Sausage Casserole II
A great casserole for those cool autumn evenings. Just add a salad and bread.
Can't get much easier than this. I wasn't sure about covering while baking, so when the sausage started to get browned I lightly covered the pan with aluminum foil, then I took the foil off for the last 10 minutes of baking. I needed to cook about 1 1/2 hours at 350 in order for the potatoes to be tender. My husband already has plans for the leftovers, breakfast with a "couple of fried eggs" This dish would be good with green chilies or salsa mixed with the tomatoes.Read More
Nice and quick.Read More
This made a very quick and easy week day dinner. I would, however, recommend that you do not use Italian sausage as I did. The flavor wasn't quite "right" - not bad, but not particularly good. Next time I'll use a nice Polish sausage or Kielbasa. For a busy day, wit's end supper idea, this hit the spot. Thanks Judy.
Very good and quick. I thought it tasted even better the second day. I think that next time, I'll try covering the top with the foil like a previous reviewer suggested; some of the sausage came out burnt. But this definitely is going into my 'will make again' file
Very quick and easy to make. I cooked it for 1h30m covered for 1h, just to let the pots cook through. I also added mushrooms and mixed herbs. A very tasty dish and nice the next day too!
This is good! I thought it was even better the following day. Instead of regular diced tomatoes, I used diced tomatoes with green chilis for a little more "kick." I also baked for 1/2 hour uncovered, and covered with foil for the remaining 1/2 hour to keep the sausage from burning. Will use again - thanks! :o)
Simple and easy! Great taste. I used little smokies sausages, cut in half. After I put the potatoes in the pan I sprinkled garlic salt and pepper all over them before adding the other ingredients. My sausages started burning too, so I covered the pan for the last bit of cooking it. Tasty dish!
Wow! This recipe was so yummy.. I ended up making 2 of these. I made one with canned corn and the other with canned peas. I split the 1 roll of sausage that I had between both. I also added a lb of bacon, and split that between both of them. I put one in the freezer for a quick tv dinner. They were both delicious. I did as other reviewers suggested (30 min uncovered and 30 minutes covered). I did broil for 5 minutes afterwards to make the bacon crispy. I let the frozen dinner thaw for about an hour before baking it. I have to say this was a really easy recipe. My DH had no problem cooking the tv dinner, either. Thanks for the recipe.
was very good the onlything i did different was to put the tomatoes on top off the sausage instead of underneath it seemed to keep the sausage from burning was very good
We enjoyed this recipe which I've made twice. I used corn the first time and peas the second time. Both went well. I like spicy dishes, so I used a combo of sweet sausage and hot sausage. I left the dish uncovered and the sausage browned, but didn't burn.
My husband loved this recipe. Quick and easy!!! I used a jalepeno and cheddar stuffed pork and it was super!
This was really good and very satisfying. I will definitely make it again. I had to use creamed corn (it was all I had) chili ready tomatoes(again all I had) and used Hilshire beef smoked sausage-sliced. Added some chopped red pepper(didn't want it to go bad). Cooked with foil for about an hr and then without for about an hour to make sure the potatoes were tender. Very good.
Quick, easy & yummy. Husband loves it! WIll make it again WIll add a few more spices next time.
This was delicious...my kids loved it! I microwaved the potatoes first, used peas, tossed the potatoes with salt and pepper then after putting the tomatoes, some salt and pepper again..covered 30 mins, uncovered the other 30......turned out delicious!
Rating this as 4 stars because of the modifications I've made, altho this is a really delicious and unique combination of flavors. I use green beans in place of corn and sprinkle Mrs. Dash on the whole pan of goodies before baking. I absolutely love this dish, its easy, tasty, and something out of the ordinary. It also uses things I already have ! Thank you for sharing !
GENIUS! I had all these ingredients on hand that I bought on sale... had enough to make a double batch. I used frozen instead of canned corn and it was fantastic! Since I bought everything on sale it only cost me $2.50 to feed this recipe to my family tonight for dinner! It was one of the EASIEST, CHEAPEST, and YUMMIEST meals I've ever made! I'd like to add... I used Pork & Bacon Sausage! For those who are saying it's missing something, I can't help but notice you used Turkey sausage. I think the grease from the Pork sausage, while not a healthier choice, added a TON of flavor!
I did not like this recipe at all! I had to drain most of the liquid half way through cooking time. It was gross!
I used frozen corn and turkey sausage. A little watery, but simple and yummy!
Very easy. I used turkey sausage because that's what I happened to have in the fridge. The recipe still needs something though. I might replace the onion with some lipton onion soup mix next time and leave out the juice from the canned corn. (my casserole came out soupy)
Easy to make, but a bit bland, I think. I used turkey sausage, but I kept thinking I should have added cheese or something to it. Might try again, if I happen to have the ingredient on hand, but I'm not sure if it's something that will enter the cooking rotation.
I add chopped parsley at the end. Oh! and I use turkey sausage instead. It's healthier for me.
