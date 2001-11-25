Hot Pizza Dip
All your favorite pizza ingredients in a hot dip made in the microwave. Serve with sliced French baguette bread.
Only one problem with this recipe! When guests begin a civilized cocktail hour, and discover this dip----they don't stop eating it! Appetizers are supposed to whet the desire of things to come, but this particular one, makes people want to forget the dinner, and just keep devouring this DELICIOUS warm dip. Thank you Dayna for sharing. After the first time I made this dip, I did add one extra step, that I think makes a noticeable difference. Before placing the Pepperoni on top of the mixture, I render out a lot of the orange (not too pretty) colored fat, by microwaving the Pepperoni, separately, for a bit on a paper towel, and then I place it onto the casserole. If I can't keep the "vultures" at bay, I may end up serving this as an entree!Read More
The two stars are for flavor and appearance only. This really isn't a dip at all, more like a spread. It was difficult to serve, it was too thick, the cream cheese layer very heavy and the cheese on the top kept hardening and made it impossible to dip french bread slices and even broke the bagel chips. I put out a small knife to spread with but even then, you would get just big blobs of rubbery cheese. I did not use low fat cheese, I know that sometimes causes problems like this, but I went for the full fat varieties. Maybe if I kept this on a hot plate it might have worked better....Read More
Don't give up on this dip! When I was putting up the leftovers from the Super Bowl, I was surprised that no one ate much of this dip. It didn't taste much like pizza. I even added the spices to the cream cheese the day before. Well, I hated to waste the appetizer so I gave it another chance the next day and it was FABULOUS. Perhaps it needed 48 hours rest time or perhaps it needed to be baked first and then refrigerated for a day. All I can say is that after being heated the next day for the second time, it was a totally different dip. I served it with baguette slices but that wasn't the way to go. The saltiness of tortilla chips made a big difference. I think if you toasted the baguettes with olive oil and garlic salt as mentioned by a previous poster, that would work as well. The cooling of the dip was a bit of a problem. I think next time I'll add a bit of milk to the cream cheese to soften it. Bon appetit.
Don't ya just love watching peoples faces when they see something a pretty and interesting looking on the table? I must mention two of our best friends, Tony and RoseAnne and their kids, Gina and Andrea. They're obviously Italian and I just knew they'd love this dish. Ro, being very dramatic, looked at the plate and wanted to take a pic of it! She's a pip! Needless to say, this dip FLEW off the dish within no time! I took "Laura from Al's" advice and made this two days before. At times flavors really do need to get acquainted. I also added not only pepperoni to the topping, but regular Italian sausage and some onion too. I used my jar of Italian seasonings in addition to my regular garlic and onion powders. A thin chip won't work very well with this. Use something thicker like those mini seasoned bagel chips. Excellent Dayna!
Hot Pizza Dip I love this dip,the only thing I did different was to bake it in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes at 350*Will make this often,because my grandaughters loved it.
My guests devoured this dip in less than five minutes. Next time I'll make two. I mixed the cream cheese and herbs the night before and baked at 350 for 30 mintues. This recipes is fabulous and so easy.
If you're a pizza person this is the dip for you. I omitted the olives since I dont care for them and pretty much used all the pepperonis that came in the standard sized package. I sprayed some PAM on vienna loaves and toasted them. I recommmend having this ready about 20 min before serving since the dish is really really hot and not manageable to spoon onto the bread. I've already made it twice! Also make a day ahead of time so the cream cheese sets with the spices and then bake on day two!
I made this for Superbowl and this was a hit! My changes: I added 1 tsp dry italian dressing seasoning in addition to the seasonings called for, I left out the peppers and olives, and I used 6 oz of pepperoni instead of 2. I baked it for 25 min at 350. This is one that will stay in my recipe box as a favorite. Thanks!!!
I wanted to try something different and this was a big hit!!! I added mushrooms and more pizza sauce which was tastey. I loved it with breadsticks instead of chips. I bought the Pillsbury breadsticks and halved them before I baked them! I will be making this a lot. Also, make sure to cook pepporoni or it is really greasy. Thanks for a great recipe!
I have made this about 10 times now. Every function/party everyone tells me to bring it and it is gone withing 10 min. I have tried every which way to make it and have fine tuned it to every ones liking. I always make 2 for it never lasts. One with veggies and pepperoni and other just pepperoni. Fist I mix 2 types of cream cheese. regular cream cheese and onion & chives cream cheese. I add garlic along with spices and let sit overnight. Use Pizza sauce and add extra cheese. for pepperoni I nuke it for 20 sec on paper towel to get grease off and then cut up. I do one with just the pepperoni and the other with pepperoni, green peppers and saute mushrooms. I bake it which is the best way. I serve it with french baguette bread which is sliced then brushed with olive oil with added garlic and garlic salt then baked for about 10 min at 350. This is a huge hit!!!!
Everywhere I go I am asked to bring this. I usually make two, one with just the veggies and one with pepperoni. I never had the grease problems others mentioned I use the sliced pepperoni from the deli and chop it into fine pieces. I Serve with French baguette. This is a quick yet delicious appetizer.
My friend just called and said, "Your great Hot Pizza Dip is cordially invited to the party on Saturday night and it can bring two guests. LOL"
Very good! I started this yesterday afternoon but didn't "touch" it until earlier this afternoon b/c some had mentioned it needed time to blend. Like reviewer "Emac," I had also added some mushrooms, a little more pizza sauce and also added a dash of garlic powder. In addition, I made a combination of french bread slices and "garlic pita bites" also from this site to do the dipping. Thanks Dayna!
I make this quite often for get togethers with friends, there is never any left to take home. I mix everything together in a 2 quart slow cooker and just leave it on low, keeps it from hardening up due to cooling. To eliminate the grease, I microwave the pepperoni on paper towels to get out the grease, or use the turkey pepperoni which has virtually no fat.
I made this dip for a Super Bowl party, and it didn't last 15 minutes! It was delicious and everyone loved it. Highly recommended.
I put this one together a few days ago so the flavors might meld (I also used 3T milk in with the cream cheese). I forgot about it until my 18 year old nephew and one of his friends dropped by today and said they hadn't eaten all day.Voila! A great appetizer in minutes! Was he ever impressed.In fact, he and his friend both wanted me to print out this recipe immediately. When I ran into the office to do it, I heard him tell his friend, "My aunt is such a good cook." What he doesn't know is I owe it all to great cooks like Dayna who share their recipes on this site! I love it! Wonderful dip, Dayna. BTW, I served it with garlic flavored bagel chips.Yum Yum.
Ok, this is one of those recipes I tweaked and I am glad I did! It was amazing! I tripled the recipe and I mixed the cream cheese in my KA mixer with all the spices. Mixed in the cheese and then instead of pizza sauce I used a can of drained diced tomatoes. I used an 8 ounce package of the Hormel chopped pepperoni. I did not layer, I stired everything together and poured in a pan and baked at 400 for 30 minutes. There wasn't a drop of this left! It was so good!
I got rave reviews for this on Superbowl Sunday. Based on the recipe's comments, I prepared this the night before to allow the spices time to work their way into the cream cheese. What's great about this is you can tailor it to your own preferences, just as you would an actual pizza. I used onions instead of the green peppers, and a Mozz/Cheddar combo, instead of the Mozz/Parm. I also opted out of the olives. It was fantastic on a buttery cracker. I can't wait to try other toppings!
I have made this dip for a very long time....delish! Couple of tips: In order to not have the pools of grease on top, I always use turkey pepperoni. It is better baked in oven vs. micro. Finally, it is DELICIOUS served using Fritos Scoops as the dipping vehicle!
I made a variation of this in 8x8 pan using: lower layer mixture of 1 pkg cream cheese, 1/2c sour cream, oregano, crushed red pepper, basil, garlic powder. Next layer jar of pasta sauce. Top with shredded mozz, chopped pepperoni, sliced black olives. Top with shredded cheddar, parmesan and some green onion/cilantro. Baked at 350 for 15 min.
I have been making this recipe for years. Discovered it from Pampered Chef. I mix the softened cream cheese with 1 TSP. of italian seasoning mix then spread in bottom of baking dish. Layer sauce and cheese mixture , then add toppings if desired. Toasted baquette breads works great with this dip! I bake in the oven at 350 for 15-20 minutes. This dip is always a huge hit!
Delicious dip. Everyone loved it. Just a tidbit to lessen the fat content a little. Dip the pepperoni in boiling water for a minute or two to defat it. Sounds crazy but it don't change the taste. After dipping, dry on paper towels and then use as directed.
I made this for super bowl, it was a huge hit. I served it with French bread that I had brushed with melted butter and garlic salt and then toasted in the oven...Everyone RAVED on this dip
This recipe turned out great, we ate it all! The only change was the second part of the cheese we put on top by accident, but I think this worked out well, it keep the other ingredients moist and nothing was too greasy. Like eating a pizza. Had it on homemade french bread and some corn chips. Yumm. So easy! Actually made it the night before and microwave right before we ate. Only change was in a 9" pan it did boil over a little so next time I'd put a dish under it or use a bigger plate.
I can't believe I forgot to take a picture of this! I don't have a microwave, so I baked it in the oven for about 25 minutes at 350, and the house smelled sooooo good! I mixed the cream cheese mixture together the day before, and also did not measure the green pepper, pepperoni, and black olives ... just eyeballed it according to my own personal preferences. I served this with homemade crostini, and it was the yummiest appetizer I had out that day! And, it's so easy! My new favorite!!
So delicious and I made it with jalapeños, without green peppers and with the addition of fresh garlic, pepper flakes and a small tap of rosemary. The family held the bread and simply went at it with spoons
Yum yum yum yum yum! I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of using the mini pepperonis instead of buying the big ones and chopping them up. As other reviewers recommended, I cooked the pepperoni in paper towels in the microwave, on low, for a total of about 3 minutes to get most of the grease out of them. I sliced baguettes thin, then cut them in half diagonally and then toasted them in the oven for 6 minutes. They had just the right texture...a little soft on the inside but hard enough on the outside to hold up to dipping/scooping. This recipe is so simple! I will definitely be making it again. 1/1/12 - Went camping for New Year's and made this as a dish to share and it was a hit! Gotta love simple, delicious dishes!
Took this camping this weekend. Everyone loved it. I felt it was missing something, garlic maybe. I added crushed red pepper flakes to the top since we like our pizza spicy.
I have made this for several different parties. It is always a hit, I don't use the microwave, I bake it in the oven at 350 for about 30 minutes. Also, I use a whole jar of pizza sauce (about 2 cups) it makes it way more dippable.
Awesome! Followed other advice to microwave pepperonis and cook the day before! One thing I did different was I used the teeny tiny pepperoni's by Hormel (Pepperoni mini's) and they were awesome!
Yummy! Totally Addictive! I only had GPs on hand, can't wait to try with some other pizza toppings!
This was okay-nothing great. Over half was left untouched w/ a big crowd. Cheese on top gets hard and was difficult to serve.
This dip is a keeper. The only change I made was to use 1-1/4 tsp. of Italian Seasoning instead of the other dry herbs as suggested by another viewer. I topped it with thinly sliced pepperoni which I chopped and baked it in the oven. It came out yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was really good. I made it for a New Year's Day dinner party and everyone enjoyed it. I omitted the peppers and olives and added mushrooms. I think this would work with any regular pizza toppings. I baked it in the oven and the cheese melted very nicely. I had also served it with slices of french bread, but later on that night we reheated it and tried it with tortilla chips and we all agreed the chips were much better with this dip. However, once this gets cold or even room temparature, it is not good.
Geat recipe. Our friends loved this one at our superbowl party. I mixed everything together the day before and then put it in the crock pot on game day, which made it so simple.
Definitely more stars than 5. Made 2 dishes tonight; one to try; one for company tomorrow. Used chive and onion cream cheese, added Italian Seasoning and garlic powder to cream cheese. Browned Italian sausage with onion and red pepper (didn't have green). Used 5 Italian Cheese Mixture along with cheddar cheese. Microwaved pepperoni for 30 seconds to remove excess grease; cut into pieces with kitchen shears. Layered as follows: Cream cheese mixture, sauce (used more), cheese, sausage-onion-pepper mixture, remaining cheese, pepperoni, black olives (used more). Baked at 350 for 20 minutes. Used olive oil & garlic Triscuit crackers and tortilla strips. WOW!!! Thanks for a great recipe. Can't wait for friends to try it.
Easy & delicious! I did microwave the pepperoni before chopping to cut the grease. I also added 2 tbsp. of milk to cream cheese to make it smoother. Also used less parmesan & more pizza sauce. I made it 24 hours ahead so the flavors could mix and served with tortilla chips - yum!
I made this dip on New Year's Eve and it was a hit!! I added red pepper flakes to my cream cheese mixture, and topped the dip with some extra cheese and chive snips, I baked it on 350 in the oven for about 15 minutes. I suggest baking some thinly sliced french bread pieces, brushed with some olive oil, parmesan, and red pepper flakes for dipping.
Definitely a must if you are a fan of chips & dip. I added about 1/2 tsp italian seasoning and 1/2 tsp hot pepper flakes and cooked it all in the oven for about 20 minutes. Also I subbed pizza cheese (that's what it's called in the store) for the mozz and parm. I used mini pepperoni and, like other users encouraged, microwaved it for about 3 minutes to get some of the grease out. THAT IS A MUST! All said and done, this is an awesome dip that I will definitely be adding to my rotation.
Amazing. Easy and very fun dish to serve at a party. Both parties I took it to left me with an empty dish and requests for the recipe. I toasted cut up baguette bread with garlic and oil on it to serve on the side.
Made this for a baby shower.... So incrediably yummy! LOVE LOVE LOVE this! A MUST to make a double dose every time b/c it goes very fast. Next time, maybe make with bread sticks! yum!
Made this for Super Bowl yesterday, declared a hit by all present. I did make a change, used browned pork sausage instead of pepperoni. Layered it, covered it with plastic wrap and did not microwave it until arriving at the party, micro-ed it 2 minutes longer, wanted it really hot. worked well with Fritos scoops or used a spoon to put it into Doritos Multi grain Scoops. Pizza heaven!
Very good! Served with breadsticks at my daughter's 4th birthday pizza party. I actually probably doubled the recipe since we had a bunch of people over.
This dip was so good! I added some mushrooms and lots of olives - went crazy with the toppings. baked in oven for 30 min @ 350F - My husband likes this better than actual pizza, he likes finger foods! So thick and cheesy we used forks to get the dip on the bread! yum!
I just finished making this about 30 minutes ago and it is amazing! i did use italian seasoning instead of the ones mentioned, i added onions on top, and i split the cheeses in half and did two layers--one in the middle and one on top. i served it with baguette slices that i brushed a melted butter/garlic powder combo on both sides and then broiled so that they would crisp up. this is going into the family favorites page in my recipe box. ETA: Last night I had the chance to take this recipe to a party. i tripled the recipe because i wasn't sure how many people were going to be there. After 10 minutes, half of it was gone and there were only 20 people there so far.
1-17-2016 ~Creamy pizza on a crostini! Yum! A big hit with both me and Hubs. So easy to make and with such a big pay off. I don't like a heavy oregano flavor so I prepared this with equal parts oregano and basil, thereby reducing the oregano by half. I also went lighter on the Parmesan. All your favorite, lovable pizza flavors scoopable with your "vehicle" of choice - in my case, crostini seemed most compatible and sturdy enough to support digging into this substantial dip. Hubs added this to his "make again" requests.
This dish was okay. It got mixed reviews at the potluck I took it to. Some people loved it and begged for the recipe, others (myself included) weren't crazy about it. I topped it with pepperoni (which I zapped in the microwave to get rid of the grease as suggested by others) and crumbled sausage and served with bagel chips. The recipe has a lot of potential, so I think I might try playing around with it some.
I would probably give this 4 1/2 stars if I could. Almost perfect. I made this for my husband and I while we watched the game last night (so sad, our Eagles) and he loved it, he said it reminded him of something his mom used to make growing up. The cream cheese layer really adds alot of flavor. I added 1 Tbsp. of garlic and 2 Tbsp. of milk to the cream cheese mixture after reading the reviews. I topped half of the dip with chopped green peppers and onions, and left the other half plain. This dip is great because you can experiment with the toppings, and I would like to try sausage or mini meatballs. And it is soooooo easy and quick to make! I served with sliced baguette as suggested, but I would like to experiment with that too. Maybe those garlic mini bagel chips would be good? I'm definitely going to be bringing this dip to football parties.
My daughter loves this recipe! She calls it 'Lasagna Dip' since it tastes more like lasagna. I added 1/2 tsp. of California Blends Garlic Powder to the cream cheese. I bought very good pepperoni and chopped it up. I also added cooked sausage and omitted the olives since my husband does not like black olives. I also baked it for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. This is definitely a keeper for my family!
This was a hit with everyone. I doubled the recipe and made it with Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms because the son does not like black olives, raw onions or bell peppers but I do so made a single recipe threw in some mushrooms with the other veggies and left out the meats making it vegetarian. Used scoop Fritos. This is a keeper.
This was a hit at the party I served it at. I took the suggestion of other reviewers and made the recipe the night before to let the flavors meld. I used reduced fat dairy ingredients. Also, I used the bite size pepperonis and left off the pepper and olives since I was serving this to a crowd. This recipe is a winner!
I was skeptical of this recipe, but oh man - it is delicious! We added some jarred hot peppers too, to spice things up. Best part, is you can assemble this dip in advance and microwave just before the party starts.
Made this for New Year's Eve. Flavor was alright but both hubby and I didn't think this was a keeper. It was fatty and heavy. (I did microwave the pepperoni on absorbent paper towels for about 20 seconds to release some of the orange grease but it was still fatty and heavy, due to the 3 cheeses and pepperoni.) Serving it with Tostito scoops even made it seem greasier/heavier. Preferred pita chips with it due to that reason.
This dip is absolutely phenomenal! My friends and I made this for the recent Super Bowl after I came across this receipe a few weeks earlier and it was the favorite thing of all the foods we had! We ended up making 3 batches of it over the day and every time it was gone in minutes! The only changes I made from the original recipe was we skipped the olives and we forgot to pick up Parsley but it still came out great! The secret to making this not just good, but great, is having the toasted baguette chips to use with the dip. While still good with Tostitos Scoops, it just isn't the same as having the bread to dip. For the pepperoni I had the supermarket deli cut me thick slices of the Boar's Head Pepperoni which ended up coming out cheaper versus buying a whole stick of it. Overall, I was very pleased and can't wait to make it again!
GREAT RECIPE, IT HAS THE BEST FLAVOR. I MIXED THE SEASONINGS WITH THE CREAM CHEESE THE NIGHT BEFORE TO GIVE IT MORE FLAVOR. AND I BAKED IT AT 425 DEGREES FOR ABOUT 22 TO 25 MINUTES. WE ATE IT WITH PLAIN TORTILLA CHIPS AND EVERYONE LOVED IT.
very good recipe...i didnt have pizza sauce, so i used salsa instead...also added onions...it was a huge hit...will definitely make this one for my next party...
I left out the peppers and olives, but added pepperoni. (I have picky family members.) It was a party pleaser.
I think this is a really tasty and different 'dip' to take to parties. I don't think it has too much cream cheese. I prepared mine in a 8X12 casserole with the cream cheese mixed with 1 tsp. seasoning; a single layer of turkey pepperoni (less fat), Italian Blend Cheese, the pizza sauce, a lb. of OWENS Italian sausage cooked and crumbled and DRAIN really well. More cheese and sprinkled sliced black and pimento stuffed green olives on top plus a chopped tomato. Cooked in 350 degree oven 20-25 minutes. Cooled and will take to party tomorrow to be reheated as per another suggestion that I read. I personally think that this would be very bland with only the cheeses and pizza sauce. The sausage and more pepperoni is our personal favorite but otherwise, this is very tasty and easy to fix.....
Fabulous! I served these with crostini crackers.
Everything I love about pizza just made faster. I made it according to the recipe I just omitted the black olives (because I don't like them).
I make a version of this recipe but I add 8oz of sour cream as well as some crushed red pepper. It will fit in the bottom of a 13x9 pan. I put chopped tomatoes and mushrooms on half for vegetarians and pepperoni on the other half. Serve with pita chips. It disappears quickly.
I made this for a halftime football game snack and it was really good. My boyfriend asks me to make it every Sunday!
Very tasty - this was a big hit!
This recipe was amazing for the Super Bowl. I cut up a french baguette and toasted it with olive oil for the boys to use for dipping. They loved it!
Very good. The seasonings were perfect---as it baked (350-degrees 15 minutes) it smelled just like pizza. Can add any pizza toppings you'd like. As it cooled off it was still delicious but needed to use a knife or spreader instead of just dipping as the mozzarella cheese solidified but the cream cheese layer was always 'dippable'. Was equally good with bread, crackers, corn chips---just use what you have on hand/prefer.
Pretty good. I used my Pizza Seasoning grinder when seasoning the cream cheese. I used a mozzerella/provolone blend and Papa Murphy's Herb Cheese blend in place of the parmesan cheese. I added one more light layer of the mozzerella/provolone blend and a light dusting of the Herb Cheese blend after I added the pepperoni and olives. Tasty. Made a quick "grownup" snack for my husband and I, who opted out of the kids' lunch of English Muffin Pizza.
This was super easy and soooo good. My hubby almost licked the plate clean! Like a couple of users I popped it in the oven for about 10 min. to finish it. I put some bread in our panini maker and then cut them in strips for dipping. Perfect for a potluck or a late night snack that does not require a lot of work.
YMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!! I've made this twice and there is never a bite left. I'm from Chicago - the home of the PIZZA and still, even the biggest pizza critics eat this appetizer up! Love it.
Great recipe! Here's a few things I did: I had some "garden vegetable" cream cheese on hand and used that instead. Gave it a great flavor! I also didn't put it in the microwave, I put it in a crockpot on low heat and let it simmer and bubble. It was delicious! The whole party loved it! We baked some Pillsbury biscuits (cut into little breadsticks) and served those with it. Huge hit! I'm going to make this again for sure!
Great, easy appetizer. I served with garlic bread. Yum!
This was definitely a hit dip at a gathering of friends. I shared the recipe with my friends and they are all excited about trying it.
I couldn't really get into this recipe. It seemed really heavy and a little over the top as far as a dip goes. I love a gooey pizza as much as anybody, but this was just alright for me, nothing more. I made a pie plate amount and 1/2 was left over. And not even my family members went back for more. I won't be making this again.
I prepared this dip for my grandchildren and they wouldn't touch it. My son said that the Parmesan cheese overpowered the other ingredients. However, the consistency was right for dipping with tortilla chips.
Yummy, I served with pita chips and french bread rounds. I will definitely make this one again and again.
Great recipe. I use the Italian seasoning blend instead of meausuring all the seasonings separately, add some garlic salt and use the Italian Cheese blend as well. I also use 2 tablespoons of milk when mixing the cream cheese. Using the Tostito's dip chips are also a good idea.
This is an excellent recipe!! It can be customized to what you like on your pizza. I used real Parmigiano Reggiano and my own, slightly spicy gravy and it was delicious!!.
The kids loved this. So quick to make since it is done in the microwave. One daughter tried to lick the pan!
brought this to a party and three women walked up tp me with pencil in hand and told me they weren`t leaving till they had this recipe...they said this was better then the ordinary salsa and cheese dip.
AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME!!!!! I use Italian Seasoning and Granulated Garlic to the cream cheese!! Great Low Carb Staple:)
Made this dip for a Daytona 500 Party last year. They told me this year I could come back as long as I brought this dip. Haha. It was gone in 10 minutes tops!!!! This Pizza Dip is AWESOME!!!!
My family loved this recipe! I made a couple of changes tho: sautéed some onion with the green bell pepper then a little garlic at the end and used that instead of just raw green bell pepper in the layering. I also toasted pieces of bread with a garlic butter mixture to serve on. Sooooo good.
This turned out great! I added a little garlic powder while mixing the spices into the cream cheese. I also heated it @ 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes rather than microwaving. It is really good served with the scoop Fritos.
I made this yesterday for my son to take to a Superbowl Sunday gathering. I did not get the opportunity to taste it, but based on the comments of the guests, my son & his wife...looks like a 5-star keeper!! (They served it with toasted baguette slices.) I didn't have enough mozzarella, so combined with some sharp cheddar - about half and half. Also used both dry grated parmesan and some shredded parmesan. Had to make my own pizza sauce, as I forgot to buy some, but it tasted really good. Gonna have to make some more so I can try it!
YUMMY! This appetizer literally disappeared in minutes this past Thanksgiving. I took the advice of past reviews to pre-cook the pepperoni to remove some grease. Add all your favorite pizza toppings to personalize this dish. You have got to try this!
I went to a party and everyone loved it!! It was super easy to make. I definitely plan to make this many times.
First, I agree this was a hit! I saw got the recipe first from a Betty Crocker e-mail. I checked out AllRecipes for variations/reviews. The difference in "Betty's" recipe was the use of chive & onion cream cheese. There wasn't the problem of the flavors "marrying" like folks had in this recipe. So with that change and using Hormel mini pepperoni's (w/the fat rendered out) it was perfect. I also suggest using a microwaveable dish so you can keep it at the right temperature during the evening (until it's gone,that is!).
I served this for a football party. It was a hit all around. Easy to make and definitely a crowd pleaser!
This is a GREAT RECIPE especially if you have pizza "leftovers". I had made some flat bread pizza recently and had some ingredients left. I took some of the recommendations and mixed the herbs (used 1/2 more teaspoon of herbs) and cream cheese the day before and refrigerated. I used an Italian blend shredded and shredded Parmesan along with pepperoni and black olives. I baked (covered) at 375 for 15 min and then uncovered for another 10 min until cheese looked melted and bubbly. Served with crusty french bread and sturdy chips. Gobbled up!
I mad it for a Super Bowl Party and it was a hit!. I used cooked Italian Sausage instead of pepperoni and it tasted great! My cousins all asked for the recipe.
A big, big hit at our Super Bowl party! Mixed everything altogether and baked @ 350 for 15 minutes. We'll be making this again and again. SO bad for you and SO very tasty. Thank you!
Dip - what dip? Made this for nine 24 year-olds who were watching the Super Bowl and it didn't last long. I used low fat cream cheese for my first attempt (test batch) and found it wasn't creamy enough. Recommend using regular cream cheese.
Phenominal! Added garlic powder and served for New Years Eve. Everyone loved it and wanted recipe.
everyone loved this dip! next time i think im gonna have to double the recipe because it didnt last long at all. i did not have french bread but had garlic texas toast. so i sliced each one in half, then cut into wedges and baked them untill they were nice and toasty. i think this worked out great because it added the garlicky flavor that i think the dip was lacking.
This was absoulutely delicious...definitely a keeper! I did not add the pepperoni, and instead of the microwave I baked mine in the oven. Also used toasted slice ciabatta brushed with olive oil and garlic as the dipper. So so good!
In a word...Boring! This wasn't bad, it just wasn't special. None of my pizza loving family members really cared for it at all. I won't bother with this one again.
Awesome! It looks like a little pizza, and tastes very good! I used refrigerated breadstick dough and just cut them in half to bake mini-breadstick for dipping. This was very popular!
Used half cheddar and half grated Parmesan and it was delicious. Spread on sliced french baguette. Will make again
