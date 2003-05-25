Snicky Snackies

You've heard of caramel corn, but how about caramel pretzels? This makes a super crunchy, salty and sweet snack!

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • In a 9x13-inch baking dish, combine the pretzels and nuts. Set aside.

  • In a large saucepan combine the butter, sugar, corn syrup and salt. Stir together over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil and cook until very thick and at the 'firm ball' stage (260 degrees F, 125 degrees C). Remove from heat, pour over pretzel/nut mixture and mix all together.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes. Remove from oven and spread out on wax paper to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 17g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 468.8mg. Full Nutrition
