Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties
I got this recipe years ago from a friend of a friend. I love it and make it all the time for parties. It looks great on the platter, and it is super easy! Everyone loves it!
I got this recipe years ago from a friend of a friend. I love it and make it all the time for parties. It looks great on the platter, and it is super easy! Everyone loves it!
Rewrite of Review - I used fresh dill and thinly sliced english cucumber for garnish. Doubled the batch and took to a wine/fondue gathering (spring 2007). Was VERY WELL RECEIVED, except the crackers ended up getting soggy before the end of the night. They were all eaten though, soggy cracker or not. Next time I'll serve separately using a decorative bowl with a butter knife so people can spread on the crackers or bread themselves.Read More
This is so overly salty, that we could not use it, because of High Boodpressure issues. I wil l try it next without the seaoning mix and adding dry garlic and onion powder and some white pepper. I might also switch to using sour cream rather than Mayo, it contains less sodium That might do the trick.Read More
Rewrite of Review - I used fresh dill and thinly sliced english cucumber for garnish. Doubled the batch and took to a wine/fondue gathering (spring 2007). Was VERY WELL RECEIVED, except the crackers ended up getting soggy before the end of the night. They were all eaten though, soggy cracker or not. Next time I'll serve separately using a decorative bowl with a butter knife so people can spread on the crackers or bread themselves.
I took this to a potluck, set it down, and came back a few minutes later to a table of people with guilty expressions! This was a welcome change to the usual chip-and-dip fare, and especially nice for summer. I used sprigs of fresh dill on top rather than dried - which makes them look as good as they taste. I will definitely make this again!
This is a very yummy recipe. I used less of the italian seasoning, about half per cube of cream cheese. I think it tastes better that way--not as strong. I also added the dill into the mixture and topped with fresh dill for a pretty presentation. I used the baguettes slices. Everyone enjoyed. I also had them with Toasteds wheat crackers and liked them even better.
Pretty, refreshing, delicious and simple to make. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was wonderful! I made these for a bridal shower and everyone loved them! No one believed me when I told them what the ingredients were because this recipe was so EASY!!! I used fresh dill instead of the dried and mixed 1 tbsp. in with the cream cheese mixture in addition to the dill I sprinkled on top. I got tons of requests for this recipe and the bride has requested it to put in her Newlywed recipe file. Thanks for such an awesome recipe, Dianne!
I had to travel (via public transporation) to a potluck, so I made the creamy spread, and brought the sliced cucumbers and melba toast separately. You know how you dont want to eat too much of what you brought, so that others can eat it? I couldnt stop eating this and felt horribly guilty the whole time!!!! It was great with the melba toast, and all of these were gone. I may try to use this recipe with finger sandwiches. THANKS!!!!!!
These are great!! Easy to put together and gives that fresh summer taste. I've used this recipe over and over again ... everyone loves them.
I am a picky person when it comes to recipes from this site. This was WAAAAY better than I even expected! And I expected alot from the reviews! I added fresh dill, minced, to the cream cheese mixture and after the flavors had time to mingle (8 hours or so) the fresh dill taste was HEAVENLY. In my opinion, fresh dill for this recipe is a must. A helpful hint: use a potato peeler to peel the cucumber, then just keep going at it with the peeler to create a bunch of thin cucumber slices. when you get to the seeds, stop. You'll end up with PLENTY of slices from one or two cucumbers. Then take each slice and wrap it around your finger like a little circle with it. Then you lay it on the cream cheese spread, and its super fast and easy that way. If you want to get even fancier, you could put a sprig of fresh dill inside the little cucumber ring. A thin peel of cucumber is just the right amount for this recipe and is more pretty than thick slices as some people have done.Preparing it like the photo is hard to arrange. (the curly little twist.) I used ritz crakers which were absolutely WONDERFUL with this recipe. I am going to use it for everyday eating too! It's addicting! And SOOOO easy to make if you use ritz crackers!
used this as inspiration for lunch. yum yum. toasted baguette. used creamy cheese wedges and no fat sour cream and a touch mayo with Italian spices and mrs. dash (spice packets are way too salty to be healthy) and dry dill and added smoked salmon under cucumbers.
This was a nice refreshing treat, and a good way to use the cucumbers in our garden. I toasted the bread but followed the rest of the recipe as written. I had 2 slices left over, and dh and I thought they tasted better the next day after the herbs and cream cheese blended well overnight. Next time I'll make the cream cheese mixture the night before.
I hosted game night with 26 adults. I doubled the recipe & still these were gone within 30 mins. Everyone wanted the recipe. It is very good & easy. The cream cheese part can be made the day before. The recipe does not say whether to toast the bread or not. I assumed since it was called "toasties" that I should but I decided at the last second not to. I do think it's better when the bread is NOT TOASTED. FYI - your grocery deli will slice the bread for you.
I love this, but I often add a thin slice of Roma tomato this as well, since it tastes good, and the red tomato looks so pretty with the creamy white spread and pale green cucumber.
Sometimes simple is better and that is the case with this recipe. EASY, yet people are impressed with it. Sprinkle the dill on top and it looks gorgeous! I served this with 2 other types of "bruschetta" - goat cheese with roased red peppers and balsamic drizzled on top, and a classic bruschetta (tomato, red onion, parsley, garlic, s&p, olive oil and red wine vinegar). GREAT appetizer!
I can't believe that I've never reviewed this. I am addicted to these! I see myself always having cravings for these yummy little appy's. I do like to lighten this up a bit and it doesn't sacrifice flavor at all. I use light cream cheese and instead of mayo, I use fat free sour cream. I don't normally use the full package of italian seasoning. A third of the packet is normally zesty enough with the brand I use. I do add in a little dill as well into the dip. This dip alone is great for veggies, chips, etc! I do toast my baguette slices to give them a slight crunch. After pulling out when they are still warm, I slightly drizzle with a little EVOO and take a garlic clove and rub all over the tops. The combination and texture of the crunchy toasts, the zesty topping, and the fresh cucumbers and dill, compliment each other so well! They are delish! I can't ever stop eating them, they are so good! Thanks for this addicting recipe! I'm always making them!
To make the cucumber slices even prettier, score the length of the cucumber with a fork before slicing. I agree that half of the dressing mix is plenty. You can combine with cream cheese only and leave out the mayo. This is a great summer appetizer and easy standby recipe.
I could eat these all day! They are absolutely delicious. I substituted sour cream for mayo simply because I don't like mayo. I also took the suggestion to add fresh dill to the cream cheese mixture. Because I was using frsh instead of dried, I used 6 teaspoons instead of just 2. I googled "Cucumber ribbons" and I found a site on how to make the cucumber slices look pretty :) I granished with sprigs of fresh dill and they look SO pretty! Great, great recipe! Thanks!!!!
Easy to make and wonderfully delicious. I took this to a "girls only" get together and the only thing left on the plate was the cucumber slices I used as garnish.
this website is unbelievable. I've been trying new recipes in cookbooks and never had the high success rate this site offers. This recipe is no exception. I made quite a few appetizers and this was among the top 3 gobbled up. It's cucumber and dill balances the heaviness of cream cheese to give the illusion of a light appetizer, but indeed is quite hearty. This is particularly appropriate for summer brunches and Martha-Stewart-like presentations. Only thing I did differently was to peel every other width of the cucumber to make it appear stripes; then when slices, adds a little more interest to the already adequate presentation.
Awesome appetizer! I brought this to a pot luck at my work and everyone thought they were wonderful! I also used all Fat Free ingredients and no one could tell the difference! The only thing that I did different was added about 1-1/2tbsp of garlic powder and the added the dill to the recipe and put additional on top for garnish.
Tried this and like it. I have a similar recipe that is always a hit. It calls for Hidden Valley ranch instead of Italian-style ( no mayo) and pita bread. I spread the mixture on the pita, slice with a pizza cutter, then add the cucumbers. Sprinkle a little lemon pepper seasoning on top.
I never rate or review even if the recipe is amazing, so that means this one is way past amazing. I have made it several times for family and friends with rave reviews. I have used it as a dip as well. If you like cucumbers and dill you really need to make this. I am one who would like to give more than 5 stars, i'm just saying.
I got this recipe many years ago from this website, and it's still always the biggest hit. Use a vegetable peeler to slice the cucumber so very thin and you can pile it on for a great presentation.
This is so overly salty, that we could not use it, because of High Boodpressure issues. I wil l try it next without the seaoning mix and adding dry garlic and onion powder and some white pepper. I might also switch to using sour cream rather than Mayo, it contains less sodium That might do the trick.
Who would have thought something so simple could be such a hit, and taste so good? I thought at first the cream cheese, and Italian dry mix.. too much, right? TOO strong, but when combined with the cucumber on top (I skipped the dill) it was a perfect combo! It was the big hit of a baby shower I hosted! Melba rounds were used for the base, and I'm so happy with them I'm going to make them as a snack for my family this weekend! Thanks!
So Amazingly good and easy! I got many rave reviews when I made this and ALOT of recipe requests! I did half the Italian dressing mix and used just a little less mayo and used fresh dill in both the dip and on the top. I also diced some cucumber and added it to the mix. It added a little bit of crunch and made it so refreshing. I have made this twice so far and it is my new favorite thing to bring to parties. Plus, the presentation is beautiful with a super thin slice of cuc on top.
These were great. Can't wait to make them again. I received many compliments, and there were no leftovers:) I made this recipe exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing. I noticed they tasted better after they sat for about half an hour. It's different, simple and affordable.
I have made this basic recipe more times than I can count. However, I do a few slightly different things. First, you do not need the mayo. It tastes just as yummy without the extra calories. In fact, I usually use the 1/3 fat cream cheese. I mix the dressing and cream cheese together and refrigerate a few hours (overnight is even better). This makes it harder to spread, but the taste is better. Then spread (not too thick) on party rye. I find the square "manufactured kind" holds up better than the fresh bakery type, although the latter tastes better. Slice the cucumber as thin as you possibly can and top with a sprinkle of dill. These are by far the easiest appetizer I make and one of the most well-liked. The way I make them, I use 1/2 loaf of bread and about a 1/2 cucumber, so double if you want to use it all.
Amazing! I've made this twice and everyone LOVES it. The first time, I sliced a baguette, oiled each slice and baked them for a few minutes to golden brown. Then, I made them look just like the picture. The second time, I skipped the baguette and got bagel chips instead (go the baguette route). I also used fresh dill and only used half of the Good Seasons packet which was awesome because the whole thing is way too strong. And instead of putting cucumbers on the top, I just chopped them into chunks and threw them right into the dip. Next time I make this, I'll use the baguette like last time as well as fresh dill. I'll make each one individually with the cucumber on the top instead of in it, and I'll continue to only use half the Good Seasons packet.
I personally didn't think these were much, but my guests enjoyed them & several even asked for the recipe, so I'm making them again for this year's SuperBowl party. I toast my slices of French bread (in the oven) for the side that I'll spread the creamy mix on -- to keep them from getting soggy. And I finely chop up half a cucumber to add to the cream cheese/ Italian/mayo spread. I sprinkle a little dill on top each one and I top with a half a cucumber slice.
I LOVE this recipe. It's such an easy an refreshing treat. I always use slices of English cucumber, it is worth the extra cost. It makes the whole dish very pretty. I use lightly toasted slices of Asiago bread from Panera. They can cut it in perfectly sized and uniform slices in about a minute. I don't sprinkle dill on the top, I mix it in with the other stuff. The spread is so good, I use any leftovers as a veggie dip. It's great with red peppers!
Phenomenal! I used toasted bagel chips instead of a baguette, but that was simply for easier prep.
I have made this several times and have used 2 different dressing mixes. The good seasons is perfect with a full packet but the wishbone is too strong if you use the entire pouch. Thought I'd throw that in as I see in some reviews members say to cut back on the seasoning mix. I only make it on super fresh baguette bread and with fresh dill...yum! I agree to mix the spread a day ahead as it tastes better the next day. Thank you Dianne!
What a nice appetizer!! Fresh and yummy and different. We put it on low sodium Triscuits and loved it. I used fresh dill and hothouse cucumbers....so so good!
I've taken these to two parties and they were a hit both times. I used Toasteds crackers because my local grocery store didn't have baguettes. I also mixed the dill in with the cream cheese and other ingredients and garnished the top of each cucumber with fresh dill. Very impressive presentation.
Two parties in one week and people loved this! It seemed frou-frou to me, but even the guys enjoyed it - light and fresh tasting - a nice change from heavy, meat and grease-laden appetizers that are the norm! The cream cheese mixture DOES make a LOT - in fact, I split it between the 2 parties. I used a total of 3 loaves of cocktail rye rounds, 3 cucumbers, and fresh dill. Note that in a single layer this DOES take up a lot of room on a platter, but could be lightly layered and fanned out - impressively pretty. I didn't make them in advance, but brought the seasoned cream cheese mixture, the sliced cucumbers, the chopped dill, the bread, and my platter to the party and quickly assembled it there. Thank you, Dianne!
I've made these about 10 times since I saved the recipe, and its the most requested recipe I ever get. Theres never any leftovers! However, I always double the recipe, and even then I don't use the entire .7 ounce package of dry italian seasoning, if so the flavor is way too strong! I can't imagine using the whole thing with only 1 block of cream cheese. I also add garlic and onion powder to the mix, and sprinkle a little paprika on top when they are done. Awesome!! =)
This is truly a wonderful, simple, delicious recipe! I made these in a snap the night before a baby shower and they held up well in the fridge, everyone raved about how good they were. I got one of those long, narrow French baguettes at Target and they sliced it for me at the bakery counter, it was perfect. This is now my go-to recipe when I need to make a yummy, easy snack for a party. Delicious!
I used this recipe for a Christmas open house. This was the most complimented item I fixed for this affair. I had more people ask me for this recipe than any other. One man even told me that he had attended a lot of open houses this season and said that this was the most tasty, well presented item than any he had had in a long while. My compliments to the owner of this recipe.
I make this every year for a Christmas snack, and use cocktail rye or pumpernickel. Yumm
I put these out as an appetizer at a small party I had. They were all gone within minutes. They look very pretty, and everyone had something nice to say about them. Very easy.
i use Miracle Whip instead of Mayo and that makes it a little more sweet. you can balance that with some lemon juice if you like. i also grate my cukes and drain them. that intensifies the cuke flavor and makes them easier to bite. they are always a HUGE hit at any event.
This recipe is so easy and good. I used little cocktail ryes and it was excellent, also. Everyone loved them!
These are wonderful and they went over great at a recent party I threw (50 ppl). I used mini loaves of rye bread which made it quicker to prepare (I made a lot of them!). Everything else was exact to the recipe. Will use this again and again. Note: Don't be fooled into thinking these are too "dainty" for men as these babies were mostly devoured by men. When it comes to great eats, there are no gender issues. Use fresh dill and if you toast, toast lightly. Thanks for sharing.
Twist on my favorite cucumber appetizers (on pumpernickel with sour cream and lemon pepper). I don't know why they call these "toasties" since there is no instructions to toast the bread in the recipe. I did follow another reviewer's suggestion and used Triscit's. Next time I will go back to the pumpernickel cocktail bread.
OOHHH...someone please give me an excuse to make these again. These were TERRIFIC! Went over well at a recent birthday party I threw for my daughter. So light and delicious. I would even make this for a light lunch or dinner. Used fresh dill...it's a bit cheaper than dried. Such a good recipe. Kudos Dianne!
Unlike other reviewers who were worried about the mix being too strong, I didn't mind - I used the whole packet of Italian seasoning, and even mixed it the day before and let the flavours blend overnight. Also, I did use mayo as directed in the recipe, not sour cream as other reviewers suggested. I thought the cheese and mayo mixed REALLY well and the next day the blend tasted great. I spread onto sliced and toasted whole wheat french baguette. Then, inspired by the photo with the recipe, peeled and curled strips of cucumber on top. Sprinkled with dried dill as directed in recipe. Thought this was easy, looked great, and tasted fantastic. DON'T change the recipe (except for toasting the bread)!
As suggested by other reviewers, I only used half the packet of dressing mix, and used half mayo, half sour cream. I also mixed the dill right into the mixture. I toasted the french bread before assembling and had no problem with sogginess. Absolutely a five star recipe with these changes!
Do spring for the hot house cucumber for this recipe. The lack of seeds is nice. Also don't skimp on the cream cheese mixture on the bread. Do lightly toast the french bread. It was supper yummy by following these simple things
These were a hit at a Labor Day block party! The platter was empty long before the BBQ was fired up. After reading previous reviews and experimenting, this is what I recommend: 1) Use all of dressing mix in the cream cheese and make it the day before. 2) Use fresh dill, not dried. 3) Add 1 Tbsp fresh dill to the cream cheese mixture. 4) Slice mini French baguette 1/4" and toast lightly under broiler. 5) Use potato peeler on English cuke for curly, thin slices.
Thought this was a zesty, yet light snack. I will make these often. I did lightly toast the bread after slicing. I tried it both ways and liked it toasted much better.
I have made this appetizer for 2 completely different occasions and both times, everyone loved it! I had people coming up to me for the recipe! It is a nice light addition to any summer party! The only thing I changed was the amount of dressing mix. I mixed in 1/2 a package, then added more seasoning to taste. I will definitely be making this again!
Heavy--fattening? Some people have no imagination or creativity. Made this with fat free cream cheese, light mayo.--so where is it "heavy-fattening"? Love it with a slice tomato as suggested! Any less calories & it would be cardboard--of which I am not a fan!
These were wonderful. Just remember: as soon as they are prepared, they must be served. I made the mistake of making them at home, popping them in the fridge for about 30 minutes and then taking them to a reception. Unfortunately, they were quite soggy. However, I did taste them while I was making them, and they were very tasty.
Excellent receipe. Made these for a few ladies I was having for lunch and they all agreed that they were yum. I even made a cuc. sandwich with the cream mixture. Kid friendly, I didn't give a good rating because of the slicing of cucumbers. Otherwise...I will use this recipe lots!!
I think I used too much of the dry italien dressing mix packet - It was kind of overwhelming - I am going to only use 1/2 next time.
I made this for company and everyone liked it. The change I made was I used the mini rye loaf (usually found at the deli counter) and cut different shapes with cookie cutters. Just make sure the shapes are big enough for the cucumbers.
The spread tastes great. I tried using toasted melba rounds and found they got soggy pretty quickly. These are much better with multigrain crackers. Seedless english cucumbers are worth the slurge.
There is something special about this recipe. We usually toast only one side of the bread under the broiler. It gives it a bit of a crunch. Both sides seems like a little much
Excellent. Actually, what I wanted was the spread. We've normally made "cucumber sandwiches" with pumpernickel cocktail bread, cream cheese mixed with Italian seasoning and slices of cucumber. But the cream cheese was always a little hard to spread. The addition of the mayo is brilliant and the spread in this recipe tasted excellent and was super easy to put on the bread.
Definitely something worth trying. I made these for a housewarming party and everyone went wild over them! Extremely easy to make and absolutely delicious!
These are so delicious. I gave 4 stars because I changed it a bit to make it easier & so I didn't have to use mayonnaise (which my family doesn't like). I used Philadelphia Cream Cheese Garden Vegetable flavor. With that you will not need to add any seasoning to it. Just toast the bread, let cool, spread on the garden vegi cream cheese, top with cucumbers, & season with dill. It's that easy!! & they were SOOO good! Me & my friends ate them all with a few bottles of champagne. It made a great appetizer & I've made it again for parties. They always disappear fast!
I've used this recipe repeatedly now for all sorts of occasions and they are always gone in a blink! I use the Pampered Chef's dill mix on top and it's great. (No..I don't sell PC, so I'm not advertising Ü, but if you get a chance to buy it -go for it! Perfect for this recipe!) Thanks for sharing a fantastic recipe!
I have made this for years. It is one of my favorites! I do not add mayo, but I use whipped cream cheese and let it sit out for 15 - 30min before I make them. I use 1/2 a package of the salad dressing mix. It mixes and spreads easily and doesn't get soggy.
Yum! Here's a tip: you can use italian salad dressing in a bottle instead of the dry mix. It works just as well. :)
this is such a yummy treat! i used fresh a handful of fresh dill instead of the dried, and served it spread on ritz crackers and topped with a thin slice of english cucumber. the tray dissappeared before everything else at my new year's eve appetizer bash. thanks for the recipe. i will be making this quite often.
Made these for an appetizer at a party. They were a hit! I would recommend using a pinch of salt along with the dill to bring out the flavor of the cucumbers. I think next time I'll also use a flavored cream cheese. Definitely toast the bread. I used a whole wheat baguette which enhanced the flavor.
Used sour cream instead of mayo and pumpernikel bread instead of french. Also used Italian dressing mix from this site.
Two words...simply delicious. I toasted the sliced french bread in the oven for about 5 min on 375 just to get a little bit of moisture out, (didn't make them "crunchy.") I only used about 1/2 of the Italian dressing mix and I used fresh dill in lieu of dried. These things are highly addictive!
Made this for my sister's baby shower. It was a hit! It sure makes a lot too!
Everyone just raved over this recipe-even the kids!
This appetizer was Delicious, quick and easy to make. Everyone asked for the recipe. I used half a packet of the salad dressing mix, and it was very tasty. Ada
ABSOLUTLY DELICOUS!!! I made these for my co-workers and they scarffed them down. I did use sour cream instead of mayo, and they were still fabulous! Thanks for the share!
Always a hit and a nice change at parties!!!
These were great! I actually liked them on untoasted bread than toasted. It might have been my baguette but it was so crunchy it was hard to eat. The spread was delicious and my dinner guests were putting it on crackers, untoasted baguestte and toasted baguette. The contrast of the cool, crisp cucumber and the flavorful spread was great.
These were so much better than traditional cucumber sandwiches!!! The creamy topping for the toasties was delicious enough to use for other things. It may be my new dip!!!
These were so good and they are a huge hit every time I make them.
I don't understand why some of you gave this recipe low marks. You can pretty much "guesstimate" the amount of sodium & fat content just by reading the recipe! If you have health restrictions just simply don't make it!
This is a great appetizer! The recipe is always requested when I make this. I also use Zesty Italian seasoning or Galic Italian for more of a zip, seedless cucumbers and fresh dill. It makes for a great looking presentation. It is cool and refreshing for any summer occasion.
THanks for Sharing. :O)
I MADE THESE FOR A BABY SHOWER, AND EVERYONE RAVED ABOUT THESE AND WANTED THE RECIPE!!!! THEY WERE SO EASY AND DELICIOUS!!!!
These are so easy and tasty. A must do for all parties.
Made these for a shower and got rave reviews. Thinned down the leftovers with some milk and used as a dip for baby carrots, celery and cucumbers. Still delicious!
DELICIOUS and a big hit at the cocktail party I took it to! As other reviewers did, I added fresh dill to the cream cheese mix, used less of the salad dressing mix, spread on cocktail pumpernickle, and arranged them in rows on a platter, with every other row adding diced red peppers, and garnished with a sprig of fresh dill. Beautiful presentation and it looked so gourmet for as easy at it was to prepare! I'd planned on having cucumber sandwiches with the leftovers the next day, but my hubby ate it all up that night when we got home!
I prefer zesty italian dry dressing and mix it the night before. A good 12 hrs to blend the flavors.
I made this for a recent baby shower and everyone really enjoyed it. My only substitute was using mini bagels instead of baguettes as the baguettes I had purchased were really hard and crumbly. The flavor with the dill and cucumber is somewhat reminiscent of tzatziki. To make the cucumbers look more decorative and ribbon-like, a potato peeler worked great!
These are so good and refreshing. I made them for a girls night and per other reviews only used a 1/2 a packet of the italian seasoning. It came out wonderful. I served on toasted Rye bread pieces. Delicious! I will be making this again!
TOP SHELF..If you want to impress someone with a recipe this one is the one as YOU WILL impress your guest with this recipe. I made it as directions stated. As other reviewers said the entire package of Italian dressing to some may be too much, so taste as you mix this together. We VERY much enjoyed the blend it made using the entire package of dressing along with Hellmann's real mayonnaise. Slice the cucumber very thin lengthwise to get a little curl. If you have dried fresh dill it adds a wonderful essence to the flavor. (If you grow your own dill you will want to dry some for this recipe in the future) Use a fresh baguette for best results and cut it on a slight angle. Take along copies of this recipe as YOU WILL be asked for copies of it.
These are great, if you like cucumbers, you had better make a lot of them as they go really fast.
This was so easy to make and a huge hit at my July 4th barbeque. I toasted the bread though, which I thought (due to the name) should have been in the recipe. I just sliced the bread, put them on a cookie sheet under the broiler for a few minutes, turned them over to toast on the other side and then followed the rest of the recipe exactly. They were the perfect barbeque appetizer. Thanks!
AWESOME! Base recipe is great and easy to slightly alter without losing any flavor. Thanks so much! These go over wonderfully at every ladies' meeting I attend!
This sounds wonderful but, as a novice cook, I must ask -- why are they called "toasties"? Are you supposed to toast the bread slices, and if so, how?
it's perfect after a few changes/got a 4 as it isn't perfect as written. I made the same changes as previous posters. At first I did make it as written. The seasoning flavor is too strong and the mayo too sweet for me. So...I added a second pgk of cream cheese and 1/2 a cup of sour cream. THEN it was just right for my tastes. So....in the end I used half the Italian seasoning and half mayo/half sour cream.
These are amazing! I bought a French baguette, but it was hard as a rock, and I didn't have any crackers. Late New Year's Eve, what do you do when you have it mixed up and the cukes sliced? Toast some bread and cut into squares. I will make time and again, and just might use toasted white bread on purpose.
I couldn't find baguette so I substituted with a regular french bread. That was my mistake. French bread is a lot softer than baguette. When I took this to the New Year's Party they sat there and got soggy towards the end of the night. I will make sure to use baguette next time.
Yum!!! Make sure you buy the zesty Italian-style salad dressing mix, I picked up the homestyle by mistake.....not nearly as tasty.
These are great! I used melba toast and they were so crunchy. I also used an English seedless cucumber the small extra cost is well worth it.
This is really simple to make, yet delicious! I used Knorr Creamy Dill Mix instead of the Italian Dressing Mix and added the cream cheese/mayo called for in the recipe as posted (I didn't follow the recipe on the back of the Knorr packet). Just so happens the Knorr mix was on sale so I thought I'd try it. I found heart shaped lavosh crackers at the supermarket. They made my hors d'oeuvres look especially elegant and they tasted great.
Great recipe; I have a recipe very similar to this. The key to mine is to soak the cucumber slices in 1/2 cup cider vinegar and 1 cup water for about 30 minutes prior to assembling the sandwiches. It gives them that little "something extra."
These are always gone by the end of the shower. I made a lot this time to make sure I had enough and I am glad..... People came back for seconds and thirds! Highly Reccomend this Recipe!! A lottle tip is to toast the bread before you apply the cream cheese mix.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections