Snicky Snackies

Flavor was good but the directions were kinda faulty. That's why I rated a 3 instead of a 4. Firm Ball Stage is 244º - 248º Hard Ball Stage is 250º - 266º I cooked to 250º to be on the safe side. That temp worked fine for me. I've made snack mix like this before and I knew from experience that 1 - 9x13 pan wasn't convenient for stirring the whole batch. I used 2 - 9x13 pans, easier stirring & less clumping because you've got room to spread the mix out. I really feel bad for you people that had to pick the tiny bits of paper off of the mix. Been there, done that. So here's my best trick: I dump the baked mix onto silicone cooking mats and separate with 2 silicone scrapers. No sticking to the mats or the scrapers. And no swear words picking the paper off the mix! The Caramel Snack Mix on this site is really good. I add mini-pretzels and Cinnamon Crunch cereal to the that one, YUM!