Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip
This is a favorite at family get togethers. It's always gone in a flash! Serve with tortilla chips or petite sourdough French bread slices.
I did this dip for Thanksgiving, and it was a hit! However, after reading the reviews, I went ahead and made some changes in order to make sure the dip came out perfect. I doubled all the ingredients, except for the Parm cheese topping. I added 1 C. Mayo, and 1 C. Sour Cream, blended them all well. Cover and bake 350F for 30 minutes. I removed the cover and let it bake an additional 15 minutes. I made up a bread bowl by using a pumpernickel bread, cut the top, hollow out the inside. Scoop the dip into the bowl, and I served with Crackers and nacho chips. The consistency was just right. It was a hit at the party, I'm asked to make it again for Christmas.Read More
This dip was ok. I didn't love it. I'm not a big fan of spinach and I felt the flavor of the spinach came through too much. My family seemed to enjoy it. I used rye bread toast rounds as a "dipper." I don't think I'll make this again.Read More
I loved this recipe, though I took other's advice and added 3/4 block of fat free cream cheese, two cloves of garlic, and a bit of colby jack shredded cheese. All of that made it a little richer, creamier, not so dry, and more flavorful. It was an absolute hit, and great rewarmed the next day for dinner (what little was left). The only thing..it took nearly twice as long to bake as the original recipe states.
I make a variation of this recipe all the time and people love it. Try this - use 18oz of artichokes rather than 14, add 1c. mayo, and use 1 c. parm along with the other ingredients listed. Mix it all up and bake it covered at 325 for 30 minutes. Then uncover and bake until light brown. It will be creamy and delicious. Enjoy!
This recipe is great BUT I would suggest two things. One, use creamed spinach instead of plain and serve in a stoneware dish so that it stays hot longer. I also serve this with tortilla chips and not bread and it is much better. This dip is best hot- so keep your oven on and keep popping it back in.
Disclaimer: not suitable for chips. yes it's thick and tastes like spinach and artichokes That said, this dip is amazing. Use creamed spinach, add a couple cloves of garlic and serve in a hollowed out round of french bread with bread cubes for dipping. magnificent.
I had lost this recipe and was so happy to find it again. My suggestions: roast a whole clove of garlic with olive oil and add it right in. I also like to add about 3 or 4 ounces of cream cheese.
I thought this recipe was great just the way it is. (I noticed a lot of reviews saying to add cream cheese, garlic, onion, etc.?) It IS best served hot, but this dip went so fast with my family, it never had a chance to get cold! Very good. Try it!
I read the reviews before cooking, so I added a little half and half and a little skim milk to try to make it a little more creamy. I appreciate the recipes for this dish with no mayo, cream cheese or sour cream, and found this one to be tasty and a hit with my family. I also added some red pepper to spice it up. It is indeed best when very warm, reheated just fine, and I advise using a spoon to dish onto your chip or pita, as it is pretty thick. Thanks for the recipe!
Use this recipe all the time... Family favorite that this is what I have to take to every family function. Is also great served with fresh bread.
If your looking for a creamy warm spinach artichoke dip. . . keep looking. This version is to dry and the amount of spinach called for is too much for most tastes
I am very disappointed with this recipe. It does taste good but not creamy at all. I wish I would've read the reviews before I made it. Unfortunately I'm snowed in and couldn't make it again using another recipe. I feel bad for my guests who had their heart set on this
This is definatly one of the best spinach dips I have tried. I did add more cream, cream cheese,and cheeses. The kids loved it .Thank you.
Nope, didn't like. Kind of dry. I won't be making again.
This was pretty good and easy to put together. I like that you do not need to load up on the mayo. I did add a sprinkle of garlic powder and that was it. Oh, I forgot to add the parm cheese on top, but it was still really good. You will need to reheat it when it sits out. Just about 15 seconds in the microwave and then it will be goey and dip-able...
The flavour was there but the dip was too chunky and not easy to pick up or spread. I'll go back to my creamier version.
I like that it doesn't have mayo in it. I used whole spinach because I didn't have the frozen chopped kind, but then I put it in the blender and it turned out the perfect consistency.
Just made this recipe exactly as it's written and it's awful. Yikes... now I'm going to try and salvage it by adding some cream cheese or something to it and throwing it back in the oven. It's all spinach and artichoke and not creamy at all (I was looking for the texture that restaraunts serve).
I did add some Mayo to this and it turned out great will make again. I also add nutmeg to any dish I do with spinach it gives it a great flavour.
True, this is not a sour-creamy dip with preservative-laced mayo. This is a more authentic, natural recipe that reminds me of a local restaurant favorite that I've been trying to replicate for years. I added quite a bit more lemon juice, along with some Italian seasoning and kosher salt. You'll need a fork to pile this on your chips (it's also great with crostini), but who cares! Note: I did not drain/squeeze my spinach. I also added a little more shredded mozzarella over top.
Although I added a few hints of my own, I did enjoy the recipe! The only alterations I made was adding the low-fat cream cheese because of another review I read (because I too dont much care for dry dip, and I like to spread it easily on french bread), and I also added Garlic gloves and some garlic powder, and used a little less of the Parm cheese. Over-all I great app! It was easy to make and not at all expensive to prepare and tastes like a restaurant! Thanks - Chelle
This was good, once I followed the other reviews and added a block of cream cheese. I also added some Tobasco sauce to give it a little kick, and some garlic cloves. After that, it was great, and I liked on bread and tortilla chips. It's wonderful topped with chopped tomato too.
I made the mistake of not reading any reviews prior to this, as I was in a hurry. This really isn't a dip at all. When prepared to specifications, it is incredibly thick, and really difficult to spoon out. Very spinach-y. My boyfriend seemed to like it, but thought it was a side dish. I would definitely follow some of the advice in other reviews on things to add, like the sour cream. Which pretty much makes it a different recipe. I wouldn't make it this way again.
I made this for a party and it was a huge hit. I followed the suggestions from the other reviews and added a package of cream cheese and it made it really creamy and yummy.
This recipe was just too "spinachy" for me (even after adding 1/2 C mayo and 1/2 C sour cream. Will make again, but will go 1 C mayo and 1 C sour cream (as well as clove ove minced garlic). Thanks for the base recipe however!
This dip is supposed to be creamy and cheesy. There are no ingredients that help to make this dish creamy. I ended up with spinach and cheese for a dip. It's missing cream cheese or something similar. I wouldn't suggest this at all.
I thought that they way this recipe was written would have turned out very, very dry. I added sour cream and mayonnaise, and more cheese, as well as some garlic, and it turned out fantastic. I also made sourdough crostini and it was a huge hit! It's great if you add sour cream and mayo but too dry and not enough flavor otherwise!
Follow CookinGheri's advice and make it just like she suggests, and you'll have a dip to die for!! I've made this twice in four days, and added a couple of variations...I eliminated the lemon juice, and changed the mozzarella from 1 cup mozzarella to 1/2 cup, and added 1/2 cup monterrey jack.
I have been making this for about 10 years. I use a cup of Mayo (light) with 1 cup of swiss and 1/2 to 1 cup Parmesan. Top it with finely diced tomatoes and green onions. Delicious. My 3 nieces eat a batch of this by themselves.
a real let down
I think there was too much spinach. I followed the recipe exactly. It was very dry.
Very dry.
this was another great recipe.My husband ate it up which surprised me!!!Thanks for sharing the recipe
This was very dry. Needed mayo or cream cheese. I was very disappointed with it. It's not creamy at all. I should have read more reviews before trying it.
I agree with the review from CookinGheri. By adding the mayo,cream cheese & doubling the recipe makes this recipe more rich. The only thing I didn't like was placing it in the Pumpernickel bread bowl. The dip got cold really quick and wasn't very good. Thanks god I left some in the baking dish. This recipe MUST be served hot. Finally warm up your Nacho/Scoops/Tortillas if you can.Good Eats:)
This would be better if it were creamy!
better than Friday's!
My husband and I didn't like it at all! It definently needs cream cheese and sour cream, I would recommend using a different recipe.
Use Creamed Spinach and add some garlic to give this dip some more zest. Also, you have to cook it at least 30 min. until the cheese starts bubbling. Make sure the center is fully cooked. It's really good!!!
Mine did not taste like spinach at all. Remember to use the CREME spinach. Mine was mellow and the Mazzarella cheese really smoothed out the flavor. I put the artichoke hearts in a blender for a quick second to puree a little bit more than chopped. My party loved it and I will make it again....definitely!
Wish I had read the reviews more closely. This does not remotely resemble a dip. Much too dry. Followed the recipe closely but used less parmesan cheese and part skim milk mozzarella. Can't believe this slight deviation would have caused the dryness. I really wonder if some ingredient is not missing from this recipe - like milk or sour cream or mayo or ???? In any case - will not be making this again.
This recipe was pretty good and easy. However, I feel like it could use a lot more cheese and a little less artichoke.
This recipe was too dry. I was not happy with it.
This recipe is great. I add chicken to it, and my kids love it!
Ok, just not really all that much too it. Cheese, Articoke and Spinach.
Excellent dip! High Recommend!
This is awesome!!!
the dip was way too dry and too spinachy
**UPDATED** I need to add that I make this with light mayo, light sour cream and light cream cheese. That should help with the "dryness" some are experiencing. I made this dip for our family Christmas Eve appetizer buffet last year. My little brother (who is 17) could not stop eating it! He even asked my mom to buy the ingredients at the grocery store so he could make it for himself at home over his winter break! I have prepared this recipe several times since then for family events and work functions. There is never a drop left over! It's so easy to prepare in a pan on the stove, then transfer to my crock pot for travel. Thanks for sharing!
This was the best recipe yet! I did add about 1/4 cup of mayo, just to make it a bit moist, since it was a little dry. I put all of the parm cheese in the dip and topped with mozz. I sliced petite sourdough bread and toasted in the oven for a perfect combonation with the dip.
served this at a girls night out. It was a hit. Thanks
This is an awesome recipe! I make a very similar one, but add a splash of Worshchestire sauce to it and a blend of asiago and romano cheese. It's such a crowd pleaser!
This is the best recipe I have found for this appetizer. It's great for a cold night party where hot appetizers are needed to warm up your guests. Although if this is your first time making this appetizer, after you taste it, it may not make it to your guest's, it's that good!
maybe i did something wrong, but blech! i made this for a party and was very disappointed with the results. not very flavorful at all. needed mayo or something. guess i should have read more reviews and tried the cream cheese trick. and it took waaaaay longer than 20 minutes to get hot.
yummy
I will have to agree with some of the other reviews, this was a bit dry. I usually read the reveiws beforehand to get various ideas from other cooks, but of course this time I did not.If I make this again, I will definitely take suggestions from the other reviews and add ingredients to make this creamy.
This recipe was very easy to put together. I found it very tasty, everyone enjoyed it. Next time I will add maybe Half & Half or mayonaise to give it a little more of a creamy texture. ******* The 2nd time I made this, I added sour cream to the mixer. Came out great! Have to make this recipe every "Game Night". I also changed my rating from a 4 star to a 5 star.
This was pretty disappointing. It was not creamy at all and rather bland, even though I had added a little herb and garlic cream cheese.
I made this recipe for a super bowl party and it came out horribly. I made the bowl ahead of time and heated it up at the party. The cheese stuck together and made it impossible to dip in to. People started giving up and spooning into it.
I made this for Thanksgiving and I don't know if I did something wrong, but this didn't turn out very well at all. It was dry.
This was a pretty good dip - not exactly what I was looking for but good.
I thought the temp could be a little higher.
I guess I like a more creamy dip. I served it immediately out of the oven & it was impossible to "dip", you had to use a spoon. It was so bad I took it off of the serving table.
It is an ok recipe, but when I added some sour cream (as some of the other reviewers said) it was much much better.
This was pretty tasty, but I think either I used the wrong type of artichokes or it didn't appeal as strongly as I would have liked. It's worth doing again as it had some good flavor! Thanks for sharing!
Without doctoring the recipe, it was very dry. just veggies with melted cheese.
This dip is AWESOME! My husband at half of the recipe for dinner. We both love the fact that this dip is thick and not some runny goop like at Bennigan's. I used regular frozen spinach and squeezed out the water and added a couple of cloves of garlic and sprinkled some extra pepper over the top. I also threw on some diced tomatoes on the top before serving. This is great with toasted rounds of a good French baguette. I will definetely make this again and again!
too much spinach!
I gave this a 4 after I added to it. I added about 3/4 cup of Mayo and Johnny's garlic and herb seasonings. It was great. The mayo helped it not to be so dry.
My guests seemed to like the taste, but it wasnt really "dippy" it was kinda thick and dry. I didnt really like it myself. Wonder if a package of cream cheese would do the trick?
mada as directed and was not good needs more creamyness mabey some cream cheese. did not like and will not make again.
Flavor was ok. The dip was way too dry & salty. Once it started to cool, it was way to hard to dip. People at my party had a hard time eating it. I had to throw it away.
This was horrible. I like the creamy dips much better. I should have read the reviews before trying this. It was rated a 4 star but never should have been.
I thought this recipe was awful and it does not work.
I was hoping to use this to encourage my son and husband to eat spinach without realising they were eating spinach. No way! This was horrible. No creaminess, couldn't dip chips at all. Skip this recipe!
Okay. Not creamy enough.. does not taste like a restaraunts.
This wasnt very creamy the way I like it. Maybe adding cream cheese would help the recipe to make it creamier.
This was easy to put together, but seemed to lack "creaminess". I took it to work and everyone declared it "good".
This is good...but not as good as the restaurant dip. I added a block of cream cheese to make it smooth and you must serve this dip right after cooking because it is terrible when it gets cold!
This recipe makes a ton of dip, and it's really only good as long as it's still hot. But the taste is fantastic. Very rich, but very yummy.
Good, but not as creamy as other recipes.
It was a little bland. I was looking for something a little more creamy.
Wow I thinks it's a shame to give this one star, it was awful all I taste is frozen spinach. It's not creamy or anything
This recipe was very bland and the amount of spinach overwhelmed the other ingredients.
i try this dip the best i had yet and everyone loved it would not change a thing
I made this for by boyfriend and his buddies. They loved it! One of the guys said it was the blew the best spinach dip he'd ever had out of the water! I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you!
Hi- just wanted to let you know, the spinach and artichoke dip was a disapointment. I thought it would have been creamy. I have had this recipe at Boston Pizza an it is to die for. Patti
Wonderful dip. Everyone loves it!!!
This is a fabulous recipe!! I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and added some colby jack, cream cheese, & mayo. I served it with pita chips & focaccia sticks. I made this on Thanksgiving as an appetizer to tide everybody over until dinner. My husband isn't a big fan of artichokes but this turned out to be his favorite dish of the day! We'll be making this many more times.
Delicious! Easy to make and a huge hit at parties!
This was a GREAT recipe, something different from the creamy spinach/artichoke dips...I don't understand why people expect it to be creamy (from reading the other reviews I assume some people think that without mayo, sour cream, alfredo sauce, or any of the other thousand ingredients that can make this creamy it will be). Awesome and easy to make!
This is fantastic, how much can I rave. Served it and family went wild for the recipe. So quick and real easy,took no time at all.
Put in some fat free cream cheese, as the other reviews say. Wasn't great. Don't make again.
Good, I got compliments, but it definatly needs something more, it's much too dry. Also, the chips i got for it were way too thin.
great recipe holiday favorite.
If you are looking for something like Friday's spinach dip, this is not it. It had a nice taste but it wasnt very cheesy/creamy.
Just as good as the restaurant-style, but I add more garlic to personalize it. Keep it warm!
I added 2 fresh garlic cloves and 3/4 cup chopped white onion, also, I think a block of Cream Cheese would help.
A little heavy on the artichokes, but still a good spinach dip recipe!
