Cheese Dip with Beer

1 of 104

Rating: 5 stars Last summer we had some hot beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel bites at a pub in Waterbury, VT. It was delicious and we've all been craving it. This recipe tastes just like the one we ordered at that pub - my family loved it! Since it was taking a while for the mix of 3 cheeses to melt on the stove, I put them in the microwave (before adding the wheat beer) for a minute or so, stirred, and then poured them back in the pan on the stove to add the beer. That really speeded things up. I had one box of 6 soft SuperPretzels that I heated in the microwave without the salt. Then I cut each pretzel into 6 or so pieces with a pizza cutter. Ideally, we could have used a second box (12 pretzels total)as 6 were not enough. We ended up eating the rest of the dip with Wheat Thins and carrots - it was so good we didn't want any to go to waste! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars Beer and Cheese....can you go wrong??? Wonderful this needs to be kept in a heating dish I used a small crock pot to keep it fluid otherwise it gets rather hard pretty fast. This recipe was delicious I used a hearty beer and the flavor really came through. If you don't like a strong beer flavor I would choose a light beer or an ice brew. YUMMMM Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars The flavor of this was very good and it's very very hearty and filling. If I make this again I will thin it just a little bit by adding more beer. It's very thick and as it cools it gets thicker. We didn't like it much with bread because it's so creamy. It was much better with crackers and pretzels (anything with a crunch). Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect wouldn't change a thing. It's like anything you have to use good ingredients to get a good finished product; make sure the beer you use is one you would drink. We made a party of supper last night and served this with a big salad and to dip; kielbasa slices large homemade croutons soft pretzels and fries. I think I'm cooking up some macaroni and thowing it in the oven with the remaining dip for a delicious mac and cheese tonight. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a big hit at the football party. Many requests for the recipe. We used Newcastle Ale beer and it turned out great. Many requests for the recipe! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing! Everyone ate it up and raved! Some things we added were: add real garlic, and sea salt, and 4 drops of liquid smoke. Yum! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I served this with nachos at a party and it was a huge hit! I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt (it certainly didn't need more salt) and added some jalapeno peppers. Next time I'll thin it out a bit possibly with more beer. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I opted to add garlic rather than garlic salt and carmelized onions to add a bit more flavor. Different beers also change the flavor of the dip as well if you are looking for ways to amend the recipes for your personal tastes. I did without the pumpernickel and just dumped it in a bowl. I used it for chip dip. It is a bit thick but you can just add more beer to thin it out to your preference. Good easy and tasty. Just great football food. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic. I used Bell's Amber Ale; it gave a mild beer flavor which worked for the guests who weren't into beer. I also served in a crock-pot so ended up using a full bottle instead of the cup so it wouldn't get too thick. Substituted garlic salt for 4 cloves of roasted garlic. Served with pumpernickel points garlic bagel chips and french bread crostini. Can't wait to make it again! Helpful (5)