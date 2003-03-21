Vikki's Red Bean Sausage

I went to a great restaurant in Savannah one summer and had red beans and rice. When I came home, I tried to figure out just how they made it. I haven't figured it out exactly, but this recipe is a pretty good imitation. Serve with hot white rice, fried potatoes, and cornbread if desired.
This was a great quick and easy recipe!!! I found the oil to be unnecessary, as the grease from the sausage was more than enough to sautee the onion...it worked great. Like others suggested, I used only 1 can each of the beans (perfect amount), in addition adding an extra can of tomatoes and used diced with jalepanos to spice it up a bit. I also substituted 4 serrano chiles for the 5 regular (it was hot, but a GOOD burn!) and used 5 cloves of garlic. Turned out I didn't have any parsley, but I don't think the dish suffered too much as a result. It was awesome served with 7 grain wild rice that I cooked in chicken broth, 1/2 tsp chile powder, 1 tsp garlic salt, and a dash of old bay. Thanks victoria!!!
Holey-moley, this was as hot as Dante's Inferno! And I am from SOUTHERN Texas!!! I am making it again tonight, as it is VERY good, but I will be leaving out some of the heat! Whew! If you're from up north, you've been warned. ;)
Wow!!! Great meal! My husband and I go to New Orleans several times a year and he has been telling everyone this is the best he has ever had. I used 2 cans of chunky rotel tomatoes and it was the perfect heat for us. Can't wait to make it again.
Very easy and good served over white rice. Way too spicy for kids though...I too left out the chili peppers and bought the tomatoes with the chili's already in them (Rotel style). Also could have cut the cayene pepper in half to make it more kid friendly. My husband and I loved it though.
This was a very nice dish. I only used 1 can of red beans and subbed canned chile peppers instead of fresh. Like other reviewers noted, do watch the heat on this with the chiles and cayenne. Will make again!
This is by far the best red beans and rice I've ever made! I put just a dash of cayenne instead of a tsp. and I added a little cajun seasoning. I also threw in a chunk of honey baked ham. I used rotel tomatoes in place of fresh green peppers. I also added a bay leaf and cooked it all in a crock pot. I served it over rice and it was sooooo good! Thank you!
Yum! I kept in mind the advice of others and toned down the heat a little. I used andouille sausage and sautéed one jalapeno along with the green pepper instead of adding the chili peppers at the end. I also used fresh parsley, smoked paprika, one tsp chili powder instead of cayenne and one tsp black pepper instead of one tbsp. I also used fresh tomatoes from the garden.
Definitely worth 5 stars! I cut the recipe in half and made just a few changes. I used two teaspoons of Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning in place of the spices listed and a can of Rotel tomatoes rather than using separate cans of tomatoes and chiles. I also stirred in approx. 2 cups of cooked brown rice. It smelled heavenly while simmering on the stove.
This was pretty good, but somehow after the simmering, the dish became a little sweet. I used one can of beans, half the cayenne, and one 4oz can of diced green chiles in place of the fresh. It was plenty spicy and tasted great before simmering, but the slight sweetness turned me off of the recipe. I added a splash of white vinegar, but that didn't change the flavor. Perhaps that's the cajun style. I think a lot of folks like a little sweetness though and will enjoy this.
Vikki's Red Bean Sausage Haiku: "Magical bean meal! Creole taste of bean-ey yum. I will make again." Oh Vikki, thank you so much for your fantastic recipe. I didn't alter it very much, w/ the exception of using fresh parsley (roughly 1/4 c. finely-chopped), adding 1/4 c. diced celery (Cajun-ey meal called for veggie-trinity in the saute), and using a small can diced green chile peppers. Oh wow, was this good! I also scaled it to half, and 3 of us devoured the entire thing over our steaming plates of basmati rice.
Vikki, Your recepie was a hit! My husband loves hot and spicy food. I have been married two years and this is the first hot and spicy recipie that my husband loved right away. I did leave out some of the beans. Thank you so much!
I took suggestions from other reviewers and omitted the cayenne pepper and used Rotel sytle tomatoes with chiles and peppers. I used all pinto beans because I'm don't care for kidney beans. My family loved it except for my son who still thought it was too hot. Making it again for dinner tonight.
We really enjoyed this! I used two 14 oz. packages of smoked reduced fat sausage, one green bell pepper, one red bell pepper, one onion, two 14 oz cans of diced tomatoes, a 4 oz can of diced chilis, a can of black beans, a can of kidney beans and all the recommended spices (doubled) EXCEPT that I only used about 1/2 tsp of black pepper, NO cayenne, and smoked paprika in place of regular. I added 1/2 a cup of water while cooking. We served it with chicken flavored rice a roni and surprisingly it tasted very good today!
This recipe is WONDERFUL...i'd been itching to try something cajun for a long time....and this was the perfect recipe to cut my teeth on..... i will be making it when my husband's family comes into town next week... fairly inexpensive and very easy to make....i made it even easier by using 2 cans of Rotel (diced tomatoes and green chiles) in place of the canned tomatoes and fresh chiles cause my grocer didn't have the right kind of chile peppers....still came out wonderful....i even added more spices to it!! but we like it hot! If the spices are measured exactly as in the recipe, the effect is a moderate heat....but i have to say this is the BEST recipe i have tried so far i think....definitely one of our favorites....
Excellent! This came out VERY spicy. Soooo Good!! I added extra fresh Garlic, cause I always do. (Garlic lovers here). Also, used Rotel canned tomatoes with peppers. Added a can of Chicken stock because it was a little dry. Woooo baby ! Absolutely wonderful ! Thank you.
i love this recipe. my family loves it. it's one of those i send to friends b/c it's so good. sometimes i get sick of chicken.... i make it as is, excepting the few changes for personal taste. no bell pepper, and less cayenne, less chiles. i always use polish kielbasa instead of sausage b/c i can. i even tried it with the low-fat p.kielbasa a couple days ago and couldn't tell a bit. delicious served over rice.
This is on of our all-time favorite recipes! We make it at least once a month. We have found that if we double the meat (2 lbs. of sausage) we can get two meals out of one recipe. We also reduce the beans by one can. Two cans seems to be plenty.
I liked the consistency and flavor of this dish, but I must confess that this was too spicy for my husband and me. My children, however, ages 16, 19 & 25 couldn't get enough of it. They loved it. I, too, served it with rice and corn bread. Very enjoyable. Thank you!
This is great! I have been making it for a few years now, and I only use 1 can of beans(I don't bother rinsing/draining them) and I use 1 large can of diced tomatoes with green chilies in place of the 2 cans of tomatoes. I also leave out the cayenne so it's not too hot for my little ones. Great with rice or fried potatoes!
Oh my gosh...this was the best tasting receipe I've tried in a long time. It was easy to prepare and it was worth all 5 stars. I did take the idea of using canned diced tomatoes & chilies and it worked just great! Bravo
I personally don't like all the spices so I just left them out and it was still wonderful! We even added salsa on top for a little-but not much-kick. The friends I cooked for loved it and there are no leftovers!
This is one spicy dish! I actually cut the spices in half and it was still pretty spicy. I guess it's the chile peppers. You can also cheat a little by using canned chiles. But I will make it again because it's soooo good. I had to cut the recipe in half because it makes so much. If you like heat this one is for you!
Even without the onion and green pepper (which I didn't have) this was a very tasty recipe. I added some seasoning to suit our taste and served it over white rice. We loved it, and I know I will serve it again. Thanks.
Wow...definately spicy, would cut back on the Cayenne pepper a bit. My husband said this is a keeper. Even better the next day.
Oh, this was sooooo good! I cut back on the cayenne and black pepper (personal taste) and used a can of green chilies instead of the fresh ones (per other reviews). Also, I cut the recipe in half, except for the sausage. We really loved it over white rice. Thanks for a great recipe!! :o)
This recipe was great! Spicy hot, yet tasty. I only used 2 cans of beans and added a cup of rice to the recipe. I also used diced tomatoes with green chilis and added a can of green chilis in place of fresh. I also followed a previous poster and added about a cup of chicken broth. Thanks for the recipe! It is a keeper!
Great dish. I used the canned green peppers and found the dish to be a bit spicey but my husband loved it. I controlled the heat by using more rice. We used Jasmine rice the first day and brown rice for left overs. I did find it was less hot no day two. I don't like spicey food and I loved it. Planning on making it again tomorrow for guests.
Holy cow!!! Was this ever HOT (REALLY HOT)!!! Made this for dinner a couple of nights ago. My bf did not come over, so I decided to make red beans & rice for myself while I had the chance (he doesn't like the stuff). Unfortunately, I didn't want to save what was left (I 1/2'd the recipe anticipating leftovers for tomorrow's lunch/dinner). This was just too hot for me.... Being that I can't try anything w/o making changes to it, I did make a few slight alterations to suit my tastes. I really wanted to try Authentic Louisiana Red Beans & Rice by Miami Beach, but didn't have time to simmer for 3 hrs. (nor had I prepared ahead of time to soak beans overnight), so I went w/ this recipe. To compensate for what I felt this recipe was lacking, I added 1 t thyme, 1/4 t sage & 2 sm. bay leaves w/ the other spices. I also upped the amt. of garlic to 1 T (I wanted to use up my last 4 cloves). I used a 19 oz. can of red kidney beans & a 10 oz. can of Rotel diced tomatoes w/ grn. chilies original version (should have used mild...). I would have added a couple stalks of chopped celery, but mine was limp despite trying to "revive" it by soaking in ice H20 (darn!). I used Chef Bruce Aidelle's cajun style andouille sausage. My only other change was adding a bit of chx. broth (~ 1/4 c. worth) to the bean/sausage mix. b/c it seemed a tad dry. Served over white rice w/ Golden Sweet Cornbread by bluegirl on the side & southern sweet tea (and LOTS of it!) to wash it all down. Thx. for sharing!
Easiest and yummiest Red Beans and Rice recipe out there. I use a can of Rotel tomatoes and omit the cayenne and black peppers and chile peppers, we tone the spice down so our kid will enjoy it too. I also use turkey sausage and it still is great!
This one will really wake up your taste buds. WOW!! This is really spicy and very filling. It was just me and hubby again for dinner so I scaled this down. I figured the polska kielbasa was greasy enough so I did not add the vegetable oil. 1 used the entire can of reduced sodium kidney beans and a can of Rotel tomatoes with green chilies. The longer you let this sit and simmer, the hotter it gets. Served this with a garden/dinner salad and it was perfect. My mouth is still on fire. Next time, I will substitute a can of black beans for the red.
Very flavorful and easy. I omitted the green chilis since I used hot style sausage. I added 3 stalks of celery and hald a red pepper (items I had on hand) and juts one can of pinto beans. I served it with a packet of red beans and rice mix. Wonderful week night dinner!
I followed this almost exactly, except for doubling the garlic, only 1/2t cayenne & just 2 cans of beans (no light red beans). I used long green chiles from a can - mine were pretty mild. From some reviews, the spice was too much? How does anyone cook without tasting how hot something is before adding it to the ingredients? Do they forget you can add more at the end??? This was perfect served on brown rice cooked in chicken bouillon and Doug Matthews' corn bread. This is my go-to from now on!
This will definitely get made again! I used andouille sausage which had a bit of kick to it so I omitted the hot peppers altogether. I used the full amount of cayenne which gave the dish a nice slow burn. I didn’t have a green pepper so that was also omitted. I added a diced carrot and 2 diced stalks of celery. I also increased the garlic to 4 cloves. I only used 1 can of kidney but might try with a second can next time. I served it over brown rice. So good!
Was there anything bad about this recipe? We LOVED it! We served it over rice and used cornbread as a side. This was excellent in flavor and in substance. I will make it again because it won raves from my whole family. We did have to give the kids milk to drink, because they said it was too spicy, but they still ate it.
I cut the black pepper to 1 tsp, cut the cayenne pepper to 1/2 tsp and omitted chile peppers and this was still VERY spicy but delicious too. I used a 13-bean mix that had been soaked overnight so added a can of chicken broth to allow that to simmer (for about 2 hours to cook them through) and used smoked beef sausage. Very tasty and filling meal!
Changes: 3 lbs of sausage, two green peppers, two onions, two cans chopped green chilies, two 28 oz can chopped tomatoes, chicken stock, only used the 3 cans of beans-did not increase. No hot chilies.
This recipe was absolutly wonderful! The only thing I did different from the recipes was use 1 can of the dark kidney beans. Not greasy and not a heavy dish. Very tasty. Be prepared though....this is a hot one! Thansk so much for such a fabulous dish.
My dad was looking for a good bean/sausage recipe, so I (the allrecipes enthusiast) found this one with him. We added more beans and used turkey kielbasa for the sausage, and it was a hit! Great over rice.
This is one of the best recipes I have ever tried from this site. I made some changes and it was still pretty hot. I used hot smoked sausage so I only used 1/2 tsp cayenne, 1/8 tsp pepper and completely omitted the chilis. I prefer pinto beans to light kidneys. I also omitted the green pepper and increased the garlic to 4 cloves. TFS.
This is very spicy! We kept the black and cayenne pepper amounts as written, but subbed 1 can of rotel tomatoes, 1 can of regular diced tomatoes, and a can of diced green chilis. Good flavor, but boy is it HOT! Served with white rice and cornbread.
I didn't think my hubby would enjoy this because he's somewhat picky, but we both had second helpings. I served this over rice and used smoked habanero and green chile sausage, which has a "little" bite but is not hot. I also threw in a 4 oz can of chopped green chilies and omitted the chili peppers and cayenne all together. I used one less can of kidney beans than called for and used fresh parsley. Thanks for sharing.
This has to be one of the tastiest ways to prepare smoked sausage! I halved the recipe as I didn't want 14 servings - only one can of beans (red, not kidney) but a whole can of tomatoes. I skipped the chile peppers and cayenne because the jalapeno flavored smoked sausage I used was enough "hot" as far as I was concerned... Delicious with sweet cornbread and iced tea. mmm mmm
Without making alterations, this recipe is far too hot. I ended up dumping it out because my family couldn't handle that kind of heat and I barely could. Second time around, I put no peppers and I only put 1/2 tsp black pepper & 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper. Then it was perfect for me and my family. This is a new favorite of mine.
Awesome!!! I chopped two jalepenos from my garden and it was plenty hot! I also used an old fashioned potato masher and "smashed" it up as it simmered. I love Popeye's and I actually thought this was better than theirs!!!!
This recipe is phenomenal! I'll definitely be making this again. I subbed vegetarian italian sausage for the meat, and used a small can of green chiles like others--it tasted fantastic, and fed for days!
This was very good...my hubby says it is a keeper but I must warn all...the kids had a hard time with it since it is so spicy. I suggest you tone down the hot stuff a bit if you have lightweights in the house! ;-)
Family enjoyed it. I made a few changes based on previous reviews about how HOT it was (kids don’t do HOT). I used kielbasa as my meat and diced it. I replaced the cayenne pepper with chili powder. Lastly instead of 2 15oz cans of diced tomatoes and 5 of chile peppers, I did 3 10.5oz cans of Rotel mild diced tomatoes. I will make this again
This recipe was quite tasty! I used summer sausage and also added in a little bit of shredded chicken. It definitely does have a kick to it, but a nice one! I actually served this with stone ground grits (cooked thick) instead of rice and it was delicious!
First I'll caveat, that I made a lot of revisions because I didn't have all the ingredients. This review is based on the flavors in the recipe - they are great! I didn't have red kidney beans so I used one can of cannelloni beans (white kidney beans), and I put some leftover brown and wild rice mix I had in since I was short on beans. I used fresh parsley because I had it. I only used a sprinkle of cayenne because I don't like heat, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, and a can of diced green chiles in place of fresh chiles. The flavors were amazing! Even with only a sprinkling of cayenne there was just a touch of heat (perfect for me) so I can't imagine how hot this would be with the full amount plus fresh chilies. I am keeping this - it's a perfect recipe to make as-is (minus some heat) or alter to suit whatever ingredients you have on hand.
Awesome Kid Friendly Recipe!!! My kids love this so much. We use polish kielbasa for the sausage to cut down on fat and I use 1 can of chopped chilis for the 5 chili peppers. I can control the heat and the salt with this recipe. Easy and so simple! A weekly must for all households!
This was delicious!!! After reading the reviews, I made a few adjustments (to accommodate my 7yr old's pallet. I cut the recipe in half, we are a small family of 3. Used 1 can of lgt red kidney beans, 1 can of fire roasted tomatoes, omitted the peppers/chili's (didn't have either on hand), used Cajun seasoning, adjusted the ceyanne to our taste; added a couple dashes of hot sauce (we prefer Franks), 1 cup of beef broth, and carrots and celery for some color. My husband, Mr spicy food, added red pepper flakes to his and my daughter and I enjoyed ours as is.
