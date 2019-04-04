Mom's Smoked Salmon Fried Rice

This colorful, delicious, and wholesome dish will have your family begging for more — or it does at least in our family. It's amazingly easy to make, and will be on your table in minutes!

Recipe by Annie Y

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Pour water into a saucepan; add rice and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until rice is tender and water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, place 2 tablespoons of cooking oil into a large skillet and heat over medium heat. Stir in eggs and cook until scrambled to desired consistency. Remove eggs from the pan; set aside.

  • Using the same skillet, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and heat over medium heat. Stir in onion and green onion; cook until onion is transparent, about 5 minutes. Stir in salmon, rice, peas, and scrambled eggs; toss until evenly blended. Cook and stir rice mixture until heated through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 76.8g; fat 10g; cholesterol 66.3mg; sodium 198.1mg. Full Nutrition
