Brown Sugar Glazed Pork Chops

Sweet glazed pork chops go well with bread dressing- no gravy required!

By LYNN WILLIAMS

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a small skillet melt 1/2 tablespoon butter or margarine. Add onion and celery and saute until translucent. Add saute mixture to a large bowl with bread, Greek seasoning and broth. Mix to coat bread evenly, not too soggy.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread bread mixture/stuffing in the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with pork chops; if desired, sprinkle chops with additional Greek seasoning. In a medium bowl combine the brown sugar and melted butter or margarine and mix together. Brush mixture over the tops of the pork chops and drizzle over chops and stuffing, allowing some to seep into the stuffing.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes or until internal temperature of the pork has reached 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Baking time will vary slightly depending on thickness of chops. If desired, baste with additional butter/sugar mixture while baking. Serve by dishing chops out of the baking dish, including stuffing. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 69.8g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 109.7mg; sodium 1046.9mg. Full Nutrition
