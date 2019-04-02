Cheese Dip with Beer

Rating: 4.25 stars
103 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 57
  • 4 star values: 29
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 3

This is great for football gatherings when you want to serve something hearty and filling. It gets lots of compliments. Serve with bite-size pieces of bread and vegetables.

By PJ's kitchen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut a large hole in the top of the loaf of bread to form a bowl; set onto a serving platter.

  • Melt the cream cheese in a large saucepan over medium heat; stir in the Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, beer, and garlic salt; heat, stirring continually, until all the cheese is melted; pour the hot cheese mixture into the bread bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 39.1mg; sodium 519.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (104)

Most helpful positive review

Kim Sherwood
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2009
Last summer we had some hot beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel bites at a pub in Waterbury, VT. It was delicious and we've all been craving it. This recipe tastes just like the one we ordered at that pub - my family loved it! Since it was taking a while for the mix of 3 cheeses to melt on the stove, I put them in the microwave (before adding the wheat beer) for a minute or so, stirred, and then poured them back in the pan on the stove to add the beer. That really speeded things up. I had one box of 6 soft SuperPretzels that I heated in the microwave without the salt. Then I cut each pretzel into 6 or so pieces with a pizza cutter. Ideally, we could have used a second box (12 pretzels total)as 6 were not enough. We ended up eating the rest of the dip with Wheat Thins and carrots - it was so good we didn't want any to go to waste! Read More
Helpful
(48)

Most helpful critical review

Amy
Rating: 2 stars
05/24/2013
This was not very good at all. I can't quite put my finger on why though. I'll stick with the cold beer cheese dip recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Christen
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2009
Beer and Cheese....can you go wrong??? Wonderful this needs to be kept in a heating dish I used a small crock pot to keep it fluid otherwise it gets rather hard pretty fast. This recipe was delicious I used a hearty beer and the flavor really came through. If you don't like a strong beer flavor I would choose a light beer or an ice brew. YUMMMM Read More
Helpful
(26)
BroncosFan
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2009
The flavor of this was very good and it's very very hearty and filling. If I make this again I will thin it just a little bit by adding more beer. It's very thick and as it cools it gets thicker. We didn't like it much with bread because it's so creamy. It was much better with crackers and pretzels (anything with a crunch). Read More
Helpful
(26)
Donna Camise Harpool
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2013
Perfect wouldn't change a thing. It's like anything you have to use good ingredients to get a good finished product; make sure the beer you use is one you would drink. We made a party of supper last night and served this with a big salad and to dip; kielbasa slices large homemade croutons soft pretzels and fries. I think I'm cooking up some macaroni and thowing it in the oven with the remaining dip for a delicious mac and cheese tonight. Read More
Helpful
(10)
MOMCLRH2O
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
This recipe was a big hit at the football party. Many requests for the recipe. We used Newcastle Ale beer and it turned out great. Many requests for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(10)
erikakelly
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2009
This was amazing! Everyone ate it up and raved! Some things we added were: add real garlic, and sea salt, and 4 drops of liquid smoke. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(9)
TunaFishTaco
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2011
I served this with nachos at a party and it was a huge hit! I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt (it certainly didn't need more salt) and added some jalapeno peppers. Next time I'll thin it out a bit possibly with more beer. Read More
Helpful
(7)
James Swanson
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2011
Very good! I opted to add garlic rather than garlic salt and carmelized onions to add a bit more flavor. Different beers also change the flavor of the dip as well if you are looking for ways to amend the recipes for your personal tastes. I did without the pumpernickel and just dumped it in a bowl. I used it for chip dip. It is a bit thick but you can just add more beer to thin it out to your preference. Good easy and tasty. Just great football food. Read More
Helpful
(6)
martyrthisthat
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2012
This was fantastic. I used Bell's Amber Ale; it gave a mild beer flavor which worked for the guests who weren't into beer. I also served in a crock-pot so ended up using a full bottle instead of the cup so it wouldn't get too thick. Substituted garlic salt for 4 cloves of roasted garlic. Served with pumpernickel points garlic bagel chips and french bread crostini. Can't wait to make it again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Amy
Rating: 2 stars
05/24/2013
This was not very good at all. I can't quite put my finger on why though. I'll stick with the cold beer cheese dip recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
