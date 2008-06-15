Strawberry Salsa
A sweet salsa that is great with pork and chicken dishes.
Added two tablespoons chopped cilantro, a teaspoon of sugar and a teaspoon of raspberry balsamic vinegar. The latter ingredient esp. made this recipe special.Read More
Not a good combo of flavor. It was not sweet enough for the strawberry flavor to come out well. Didn't care for it at all!Read More
We love this! You just can't keep it for very long, so need to make for immediate consumption.
I just realized I never rated this. I made this for a party and everyone raved about it. It starts off sweet and finishes up hot. Very popular, gone quickly.
i love this recipe and my kids do too!
I threw in 1/4tsp of cumin and served it with grilled chicken and lettuce in a wrap. turned out great!!!
This wasa good salsa...not your usual mexican salsa, to say te least. I used a lemon instead of a lime, and the recipe came out good. Most of my family enjoys this dip.
Made this for a group of about 30-40 people (doubled the recipe)everyone really enjoyed it. It was hot outside and the strawberries made the salsa just a little different to peak people interest. Thanks!
Excellent!! So refreshing and delicious!!! I added red onion and cilantro to this and omited the olive oil. I served this as a side to the "Strawberry Balsamic Chicken" recipe on this site and it was a huge hit! This tastes great over salad with a drizzle of balsamic too! Wish I could give it more stars!!!
Needed something more, especially as I ate it as a salad rather than a salsa-- so I added dried apricots to it-- sweet & spicy. :)
This is very good. Easy to make and very nutritious.
so simple to make and really delicious. i served mine over blackened chicken and brought it one nite to a bbq and we had with our burgers! really fabulous.
too sweet
My proud Mexican family would probably chastise me for trying a recipe that is so against tradition, but I love experimenting with new ideas. I originally followed the recipe exactly as written, I even let it chill for the recommended amount of time hoping that the flavors would mix and blend in the process, but upon further taste-testing, it was still very bland and definitely in need of something more. I mentally kicked myself in the behind for not picking up some cilantro when I was at the grocery store, since it would be a perfect addition to this recipe. Instead, I improvised and added one cilantro flavored "bullion" cube. I also added 2 more jalapenos and a serrano pepper because there was just no kick to it as written. I added 2 pinches of cumin and a dash of pomegranate red wine vinegar. Almost, but not quite there. One teaspoon of sugar gave it a wonderfully amazing balanced taste. Success! The base recipe is a great idea and it definitely has potential, which is why I gave it 4 stars instead of one.
I had some leftover strawberries from a sangria I made yesterday and made this salsa with the rest except I used what I had from the garden. Regular red cherry tomatoes, black cherry tomatoes and yellow pear tomatoes. I also added a couple of hot banana peppers and one japaleno. The hot bananas weren't too hot and added mostly flavor. Next time I'd add a little bit more jalapeno for just a little bit more bite. I put in everything else this called for, except the olive oil. I served this as an appetizer to our supper of shrimp and salmon on the grill and a green salad. Something I'd definitely make again!
Really good summer salsa. If you like rasberry, you will like this too!
I made mine a lot hotter by adding more jalapenos. Next time I will use habanero peppers. It was all right . I even added some mint and mango to liven it up a bit. I'm not a fruit salsa type of person, but my tasters were delighted.
Added 1/2 red onion = so yummy & awesome!
