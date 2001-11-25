Hot Pizza Dip

Don't give up on this dip! When I was putting up the leftovers from the Super Bowl, I was surprised that no one ate much of this dip. It didn't taste much like pizza. I even added the spices to the cream cheese the day before. Well, I hated to waste the appetizer so I gave it another chance the next day and it was FABULOUS. Perhaps it needed 48 hours rest time or perhaps it needed to be baked first and then refrigerated for a day. All I can say is that after being heated the next day for the second time, it was a totally different dip. I served it with baguette slices but that wasn't the way to go. The saltiness of tortilla chips made a big difference. I think if you toasted the baguettes with olive oil and garlic salt as mentioned by a previous poster, that would work as well. The cooling of the dip was a bit of a problem. I think next time I'll add a bit of milk to the cream cheese to soften it. Bon appetit.