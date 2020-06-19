Chocolate Pecan Pumpkin Bread

Every time I make this chocolate pumpkin bread, it goes so quickly! It's moist, tender, and flavorful. I was surprised how much I like this, and I don't even like chocolate. It can be made into muffins, loaves, or even a Bundt cake.
I would have given this 5 stars, but the bake time is WAY off. I had one dark non stick pan and one glass pan, and the nonstick took 40-45 minutes, the glass one took an hour. I think there is a typo in the cook time because other breads I make, banana etc, take an hour. If these were made into muffins, I think the 20-25 minutes might be right. Great taste though. I added the Heath Bits along with the chocolate chips. Will make again.
I would have given this 5 stars, but the bake time is WAY off. I had one dark non stick pan and one glass pan, and the nonstick took 40-45 minutes, the glass one took an hour. I think there is a typo in the cook time because other breads I make, banana etc, take an hour. If these were made into muffins, I think the 20-25 minutes might be right. Great taste though. I added the Heath Bits along with the chocolate chips. Will make again.
I would have given this 5 stars, for it was excellent, but the bake time was way off. It takes a full hour. I would have to change the name for my version, for I replaced the chocolate chips morsels with filbert pieces. They were a great substitution.
Awesome flavor combination!! I subbed out 1/2 the oil for unsweetened applesauce. My two loaves took 1 hr. and 5 min. to bake at 350 degrees. The bake time is indeed off. Yummy and delicious. It's a big hit in our house :)
Thank goodness for all the reviews i read AFTER I Made it! I ended up with a tasty soggy mess that I had to throw away. I thought my oven was broken. Then I read comments that it needs to cook a LOT longer than indicated. I will try again.
Delicious bread...very moist and flavorful. My friend claims it to be the best pumpkin bread she's ever had in her life! (This is saying quite a bit since her recipe was always at the top of the list!_) Bake time was 75 minutes for my oven.
I made this recipe with the chocolate and without and it was delicious. My kids loved it too. My large loaf took about 1 hour 20 minutes to cook. I will try making this as another suggested 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 oil.
This recipe was a DISASTER! I followed the instructions almost to the "T," with the exception of adding an additional 13 minutes bake time for a total of 38 minutes. Obviously the timing is clearly wrong! I not only wasted my time but expensive ingredients and had nothing to show for it. I tossed both loaves in the garbage. I am much more hesitant to try any recipes off this website again.
I used pureed fresh pumpkin instead of canned and raisins instead of chocolate chips, both in the amounts listed in the recipe. It came out really good. The only change I would make would be to use an additional 1/2 cup of sugar when using fresh pumpkin. I made this recipe as muffins instead of loaves. I see a lot of other reviews stating the suggested cooking time of 20-25 min. is way to short, but for muffins, this is the correct cooking time.
I tried this recipe, I made it in a bundt cake pan. I cooked it for 40 minutes and the center was still partially uncooked. After it sat for about an hour it molded a little more, but other than that this cake was AMAZING!
These were so good! I made a few changes... 1. I made them into muffins, baked for 20 mins at 350. 2. I used 2 cups of mini chocolate chips instead of any pecans. 3. I put in one teaspoon of ground ginger as well. Next time I would put 1.5 teaspoons for a stronger taste, just my opinion. These are so good though!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2021
I also had to increase baking time to 70 minutes. Top was a bit burnt and crunchy but the inside was liquidy until that 70 minute mark. It’s hard to slice this loaf cake as it falls apart. It taste good but I probably won’t make it again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.