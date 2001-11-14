Brown Sugar Glazed Pork Chops
Sweet glazed pork chops go well with bread dressing- no gravy required!
This was VERY easy, and my family really enjoyed it. I used a package of stuffing mix I had on hand, and prepared it according to package instructions for water and butter before spreading it in the pan and putting the chops on it.Read More
I enjoyed this but my husband did not like the stuffing. He thinks it was the brown sugar. Oh well.Read More
Wow, this is great. I didn't have any day old bread. I used a box stuffing mix and prepare the stuffing by using 1 cup of chicken broth and the butter suggested. I was also out of onions, but didn't miss them because the stuffing had some in it. I added the seasoning and one cup chicken broth to my stuffing once done. I also put the seasoning and some salt on the chops. I cut the brown sugar and butter in half. My husband and 10yr old were fighting over the bones!! This was great. Just the right sweetness.
After reading the other reviews, I made a few changes and the dish turned out great. I cut the butter and brown sugar glaze in half and cut way back on the chicken broth. I mixed the stuffing with my hands and added the broth just a little at a time. It was easy to not create soggy dressing. I added chopped dried fruit which gave the stuffing a sweetness that went well with the brown sugar. I also changed the spices to what I had on hand.
This tasted good, but....we noticed that the stuffing under the chops was a bit mushy. Next time, I'd separate them. Otherwise, well done!
Way too sweet (and I love sweet!) even my kids thought it was too sweet. Other than that not too bad.
This recipe was really good. I just did mine with butter, soy sauce, and brown sugar. It still came out REALLY good and everyone loved it. Even my 7yr old son who eats NOTHING!
My husband and ten-year old son loved this recipe. Normally, I can' get either one of them to eat pork chops, a favorite of mine, but with this tasty dish, I had no problem. They were even asking for seconds. The overal flavor is quite sweet but delicious.
This recipiewas ok but thye stuffing to soggy i would suggest doing seperate from chops and i would skip the brown sugar it was good until i added that in it made the sogginess a bit worse because it carmelized or something it tasted mre like a bread pudding the chops were good and the stuffing wasn't bad but couldv'e been better.
the porkchops were very dry, i followed directions to a tee. flavor was very bland.. when they were done i had to add add garlicsalt, dash pepper, and sprinkeled with tiger sauce.. just to make it eatable... thanks anyway
keep an eye on the chops, they came out way over cooked
This is on my list of "great and easy dishes to serve to company." I like to use cubed pumpernickel and sourdough rolls to make the stuffing - it gives the dish a nice colorful touch. I've also found that by cubing the rolls into larger cubes, it helps keep the sogginess away.
These were really good. My kids love anything with brown sugar so i knew it would be a hit.
My Family loved it.. Though I would suggest adding a bit more of the bread for the stuffing, Mine was coming out too soggy until I added more. Overall, It got the thumbs up from picky hungry people.
my kids and husband do not like the stuffing at all but with this recipe they ate it all up and love it. very easy
I am usually not a fan of sweet flavors with meat, but I thought this recipe sounded tasy and I wasn't disappointed. It was easy to prepare and very well-received at the dinner table!
This has to be the best recipe I have made for my family in years!! From age 1 - 8 the kids loved it!! My husband said this is going to be a weekly staple!! It is so easy to make and so delicious!!!
This was a decent recipe. With slight modification, it could be outstanding. For instance, as is, there is not one iota of salt to be found here. Rubbing in even a small dash to the chops before cooking would improve the flavor leaps and bounds (Remember salt is an enhancer, and using it judiciously will bring out all the other flavors and spices you cook with). For those less health-conscious, chopping a few slices of maple bacon, and sauteing them with the veg's would really take the flavor of the stuffing to new heights. Anyways, that my 2 cents.....
I didn't like it, my friend did though, I thought the stuffing was too moist and the meat was too sweet, I think if i do this agian I will add less brown sugar.
Very good. Would definitely recommend.
I made this recipe for a church group of 12! They loved it and some asked for the recipe. I had never made it before. I sounded good as well as easy. And it was! I modified the recipe by stuffing my chops with the bread mixture. Excellent flavor!
Great!
Our whole family love Pork Chops. Getting home from work and cooking something fast is important. We are so tired of the same old recipes every night. Thanks for the new one!!!!!SD
Fantastic!!!! OMG I LOVED IT! The first time I made it, I used steak because I was out of Pork Chops, and it was great! Now I make it once a month for my family!
EVERYONE LOVED IT!!!
my husband really enjoyed the sweetness of this recipe.I enjoyed a new way to prepare and serve porkchops.no leftovers tonite!
Delicious recipe!
Made this for dinner last night. We loved it. No left overs at all. Thanks for the great recipe. Will be making this again. Thanks
awesome
AWESOME!!! My kids loved it. I used box stuffing to make it quicker. Loved it.
At first I was skeptical about the sweet of the brown sugar with the savory of the stuffing but it ended up being incredibly delicious and super easy!
My family loved this recipe! It was very easy to make. Made the whole house smell delicious too! This is a new meal to make in our house.
This recipe is great! I just use boxed stuffing and added the onion and celery along with some canned corn. If I make my own stuffing I will take the advice of others and add less water
Smells yummy while cooking. Tastes yummy when it gets done!!!!
