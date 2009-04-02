North Italian Meat Sauce (Ragu Bolognese)
This recipe comes from Bologna, Italy. One unusual characteristic of this sauce is that there is no garlic in it--but there is a hint of ground nutmeg. Serve over hot cooked pasta.
Great tasting sauce! I left out the chicken livers so I increased the amount of ground beef and ground pork to make up for it. I used a whole small can of tomato paste. The longer this simmers, the better and adding the cream and nutmeg at the end really does make a difference. I served it over linguine and boy was it delicious.Read More
Great tasting sauce! I left out the chicken livers so I increased the amount of ground beef and ground pork to make up for it. I used a whole small can of tomato paste. The longer this simmers, the better and adding the cream and nutmeg at the end really does make a difference. I served it over linguine and boy was it delicious.
Recipes for Bolognese sauce abound - they are as abundant and as varied as there are Italian cooks. Outside of a few fundamentals, there is no real right or wrong. First and foremost, it is a meat sauce, not a tomato sauce. It typically includes a soffrito (carrots, onions and celery) ground beef, veal, and pork (or some combination), white wine and/or beef or chicken stock , a small amount of tomato paste and whole milk. All variations will include long, slow cooking to develop full-bodied flavor - I simmered mine a good three hours. This recipe is a good one, albeit slightly different with its inclusion of ham, chicken livers and nutmeg (certainly a nice touch, but not necessary), all of which I omitted only because I preferred to. I did add garlic. I used half beef and half pork, but would have used veal and pork had my butcher had veal available. I also used the more traditional whole milk rather than heavy cream, adding it along with the tomato paste once the vegetables and meat were cooked, then simmering it slowly until most was absorbed before adding the wine and broth and letting it cook down again. This recipe is as good and as authentic and reliable as any I've come across and leaves room for personal adaptation and tastes. Having had pasta Bolognese twice just recently in Rome, Italy as well as at a fine Northern Italian restaurant in Naples, FL just a few nights ago, Hubs and I agree what we ate tonight was better than all of them.
This is so rich and lovely and filling and beautiful! Just gorgeous gorgeous stuff. I make a HUGE potful and eat it for lunch and dinner for three days in a row. And when it's gone I want to make more!
This is a great Bolognese! I agree with a previous review that a Cuisinart really helps with the chopping. The last time I made this I adapted it to what I had around the house and my husband liked it even more. I used 6 slices of bacon instead of ham (getting the bacon mostly cooked before adding veggies, and not adding any butter or oil because of the bacon fat). I used Hot Italian Pork sausage instead of ground pork (caseings removed, you could even use veal like the traditional bolognese). For ease, in place of the white, stock, & paste, I used a 26 oz. jar of Classico Cabernet Marinara. I also cut down the cream to 1/2 cup and left out the nutmeg. It was so thick and so delicious! You can add a little more jar sauce to thin it out. YUMMY! I will definitely make this again. Recipes are best when you can toy with them a little and it still comes out perfect!
I have made this recipe many times with great success. I usually follow the recipe amounts and procedures precisely, but after the first time around I leave out the chicken livers. It's just as good without them. I buy the beef and pork in whole chunks, trim them of fat, and chop them in my food processor so I can control the overall quality. I would recommend giving this sauce a long slow cook on top of the stove, a few hours brings out and melds all the flavors. Save the cream 'til the end, just before serving. The sauce stores well, but never lasts long in my refrigerator!
If you're looking for a red sauce, this is not it! It's very rich, very very good. I don't do the chicken livers anymore - not a fan. A cuisinart definitely helps in the chopping! This isn't a saucy sauce, either, by the way, but I loved the depth of the flavor. This sauce freezes extremely well - I froze it with the mini rigatoni(single servings), and by microwaving it, the sauce soaked into the rigatoni (my favorite for bolognese sauces). My boyfriend asked if I kept the recipe and you can *BET* I will definitely now! He usually never utters more than 'yeah it's ok'. I've completely replaced the mushrooms and for the onion which tasted great, and chopped ham for the pancetta. THANK YOU!!!
I use prosicutto instead of ham, used 1/2 lb of Italian sausage for 1/2 lb of the pork, and slipped in some beef short ribs for some of the ground beef.. The secret to great Ragu sauce is low and slow; Don't rush the cooking process! A good food processor is necessary unless you love chopping.
Excellent recipe. I used all beef since I didnt have pork. Also used chicken broth instead of beef stock - well, it was not detectable. Also used milk instead of cream - nice creamy finish. Thanks
This recipe is pretty easy and tastes great. My two friends who enjoyed it with me loved it! I served mine with linguine, but I would recommend ziti - this sauce is extremely thick and needs pasta that will hold it. Also, I am a salt fiend and this recipe doesn't really need any extra salt added - so taste it before seasoning. I tasted throughout the cooking process - don't leave out the chicken livers or nutmeg- they added an extra earthiness to the dish that pushed it over the top for me.
I used the chicken livers and thought it gave an extra depth. When the sauce was simmering it looked like it could use a little more liquid so I threw in some red wine. I thought it made it even more delicious. I also wanted it a little thicker so I also added a little cornstarch. Finished product is yummy. If the cream is too fattening/heavy for you, it's tasty even without it.
Velvety, rich and lovely...omitted the livers....had it with whole wheat penne. My family is Northern Italian and this brought all the flavors of childhood back to me. The nutmeg is the ingrediant that clinches it!
I ate this right out of the pot. I used red wine, added a french shallot and a couple of fresh seeded tomatoes. I also simmered the sauce with bay leaves. I like my pasta sauce sweet so I put some sugar as well. I used ground horsemeat, as it is leaner.
I love this stuff!
very good!
I used this recipe as a outline for the bolognese sauce and it came out FANTASTIC! I did not use the chicken livers or the beef stock. I did use a beef,pork and veal mixture that the sell in the grocery store instead of just ground beef. I used 2 8oz cans of tomato sauce and one can of tomato paste. It had great flavor. I used bacon instead of ham as well. My husband said I can make this once a week he loved it. I used Cavatelli as the pasta and it was a delicious meal!!!
Really great recipe! Sauted the onion, carrots, and celery in 4T of butter (didn't have ham). In a large pan, browned 1 pkg of jimmy dean sausage and 1lb beef. Boiled the wine, then added the veggies. Used 2 1/4 c. Chicken broth (that's what I had) and a whole can of tomato paste (6oz). Omitted chicken liver portion of recipe. Added whipping cream. Used quite a bit more Nutmeg....this makes the recipe! About 1/4-1/2 tsp. Salt and pepper to taste.....EXCELLENT!
This is a delicious sauce! I didn't have pork and opted out of the chicken livers. I used 1 lb. of ground beef. I added more tomatoe paste because I wanted more tomato flavor. I made this with the Gnocchi I recipe from this site and the family gave rave reviews. I will definitely make this again!
Excellent Recipe! Only changes were pancetta for ham and added small pignoli nuts (just very lightly toasted) and just half can of San Marzano's. Also omitted the liver. I love liver but not in a Ragu Bolognese. Excellent sauce.
This is very good and a very classic Bolognese sauce. Bolognese should be meat with tomato sauce - not tomato sauce with meat. The only thing with this sauce, is for a classic Bolognese, it should be diced pancetta instead of ham. Very good!
Soooo delicious! Served on top of homemade pasta with garlic bread and salad.
Great recipe! Like other reviewers, I subbed 6 pieces of cut-up bacon for the ham (perfect amount for a half recipe), mild Italian sausage for the pork and left out the chicken livers. I increased the amount of beef and sausage to make up for this and sauteed the mirepoix in bacon fat instead of butter. I also didn't use any olive oil when cooking the beef & sausage. My husband loved it, which makes it a winner in my book! Thank you for sharing!
This was good and definately reminded us of the amazing bolognese sauce we had in Bologna, Italy this summer. I made the mistake of omitting the livers and the sauce was missing a certain earthiness that we loved so much in Italy. I'll be making it again and including the livers and hopefully it will be just like we remember.
This recipe is fantastic, even though I did change the quantities a little to suit our taste. I found it flavoursome, very easy to make and filling! My kids liked it too!
Yummy as is.
Just made this and added one chili for zing, and used pancetta instead of ham....awesome! Tastes similar to what my Nona used to make when I was a kid. This is very traditional to the Tuscan region where my family is from. Thanks for the recipe. Note. If you add a little more meat and grind it all up you can also place it on top of fried crostini's and put the mixture top ...then top it off with a caper. Dee elvish. We had that to start the meals off as an appetizers before Christmas and Easter dinner celebrations. (Probably best to add extra 'innards' for the pate dish).
This sauce is rich and delectable - 5 stars for sure, however the serving size has to be a typo. I believe it serves closer to 8 people than 28. I made the recipe as directed except for the following alterations. The sauce needed a longer simmer than 45 minutes. I think I let mine go for at least 2 hours before I felt it was the correct consistency. I replaced the heavy cream with half and half and didn't measure, but probably used closer to 3/4 cup than a full cup. As my husband doesn't care for chicken liver, I left that out as well. We really loved this sauce - definitely 5 stars!
Very yummy, very meaty, great leftovers. Don't expect it to be saucy - my husband wanted more red sauce. It went very well with whole wheat spaghetti and a salad.
Very good recipe. Thanks!
I made this exactly as called for and we loved it!!! Delicious and I know the leftovers will be even better tomorrow!
OMG this is delicious! As written with one exception...NO chicken livers!. Please don't add salt to the sauce. I did, it was great but did not need the salt!
An absolute delight! Many people might be put off by the long list of ingredients, but it's really VERY simple to put this delicious, authentic sauce together. The relatively small amount of time spent on prep yields a rich, complex sauce full of flavor. Like any good cook, I made substitutions based on what I had on hand: bacon for pancetta, all ground beef instead of the beef/pork blend, etc. Best of all, it takes only TWO pans to make this magic happen: a good skillet and a medium/large saucepan. I used my LeCreuset Dutch oven and it was way too big. Even better was the suggestion of adding salt to taste at the end of cooking: it needed none. (And we all consume WAY too much salt anyway). Personal preference changes: In addition to the nutmeg, some additions from the south of Italy: I added a teaspoon of cinnamon and about a half tsp of sugar which "opens up" the flavor of the sautéed vegetables, but you'd be fine no doing this. This sauce really merits homemade or fresh pasta - don't blow it by serving over dried boxed pasta - you'll be glad you did! Last, the longer you let it simmer, the better the flavor and it's even better served the day after you make it. Definitely a keeper!
This was delicious. I used a whole can of tomato paste, added some garlic and omitted the chicken livers (yuck). This one is definitely a keeper.
Holy this is delicious!
I liked this, I wasn't in love with it though. I make my own bolognese but I wanted to see what someone elses tasted like and this got good reviews. First off I did not use the chicken livers, nor will I ever as I don't like them. Secondly I couldn't resist not using garlic, I added garlic powder to the meat while cooking. I used deli prosciutto and added alittle pepperoni. What I liked was the creaminess of this sauce and celery and wine, and nutmeg, my sauce has none of those things. What I think I may do is incorporate those into my sauce, but this is a good weeknight meal that dosen't require an entire day of cooking. I prep in the morning and my hubby finishes off the cooking at night since we have different schedules.
I scaled this down to 3 servings to utilize 1 raw hamburger that I had on hand to use up, and skipped the chicken liver. This was tasty, and something that I'd make again.
Very delicious recipe! First time making bolognese and we really loved it. I was a bit skeptical seeing dairy and nutmeg being added, but this sauce is melt in your mouth good! Like others, I left out the chicken liver because we don’t eat them (hence had none on hand) and used 1 cup of milk instead of the heavy whipping cream (bolognese sauce recipes either call for milk or heavy cream anyway). Otherwise, I followed the recipe as instructed (no changes to the ingredient amounts or directions) and it was perfect for us! I used the sauce to fill Paccheri pasta (next time would fill and bake, but my husband enjoyed it), and over gluten free spaghetti for me. TIPS: Use a chopper/processor (I have a ninja set) to chop the onion and carrot. Two (maybe 3 carrots?) yielded 1 cup diced. 2 stalks celery yielded ~1/2 cup diced (not with the chopper). I’m no longer intimidated to make a bolognese sauce and will continue to make it. Thank you for the amazing recipe!
I like it and it almost reflect to the recipe my mother (from north Italy) has teach us. What we don't use is the ham, liver and cream. All the remaining ingredients are OK and I cook the sauce for at least 3 to 4 hours. This is the ragu' or so called spaghetti bolognese we serve in or restaurant and this sauce is also the meat sauce of our lasagna.
This was delicious! My boyfriend who is actually from Northern Italy loved it. I did a few things different to suit our taste but overall followed the recipe. I used ground turkey and did not have liver or cream. I was afraid it might be too dry so I added 2/3 cup of homemade tomato sauce instead of tomato paste. Sooo yummy!Thank you for sharing the recipe~
Lovely. Browned the pancetta first and didn’t use chicken livers. Nice even before the cream added. Obviously drank the rest of the white wine!
I made a few alterations to this, but it was very yummy! (Just don't expect it to taste like a regular red sauce w/meat.) I used crumbled italian sausage instead of pork and added about 3/4 of a can of tomato sauce. Also, I used chicken stock and white zinfindel (which was what I had on hand). I think I used a little too much prosciutto so it's flavor was a little strong. I didn't have any cream so I used about 1/4 cup of Ranch Dressing and it was great! (Don't boil after adding dressing). It tamed the taste of the prosciutto and added just enough creaminess. Great recipe!
1 lb lean ground beef and 1/2 lb ground pork
Wow! I always thought this was bologna, and i can’t stand bologna!! This is far better than bologna or anything else Oscar Meyer makes. We’ll be serving this up for the new youth pastor for sure!
Awesome recipe. So so good. The only thing I changed is I chopped up the livers in a chopper before I cooked them just to makes cook up a little better.
Did not like the taste of this sauce at all. I'll stick with my marinara!
Amazing recipe! I left out chicken livers and used diced prosciutto instead of pancetta. I've made this a dozen times now. Sooo good
Great recipe! I printed a coupon for use in this recipe from www.frugalharbor.com
I am in the process of making this right now. I used a mini food processor to chop the onions, garlic, celery and carrots. I also used homemade chicken and beef broth in addition to red wine. I did not use tomato paste, but instead a 28 oz can of whole tomatoes and two fresh plum tomatoes I had in my fridge which I parboiled and peeled. For the meat, I used beef and ground pork and some chopped pork hocks that I also had on hand. I agree that you should salt at the end. I plan to cook it for at least six hours at a very slow simmer as I have done in the past. The chicken livers are essential in my view and I also used the mini food processor to chop them. Already it tastes delicious but will be even better the day after. I give this recipe very high marks. Do not be afraid of the chicken livers. My friend said it was the best pasta she ever had in her life! I have also used a veal, pork and beef combination in the past, but veal is too expensive now, so I have omitted in this recipe.
Sooo good love it!! I omitted the chicken livers though and just do 1 pound of ground beef and 1 pound ground pork for simplicity- I also add more than 1/2 cup white wine. Probably 3/4 a cup. I also used more tomato paste- a whole little can. Then It seems the longer I let it sit on the stove on low heat the better it gets! I love this stuff, make it all the time and all my friends request it, it's gone fast!
This was great, a very hearty meat sauce. I left out the chicken livers and used more tomato paste, cut the cream to 1/2 cup. I got a mix of ground beef, pork and veal that worked well. I'll definitely make it again.
Good sauce. I had to skim a fair amount of oil, next time I'll use less butter.
