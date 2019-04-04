Mom's Smoked Salmon Fried Rice

A little dry and flavor could be better. Easy enough for any home cook to do. Yet with addition of smoked salmon in the dish, it needs to be adjusted or else balance is nearly gone. Substitute cooking oil for Sesame oil. Heat the oil, add chopped garlic, THEN put in both the onion and green onion till translucent. It will help with flavor and reduce the need of excess salt. The peas actually compliment the salmon quite well. But their texture is more enjoyable if you add them 2-3 minutes after the onions go in. Keeping the vegetables on one side of the skillet to cook, allows you to scramble the eggs on the other side. It will keep it much fresher instead of having it off the the side in excessive steps. Besides that the dish seems like a good idea, and it is. Just needs some adjustments. Great job though!