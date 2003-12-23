Cocktail Meatballs I
Simple meatballs with an unusual chili sauce/grape jelly coating. Quite a combination of tastes and textures. Note: After cooking, I like to keep the meatballs warm in a slow cooker until ready to serve.
The only way I can give this four stars is after MAJOR changes to this recipe. First, a teaspoon of salt is unnecessary, I left it out entirely (Worcestershire is salty enough). I also left out the onion and just sprinkled in some onion powder. Also, fry ground beef in shortening? I don't think so. I used ground sirloin and cooked them in the oven. I greased a cookie sheet and baked the meatballs at 375 for 10-15 minutes, turning once. I then added the chili sauce, grape jelly and meatballs to my slow cooker and let them heat up.The combo of chili sauce and grape jelly is excellent, once the flavors combined and the sauce thickened this was an excellent snack. Great crowd pleaser.Read More
I used frozen meatballs from Sam's Club and made the sauce as written exactly. The meatballs were too sweet and the flavors didn't blend well. I used brand name Grape Jelly & brand named chili sauce. The Grape overpowered the chili sauce. Will not make again.Read More
This is soo easy!! I cheat though and use frozen meatballs, put them in a crockpot w/the chili sauce and grape jelly and just let them heat in the crock pot on low. Really nice snack. :)
Wonderfully tangy meatballs. I bake (rather than fry) the meatballs on a cookie sheet up to 2 weeks ahead of time and freeze them. On the day I am serving them, I dump the chili sauce and grape jelly in a crock pot. Then, add the meatballs straight from the freezer. If you do this, you will need to start the crock pot on HIGH setting at least 1 1/2 hours before eating. Ready to eat when liquid is simmering. These go quickly!!!! (You may substitute pre-packaged frozen meatballs to save on time).
I would never have tried such a strange combo if not for all the positive ratings, but I'm sure glad I did! We made these for our Christmas party, and everyone loved them - even me, and I'm not a beef person at all! I used 2 lbs of frozen plain meatballs, and found that the recipe uses exactly 1 small jar (I think 10 oz) of jelly, and 1 jar (12 oz) of chili sauce. How could it get any easier? And definitely let them sit in the crock pot for a while - the longer they sit, the more the sauce soaks in and adds to the flavor and texture. And don't forget that veggie meatballs work great with this too, for a much healthier treat. Thanks for this fantastic recipe!!
I gave this recipe 4 stars since the meatballs, (minus the sauce) were excellent. However, the sauce was way too sweet, not at all spicy, and left something to be desired. After some tweaking, I was able to make this an excellent appetizer that got great reviews! First, I baked the meatballs rather than frying them. I mixed the original ingredients for the sauce, added a few dashes of Frank's Hot Sauce, one clove of minced garlic, powdered mustard, and 1 1/2Tbs Worcestier sauce. I poured the sauce mixture into the crock pot with the cooked meatballs and cooked on high for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. They were tasty and party perfect! I am excited to make them this way again!
This is the same recipe I've been using for the past couple years! However, I don't use shortening and like another reviewer, I bake mine on a greased cookie sheet at 350 for about 30 minutes turning halfway. Also, instead of cooking the sauce on the stovetop, I use my slowcooker. Blend both sauces and then add the meatballs and cook on high for 2-3 hrs or low for 5 hrs. I've made this recipe many many times and there's NEVER any leftovers. Great for potlucks because you can bring your crock and keep them on the warm setting - just make sure not to overcook them - they burn easily if you overcook.
I just use the Costco frozen Italian style beef meatballs. I add a bit of mustard and worcestershire sauce to the sauce, about 1-1/2 tbsp each and some ground pepper. Always the first thing to get finished at the office potlucks. People are amazed at the easiness of the recipe, once they wrap their heads around the idea of heated grape jelly glaze. It is so awesome that I always have to set aside a small batch for the hubby to eat for dinner with brown rice....
I have used this "secret" recipe for years and it always gets rave reviews. It is the most requested dish at family gatherings. I always start with a big bag of frozen meatballs from whatever warehouse type store we belong to at the moment. Throw them in the crockpot frozen, dump the jars in and about 1-1 1/2 hrs later it is ready to eat. Never a disappointment. I also like them reheated...Yum...
Excellent, Excellent, Excellent!! I cannot tell you how good these were! I took them to a christmas party last night and I got tuns of compliments on them. I loved them myself. My mouth is watering just thinking about them. I only had about 9 meatballs left in my pot when it was all said and done and the only reason for that is because there was so much other foods there. I put them in the crock pot but did so too late so to speed things up I put the sauce and the meatballs(frozen homestyle) into a pot on the stove and slow boiled them for about 30 minutes and then put them in the crock pot to take to the party. They were perfect, great taste and great texture! Don't try the sauce when you first put them it because its gross but when everything cooks together its wonderful. Take my word for it, TRY THIS RECIPE!!!
I have made this a few times. We really like it! Especially good for potlucks using frozen meatballs, although the meatballs cool down fast. (Better to plug in crock pot when you arrive) There are a few chili sauces to choose from. I find it is best with a spicier chili sauce; as opposed to those sauces that are more tomato based. I like Bennetts chili sauce. Thanks for a great and quick recipe!
So, one review gave one star because (as they write) they use frozen meatballs from Sam's Club. Haha! No wonder they hated this! Please, if you dont actually follow the recipe and then hate it, then dont review for Pete's sake! The meatball recipe was great, and I cannot imagine the frozen Sam's Club meatballs were any good. My story: made these exactly. Brought them to a cook out in a slow cooker to keep warm. They ended up on the counter in the house where no one ate them... that is not until they were discovered later on. I walked in to a crowd of people chowing down on the meatballs directly from the cooker then dipping in the sauce which I kept on the side. 6 pounds of meatballs (yes folks, 6 lbs!) were devoured in a matter of an hour. Although it was sadly forgotten at first, this dish became the hit of the party and mostly because of the meatball recipe. I now use this recipe as my standard meatball recipe for everything even if I am not making the sauce and instead use the meatballs for something else. So if you're going to make this? Please make sure to use the actual recipe, ok? Do not substitute pre-made meatballs which are generally terrible anyway. This is a great easy meatball recipe and is delicious! Also, I use butter instead of lard, and it works perfectly.
So good! I doubled the recipe and served at a party and they were the first thing to go. The only change I made was to use 1 tbsp of dried onion flakes instead of the chopped onion. I took the advice of other reviewers and baked the meatballs in advance and put in the freezer. Three hours before the party, I mixed together the chili sauce and jelly in the crockpot and then put the meatballs in. I cooked on high for 2 hours and then switched to low.
I have Celiac, so I can't eat any of the meatballs in the grocery stores because they're all made with wheat bread crumbs. I made these with brown rice bread crumbs and they turned out great! I've substitued salsa once when I didn't have any chili sauce on hand and they still turned out great! I prefer apricot jam instead of the grape jelly though - light tasting and doesn't mask the flavour of the meat.
Use frozen meatballs. Can use almost 2 pounds of ground beef for the amount of sauce. Add ingredients to crock pot.
These are some pretty awesome meatballs. For all those who are using frozen meatballs- you are missing out on some fantastic homemade meatball action. They are deliscous even without the sauce. They are super easy to make. I made the meatballs the day before my party. Instead of frying I baked them in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes. On the day of the party I heated up the chilli sauce and jelly and threw in the meatballs. Fantastic!!
This recipe was a hit at my Super Bowl Party. I used frozen meatballs and made the sauce according to the recipe. Excellent heated in a crock pot.
Cocktail meatballs are always great at parties. But, I made a few changes to this one. I used a pound and a half of ground beef and instead of frying the meatballs - way too much grease - I baked them at 400 for 20 minutes then added them to the sauce in the slow cooker on low. Very tasty and very simple.
I used frozen meatballs, no salt, just a dash of Worcestershire sauce, a jar of welches concord grape jelly and a jar heinz chili sauce. Through it all in a crockpot and poof! its all gone!! everyone ate it all.
This rating is just for the sauce. I was lazy and bought frozen cocktail meatballs! The sauce was so simple yet so yummy. Got many compliments on it and MANY raised eyebrows when I told people what was in the sauce! I quadrupled the sauce recipe for a party and used 1 1/2 bags of frozen meatballs (containing about 96 meatballs) and it all fit perfectly in my crockpot.
I took some of the suggestions that others had previously done (I love that about this site). Used panko bread crumbs, used about 1 1/2 pounds of meat for the same amount of sauce. I only used about 1/4 teaspoon of Worcstershire as I think it can be a little strong. I pan cooked the meatballs in a little bit of canola oil rather than in so much shortening. I also added some garlic powder and onion powder to the sauce mix. After cooking them and simmering them on top of the stove I put them in my slow cooker to take to a clambake. Everyone loved them. My 4 year old at at least 10 meatballs!!! I have a very similar recipe from my mother where she puts the meatballs in the sauce raw and cooks them in the sauce. While it added an extra step to pan cook them I think it really added a nice texture to the meatballs.
These were pretty darn good! I used someone else's suggestion of adding worchestershire sauce, garlic, a little hot sauce, and dry mustard, and really liked the doctored up sauce. I did use frozen meatballs, which I never do, but even those weren't bad ... they were a good firm texture, good for eating on toothpicks on a buffet. I do suggest cooking the meatballs first before tossing in the crockpot with the sauce ... yes, it's a little more work, but enough grease cooked out of them to make it seem worthwhile. May make these again for Christmas next weekend!
Easy recipe. I used 12oz Chili sauce and 10 oz Jelly and already made meatballs. Great for a party- they loved it. That was my first time to make it. When I make it again, I think I will use a little less Jelly, maybe 2 TBS. I also added 1/4 cup of water in my crockpot. Excellent and fast!!!
Quick and easy
A word of advice: use some sweet Thai chili sauce, NOT Sriracha. The first time I made this (with the sweet chili -- plus garlic and some other additions) it was *phenomenal*. When I went to repeat it yesterday for a party, I decided to try the Sriracha... even just a couple of tablespoons made the sauce so spicy that it was inedible and I had to start over. Such a disappointment, when I know how good it can be with the right chili sauce!
Not bad... hubby didn't like how sweet these were.
These were good, but not fantastic. Not sure what I would change to make them fantastic -- they're pretty close already. Possibly a shot of vinegar-based hot sauce? Thanks for the recipe :)
Don't be scared - these really are great! My mom has always made these... but refuses to tell people the recipe until the next day; it sounds gross but it is AWESOME! Easiest thing to make for a party... just use frozen meatballs (saves so much work and doesn't really sacrifice the taste), cook the sauce briefly on the stovetop and then dump the meatballs & sauce in the crockpot. It will seem like there's not enough sauce, but there is. As it heats and you periodically stir, it will fully cover. Turn on the crockpot for about 4 hours and voila!
sounds weird but they are very good. Can use store bought meat balls instead
I've made these twice now and they were a hit both times. I decreased the amount of grape jelly to 3/4 cup which helps bring down the sweetness.
Great! I used frozen Italian style meatballs, 18 oz jar grape jelly and 12 oz jar of Heinz chili sauce. Mixed sauces first in crockpot on low heat and because some have commented the sauce is rather sweet, I spiced it up with some Frank's RedHot pepper sauce. Sorry, for those of you who like measurements, I just dumped some in - maybe 1/4 cup or so?? Also - next time I think I might add some fresh garlic to the sauce to spice it up a bit. Otherwise - fabulous sauce and super easy with frozen meatballs!
I made this for a party the other night, along with several of my regular top crowd pleasers and the meatballs were what everyone left talking about. I made triple what the recipe called for and they were all gone in about 20 minutes. Definitely going to make this one again sometime.
My7 yr old daughter RAVED about this recipe...especially since it has such cool ingredient like Grape Jelly. Didn't have chili sauce so I used ketchup and chili powder. She requests this for dinner every night now.
I haven't made them yet, but will do so tomorrow morning for our department's holiday food fest. Based on the number of high ratings, I know these will be a big hit. Thank you!
These are very good. I always double the recipe and freeze half of them for future suppers. They freeze well! I do fry them in the oil because they seem to hold the slow cooker better without falling apart.
these were delicious! i used frozen meatballs, & just threw them along with the grape jelly & chili sauce, in the crockpot on low for approx 8 hours and they were perfect. except for the meatballs, i didn't alter this recipe at all! thanks!
These are OUTSTANDING meatballs, but I cannot bear the sauce. I use them in tomato sauce, and make heros out of them, or I serve them over spaghetti. They freeze very very well after cooking, and if you freeze them individually, it's easy to pull out just 5 or 6 for a quick dinner, heated up in tomato sauce. Honestly, they're terrific! When I use this recipe to make meatloaf instead of the meatballs, I use oatmeal instead of the breadcrumbs, and cook it with 2 slices of bacon on top - 350 degrees for 1 hour.
This is the only recipe i will ever use again for meatballs! There is none any easier or better tasting in my opinion. I doubled the sauce recipe and added a 5lb bag of Armour Homestyle Meatballs. Everyone loved it at our family Christmas party and i came home with an empty crockpot! Now thats a compliment!!
This is really easy and low maintenance since you can leave it warm & simmering in a crock pot. I baked the meatballs and substituted ground turkey and panko for the beef and bread crumbs. They turned out wonderful. Thanks for the recipe.
I have made these every christmas eve for years and they are always a hit.
My grandfather used to make meatballs like this when I was little...I searched and searched for a recipe good enough to follow his tradition, and THIS IS IT! I have made these meatballs for holiday parties, baby showers, birthday parties, or just to eat myself, and they are always a huge hit. I use the frozen meatballs, they always come out terrific. I also cook them in the crock pot, as suggested. It takes a little while for the sauce to congeal, but it is awesome, excellent. This recipe is fool-proof! Thank you Jennie!
GREAT recipe! i also didnt make the meatballs. I bought the frozen ones from BJs. I put them in the crock pot with a jar of grape jelly, a can of chili sauce and 1/2 teaspoon of worcestershire. It was a big hit! I made them for a party and everyone loved them! yum!
Easy. Better the next day.
i followed magnoliawench's advice and baked them ahead of time and froze them and then dumped the chili sauce and grape jelly in a crockpot and added the meatballs. I will definitely make these again.
I personally didn't care for these. too sweet. I even added some cayenne pepper to try to give it some kick, but I still didn't care for them. But everybody else at the party really liked them, so I gave it 4 stars.
The combination of ingredients surprised me but this turned out great!! I used frozen meatballs to save time(made for a potluck) and the sauce turned out amazing!! As other reviewers said, I used a little less jelly and it was perfect!
Was a big hit at the party! I added some red bell pepper at the end the flavors mixed well.
I bought premade meatballs to save time. This is easy and very good!
great recipe!
love the flavor. Everyone loves this receipe!
Great basic meatball recipe - very tasty! Did not fry - I baked them in the oven at 375 for 15 minutes.
These were good, but a little too sweet. I used the pre-made meatballs from BJ's freezer section, so it took just a matter of minutes to put everything together and throw in the crockpot. I warmed it on low for a few hours until our party.
Use frozen homestyle meatballs. Use this recipe for chili sauce and grape jelly amounts.
I have been using this recipe since the 70's taken from a certain iconic lady's cookbook with the initials "BC". My extended family always requests I bring this on holiday get-togethers (in the crockpot of course). Men and kids love it!
Great meatballs. I used 1 jar of salsa & 1 can of cranberry sauce and added 2 T. black raspberry jam. LOTS of compliments. Very Christmas-y!
We make them every year as an appetizer for a Christmas Eve party, and they are always gone within minutes. We make them mini sized though...about 45 meatballs. We've used the Crisco to fry, but I'm sure vegetable oil or even baking them is fine! LOVE THESE!
I've not made the homemade meatballs, I usually buy the frozen ones from Sams. This is the exact sauce I have always used on them and it is WONDERFUL! You have to try it. Then get the cocktail weiners and mix apple jelly and mustard to put them in, it is just as good. Two saucy thumbs up for this recipe!
These are the best meatballs, I have never even tried any other recipes because this is my favorite. I did use frozen meatballs only to cut down on prep time!
Family liked this
Needed a recipe for my sons Math project and this was the one. It came out delicious !!
This recipe completely suprised me, it was very good! I hesitated to make it because the chili/grape jelly sauce sounds strange but it is well worth it. A definite recipe to keep because it's so good, economical, quick and easy.
My husband loved these. They have great flavor and are something different to serve other than your average meatball.
This recipe is an old standby that is tried and true yummy. But if making meatballs from scratch, you dont need the shortening. Just pan fry and if you want, sprinkle a dab of olive oil in the bottom on a fry pan as you heat up the pan to cook. Also, if you want to spice up the sauce, at 2 tbls of minced garlic, 1/2 teas onion powder and 1-3 teas of red pepper flakes, depending on your heat preference. Its great at parties!
Very good. The sauce for these is so delicious and how simple. Dump 2 ingredients into a pan and simmer the meatballs in it. The only thing I did differently is instead of fresh onion I used dehydrated. It saved me the time of chopping.
Great appetizer! I did cheat with the store bought meatballs, but nobody seemed to mind. They were so easy make. Just threw'em in the slow cooker.
These went over very well for a gathering I took them to. I modified the recipe slightly, but overall stuck to the core of the recipe. I used the frozen meatballs, which worked slick! I did add a couple dashes of hot sauce to kick it up a bit.
Ok, needs more, its too sweet and sour
Great recipe, I made the following changes - used 1/2 lb. ground pork + 1/2 lb. ground beef because that's what I had on hand. I made my own fresh bread crumbs. Also, I experimented by cooking half the meatballs in a skillet and baking the other half in the oven for 20 minutes at 350 and then browning those for 2 minutes in the skillet after they had finished cooking. The baked ones turned out better and were less messy. In any case the sauce is crazydelicious, I'm going to start freezing meatballs and keeping grape jelly and chili sauce on hand for cocktail meatball craving emergencies.
LOVE sauce! This is now a regular at our house! However we do it a little simpler and healthier. Just use a bag of meatfree meatballs (Quorn is the best and all our meat lovers love them!) Throw the frozen meatballs in with the cup of jelly and jar of chili sauce and you're done! Add a little butter or shortening if you like a little oil in the sauce! YUM!
I have pouring mixed grape jelly & chili sauce over prepackaged smoked cocktail weenies for years and never thought of meatballs! Thx!
Well, this was not a success for me. I brought these to an office party and they were barely eaten. Noone went back for seconds and I didn't receive any compliments. I personally thought the "grape" taste was a little strong and it was too sweet. Definitely won't make these again.
These are really yummy. I used Tabascos Chili starter sauce. I served these at our family Christmas Eve party, and my brother in law was running around saying that I had made " a good a spicy meat a ball" lol.
Great recipe. I think the grape jelly and chili sauce could be cut in half as there was a lot of sauce leftover. Also, try cooking up some little smokies sausages in the leftover sauce - they are yummy too!
For some reason I didn't enjoy this recipe very much, but my guest LOVED them! I think the grape jelly gives it too much of a sweet flavor i didn't care for much...would of liked the taste to have been more bbq flavored.
Outstanding!!!!! Also, use Jar of Heinz Chili Sauce, Can of Cranberry Sauce, heat, pour over (frozen or fresh) meatballs! Great!!!
This can be used with frozen meatballs, but the homemade ones are much nicer. Save time by cooking the meatballs right in the sauce - the meatballs really soak up the flavours. If made a day ahead it's easy to skim off any fat. If you find the sauce too sweet just adjust the ratio of grape jelly to chilli sauce to your taste. Freeze very well.
There is absolutely no other way to make meatballs!!! Terrific recipe and easy to make!
For years I've used this same sauce in a crock pot with 2 packages of lil smokies. Just heat until the smokies are hot throughout then turn down crock pot to lowest setting to keep warm. They won't last long!
I use frozen meatballs to save time. These go fast at a party!
I made this recipe yesterday for a party I went to. I was a little leary because I really wanted to have "finger food" that people could just grab and go with. After cooking the meatballs at home, I transferred them to a crockpot and placed some toothpicks beside them. Everyone loved them!! They were the first thing gone from the table!!! I was so leary about the recipe. The ingredients seemed so odd, but tasted so great together!! I even used frozen meatballs and defrosted them and pan fried them before putting them in a sauce. The whole thing was so easy and so wonderful! I doubled the recipe and there was enough sauce for a box of 64 meatballs. I can't wait to make it again!!
I actually never got to taste these but my friends said they were good. It says it makes 16 meatballs but next time I will cut those in half and have 32 smaller meatballs because they took too long to cook.
Easy to make.... delicious!!!! I followed the recipe as-is - no subsitutions - and it turned out great!
These are good, but I'll stick to my favorite version of this recipe...add 1 can jellied cranberry sauce to the chili sauce and grape jelly. It gives it a sweet and sassy flavor.
This was a huge hit at my sister's graduation party! I couldn't believe that chili sauce and grape jelly could taste so good together, who would have thought?? The longer you let the sauce cook the better tasting this gets! I'm not kidding this is so easy and it really taste wonderful! thanks. Becky
These were a huge hit at my daughter's baby shower. The only change I made was to bake the meatballs instead of frying them. I used 90% ground beef and baked on foil lined cookie sheets. There was almost no grease. I also used Panko bread crumbs. They are far superior to traditional bread crumbs. The meatballs themselves were incredible. This will be my new meatball recipe.
Another party favorite and so easy to make. I cheat and use frozen meatballs and then throw them in a crockpot for a few hours with the cocktail sauce and grape jelly. They are always the first to go.
Excellent! The only change I made was to bake the meatballs instead of frying and I used 90% ground beef and baked on foil lined cookie sheets. To the sauce I added dry mustard and a little chili powder, but just a little! Delicious!!!
I loved this recipe and it was the first time I have ever made meatballs. Even my husband, who doesn't like meatballs, really liked these. Like many other reviewers have said, I didn't fry them but instead baked them in the oven for about 25 minutes. I also added them to my slow cooker after they were baked and left them in there with the sauces on low for a few hours.
I used store-bought meatballs like most people, but these were a buge hit at my work potluck today. I used sugar-free Smuckers grape jam, and added about 2 tbsp of medium hot sauce (not tabasco) to counter the sweet a bit. In case you are lost, the chili sauce can be found near the ketchup/condiments in the grocery. Super easy, will make again.
This recipe is awesome! Better double or even triple the recipe though - because they go FAST! I had approx 10 guests at my house this weekend and doubled the recipe that calls for 8 servings. They STILL went way too fast! (even though I had plenty of other hors d'oeuvres) Everyone LOVES them! Thanks Jennie!
Very good sauce. I used it on premade cajun style chicken meatballs and they were very good. Sweet sauce with the spicy meatballs worked out great.
You can't go wrong with chili sauce and grape jelly. These things are awesome! I used pre-made meatballs, which makes it super easy.
These were very well received at my party last night. All were gone and I had to quickly make more. I used the Italian frozen meatballs that are precooked (saves a lot of time). I took another reviewers suggestion about adding worschester, hot sauce, garlic, and ground mustard. I doubled the recipe then learned I didn't have enough grape jelly so I added some blackberry jelly.
These really are that good. These were suppose to be an appetizer...we had an expensive honeybaked ham at our Christmas Eve buffet...but people ate the meatballs instead...they were putting them on rolls for sandwiches, eating them with crackers...all gone....who knew these would be so fabulous? Used frozen Italian meatballs from Costco, cut down the jelly by 1/2 cup, used 2 tbsp Worchester sauce, 1 tsp. mustard powder. Mixed the jelly mixture on the stove until hot, then poured it on the meatballs in a crockpot. Took the hour journey to our party, and put it on high for 2 hours and they were perfect. This recipe is a keeper!
I've heard so much about this recipe so I decided to try it for a Super Bowl Sunday appetizer. It was a big success. Kathy
I was looking for something a little different for a Christmas Eve dinner appetizer. I found it!! I made it yesterday just to try it out. I will definately make it again. My husband really liked it as well, and he is very picky!
After all the reviews of this recipe, I had to try it. Very odd combination. Took to lunch and everyone liked, but a little sweet. NOT good at all reheated the same night. Will not make again because this doesn't keep well and although different, I can think of better ways to cook meatballs.
Yummy! Very easy to make, and just what I was looking for!! I cheated however, and used frozen meatballs, instead of my own, and it turned out great! Even good the next day, out of the microwave!
Get frozen meatballs if you are short on time. I put these in a slow cooker for parties and always a hit.
