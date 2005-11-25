Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

This is a favorite at family get togethers. It's always gone in a flash! Serve with tortilla chips or petite sourdough French bread slices.

By Kathy Berliner

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine spinach, artichoke hearts, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, white pepper, and lemon juice. Mix well, and spoon mixture into a 1 quart baking dish. Top with remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheese.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 4.8mg; sodium 138.7mg. Full Nutrition
