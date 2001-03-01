Gandule Rice

Muy bueno! It's perfect for anyone who can't get a hold of some hard to find spices and condiments that I like to add when I can get them. My arroz con gandules recipe is very similar to this one. This one is very good, too. To make it more authentic use green olives stuffed with red peppers and add a few capers. If you want it like mi abuelita's then get yourself to the Asian market and buy some plantain leaves. Clean them well and use a couple to cover the rice (under the pot's lid) after the liquid evaporates (carefully wash them and use a damp cloth to clean). They give them that 'arroz apastelado' taste that my Boricua de pura cepa self loves. Also, I was taught to season the meat before browning it (with salt, oregano and black pepper), but every family has their own way of making their arroz con gandules. I like it any way I can get it ;), but prefer it with recao and an aji dulce or two added to the 'sofrito'. What can I say? I am a 'Sofrito Mamita'. I'd like to add that I use a lot less oil, but that I recognize that reducing the oil too much will affect the flavor. Experiment and tweak it to see what you prefer.