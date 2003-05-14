Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip

I made this recipe out of necessity. I forgot I had to bring the dip for Thanksgiving and it was too late to run to Costco, so I found the recipe on my iphone and gathered the ingredients at the store. I've made a dip like this before and it turned out "alright" but not MMMmmmm!!! The only thing I forgot to do was put in the garlic... after it was done! I know DO NOT forget the garlic! I had some roasted garlic heads in the fridge and quickly smooshed them up and I put in probably 1 1/2 HEADS of roasted garlic... I know that's a lot but it was incredible and we all love garlic. So I mixed up the melted mozzarella on top and mixed it back into the dip, incorporating the garlic and then sprinkled more mozzarella again.... cooked for another 20 minutes, took it out and hoped for the best. The dip at Costco is one of our favorites!! My sister tasted this and she thought it tasted just like it, if not better. This was great... she wouldn't embellish her compliment. lol I thought it was fantastic!! I don't know if cooking it twice made any difference, but oh it was delish. It was almost all gone by Turkey time and no one was hungry. Went great with crackers. I think the grainier the cracker the better. :-) Will keep this one forever!! Note: Do NOT mistake Artichoke CAPS for Hearts. Huge mistake! ;-) Wasn't paying attention when I was buying ingredients. And I always buy marinated artichoke hearts... adds good flavor.