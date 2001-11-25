Hot Pizza Dip

All your favorite pizza ingredients in a hot dip made in the microwave. Serve with sliced French baguette bread.

Recipe by daynabethaolcom

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the cream cheese, oregano, parsley, and basil.

  • Spread mixture in the bottom of a 9 inch pie plate, or a shallow microwave-safe dish. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese on top of the cream cheese mixture. Spread the pizza sauce over all. Sprinkle with remaining cheese, then top with green pepper, pepperoni and olive slices. Cover, and microwave for 5 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 271.4mg. Full Nutrition
