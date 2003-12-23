Cocktail Meatballs I

360 Ratings
  • 5 249
  • 4 79
  • 3 25
  • 2 1
  • 1 6

Simple meatballs with an unusual chili sauce/grape jelly coating. Quite a combination of tastes and textures. Note: After cooking, I like to keep the meatballs warm in a slow cooker until ready to serve.

By Jennie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 meatballs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, milk, egg, salt, Worcestershire sauce, and ground black pepper. Mix together, and shape into meatballs.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, heat shortening over medium heat. Add meatballs, and cook until browned, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from skillet, and drain on paper towels.

  • Add chili sauce and jelly to skillet; heat, stirring, until jelly is melted. Return meatballs to skillet, and stir until coated. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 52.5g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 1038.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022