour cream and 1/4 cup more cream or milk to the recipe.
I also thought this was sort of bland. I used cream cheese and a little milk to thin it out. Added slat and pepper after it was finished. Salsa is also good with this dip.
The basic recipe is really good but I will play with some salts & spices next time. We loved the consistency, it was perfect! Maybe just some garlic & onion salts.
This came out very dry, was not a dip rather a spread
I made this recipe for our skating party and it was gobbled up in no time.Quick and easy to make, I would definately make it again. I added a little extra cheese to it.
MMMMMM.....Delicious! It was gone in a flash! Easy to make and great with both french bread or tortilla chips!
Very good! I read through some reviews and instead of the cream I added 8 ounces of cream cheese..mmmmm
Instead of heavy cream and sour cream, I used mayo and a package of cream cheese. Also added several dashes of Frank's Red Hot Sauce and a can of crab meat. We both loved it!
Great recipe and so easy!! I put it in the crockpot (instead of the oven) about 2 hours before a party, and it turned out perfectly. Everybody loved it. I used 1 block and frozen spinach and 1 bag a fresh spinach (I doubled the recipe) and it was great. For leftovers, my husband topped his with Frank's Red Hot sauce and it was amazing! The spicy buffalo flavor of the sauce mixed with the creamy cheese flavor of the dip was delightful. Thanks for the recipe! I'll be making this for more than just parties!
Not good! Had a weird taste as well as being somewhat bland. My husband loved it though.
I chose this recipe instead of another one, and I wished I tried the other one instead! I made this for a party, and it turned out to be somewhat dry and chunky. I really like Houston's restaurant spinach dip and was hoping for something more like that. There's another recipe on here that uses Alfredo sauce, that may do the trick...
EXCELLENT! EXCELLENT! EXCELLENT! It's a #1 winning recipe. Every single person who I've made this for RAVED about it! I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you.
Delicious! Myself and my boyfriend enjoyed it more than restaurant dips. It didn't have that extreme creaminess which is what we liked about it. Served it with a side of crostini.
The guests ate this within 5 minutes and demanded the recipe! Excellent! This is going in my cookbook!
Best spinach dip ever, with modifications such as the following: I used all of these ingredients and added one 8oz block of cream cheese (like other reviewers suggested as an alternative to the heavy cream, but I still used the heavy cream) and one package of vegetable mix. I still modified the recipe by processing the spinach dip and the artichokes, and then mixing them, and the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl, no layering. Since I added a small block of cream cheese, I left some of the moisture in the spinach and I added extra heavy cream to help make the recipe creamier. I also garnished with diced tomatoes and green onions. Next time, I may add a lil bit of liquid smoke to intensify the flavor.
Very good but instead of sour cream and heavy cream, add 2/3 of a jar of alfredo sauce. Definitely try that- adds more flavor and makes it more of a dip.
