Rum-Spiked Horchata

The first time I made this I made a double batch. For testing purposes, go back to the original recipe as shown above so that (hopefully) it will fit in the vitamix container. Based on my experience, and some previous reviews, this is what I'll try next: 1 c. Rice & 2 qt. HOT water in the Vitamix. Let sit for 30-45 minutes. NOT MORE THAN A HOUR. Now, Add 1 t. Cinnamon and, turn on the Vitamix. Then let it sit some more, turning it on occasionally I’d say over a 2+ hour period. Then let sit without disturbing for another 2 hours so all the sediment goes to the bottom. Drain by using the coffee filter (NOT paper), and then strain again. Get rid of sediment. Add 1 Can (for this batch) coconut milk, 1.5 c. Milk, 1 t. Vanilla. Stir and place in fridge. Over the next several hours, stir occasionally and then place back in the fridge. Critique as compared to the first batch. Note: I didn't like that the ice melting really diluted it. Suggest making Horchata Ice Cubes to use instead.