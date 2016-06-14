Canadian Bacon Breakfast Stack

This is a lightened version of one my favorite breakfasts. Hot pepper sauce is necessity! Sprinkle it over the top before you dig in! Canadian bacon comes from the loin area of the hog so it is very lean and quite tender.

Recipe by Lola

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place collards, onion and salt pork in a large saucepan. Cover with water and cook over medium heat, until greens are tender (about 15 to 20 minutes). Drain, discard pork, reserve the greens and onions and set aside.

  • Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat skillet over medium high heat and add egg whites. Season with salt and pepper to taste and saute all together, stirring constantly until done to taste.

  • Meanwhile, spray another nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium high heat. Saute Canadian bacon on both sides until lightly browned. Remove from skillet and drain on paper towels.

  • To Assemble Stacks: Place bread slices on a broiler pan. Top each with 1 slice Canadian bacon and equal portions greens, egg whites and cheese. Broil until cheese bubbles and melts. Sprinkle chives on top and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 74.1mg; sodium 1416.7mg. Full Nutrition
