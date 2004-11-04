Stuffed Olives

A delicious appetizer for the holidays that is easy to make and requires no baking time!

By Katherine

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Using a butter knife, simply fill each olive with the desired amount of cream cheese. Serve on a decorative plate!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 31.2mg; sodium 455.4mg. Full Nutrition
