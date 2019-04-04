Mom's Smoked Salmon Fried Rice
This colorful, delicious, and wholesome dish will have your family begging for more — or it does at least in our family. It's amazingly easy to make, and will be on your table in minutes!
My husband loves smoked salmon and this dish is a winner. We use about 3 times the salmon and 2 times the peas so the dish isn't mostly rice like the recipe calls for.Read More
This was good. The only thing that I would suggest is to use a little more smoked salmon. I didn't use any salt, since I thought that the salmon was salty enough.
My family liked this. I added some smooth Alaskan peas to it as well as a little curry, crushed red pepper and balsamic vinegar. It was amazing. I think it would be great with chicken or pork as well.
This was perfect. I halved the recipe and added mushrooms and a dash of soy sauce and then enjoyed dinner. Thanks :)
My husband made this recipe exactly as it's written, and we're basing our review on that. This is bland and disappointing. In the first place, the rice is way out of proportion with all other ingredients. In the second place, there's absolutely *no* flavor. In the third place, it's super, SUPER dry. I like my fried rice either full of flavor, or saucy, or both. This was neither. It might be a decent base for whatever flavor you'd like to add - but it is NOT a good "stand alone" recipe. Also, I would double the amount of peas, eggs, salmon, onions - or cut the rice in half. But we won't be making it again.
Yummy!! I didn't have salmon,and was to lazy to go to the store, so I just used chicken. It was tasty and my husband gobbled it up even though it was "healthy" and "looked like that gross Chinese food" He was impressed and hes picky! Thank you! I can't wait to try it with Salmon! By the way, I went really heavy on the veggies!! You can be sooo creative with this recipe!
This is perfect!!! Added soy sauce and some red pepper flakes. Will be a staple in our Alaskan home, Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
This was GREAT and a really good way to get rid of extra smoked salmon. I will definitely be making this again with shrimp or chicken. I varied a lot from the recipe but the heart of it was still there. I used a fried rice mix (which had a seasoning packet)so there was only about 1/3 of the rice there was supposed to be, but I still used more peas than called for, the same amount of salmon, the same amount of onion, etc. I also didn't have green onions, but I had a Chile pepper so I added that. All in all a really great fried rice recipe that I will turn to often. Thanks so much!
To reduce carbs and add more veg/protein, I use 1c dry rice, 1 cup peas, and 2 salmon burgers from Costco, then the rest of the recipe as is written. Doesn't last long...so we make it often!
cooked in cast iron pan, added garlic salt and pinch of saffron prepared in hot water. sub. 1/2 frozen bag of mixed veggies for peas and used frozen onion celery mix
YUMMY. I was wondering what to do with the smoked salmon left over from brunch and this hits the spot. Simple ingredients and tons of flavor. I might not ever order greasy take out friend rice again. My roommates will be amazed :)
Is pretty tasty. Even the picky teen like it enough to eat :)
This recipe is a new and exciting way to use our bountiful supply of smoked salmon. The dish is quick and easy and the peas and onion harmonize well with the smoked salmon. Thanks for the new idea!
We enjoyed this a lot but I did change it a bit. I used brown rice rather than white (enough for 4 servings). I used red bell pepper in place of the onions because I had no onions. I also added 2 Tbsp of soy sauce and 1 Tbsp of rice vinegar. I felt it needed some kind of "sauce". Loved the flavor of the salmon. Great, fast dinner.
Too much rice and it was utterly tasteless.
My take on this recipe:First cooked the cod with some old bay seasoning on the stove then put aside. Warmed up rice since I cooked a whole bag last week Scrambled eggs with salt and pepper then put aside Then I put the rice in the skillet to cook more while adding some worchesture sauce and browning seasoning to the rice to make it brown looking. Then cooked the mixed veggies. Put everything in a big bowl and mixed it. Added just a little pepper and salt after dishing. Tasted pretty good.
Changed this around a little bit, here and there and it is quick, easy and excellent.
This was pretty good and kind of surprising. I added a can of mushrooms, and some frozen broccoli that I had handy. I added the rice a little at a time until it seemed like the right amount, so I didn't quite use all the rice. I did use about 2 T of soy sauce, because we like salty, but it really didn't need additional salt to taste good. All gone!
Creative recipe with an excellent combination of ingredients. As mentioned in other reviews, you may want to play around with the proportions of the ingredients. I cut the rice in half and doubled all of the vegetables. I also added a little bit of soy sauce (not too much since salmon is salty) and garnished with a little fresh squeezed lemon juice.
I really enjoyed this recipe. You can tailor it to your own personal tastes and whatever is in the fridge. Here are my changes: I didn't have green peas or green onions, so I used about 2 cups of green beans, a handful of brown mushrooms, and half a jalapeno. I thought 3 cups of rice was too much, so I made 2 cups instead and boiled my rice with chicken broth. Also, I used 2 day old rice so it would fry better. I doubled the egg and salmon, using 4 eggs and 8 ounces of salmon. All in all it was very yummy and a great way to use up leftover ingredients.
This was one of my Mom's hat-tricks for feeding us 4 girls on a one income budget, still a great breakfast or dinner!
A little dry and flavor could be better. Easy enough for any home cook to do. Yet with addition of smoked salmon in the dish, it needs to be adjusted or else balance is nearly gone. Substitute cooking oil for Sesame oil. Heat the oil, add chopped garlic, THEN put in both the onion and green onion till translucent. It will help with flavor and reduce the need of excess salt. The peas actually compliment the salmon quite well. But their texture is more enjoyable if you add them 2-3 minutes after the onions go in. Keeping the vegetables on one side of the skillet to cook, allows you to scramble the eggs on the other side. It will keep it much fresher instead of having it off the the side in excessive steps. Besides that the dish seems like a good idea, and it is. Just needs some adjustments. Great job though!
Added some garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. Yummy.
Well, I can't give this five stars because I didn't follow the recipe exactly but used it as a guide. I had leftover cooked rice and cooked salmon so I used these plus chopped red pepper, celery and green onion plus the cooked egg. My rice was a bit on the dry side so I added a bit of vegetable oil and fluffed it up. I followed the cooking instructions, omitting cooking the rice of course, and once I added the salmon and rice and stirred it all up, it still seemed a bit dry so I added some sun-dried/oregano salad dressing and mixed that in. Once heated through and spooned out into individual bowls, I topped the rice with a bit of shredded cheese (we love cheese) and we think it turned out pretty darn good. I'll make it again.
I used smoke haddock it was great .my wife is not a fish lover but she had a small plate just to try , then she went back for seconds. That says it all.
I cut the rice by half, otherwise I wouldnt make much of a change!
Good recipe. 4 stars as written. 5 stars with the following additions. Agree with reviewer about amount of rice. “Improvements” that I made were: Used just 41/2 cups total cooked rice; added 1 1/2 tsp pure sesame oil for flavor; substituted one tbsp Olive Oil for 1 of Veg Oil; added 1/2 diced red bell pepper and 1/4 cup grated carrots to vegetable stir fry. Also used left over grilled salmon (including skin), cut in small pieces, from dinner the night before. Served with Soy Sauce and Tamari. Rich and delicious. Just had another bowl for breakfast!!!
This is OK with soy sauce. Works for a family meal.
It was a little dry, but still was really good.
