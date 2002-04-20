Onion Soup Pork Chops

This recipe was very confusing to me. First, I didn't know whether or not to add the seasoning packet that came with my Uncle Ben's wild rice mix. It seemed to me that if I did, the onion soup mix and the seasoning packet would make the rice entirely too salty. So I chose to omit it. Secondly, there seemed to be mixed feelings in the reviews about the amount of water to add. The rice box said to use 2 1/4 cups of water, so that's what I did, and I'm glad. This dish turned out ok, but it wasn't anything special. The pork chops were tender and it was an easy meal to prepare. I would make this again but would use just plain white or brown rice with the Lipton Soup Mix.

Read More