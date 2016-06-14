Canadian Bacon Breakfast Stack

This is a lightened version of one my favorite breakfasts. Hot pepper sauce is necessity! Sprinkle it over the top before you dig in! Canadian bacon comes from the loin area of the hog so it is very lean and quite tender.
I used Naan...well because I can. Other than the naan I made as written. This was good but next time I will leave out the salt pork and use something else to season with and then use the entire egg instead of just the whites.
I used Naan...well because I can. Other than the naan I made as written. This was good but next time I will leave out the salt pork and use something else to season with and then use the entire egg instead of just the whites.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.