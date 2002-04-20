Onion Soup Pork Chops
A delicious, quick and easy way to prepare your pork chops - and it makes it's own sidedish!
We used to make this all the time, except we slice green peppers, onions and tomatoes and put it on top of the rice and then add the pork chops before baking. You can also add mushrooms. This makes a wonderful meal.Read More
This recipe was very confusing to me. First, I didn't know whether or not to add the seasoning packet that came with my Uncle Ben's wild rice mix. It seemed to me that if I did, the onion soup mix and the seasoning packet would make the rice entirely too salty. So I chose to omit it. Secondly, there seemed to be mixed feelings in the reviews about the amount of water to add. The rice box said to use 2 1/4 cups of water, so that's what I did, and I'm glad. This dish turned out ok, but it wasn't anything special. The pork chops were tender and it was an easy meal to prepare. I would make this again but would use just plain white or brown rice with the Lipton Soup Mix.Read More
Best pork chop recipe I have found from this site yet!! I used Uncle Ben's chicken and wild rice (but discarded the "chicken" seasoning that comes with the rice) used 2 1/4 cups of water and was able to fit 4 small/thin pork chops on top. While browning the pork chops, I added dashes of garlic and onion powder. AWESOME FLAVORS and the meat was soo tender! Unfortunately, there wasn't enough for us all! Will make this again and again! Thanks Leslie in AK!!
Great recipe. The rice could use some salt but overall it was great! Be sure to add all the water. It looks like it will be too much but it isn't...the rice absorbs it all.
I used this for a "company's coming" dinner and it was a huge hit ! I made 9 chops and used 2 lg. envelopes of onion soup mix . I chopped up 5 or 6 large potatoes in med. thick slices and put in bottom of pan instead of rice. I served with stuffing,green beans and candied carrots . Yum !
The pork turns out so tender! Make sure to use only the onion soup mix packet or the spices that come with the rice. I used both the first time and the flavor was a little much. I season the pork chops while browning and cut down on the water to what the rice box calls for. I have now made this recipe with both the soup packet and the spice packet and my family loves both. This one will become a family classic!
I used 1 1/2 cups of Uncle Ben's converted rice and 3 cups of water. And for a little color I added a little bit of chopped celery and red pepper. This recipe tastes too good for how easy it was to make! Definitely a keeper :) Thank goodness for onion soup mix!!
Let me sum up this recipe with just one word: WOW!! I salted & peppered the pork chops, (I used 4 bone in ones) and I used the seasoning pack that came in the box of wild rice. My family devoured this - there was not one bite of leftovers! I'm a very experienced cook & I sometimes shy away from recipes - this is excellent - kudos to you and thanks for sharing!
Very tasty and easy.
The pork chops were very moist although a little bland, would do well to season a bit to your liking. I used 1 cup of Uncle Ben's brown & wild rice blend and only 2 1/4 cups of water and it turned out perfectly. Next time I will cut back on the rice and water because it just made too much for two people.
This was delicious! My husband and 5 year old gobbled it up. I served it with a vegetable. I have a few tips, though. 1. 2 pork chops is not enough meat for the rice. 4 would be better, but a fattier cut of pork is even better! 2. I used about 2 1/2 cups of water and still had a lot of liquid leftover. I was glad! I scooped out the rice with a slotted spoon. I had saved the skillet I browned the pork in and it's rendered fat. I heated that up and added a couple of tablespoons of flour. Cooked for a couple of minutes. Whisked in the leftover liquid and boiled for a minute. What a lovely gravy! 3. Depending on the variety, wild rice cooking time can vary a lot. So, some people's reviews said their rice wasn't cooked and that is why. I added boiling water to the pan before baking. That will speed up your cooking of the rice. Overall, delicious!!
We loved this recipe! Lighter than the "soupy" recipes that you usually see. I used half brown rice and half jasmine rice and it was wonderful! Thanks for the easy and delicious meal. I'll make this again and share with my daughters...!
Isn't onion soup one of the best inventions ever? This recipe is wonderful and very versatile. We subsituted all sorts of meats from roast (beef and pork) to chicken (cover and baste for tenderness) Thank you for this submission.
We thought this recipe was delicious. I needed more so I used two boxes of 4.2 oz Rice a Roni Long Grain and Wild Rice but withheld the seasoning, I also added a 1/4 cup of long grain white rice, one onion chopped and sauteed and some raw sliced mushrooms and mixed that together with the onion soup mix. I also seasoned the pork before searing with garlic powder, onion powder and a little salt and pepper. I uncovered the chops the last 20 mins because it looked a little runny and it came out perfect. The chops came out very tender.
I don't know what happened. I followed the recipe exactly but the pork chop turned out as dry as sawdust. Maybe needed a fattier cut? I may try it again with a bone - in chop.
This recipie was easy and tasty, but took an hour longer than posted. Good thing I didn't have guests waiting.
Really blah. Followed directions exactly. Very diluted flavor, if you can call it "flavor". I'm a big fan of Onion Soup mix and all it can do in the kitchen, but this was not good.
This is a great recipe-even my picky toddler will eat it all!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I think it would be even better with chicken, but pork is a nice change when you get in a "chicken slump." I did tweak a few things. I used brown rice instead of wild rice because I had it on hand and I don't particularly care for wild rice. I also cooked the pork chops all the way through in the skillet so that I could cut down my oven time to 25/30 minutes. I didn't cover the dish while in the oven either. My rice was Instant Brown Rice so I didn't need to. I added canned mushrooms to the dish as well -- I poured them with their juice over the pork chops before putting the dish in the oven. It came out great. My hubby really loved the leftovers the next day at work, too!
Love this recipe, so easy, so inexpensive. Also works great with the thinner breakfast pork chops, or whatever pork chops are on sale. I am cooking it right now with five of the smaller pork chops, works great.
I followed this recipe exactly. I just thought it was not good at all...
I have made porkchops this way for years! I use regular rice and top each pork chop with a slice of tomato (my mother always did it that way). Easy and always moist and tender!
We really enjoyed this, but it could use more variety of flavor. My wife said "It was delicious but not super-delicious." When I make it next time, I will check some of the other reviews to see how I can enhance it. But another plus: Very easy to prepare!
I may have done something horribly wrong here, but my pork chops didn't wow me like other recipes I've tried on this site have. They were okay, but turned out kind of dry and just not as favorful as I had thought. Definitely an okay recipe if you just have some pork chops laying around that you want to use, but nothing to say "wow" at...
Too good and easy to be true! Recipe is also fairly low in fat. Rice is tasty like stuffing. Great dish to serve when you are very busy but want home cooked meal.
I have to agree with the pork chops being bland. However, they were very, very tender. I didn't have wild rice, so I used 2 of the lipton rice packets, and it was very good!!
I'm sorry, but my husband & I just thought this recipe was too bland, with almost no flavor. I won't be making it again.
Amazing! We are having it two weeks in a row! It's so simple to make and it's so tasty!
This was quick and easy to make. But I can see why people said the pork chops were dry. I used thinner pork chops which were done by 30 minutes and the rice was still very watery. I took the pork chops out and let the rice cook for another 15 minutes. This is definitely not a dish for anyone sensitive to salt. I was very thirsty the rest of the night and threw out the left-over rice when I was done with my dinner. Since my pork chop was not dry I enjoyed my dinner but due to the salt I would not make it that way again.
So delicious! So easy! I made this dish as directed except I subbed in long grain plain brown rice since that was what I had and added some chopped celery and onions to the rice thinking it might be blander than the wild rice in the recipe. It was so good everyone spent dinner making yummy noises and there were no leftovers. I would feel very good serving this to company since it seems like you worked way harder than you did!
no flavor, watery. I ended up making the extra onion-water into a gravy which helped a little
This was great. I used the uncle bens chicken and wildrice and discarded the seasoning that comes with it I also added a cup of long grain rice and extra water. It was sooo good make sure to season the chops or they are too bland. I am going to try it with chicken too!
Will not make again. VERY bland, too much water, pork chops not tender.
TERRIBLE! I should've trusted my gut when I thought, "3 cups of water?! That's an awful lot!" The pork chops were tender, but they were sitting in this pool of liquid that I had to drain off before serving. There's just not enough to this recipe to make it any good.
I used brown rice instead of wild rice -- worked well. I plan upon making this again.
I thought these were kind of bland. I think that maybe if I added some more spices to the pork chops as I was browning them they would have tasted a little better. The rice came out very moist and tasty. I think I'll try to make these again and just experiment with spices because it was really a very easy meal to make.
I thought this was a really good recipe with a quick prep time. The rice had a nice light flavor to it (I liked it so much I will probably cook it without the chops sometime). The pork chops were moist but didn't have much flavor. The next time I make this I will reduce the water by a half cup.
I took the advice of others and used whole grain brown rice in place of the wild rice. My husband is not a big fan of the wild rice anyway, so I was glad to see the suggestions made by cooks! I also only used 2 ¼ cups of water, and that amount was plenty. Overall the pork was very tender and moist and my husband and I both loved it. I would try adding veggies to the rice next time! I will be making this again for certain! Thanks for the recipe!
Very delicious and hearty recipe! The family loved it and this is a keeper!!
This recipe is getting four stars because my husband liked it. I seasoned the pork chops with paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic salt and onion powder while they browned. It smelled great. The rice seemed "soupy" when the dish finished baking, so I removed the foil and let it cook for a few more minutes, which helped a great deal. Overall, I wasn't crazy about the flavor of the wild rice, which seemed to overpower the dish. I had wanted an onion flavor. I will make this, again but I won't use the entire package of rice seasoning. Thanks, Leslie.
This recipes is awesome if you are looking for something to prepare quickly. I use Rice a Roni's wild rice. I also add mushrooms like others suggested. Thanks for the great recipe!
Simple, yet very tastey. I found 2.5 cups of water to be plenty.
I cooked this dish exactly as the directions instructed. The pork chops were so dry, my husband would not even eat them. I think the timing needs to be adjusted on this recipe. The rice was tasty but too salty.
Not very popular around my house. Out of 3 that were here, 1 liked it, the other thought it was bland and didn't care for the wild rice, and I didn't even want to try it because it didn't look or smell very appetizing.
Turned out O.K will do some tweaking before I cook it again.
Used chicken broth in place of water and will add more veggies to the dish the next time. It was good and so simple to make. I love quick easy and tasty.
This was a pretty decent recipe. I made it exactly as written, using two boneless pork top loin chops, and measuring out 6 oz. of rice from two 4 oz. packages I bought. I was kind of surprised when I uncovered the dish and most of the water was still there - the chops and cooked rice were pretty much swimming in onion soup. The taste was pretty good though, and I might say that the second half leftovers the next night were even better, as the rice absorbed a lot of the soup. It does take an hour to cook, but for simplicity of preparation, and the fact that you get meat and a side dish out of it, make it worth recommending.
It was delicious! I used whole grain brown rice instead of wild rice, this meal will definantly be on our table again, soon!
Although I thought it tasted sort of bland, the porkchops came out tender. Also, it's a good recipe when you need to make something simple.
My pork chops turned out a little dry and that was a little disappointing. The rice excellent and there was a lot left over, I think there is probably enough rice for 4 servings.
This was delicious! I didn't have as much rice as the recipe called for so I added some orzo along with the rice. The rice and orzo mixture was to die for!!
Very easy recipe with great flavor. I used jasmine rice instead of wild rice to suit the kids tastebuds. Also, my onion soup mix was mushroom flavored. It was easy to put together and I loved that I didn't have to add in the calories from the cream of mushroom soup usually found in these pork chop recipes. I will definately make this again.
terrific
just fabulously magnificent!!!
I was kind of disappointed with this recipe. The chops were kind of dry and the rice was kind of soupy; I followed the recipe exactly too. I am still searching for a moist pork chop recipe.
The pork chops were very tender and the rice was delicious! I used Emeril's Essence on the chops before browning in butter. VERY GOOD! Will make this again! Thanks!
These were fantastic!! The chops were moist and tender and the rice was soooo good!! My picky little girls even ate it. No leftovers on this one, the pan was cleaned out!!
Quick and easy dish to make. I doubled it so we would have some leftovers and glad I did. My husband thought this dish tasted great and loved the combination of the onion soup and rice.
Hubby didn't like these, but I have no idea why! I thought they were tasty. I'd give it 4 stars for taste, but am rating it 5 stars because it was so darn easy!
This recipe definitely needs tweaked for me, but I think it's a good starting point to work from. First of all, a whole packet of onion soup in the rice was wayyy too much, so I'll probably use half a packet next time. Also, my chops ended up really dry, so be sure that they are thick enough or don't cook for a full hour.
I tried the Uncle Ben wild rice & didn't like it. I think I will try again but with regular brown rice.
We used brown rice rather than the wild rice mix and our chops were larger than "regular" size. It ended up taking 1 1/2 hours to cook and there was way too much liquid at the end. But after draining the extra liquid the taste was very good. We will do this again!
So, this one was just ok. The wild rice was very similar to eating a pile of small sticks. And there was LOTS of liquid left over from which I made a nice gravy. The chops were good but I would use plain white or brown rice next time.
My wifes new favorite way to have pork chops. This recipe produced the very moist and tender pork chops.
After reading the other reviews, I cut the water in half and used a boxed wild rice mix, without using the seasoning, just the onion soup mix. The pork chops were wonderful, and my husband liked them too. VERY easy to prepare!
My husband loved this! It's so quick and easy I loved it too!
This is my second time making this and it was simple and tasty. THROW AWAY the seasoning packen that comes with the wild rice. I used it the last time I made this and the result was salty and over seasoned.
I tried this & everyone loved it... the rice had a distict flavor so people liked that a lot. It tastes great & it's easy. Thanks all you wonderful chefs out there!
Very bland.
This is so easy and a great change of pace from my usual pork chop recipes on a week night. My husband gave it two thumbs up!!
A pretty good dish. I did have to cook it 20 minutes longer so the rice would absorb the liquid. Unfortunately, this dried out the pork chops. I should have removed them. I will definitely do this next time!
I'm not sure what it was about this recipe, but it just didn't go over well. The rice had a nice flavor but my husband wouldn't touch it. I think it's just a preference thing, nothing against this recipe. Sorry but I won't be making this again.
Fast and easy - I used Garden Harvest rice - and both the rice and the pork turned out perfect!
Will need less water, and rice took way too long to cook. I just ended up eating the pork chops and thru away the rice. Will need to cook longer than noted... Sorry
This is good, but I want to know what Nunpunch thinks before sticking anything in my mouth.
This is a delicious way to prepare pork chops! The meat is very tender, and the rice has wonderful flavor. Thanks to the comments, I used 2 1/4 cups water, and it turned out perfectly. It's so easy, and we just love it! Thanks!
I tried it it was delightful...
The pork was tasty and really didn't require any additional seasoning than the onion soup mix. However, the cooking time is waaayyyy off. I took the suggestion of taking out the pork after an hour, then continuing to cook the wild rice/soup mix. Even after another half hour uncovered at 350, the wild rice was still "al dente," to put it mildly. I'll make it again, but revise the cooking of the rice.
I made these using the original recipe and added breadcrumbs. I had enough for four chops. They were ok, but not the best I've had. The onion soup definetely adds a different flavor!
i made this for my son he is 17yrs, he loved it!!! when i was making it i thought to myself "I really hope this turns out good, because it is easy" well i will be making again!!! my husband loves stuffing,anyone think that could work too????
It was great! My 10 year old raved over it!
Very easy and VERY yummy! I love the flavor of the rice. I cut the water to about 2 1/4 cups. WAY too much water otherwise. Don't overcook or the pork chops become extremely tough.
make sure you use the amount of water that the rice package calls for
I loved this recipe! I made it for my grandparents, who are restricted in their eating, and everyone loved it. I did use 4 pork chops (large ones) instead of 2, adding an extra 1/2 cup of water. It was not soggy at all and I had no excess water. I also used white rice since I'm finicky about wild rice. Thanks alot, I will definitely use this one again!
Add some seasoning to the pork chops while you're browning them to improve the flavor A LOT! Overall, very easy, quick and tasty. This is a no-brainer since your side dish cooks right along with the meat.
This recipe was wonderful. I used 2 cups of rice and it was still a tad watery. Next time I'm going to cut the recipe down by half a cup of water.
I had a small amount of loose brown rice in my cupboard, put it on a scale at about 5 oz., so that was what I used. I just happened to have two pork chops in a freezer bag, one soup mix envelope, and the only thing I had to measure was the water. This was easy, and tasty. My partner and I didn't finish all the leftover oniony rice, but we did save it for later.
I agree with other reviews use less water. I used chicken stock gave a really good flavor.
It was not the best but not the worst ether.
This is similar to a recipe that I got from my mother. With hers, you drain a can of mushrooms, reserving that liquid and add water to get the 3 cups. She would then add the liquid to the skillet that she browned the pork chops in and bring it to a boil. This then went over the rice, followed by the mushrooms and then the chops. Yum!!
zero flavor. super bland, tough, wont make again.
My mother use to make this when I was a kid, never really cared for it, but now as an adult, I'm going to try it again. I can't believe I came across this. As soon as I try it, I'll hopefully change it to a higher star.
I made this used brown rice and added onions it was delicious. I would reccomed for a easy dinner
This recipe was DELICIOUS! I ended up using 3 boxes of Rice a Roni wild rice without the seasoning packets (I doubled the recipe) and reducing the water to only 5 cups. When I took it out of the oven after an hour, the rice still wasn't done yet, but I let it sit with the foil still on the dish and about 10 minutes later the rice was perfect! I was surprised how tender the pork chops were. Next time I'll definitely add some mushrooms and maybe some carrots.
I don't think this recipe really means "Wild " rice. I used Minnesota Wild rice and it did not turn out. Way too much water. I would try a rice blend next time.
Pork chops was tender and rice was good
I liked this recipe, the onion soup mix was delish with the rice, but I did change the measurements a little. I didnt have wild rice so I used 2 cups of Uncle Bens instant brown rice. I also put 2 1/4 cups of water in it instead of 3. 3 just seemed way too much. Used 3 thick cut chops which I browned with butter and salt and pepper. Did not cover the pan either. The way I did it fed 2 adults and our 4 year old nicely. Will make again using my adjustments.
My pork chops ended up dry & hard?!? Not sure what I did wrong? I wouldn't make it again...but that may be my fault.
