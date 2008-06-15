Strawberry Salsa

My proud Mexican family would probably chastise me for trying a recipe that is so against tradition, but I love experimenting with new ideas. I originally followed the recipe exactly as written, I even let it chill for the recommended amount of time hoping that the flavors would mix and blend in the process, but upon further taste-testing, it was still very bland and definitely in need of something more. I mentally kicked myself in the behind for not picking up some cilantro when I was at the grocery store, since it would be a perfect addition to this recipe. Instead, I improvised and added one cilantro flavored "bullion" cube. I also added 2 more jalapenos and a serrano pepper because there was just no kick to it as written. I added 2 pinches of cumin and a dash of pomegranate red wine vinegar. Almost, but not quite there. One teaspoon of sugar gave it a wonderfully amazing balanced taste. Success! The base recipe is a great idea and it definitely has potential, which is why I gave it 4 stars instead of one.