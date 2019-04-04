Rum-Spiked Horchata
The Mayans and Aztecs called this the drink of the gods.
The Mayans and Aztecs called this the drink of the gods.
Oh jeeze...I dont even know where to start...I made this one night with carne asada for my bf and I...it was a busy day in the kitchen but well worth it. This was my first time making Horchata. We drank this aaaaalllll night and some the next day, haha. I was a little short on time so only let the rice soak (2nd soaking) for 1 hr instead of 2 and let it refridgerate for maybe 30 minutes and just poured it over ice. This one def. stays in my recipe archives!Read More
Too milky, not enough cinammon, not enough water. The horchata is always different depending on the Mexican region you're at. If you ever get the chance to go to Calistoga, California some folks from Nayarit have a Mexican restaurant 'Puerto Vallarta' with the BEST tasting horchata I've ever had.Read More
Oh jeeze...I dont even know where to start...I made this one night with carne asada for my bf and I...it was a busy day in the kitchen but well worth it. This was my first time making Horchata. We drank this aaaaalllll night and some the next day, haha. I was a little short on time so only let the rice soak (2nd soaking) for 1 hr instead of 2 and let it refridgerate for maybe 30 minutes and just poured it over ice. This one def. stays in my recipe archives!
i found this recipe and decided to make it a virgin drink for my 2 1/2 yr old who loves horchata. it's way better than the store bought version. it's very easy to make, just the right amount of everything. this will definitly be a keeper, and next time i have adult time i will add the rum! thanks for sharing.
Strange way to make a drink, but it was worth it! This is spicy and smooth! The unused rice made a good cereal when heated with some water!
This was so much better than I was expecting it to be! I loved it! It was great without the rum, but adding the rum was a nice bonus.
Absolutly Terriffic drink. We just loved it. But I let the rice/cinnom paste soak in the rice water for about 24 hours. Then I used about a quarter of the liquid, to finish the recipe. I put the liquid in the blender along with all of the other ingredients and then let it sit for 2 hours in the fridge. Was very very good keeps well for a day or two when covered.
My first time making horchata and it was delicious. I don't know if I've ever had anything woth sweetened condensed milk that I didn't like. By looking at the recipe I thought it might be too sweet so at first I only put in 2/3 of the can, but after sampling, I added the rest. I still don't think it's too sweet, it's just right. Would surely make it again.
I prefer a little another way to make horchata, I want to say about this combination: rum and sweetened condensed milk in horchata - this is wonderful. This recipe makes very good cocktail.
This is the best horchata I have ever had! Better than what I had in Mexico! This is an excellent recipe. I made it virgin, and add rum when ready to serve. My fiance likes more rum in his. I remember watching an episode of 'Bizzarre Foods' by Andy Zimmerman; he tried Horchata and immediately spit it out. Well, I think he needs to try this recipe. He will be gulping this down!
This drink is very nice. It has a flavour that is reminiscent of coconut perhaps, reminds you of an Island drink which is nice when it's a snowy cold day outside! We had this without the rhum. We will be using the rice to make a hot rice pudding. Thank you for the recipe.
This was delicious, though I haven't had horchata in awhile so I'm not sure how authentic it is. I generally don't like to add alcohol to drinks that are usually non-alcoholic but I do think adding rum really enhances the flavor. I also added a little bit of honey and used short grained rice because it was all I had.
This is soooo good!! My husband and I had never had horchata before and LOVED it. I made it because we were having a Mexican meal with someone who loves horchata and he said it tastes just like the restaurants! I have made it several times since.
Love it ! I "just" made it and tried it before I put it in the refridgerator and the flavor brings me to my memories of Christmas drinking Coquito (Puerto Rican egg nog). This is far easier to meke and is much lighter - so it's definitely a great summertime drink. I bet the kids would love it (had I not added the rum). Next time will double it and make one virgin and one without.
Very good! I haven't fully played around with the recipe yet, but from what I've done so far I would suggest two changes: 1) Cut down the amount of sweetened condensed milk to about 10 oz. I only used 10 oz and it seems very sweet already. 2) More rum! Of course, the amount is optional, but I added 1/2 cup right off the hop and I think I'll probably add another 1/2 cup. Although I won't recommend putting this much rum in on a hot day--you'll end up drinking it much too fast! Overall, a great recipe. Better than previous type of horchata I've tried.
Excellent. I followed the directions exactly and it tasted just like horchata should. It is good with or without the rum. I left the rum out and allowed people to add to it as they pleased. Well worth the time. I used the left over rice to make a rice pudding. Thank you for sharing!
Love it! Better than most/maybe all horchatas I've bought when going out, just as-is. Don't think that you're gonna get drunk on this, the spike is small. If you try to add more so you can get tipsy, you'll just ruin good horchata. I like to make it for picnics and put the rum on the side for people to add at will. It's never white, though I'm also fond of adding in cloves, nutmeg, and allspice, so mine is probably darker than usual.
Too milky, not enough cinammon, not enough water. The horchata is always different depending on the Mexican region you're at. If you ever get the chance to go to Calistoga, California some folks from Nayarit have a Mexican restaurant 'Puerto Vallarta' with the BEST tasting horchata I've ever had.
I had good intentions to follow the directions to a tee. That didn't happen. I only had pearl rice; worked fine. After grinding it with an immersion blender, let it sit in the fridge all day. Had no sweetened condensed milk so I used evaporated milk and 3/4 cup vanilla bean sugar (one vanilla bean split into 5# sugar...had been sitting there since Christmas). Long story short; it was amazing.
I've never been to Mexico for "real" horchata, but this tastes JUST like the stuff I get at our favorite Mexican restaurant. Great as a virgin drink or with the rum - I recommend leaving out the rum until ready to drink. And remember to mix well before each pour to get maximum flavor!
I followed the recipe almost as is except omitted the rum. I did accidentally use almost boiling water, though. It was really, really good! Perfect as is!
i just made this and let me tell YOU a thing or two!! AWESOME!! loved it!! i added a bit of coconut milk and a bit more cinnamon..i doubled the whole recipe cuz im serving a large crowd but OMGSH i love it! gread job!!
I just discover this drink and was thrilled to find the recipe and yes Rum was the perfect mixer. Very simple to make.
I was not previously a fan of Horchata when I had tried it other places because it seemed too sweet. This is a great recipe! My husband, not previously a fan either really liked it. I made it for a Latin themed meeting and it is delicious with or without the rum. I made both versions so that people had a choice. As one of my friends advised me....the colder the better. So, I put as much as I could fit in the chest freezer and the temperature really makes a difference.
This was so so good...... Excellent..... just like the popular chata sold in stores. I made it exactly per the recipe. it was gone in no time.......
I tried 2 different recipes and this one by far is the best. I substitued Creme of Coconut for sweetened condensed milk because I didn't have anycondensed milk. LOVE THIS. This recipe is a keeper. hint: DO NOT COOK OR BOIL THE RICE as other recipes may instruct (rice turns to glop once cooked and puréed)
I made this a virgin drink, and didn't put as much condensed milk as the recipe calls for, because I only had a can of 300ml instead of 400ml. But it still tasted great! Thanks!!!
Rum is not optional, it made the drink & smoothed out the cinnamon. Very delicious and going to make more.
This drink was so good it made me feel like I had finally returned home after a lifetime away. Talk about a party in my mouth and all I had to do was add heaps more Rum as I'm a drinker/drunk. I reckon I will probably end up real (Fat Fella) chubby from drinking this. Guests coming for Christmas and this drink is now on the menu! Tkx heaps for ur recipe, RGS, Koz
This horchata comes out perfect! I keep the rum separate so people can add as much or as little as they want.
Yummy! Wish it took less time to prepare but well worth it!
This really needed more spices and vanilla. I accidentally ground the rice too fine and then had to wait a day till it settled. This is a tasty recipe but I don't know if I would do it all the time just because the flavor needs so much adjusting. Oh, and I added like 2-3 oz of rum to a glass with ice and then added the horchata.
This tastes just like the Rum Chatta I love!!! I've made this a few times now. I double strain it so I don't have that grainy taste. Also I add more rum! :)
I grew up on horchata in Arizona and this is pretty darn good. Inspired by the show Psych, I made this to go with the Cinnamon Pie recipe on this site, and they comliment eachother very well. Perhaps because I am eating it with pie, I found it to be a bit mild but it can always be sweetened and garnished with more cinnamon.
My husband *loves* horchata so I decided to try this recipe out -- he says it's some of the best he's had. It's a bit timing consuming to make but otherwise quite easy. I followed the directions to a T and it was great. Adding to my list of regulars. Love it!
great drink all the moms as my MOPS meeting loved it. I did omit the rum as for the nursing mothers and it was 9 in the morning. great for a family friendly cinco de mayo gathering
Can I rate this 6 stars?! It was THAT good!! Taste even better than the one I ordered in the Mexican restaurant! Even my dad loved it and he is VERY picky about his drinks! Took a long time to prepare but well worth the wait! It is good with or without the rum...
20 years later and this recipe fulfills the horchata I had at a festival and have been craving since then! Thank you for this :D
Oh Wow! This is really good. I followed the recipe exactly except for the timing. I started the rice paste at lunch time and finished it by dinner. Also, for a light weight drinker this is the perfect amount of rum and individuals can always add more.
Delicioso!!!!! Im mexican and this is the original way to make orchata
Super delish. Not HARD to make, just takes a while. We tried it virgin first, and found it too sweet, and too vanilla-y, but when we added the rum, wow, it was awesome. Just right. Not exactly traditional, but super good. Coulda drank the whole thing. The 1/4 cup rum couldn't even be tasted, but it perked the flavor up and balanced it out perfectly.
Hard to add anything new here, but truly a great horchata recipe. Family (who have had many a bad, and sometimes a good horchata) raved about it, asked for the recipe, can't wait for the next Cinco de Mayo, etc, etc. I let it stand for 4 hours on the second soaking, then mixed everything and refrigerated overnight. No rum needed! Delish!
Moved to an area where no one knows what horchata is so I have to make my own. I was not disappointed by this recipe. I've had slightly better out but this is equivalent to some of the best horchata I've had so I'm content. Did not use the rum.
Awesome! Better than any I've had in Mexican restuarants. My food processor broke down, so I grinded the rice as well as I could with a hand mixer (the kind you use to cream butter and sugar for cookies). Good even without the rum.
I used a bit less milk and vanilla and didn't use rum at all. It's a very sweet and really good served cold. I would probably sieve the liquid a couple of times before adding the condensed milk since you do get small bits of rice at the bottom of the jug.
I hated it when I have to wait so long for a drink!! Well this was worth the wait so glad I made it! Wound'nt change a thing love it!! Thank you for sharing and God bless you!!!
This was awesome...horribly addictive.
Apparently clear rum goes really well with this drink...unfortunately my rum bottle is now empty :-( Sad Face. This is yummy. Make it and add some rum...
Tastes just like the horchatas I used to get in southern California! I couldn't believe how yummy it was and that I can make it at home. Delicious!
I made this drink without the rum, but it was absolutely stellar! My husband had never had horchata and now he is addicted!
Very Tastey!
So worth the effort!
I'm so happy I found this recipe. It tastes just like the rum drink in the stores. We did experiment with the rum...only because it wasn't clear which rum to use. Finally figured out it's the white rum (not spiced or coconut). And we did add a smidge more than the 1/4 cup that's called for.
I first saved this recipe over 4 years ago. I've made it countess times. Over the years, my recipe has evolved a bit and following is how I alter this exceptionally great base recipe: I place the rice and hot water in my blender and just leave it there; pulsing occasionally as I pass by over the course of 4+ hours. Once the rice water is done, I strain through a sieve lined with a couple layers of cheesecloth; TWICE. Add 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 1 can evaporated milk, 1C half & half, 1 tsp vanilla, and 1 tsp cinnamon. I keep this in the refrigerator as a virgin base, and mix with coconut rum when serving over ice. I prefer far more rum than the original recipe calls for, but do what suits you personally when adding alcohol. **The coconut rum ups the flavor ante though - give it a try.
going to 5 star this sucker because it was not only delicious but the recipe left room to play around. soak your rice in warm water overnight, 1 1/2 tsp cinn, and 2 oz of CM cannonball blast rum per 8 oz horchata during serving. only difference i would suggest. this made my mexican friends do a hat dance. that might sound racist, if they actually hadnt done it.
Really really good!
I gave this recipe a 5-star rating because it was delicious! I had to modify it, but I may have not measured the right amount of water because I was making three things at once. I thought the drink was too watery and not sweet enough, but it could have been my mistake. I added an additional can of condensed milk, and it was the hit of the party. The good thing about it is that you can taste it the way it is and see if you need to add anything to it. Every single person raved about it, and they could not believe it was homemade! Definitely a keeper!
I tried it, but without vanilla essence, and with unsweetened uncondensed milk instead...still good! Ended up with 2 liters of delicious rummy goodness...I don't know about "serves 8", but it made for a great Supernatural marathon! Is there anything we can do with the dead rice pulp though? Also, anyone know if we can just replace the rice with almonds straight up?
I made a triple batch and used Fireball instead of the rum, and added a little freshly-grated nutmeg. Delicious!
Amazing. Plus you can let it sit between steps (quite a long time it turns out) and still delicious. You can't make anything out of the rice as I had hoped. I tried and tried to re-use the rice but after the horchata process, I could not get it to soften enough to make rice pudding or anything else. The reviewers who said you can re-use the rice may not have tried it.
The Drink Of The Gods its pulque, discovered on the mesoamerican region (Mayas do not belong to this region) and Horchata dates from XIX Century (It's not a prehispanic drink), made by nuns as a no-alcochol alternative to Rompope. Dont want to be an but lets not alterate gastronomy history. Anyways, delicious recipe, the rum adds a lot of flavor, strong but still sweet. Great taste.
I only gave two stars because I didn't care for the sweetened condensed milk. I think that's what gave it a sort of artificial sweetener taste to it. Perhaps with a different brand, it might have been better.
great drink used cinnamon sticks
I hadn't had horchata, but my kids came home for Christmas talking about it. I decided to try making it for them. The first batch was good enough to inspire a second batch the next day.
The first time I made this I made a double batch. For testing purposes, go back to the original recipe as shown above so that (hopefully) it will fit in the vitamix container. Based on my experience, and some previous reviews, this is what I'll try next: 1 c. Rice & 2 qt. HOT water in the Vitamix. Let sit for 30-45 minutes. NOT MORE THAN A HOUR. Now, Add 1 t. Cinnamon and, turn on the Vitamix. Then let it sit some more, turning it on occasionally I’d say over a 2+ hour period. Then let sit without disturbing for another 2 hours so all the sediment goes to the bottom. Drain by using the coffee filter (NOT paper), and then strain again. Get rid of sediment. Add 1 Can (for this batch) coconut milk, 1.5 c. Milk, 1 t. Vanilla. Stir and place in fridge. Over the next several hours, stir occasionally and then place back in the fridge. Critique as compared to the first batch. Note: I didn't like that the ice melting really diluted it. Suggest making Horchata Ice Cubes to use instead.
Unbelievable recipe! Have made with and without rum...I probably make this recipe at least once a week for my family.
This drink is lush!!! The added rum is just divine . So pleased with the result !!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections