Sweet Chops

3.6
29 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 11
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Pork chops, apples and a soy-garlic-brown sugar Asian-style sauce. This is delicious accompanied with mashed potatoes & baked beans. YUMMY!

Recipe by K Paterson

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet to medium high heat. Add pork chops and a little water; heat until simmering. Sprinkle with garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce. Heat and let all simmer until underside of chops are browned (about 5 to 7 minutes); turn chops over. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cook until other side is browned (about 5 to 7 minutes).

  • Remove chops from skillet and set aside. Add apples to skillet and cook in leftover liquids until they are soft and tender. Pour apples and juices over chops and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 4g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 324.1mg. Full Nutrition
