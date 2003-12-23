Cocktail Meatballs I

So, one review gave one star because (as they write) they use frozen meatballs from Sam's Club. Haha! No wonder they hated this! Please, if you dont actually follow the recipe and then hate it, then dont review for Pete's sake! The meatball recipe was great, and I cannot imagine the frozen Sam's Club meatballs were any good. My story: made these exactly. Brought them to a cook out in a slow cooker to keep warm. They ended up on the counter in the house where no one ate them... that is not until they were discovered later on. I walked in to a crowd of people chowing down on the meatballs directly from the cooker then dipping in the sauce which I kept on the side. 6 pounds of meatballs (yes folks, 6 lbs!) were devoured in a matter of an hour. Although it was sadly forgotten at first, this dish became the hit of the party and mostly because of the meatball recipe. I now use this recipe as my standard meatball recipe for everything even if I am not making the sauce and instead use the meatballs for something else. So if you're going to make this? Please make sure to use the actual recipe, ok? Do not substitute pre-made meatballs which are generally terrible anyway. This is a great easy meatball recipe and is delicious! Also, I use butter instead of lard, and it works perfectly.