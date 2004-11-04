Stuffed Olives

I made these olives, with a couple slight changes: 1. I used plain cream cheese, and I added minced garlic, a little oregano, and parsley. This gave the cream cheese a stronger flavor, and prevented the olive from overpowering the filling. 2. I used a butter knife to stuff the olives, and found it really hard to get any of the cream cheese inside. I used the knife to slice the olives halfway open, which worked well. It made the olives look a little messier, but you can wipe the cream cheese off if you want, and they taste better. My only complaint about this recipe is it takes significantly longer to stuff the olives than you would expect, but if you don't need to make 500 of these, it's worth the time investment. These were a huge hit at the dinner party I went to, and I will definitely make these again!