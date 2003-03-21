Vikki's Red Bean Sausage

I went to a great restaurant in Savannah one summer and had red beans and rice. When I came home, I tried to figure out just how they made it. I haven't figured it out exactly, but this recipe is a pretty good imitation. Serve with hot white rice, fried potatoes, and cornbread if desired.

Recipe by Victoria Caylor

Servings:
14
Yield:
14 plus servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add sausage and onion and saute until onions are translucent. Add bell pepper, garlic, parsley, paprika, cayenne pepper and ground black pepper. Saute all together, stirring occasionally, until bell pepper is a little tender (about 10 minutes).

  • Drain and rinse kidney beans. Add all kidney beans, tomatoes and chile peppers. Stir to mix together, reduce heat to medium and let simmer for 25 to 30 minutes. Add salt to taste while simmering. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 906.3mg. Full Nutrition
