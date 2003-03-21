Vikki's Red Bean Sausage

Holy cow!!! Was this ever HOT (REALLY HOT)!!! Made this for dinner a couple of nights ago. My bf did not come over, so I decided to make red beans & rice for myself while I had the chance (he doesn't like the stuff). Unfortunately, I didn't want to save what was left (I 1/2'd the recipe anticipating leftovers for tomorrow's lunch/dinner). This was just too hot for me.... Being that I can't try anything w/o making changes to it, I did make a few slight alterations to suit my tastes. I really wanted to try Authentic Louisiana Red Beans & Rice by Miami Beach, but didn't have time to simmer for 3 hrs. (nor had I prepared ahead of time to soak beans overnight), so I went w/ this recipe. To compensate for what I felt this recipe was lacking, I added 1 t thyme, 1/4 t sage & 2 sm. bay leaves w/ the other spices. I also upped the amt. of garlic to 1 T (I wanted to use up my last 4 cloves). I used a 19 oz. can of red kidney beans & a 10 oz. can of Rotel diced tomatoes w/ grn. chilies original version (should have used mild...). I would have added a couple stalks of chopped celery, but mine was limp despite trying to "revive" it by soaking in ice H20 (darn!). I used Chef Bruce Aidelle's cajun style andouille sausage. My only other change was adding a bit of chx. broth (~ 1/4 c. worth) to the bean/sausage mix. b/c it seemed a tad dry. Served over white rice w/ Golden Sweet Cornbread by bluegirl on the side & southern sweet tea (and LOTS of it!) to wash it all down. Thx. for sharing!