Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties

I am a picky person when it comes to recipes from this site. This was WAAAAY better than I even expected! And I expected alot from the reviews! I added fresh dill, minced, to the cream cheese mixture and after the flavors had time to mingle (8 hours or so) the fresh dill taste was HEAVENLY. In my opinion, fresh dill for this recipe is a must. A helpful hint: use a potato peeler to peel the cucumber, then just keep going at it with the peeler to create a bunch of thin cucumber slices. when you get to the seeds, stop. You'll end up with PLENTY of slices from one or two cucumbers. Then take each slice and wrap it around your finger like a little circle with it. Then you lay it on the cream cheese spread, and its super fast and easy that way. If you want to get even fancier, you could put a sprig of fresh dill inside the little cucumber ring. A thin peel of cucumber is just the right amount for this recipe and is more pretty than thick slices as some people have done.Preparing it like the photo is hard to arrange. (the curly little twist.) I used ritz crakers which were absolutely WONDERFUL with this recipe. I am going to use it for everyday eating too! It's addicting! And SOOOO easy to make if you use ritz crackers!