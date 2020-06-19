Chocolate Pecan Pumpkin Bread

Every time I make this chocolate pumpkin bread, it goes so quickly! It's moist, tender, and flavorful. I was surprised how much I like this, and I don't even like chocolate. It can be made into muffins, loaves, or even a Bundt cake.

Recipe by Rachael Dcameron

15 mins
25 mins
20 mins
1 hr
20
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 8x4 inch loaf pans.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl.

  • In another bowl, mash the pumpkin, and stir in the sugar, oil, and eggs. Pour the flour mixture into the pumpkin mixture, and stir lightly to combine. Use a rubber spatula to fold the pecans and chocolate chips into the batter. Gently run the spatula through the center of the bowl, then around the sides of the bowl, repeating until fully incorporated.

  • Fill the prepared loaf pans about 3/4 full, and bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until the bread has risen, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

You can use cooked, mashed fresh pumpkin instead of canned pumpkin.

364 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 207.7mg. Full Nutrition
