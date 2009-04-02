North Italian Meat Sauce (Ragu Bolognese)

Recipes for Bolognese sauce abound - they are as abundant and as varied as there are Italian cooks. Outside of a few fundamentals, there is no real right or wrong. First and foremost, it is a meat sauce, not a tomato sauce. It typically includes a soffrito (carrots, onions and celery) ground beef, veal, and pork (or some combination), white wine and/or beef or chicken stock , a small amount of tomato paste and whole milk. All variations will include long, slow cooking to develop full-bodied flavor - I simmered mine a good three hours. This recipe is a good one, albeit slightly different with its inclusion of ham, chicken livers and nutmeg (certainly a nice touch, but not necessary), all of which I omitted only because I preferred to. I did add garlic. I used half beef and half pork, but would have used veal and pork had my butcher had veal available. I also used the more traditional whole milk rather than heavy cream, adding it along with the tomato paste once the vegetables and meat were cooked, then simmering it slowly until most was absorbed before adding the wine and broth and letting it cook down again. This recipe is as good and as authentic and reliable as any I've come across and leaves room for personal adaptation and tastes. Having had pasta Bolognese twice just recently in Rome, Italy as well as at a fine Northern Italian restaurant in Naples, FL just a few nights ago, Hubs and I agree what we ate tonight was better than all of them.