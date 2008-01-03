Crab Pitas

This creamy crab and cream cheese filling is nestled in miniature pita pockets. The filling can be made a day in advance so that you can simply stuff the pita pockets just before serving. Possible garnishes include thin slices of cucumber, carrot curls, or Italian parsley.
This recipe is good and basic, but like others, I dolled it up a bit. I added a lot of Old Bay seasoning, fresh lemon juice, cilantro, jalepeno pepper, and I used real crab. I also used fat free cream cheese and added a bit of lite Mayo. It was very fresh and tasty.
This recipe is so quick and so easy! The only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because I thought the green onion overpowered the crabmeat a little bit. Next time I will use a little less green onion. But overall, a very tasty recipe!
Very good, and very simple. I used more like 4 ounces of Neufchatel cheese (pretty much identical to cream cheese but a lot less fat), but that was my only change. I only have a little mini chopper, so it took two batches to make it smoothish, although not too smooth (if I wanted pate, I would make pate! :). I served it with Peppy's Pita Bread off this site (a really simple recipe!). My husband likes his krab a lot more than I do, so he wolfed the suckers down. I liked it but thought it might be missing something... Maybe a little hot sauce or diced celery? A nice, quick recipe that can be altered to personal taste quite easily. Thanks, Whitney. :)
This gets 5 stars from me as my fiance ate it and he hates crab! Of course, I love crabmeat so I ate these right up, but I was pleasantly surprised when he ate them. He did put some chilli sauce on top of his pita bread as a garnish, but still, they are fabulous to eat.
This was absolutely awful, I would definitely not make it again. Thankfully the ingredients didn't cost much so when I tossed it in the garbage I didn't feel bad. If you are wanting a crab Rangoon don't make this, if you are wanting a good crab salad, please don't make this. Followed the simple directions to the word. I was stunned at how so few ingredients each on their own delicious and even when typically mixed still delicious, not in this instance and I'm bummed I love crab..... save yourself some heartache just say NO!
