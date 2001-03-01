Gandule Rice

A Puerto Rican dish with local Hawaiian flavor. Labor intensive, but also delicious. One ingredient, pigeon pea, is Native to Africa and is also called 'Congo pea' and 'no-eyed pea'; achiote seeds are slightly musky-flavored seeds of the annatto tree, available whole or ground in East Indian, Spanish and Latin American markets. Buy whole seeds when they're a rusty red color; brown seeds are old and flavorless. Achiote seeds are also called 'annatto' which, in its paste and powder form, is used in the United States to color butter, margarine, cheese and smoked fish.
I love it but it can be made a lot easier with Sazon packets and Sofrito all products from goya.com The sofrito substitutes the onion, cilantro, garlic and black pepper. You need only add a few tablespoons of it!
This recipe dose not require alot of prep. All the prep is when you make real Sofrito( Culantro,cilantro,Bell peppers,Sweet jamican peppers,onions,and garlic) for a non fancy sofrito mix. as for the rice, start with aluminum rice pot. Vege oil bring to simer add sofrito tomato paste and/or tomato sauce add meat pork shoulder or smoked ham with skin and fat for that colestoral loving puerto rican authentic taste right of abuelas FOGON(wood stove). After simmering all for 15min add water,pigeon peas(gandules)green olives and some cappers. Turn heat up to high. When it's a boiling(big bubbles) add rice(long grain pref) let all come to a boil and water level to drop about 1/2inch above the rice. Turn heat down to medium and cover. Stir ocasionaly Short on recipe since we all like it diffrent but thats the standered hibaro puerto riqueno Arroz con gandules, minus the green olives and cappers that more for special occasions.
This is a great receipe. I did not cook it in a pot, instead I put it in the oven for about 2.5 hours. It did not burn like it does over the stove, I baked it at 450, then turned it down the last 45 minutes well worth the wait and it saved me from all the scrubbing...
I learned to make arroz con gondules from my mother-in-law who is full Puerto Rican. You do not need to use so much oil, I use from 1/4 to 1/2 cup only for 3 cups of rice. I also use long grain rice and green olives, never black. A real plus to cutting down time for this is making up safrito (chopping in food processor, onion, green pepper, garlic, olive oil and cilantro and freezing them in ice cube trays - use one cube for every 1 and 1/2 cups of rice). I also sazon and tomato sauce about 1/4 cup.
Much prep time needed, but well worth the effort. Everyone loved it!! Just 2 hints--"real" Puerto Ricans use green olives!! When stirring the rice during the cooking process, be careful not to scrape the burnt rice off the bottom of the pot--this will cause the entire pot of rice to take on a burnt taste. Good Luck!!
This recipe was great. When the Puerto Ricans immigrated to Hawaii, Green olives were very expensive and not commonly stocked on grocer's shelves. This is the reason the people in Hawaii still use black olives in Puerto Rican cooking today. It's a Hawaii thing!
This was great! I am from Hawaii and while this is not an authentic Puerto Rican recipe, the people of Hawaii have adopted it and put their own twist on it. With that said, I love it with the black olives. For authentic ethnic recipes, one should go online and research them - there are many! One note is that I too used the goya sazon (never heard of them when I lived in Hawaii). It's a must-have!
The recipe was an easy one that's why I chose it and I also cheated I used the Sazon flavoring packets with coriander and achiote about 3 packets. It did take a while to cook it I eventually finished it in the microwave because I was afraid I'd burn it on the stove as it does burn on the bottom which is usual but I didn't want that burnt flavor to stay in the rice it did make a lot much more than twenty as I had more than twenty people over to eat and still had plenty to give away the flavor was good and I will try it again. Does anyone have a recipe for a much smaller batch say 4 to 8 servings instead??? Good luck
I love this recipe...It is just like the way we always make it in Hawaii. I have ordered it here in Texas from a woman from Puerto Rico who used to have a restaurant here and they used green olives and garbonzo beans in both their gandule rice and pastele which I don't like. This is a true Hawaii recipe! Thank you
Muy bueno! It's perfect for anyone who can't get a hold of some hard to find spices and condiments that I like to add when I can get them. My arroz con gandules recipe is very similar to this one. This one is very good, too. To make it more authentic use green olives stuffed with red peppers and add a few capers. If you want it like mi abuelita's then get yourself to the Asian market and buy some plantain leaves. Clean them well and use a couple to cover the rice (under the pot's lid) after the liquid evaporates (carefully wash them and use a damp cloth to clean). They give them that 'arroz apastelado' taste that my Boricua de pura cepa self loves. Also, I was taught to season the meat before browning it (with salt, oregano and black pepper), but every family has their own way of making their arroz con gandules. I like it any way I can get it ;), but prefer it with recao and an aji dulce or two added to the 'sofrito'. What can I say? I am a 'Sofrito Mamita'. I'd like to add that I use a lot less oil, but that I recognize that reducing the oil too much will affect the flavor. Experiment and tweak it to see what you prefer.
I altered this recipe by making it without the pork...and it turned out fantastic! To save time, I used 1 tsp of annatto powder. I cut recipe by half and used only 2 cups of Jasmine rice (adjust water accordingly). There was enough to serve 8 people...with leftovers.
This recipe is so delicious! To make even better, try this; instead of using pork shoulder use salt pork, and instead of black olives use green olives stuffed with jalapenos and garlic, and completely take out the achiote. Try this it is soo good everyone will be coming for seconds its a huge hit!!!
WOW - this is awesome!! I scaled down, and used brown rice. I also used a package of Goya seasoning instead of the seeds. I cannot wait to have leftovers!! This will perfectly satisfy my craving for rice and beans from my favorite restauant. I used pork and chicken. I will make this again. Do try this, it will not disappoint!
My Favorite Gandule Rice ever!! I tried out this recipe and I am so happy with the results.... I will be cooking up this exact recipe for years to come!! Thanks B.Mason for sharing you've hit the spot with this one...Mahalo
This was super easy and my hispanic husband loved it. My children thought it was too much stuff mixed together but I fooled them into eating it by separating the meat from the rice. I couldn't find the peas, so I substituted garbanzo beans. I have a large family and I liked having a one pot meal. I made an green avocado salsa to eat with it. Awesome recipe!
I am a white girl and my hubbie is hard core puerto rican. I wanted to cook him some puerto rican food so I tried this. WOW!!! He said that I cooked better than his Grandma and whole family. The only problem is that now his whole family wants me to cook it all the time.
My mom has made this all my life - having been married to a Puerto Rican man, she learned a few things. We always use green olives, and salt-pork. I think the flavor of the salt-pork is preferable to a shoulder. Salty, against the mild flavors of rice and the tomato.
Is a great recipe. The right amount of pork, just the way I like it. I have my own recipe of this rice and pigeon peas. The actual Spanish name for this is "Arroz Con Gandules. Now I don't know why so many people critize this recipe but the amountt of oil is right for this recipe. so Don't go changing anything if you never try this before, follow it, it will get you the flavor and consistency you really need.
THE BEST EVER. WANT TO THANK THE PERSON FOR THIS WONDERFUL RECIPE. EVERYBODY THAT TASTED IT HAS ASKED ME FOR THE RECIPE.
This is a great recipe!! My auntie gave me a recipe to her famous gandule rice and I lost it :( Found this one here and it sounded very similar to the one she uses. Turned out great! and very easy to do and not much prep, just make sure everything is chopped up before starting. Happy that I had lots of leftovers to freeze and eat when I'm craving one of my fav puerto rican dishes
I found this to be the closest to the way my mom made it. I really wish I would have watched her now that she's gone. It is definitely time consuming, but well worth it. Unlike other's, I refrain from using Sofrito packs. I found it makes the recipe bitter. I enjoy using fresh veggies, the only thing I added differently was bell pepper as I seem to remember my mother using it.
Thanks so much for this awesome recipe. It was explained so clearly that my teenage son was able to make it. it was so ono, we all went back for seconds & thirds. We used chicken instead of pork and added a packet of Sazon.
when using sofritro, do not use the Goya ready made version, it's far from the home made version. make your own. also do not use Sazon, make your own oil with anatto/achiote seeds. this recipe sounds AWESOME!
