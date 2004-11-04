Stuffed Olives
A delicious appetizer for the holidays that is easy to make and requires no baking time!
A delicious appetizer for the holidays that is easy to make and requires no baking time!
What a great idea! I tasted the first one and it just seemed to need something a little extra so I added some very finely grated pepper jack cheese and a touch of garlic then piped in the holes with a cake decorating bag and tip, piping a tip of the mixture on the bottom of the olive so they would stick to the plate and remain standing.Read More
I really wanted to love these since cream cheese and olives are two of my favorite things, but I just couldn't. The flavor of the olive just overpowered the cream cheese.Read More
What a great idea! I tasted the first one and it just seemed to need something a little extra so I added some very finely grated pepper jack cheese and a touch of garlic then piped in the holes with a cake decorating bag and tip, piping a tip of the mixture on the bottom of the olive so they would stick to the plate and remain standing.
I loved these! I added some minced onion, garlic powder and a bit of cayenne to the cream cheese mixture which added a nice flavor to these yummy morsels!
This is a great recipe. I used garden herbed cream cheese for more flavour. Excellent. Served as an appetizer for Thanksgiving and received great reviews. Thank you.
These taste GREAT!! here are a few things that I think help take them over the top. First, I used canned Jumbo olives, drained and soaked over night in water to remove the briney taste. Next, I used Philly Vegetable Cream Cheese... I have to tell you, these were GONE before I even had a chance to notice I needed to make more.
I mixed some ranch powder, cream cheese & grated parmesan. I love olives and I love cream cheese, but the olive doesn't hold enough cream cheese so it's very over powering. I would suggest fresh olives and not canned because of the strong olive taste. Also it's very hard to make it look pretty. As soon as I had 6 or so standing one would fall and cause a domino effect. The toothpicks don't help them stand either.
I really wanted to love these since cream cheese and olives are two of my favorite things, but I just couldn't. The flavor of the olive just overpowered the cream cheese.
I mixed the cream cheese with some sour cream and a bit of Hidden Valley Ranch mix. I squeezed the mixture into the olives with a Ziploc bag cut at the corner. It was easy and people ate them up. I'm thinking of trying something with Feta cheese next time...
This recipe was great my sister and grandma couldn't get enough of them! They looked nice when I served them on a vegetable plater too!!!
What could be easier? When I made this for a get-together everyone was impressed and they were all eaten!
I am excited to try this recipe. I am going to dye the cream cheese gold and make mini pots of gold for our St. Patrick's Day party.
Easy & delish! Definitely get the jumbo olives and make a piping bag to squeeze in the cream cheese. I rinsed the olives and used garden veggie cream cheese. If you don't overfill they aren't a mess and still look nice on a serving tray.
This is easy and a great idea for anyone who loves olives and cream cheese. I made them according to the recipe given and they are good but to me, they taste like they are missing something. I experimented with garlic, chili powder and some cajon seasoning. To me the combination of all three improved the taste tremendously. But I am giving a rating based on the original recipe and not my modifications.
Easy once you use the right tool to stuff them. I have a metal cake decorator which made it simple. I will experiment another time with different filling spices/flavors.Thank you.
yummy! Great idea, I love cream cheese and olives so this was a must try for me. I did add a couple tablespoons salsa just to be different and cuz I had some leftover from tacos I needed to get rid off.
I have been doing these and love them. I use Kraft Philadelphia (regular) with chive and onion.
I made these using large black olives, you may have to slice alittle off the bottom to get these to stand up. In the interest of saving time, I used the processed cheese (comes in a can) piped it with sprinkle of paprika and bacon bits. Guests at a church function devoured these!!
Simple and tasty. I mixed in 3/4 of a packet of Ranch dressing mix for some zip. Used a piping bag and a small tip to stuff the olives, worked like a charm. Thanks :)
I made these olives, with a couple slight changes: 1. I used plain cream cheese, and I added minced garlic, a little oregano, and parsley. This gave the cream cheese a stronger flavor, and prevented the olive from overpowering the filling. 2. I used a butter knife to stuff the olives, and found it really hard to get any of the cream cheese inside. I used the knife to slice the olives halfway open, which worked well. It made the olives look a little messier, but you can wipe the cream cheese off if you want, and they taste better. My only complaint about this recipe is it takes significantly longer to stuff the olives than you would expect, but if you don't need to make 500 of these, it's worth the time investment. These were a huge hit at the dinner party I went to, and I will definitely make these again!
Have made these since the early 70's, but it is getting harder to locate the jumbo olives. I use some lemon juice and mashed salad shrimp added to the cream cheese, and topped with a sprinkle of smoked paprika!
Everyone that loves cream cheese loved them!
I made these olives, with a couple slight changes: 1. I used plain cream cheese, and I added minced garlic, a little oregano, and parsley. This gave the cream cheese a stronger flavor, and prevented the olive from overpowering the filling. 2. I used a butter knife to stuff the olives, and found it really hard to get any of the cream cheese inside. I used the knife to slice the olives halfway open, which worked well. It made the olives look a little messier, but you can wipe the cream cheese off if you want, and they taste better. My only complaint about this recipe is it takes significantly longer to stuff the olives than you would expect, but if you don't need to make 500 of these, it's worth the time investment. These were a huge hit at the dinner party I went to, and I will definitely make these again!
Simple and easy my family loved it!
Nothing too fancy but a good snack none the less.
Our family makes these every year. I even served them at my wedding. We take green olives and mince them finely, then add them to the cream cheese. That mixture is put into a sandwich bag with the tip cut off and we fill the black olives that way. It makes them taste much more flavorful and cuts time using the bag. Using plain cream cheese makes them taste like they are missing something. Chill them in the fridge before serving for the best flavor!
T hey are good with a touch of other ingredients to your taste such as garlic powder and other herbs. I was clever and purchased an Olive Stuffer from Amazon. Took little effort t o stuff them.
I made these with jumbo black olives and plain cream cheese. I used a knife to put the cream cheese which didn’t make for a pretty presentation. I am rating midway due to the taste was a bit bland and to make a prettier presentation would take a bit more work. I will try this recipe one more time but will use garden vegetable cream cheese and powdered ranch to add more flavor. I will also pipe the mixture into the olives.
Wanted to like these but it was a dud. I even added garlic powder and cayenne pepper. The mixture prior to stuffing the olives tasted good with a nice kick. But afeter stuffing, the olives and letting chill all you taste is olives. Maybe it depends on what type of olives you use.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections