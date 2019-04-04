Rum-Spiked Horchata

88 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 12
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

The Mayans and Aztecs called this the drink of the gods.

By TimG

Recipe Summary

additional:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the rice and warm water together in a bowl, and let stand for 1/2 hour. Reserving the water, drain, and place the rice in the bowl of a food processor. Add the cinnamon and process until a paste forms. Return the rice to the water and let stand at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally as the water turns milky white.

  • Strain the rice through a fine sieve into a bowl or pitcher. Stir in the milk, condensed milk, vanilla, and rum, if desired, until evenly blended. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.

  • To serve, divide the ice cubes between four glasses, and pour the chilled horchata over the ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 19.7mg; sodium 87.5mg. Full Nutrition
