Snicky Snackies
You've heard of caramel corn, but how about caramel pretzels? This makes a super crunchy, salty and sweet snack!
You've heard of caramel corn, but how about caramel pretzels? This makes a super crunchy, salty and sweet snack!
This was the second time making them, and I got the best compliments this time around! They disappeared in less than 30 minutes! I changed a few things, like microwaving the caramel ingredients in a huge bowl, and cooling the oven-heated mixture on the cookie sheet I used. Once cooled, I just put them in a bowl, omitting the wax paper step. The caramel came out smoother and tastier doing it this way. I also added about 1 tsp of cinnamon and about 1/4 tsp vanilla extract to the caramel to give it less of a butter flavor, which seemed overwhelming. But everything came together better this time around, using this method.Read More
The temp to cook to, 260 degrees, was to high. It was starting to burn, so I had to stop cooking it early. Also, I would try spreading the nuts mixture over more than one pan so that it won't come out in one large clump like mine. I would also suggest salted nuts since I used unsalted and it needed a little more salty taste.Read More
This was the second time making them, and I got the best compliments this time around! They disappeared in less than 30 minutes! I changed a few things, like microwaving the caramel ingredients in a huge bowl, and cooling the oven-heated mixture on the cookie sheet I used. Once cooled, I just put them in a bowl, omitting the wax paper step. The caramel came out smoother and tastier doing it this way. I also added about 1 tsp of cinnamon and about 1/4 tsp vanilla extract to the caramel to give it less of a butter flavor, which seemed overwhelming. But everything came together better this time around, using this method.
This was good and simple. It was so easy to make. My only suggestion is to spray the wax paper with Pam or something because I had to spend quite a bit of time peeling wax paper off of the caramel coating. My guests thoroughly enjoyed this! Certainly recommend. *****
this was a great snack that pleased young and old and was relatively easy to prepare. I have made it several times and just use peanuts instead of mixed nuts and it turned out fine. I know I will be making it again, and again, and again...
The temp to cook to, 260 degrees, was to high. It was starting to burn, so I had to stop cooking it early. Also, I would try spreading the nuts mixture over more than one pan so that it won't come out in one large clump like mine. I would also suggest salted nuts since I used unsalted and it needed a little more salty taste.
If you like caramel popcorn - you are sure to love these! This recipe is sooooo good and sooo addicting!! I had no problems with burning or mixing! BUT they were a little tricky getting them off the wax paper, but next time I'll use parchment paper or spray some pam on the waxed paper. Other than that, these were very tasty and an instant hit in my house. Great new snack Kevin!
Boy was this a hit during the holidays. It makes alot. I used peanuts instead of mixed nuts and sprayed my wax paper with cooking spray(no Problem with it sticking).
This recipe was great. But you need a really big pan to be stir it in. I had to seperate them into two pans. Also parchment paper works much better then wax paper to cool these pretzels on. It is a great twist on carmel corn.
This is a wonderful snack, everyone loved it. Once you try it, it is hard to stop snacking.
I made these and jarred them for Christmas gifts. All my testers and gift recipients loved them! I shared the recipe with others who also gave them as gifts. A great snack!
This was my first attempt at making candy and I was surprised how easy it was. They turned out perfect even without a candy thermometer. Only thing I would do is double the amount of nuts. I wish there had been more.
These were really tasty. My mom was skeptical when she found out I was adding an entire cup of butter to "those nice dry roasted peanuts" that she likes so much, but changed her mind once she tried the finished product. I didn't have a whole lot of trouble getting the mixture to separate, although I will say that the recipe could probably do with less of the caramel mixture...I found that to be just a little too much. Overall, really great stuff for snacking. *I made this a second time and reduced the butter by 1/4 cup, and the pretzels were still covered with plenty of caramel, but were much crunchier*
I've made this several times. Make sure your spread it out nice and thin so that you can break it up easily to serve. I wrap a cooking mitt in plastic wrap and spray (several times) with cooking spray to press it down.
Flavor was good but the directions were kinda faulty. That's why I rated a 3 instead of a 4. Firm Ball Stage is 244º - 248º Hard Ball Stage is 250º - 266º I cooked to 250º to be on the safe side. That temp worked fine for me. I've made snack mix like this before and I knew from experience that 1 - 9x13 pan wasn't convenient for stirring the whole batch. I used 2 - 9x13 pans, easier stirring & less clumping because you've got room to spread the mix out. I really feel bad for you people that had to pick the tiny bits of paper off of the mix. Been there, done that. So here's my best trick: I dump the baked mix onto silicone cooking mats and separate with 2 silicone scrapers. No sticking to the mats or the scrapers. And no swear words picking the paper off the mix! The Caramel Snack Mix on this site is really good. I add mini-pretzels and Cinnamon Crunch cereal to the that one, YUM!
I brought these snacks to a party, and they were a big hit. My family fought over who got the leftovers. (This recipe makes A LOT!) I sprayed the waxed paper with butter flavored Pam and then I sprayed two butter knives with the Pam and started to separate the mixture with the knives as soon as it came out of the oven. Very easy and very fun.
This is very yummy! I like all the caramel coating. Some other recipes are too skimpy on the coating so I love the extra. I used a non-stick roaster to cook it in and then dumped it out on foil when it was done. I also did not wait until it cooled to break apart. I used a spatula, and when it cooled a little, my hands to separate it. That worked fine. Will definitely be keeping this recipe!
This recipe was okay. I thought there was too much caramel coating, my husband and I prefer a much lighter and crispier coating. The nuts were a bit too much.
This tastes great! Make sure you have a big pan to mix it in and a lot of room to spread it out on to cool. The better it's mixed and spread out, the fewer clumps. Definitely a crowd pleaser!
I loved this snack...only problem is that it was hard to keep seperate (like other reviewers stated). This is something new and different and fun to make. Thanks for the post.
Wow -- this was so easy and everyone in my family is addicted!!! I've made 3 batches in the last 2 weeks and I'm about to make a 4th!!! I didn't have any wax paper so I used foil sprayed with Pam and it worked fine.... Also I let it cool slightly and then separate the clumps to get no more than 2 pretzels or so stuck together.. I'm going to play around with it and see what else I can tossed with the pretzels & nuts !!! Thanks again!!
This recipe is SO addicting! The salty/sweet combination is too good to pass up! Would be a great car snack for trips. Definitely worth a try!
I made this for a party, it was a big hit. I followed the recipe just as written; it was easy and turned out delicious. I will make this again I'm sure.
These were very sugary and never really got super crunchy for me. I followed the directions to the letter, maybe I just didn't have good luck with it!
I have tried this twice. Once without a candy thermometer and one with, because I know I boiled the carmel mixture too long the first time. They came out basically the same. They stuck together in clumps and stuck to the wax paper. I pulled apart the pretzels that I could, but I had to throw the rest away. They either stuck to the wax paper, or were in too large of clumps that were too hard to eat. The coating always seems to get very hard. I don't think I will try these again.
Very disappointing...the caramel was okay, but was not that great for a dish...I was embarrassed that it did not turn out, as I made it for a customer...too expensive to take a chance again.
If I made this again I would stop cooking the caramel mixture sooner. I think 260 degrees is too high. The mixture becomes thicker than it should be which makes it very difficult to coat all the pretzels and nuts. The taste is ok, no one raved.
Very good! I added a bit more of the goodies to account for there being a lot of the caramel coating. Here's what I did regarding the sticking issue: I lined 2 baking sheets with parchment and sprayed them with Pam. Once baked, I spread the snacks out on fresh parchment again sprayed with Pam. There was no sticking issue at all. One last thing, I drizzled the mixture with melted chocolate while it was cooling. It added another layer of flavor while making it look very pretty. I only used semi-sweet but adding white chocolate would make it even prettier (we just don't like it.) Oh yes, and clean up was a snap since the pan was lined! Thanks for the recipe!
Great snack. Super easy. My kids loved it. I was confused about why there were so many 4 star ratings without anything being really wrong with the recipe. I was nervous to try it out because of it. Although this recipe was VERY good and very easy... it will probably not blow anyone away. Just very good. I do plan on making it again and highly recommend it.
These were very very good! A nice "something different & unexpected" snack for family & guests. Sweet lightly coated pretzels & nuts. Not that hard to make & considerably cheaper than store bought. I used cashews for extra salty flavor to blend w/ the sweet coating. I took suggestions from some other reviews & sprayed wax paper w/ Pam. To keep from clumping together I found seperating right out of oven is easiest, REMEMBER IT IS HOT! I used 2 knives to kinda seperate and slide around. Work quickly, if it hardens before you are done, I stuck mine in the micro for apx. 20 seconds. I'd make again for sure.
VERY YUMMY! But make sure you put PAM on the wax paper! I had to throw out most of my first batch because I couldnt get it off the paper,all the pretzels had little pieces of wax paper stuck to it!!
Made this for the first time at our church's women's Christmas gathering. It was the hit of all the dishes. I had to go to the church office and print the recipe from the site. Made it a couple more times and everyone loved it.
This crunchy/sweet/salty snack met with raves at the office. I had many people ask me for the recipe - the first I've gotten from Allrecipes.com! While kids love this recipe, the boiling syrup means they can only make it with adult supervision.
Fairly easy to make. Every time I have made it for parties(superbowl, new years, christmas)all was gone!! My suggestion is to use salted butter and lightly salted nuts and skip the pinch of salt.
If you like caramel popcorn - you are sure to love these! This recipe is sooooo good and sooo addicting!! I had no problems with burning or mixing! BUT they were a little tricky getting them off the wax paper, but next time I'll use parchment paper or spray some pam on the waxed paper. Other than that, these were very tasty and an instant hit in my house. Great new snack Kevin!
This recipe was quick and easy. My family loved it and I took it to work and they loved it also. Thanks
Yum! Spray the waxed paper with non-stick spray before you put the mix on to cool.
YUMMMY!! This recipe is quite addictive. Once I removed them from the oven I separated the pretzels out on the wax paper so it wouldn't be so clump. Caution it was a little hot. Next time I will try a larger pan to coat and bake the ingredients in hope it won't be so clumped together when it comes out of the oven. THANKS FOR SHARING THE RECIPE!!
very yummy! everyone wanted the recipe!
I am giving the original recipe this rating because the author should say to spray the paper with something so the mixture would not stick. I am a busy mom of 3 kids and don't always have time to read the reviews...they would have been a little bit more helpful and I wouldn't have just spent an hour peeling wax paper off the bottom of the mix. I do give the taste of the recipe 5 stars..but the directions weren't so hot and it took long to save all the mixture.
Delicious! Very addictive. I wouldn't make this if I were on a diet though. I take these treats with me to football games for tailgaiting. They are a hit!
Made these for my youngest daughter's baby shower. They were a hit!! My sister-in-law insisted I had to save some for her to take home to Louisiana to her husband. Will definitely be making these again. Would be great to use as Christmas gift as the recipe makes a large amount. Thank you for sharing.
It was alright but the ratio of pretzels/nuts to caramel mixture was off. They were too gooey and clumpy. You could probably get by with 2/3 of the caramel mixture and have a better result.
DELICIOUS!! I LOVED this recipe. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was a HUGE hit. There were no leftovers with it! I can't wait to make it for my superbowl party!
I could get addicted to this stuff! Very Yummy. Thank you!
It was ok. Messy to make and hard to seperate the pretzels.
This was so easy to make. My family LOVED it! I will definately be keeping this recipe around. I plan to give some out for gifts this Christmas! I used the mixed nuts, but next time I will just try the peanuts. Mine peeled off the wax paper just fine.
This is really good. I only wish I'd doubled the recipe. It was gone in no time at all.
The only thing I did differently was bake in the base of my broiling pan lined with parchment paper sprayed with Pam and cooled on parchment laid out on my counter. I spread it thin to cool so there will not be large lumps. Great gift from the kitchen
Wow...was this delicious . I made it tonight after reading the reviews. I followed the recipe but put on two 15x18 pans so I could spread out easily. The stuff is cooling now and we keep picking at it. Thanks for a great recipe...seems I will be making more tomorrow!!!
HUGE HIT!!! This recipe is amazing with the salty/sweet combination. I made it for my book club and everyone loved it. I agree with the other reviews in that it makes a lot and in order to mix it without making a big mess, use two 13" x 9" pans. Spraying wax paper with PAM was a great suggestion. I will make this for my Christmas open house!! Such a great alternative to my trail mix with white chocolate recipe. I know everyone will love it!
this has a good flavor but my pretzels got soft. i don't know if it was becuase this was not a fresh bag. i will try it again.
Yummy! This was a huge hit.
Super good. Disappeared at the party. I baked it on two cookie sheets, lined with parchment and sprayed. No way could I have stirred it in a 13x9 like it recommends. Next time I will cook the caramel a little longer, just above 260 degrees.
1st try may have had too many pretzels and made the syrup too thick to coat all over. Might try again with these changes.
I made this for our New Year's Eve party. I can't stop snacking on it! So tasty, sweet and salty! I wouldn't recommend wax paper for cooling as it sticks to the caramel.
This was a pretty tasty concoction. Relatively easy to make, considering the steps involved. I wasn't too happy with the end result, though. While it tasted good, it was quite difficult to keep separated, and I ended up with lots of large clumps, mixed with crushed pieces as I tried (in vain!) to separate the pieces a bit. It is yummy, though, and I would try to make this again.
This was one of my Mom's go-to party snacks so thank you, Kevin, for posting it. I lost my recipe and was close to tears because I wanted to make this to represent her at our family Christmas party. The recipe is just like hers, and yes, always had difficulty peeling it off wax paper so I used parchment paper as others have done. It is always a hit and easy to make.
Super easy to make and its SO good!! Followed all the suggestions. Used just roasted peanuts and sprayed the wax paper.
Delicious! A definite favorite at our weekly NASCAR party. Already getting requests for a repeat. I also had trouble with it sticking to the wax paper and will use a greased cookie sheet for baking it the next time or one lined with non stick foil.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections