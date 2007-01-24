Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties

I got this recipe years ago from a friend of a friend. I love it and make it all the time for parties. It looks great on the platter, and it is super easy! Everyone loves it!

Recipe by Dianne McKenzie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, dressing mix and mayonnaise.

  • Spread a thin layer of the cream cheese mixture on a slice of bread, and top with a slice of cucumber. Sprinkle with dill. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 619mg. Full Nutrition
