Sweet Chops
Pork chops, apples and a soy-garlic-brown sugar Asian-style sauce. This is delicious accompanied with mashed potatoes & baked beans. YUMMY!
Pork chops, apples and a soy-garlic-brown sugar Asian-style sauce. This is delicious accompanied with mashed potatoes & baked beans. YUMMY!
Not bad! I marinaded the pork overnight in worcest., soy sauce and garlic overnight to add to the flavor.Read More
Sorry but this recipe did not meet our expectations... I also marinated it overnight and it was better the second time around... gave it a shot but not a favorite..Read More
Not bad! I marinaded the pork overnight in worcest., soy sauce and garlic overnight to add to the flavor.
A fabulously simple recipe and so delicious. One of my new absolute top favourites on this site. I did find the recipe first on the UK site and the instructions there are to use a minced garlic clove, so that is what I used rather than garlic powder. The sauce thickened naturally and right at the end I added a touch more water as the sauce had reduced so much. I've just eaten it and wish I wasn't so full so I could eat it again!
Sorry but this recipe did not meet our expectations... I also marinated it overnight and it was better the second time around... gave it a shot but not a favorite..
these chops were wonderful. I'm a very old fashioned kind of cook you know a pinch of this ect..... The only thing I would suggest is to make extra sauce and use extra brown sugar. I ran out of sauce really quickly so I had to use more. I made the sauce exactly to measure just doubled or even tripled it. Even my kids and husband loved it and thats amazing in itself. Yummy!!
My husband and kids REALLY loved this one!
I made these tonight for dinner and my husband loved them! I used granny smith apples and found that they were a bit tart, so I added a little more brown sugar. Also, after the apples were done, I returned the chops to the pan, covered it, and let them rest for a few minutes. The chops were perfect and flavorful, but I felt the sauce lacked a little depth. I plan to try this again soon and experiment a little with some other flavors. Great, easy recipe!
This was ok. It didn't come out quite as I had hoped. It was a little dry. It needed more juice. The apples soaked it up and it ended up more like a side dish than part of the pork chop sauce. I'll need to experiment with this a little more.
This was so easy to make! My whole family loved this, the apples were an unusual but tasty addition. When preparing, I substitued apple juice for water to give more flavor. Chops came out soooo tender.
We were not sure about the apples, but this recipe was very good! I doubled the sauces to make it a little juicer since we cannot stand dry pork chops. I also added few onion rings the second time I cooked this and it added a little something to it. Also, a friend of mine does this same exact recipe, but with peaches instead of apples.
This recipe was quick, easy and tasty.
Just finished this dish for my boyfriend and I. Just didn't care for it.
These were okay, but nothing special. Perhaps my chops were too thick, but by the mine started to burn before they were cooked all the way through and there was no liquid left. I ended up adding about a cup each of apple juice and chicken stock to make gravy. The apples ended up extra sweet. I served with rice, salad and rolls. I probably won't bother to make again as I have other pork chop recipes I like better.
Very tasty and easy. I used apple cider instead of water, at another poster's suggestion. I think that added flavor. I did have to add quite a bit because it kept cooking down and I wanted to keep liquid in the pan. Next time, I may up the amount of the garlic, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce to kick up the flavor at bit.
This dish was delicious and a huge hit with the mom in law. I will definitely make this again.
my husband buys a lot of pork chops so I am always looking for new recipes--these were tangy, tasty and tender--especially like adding apples since we always have them in the house---I served with rice and sauteed green beans
It was delicious! it was easy to just make one for a lone eater. I was a little suspicious of the apples, but they were fantastic! i did have to keep adding a little bit more water to have enough liquid to cook the apples, but it doesn't add calories or subtract from the flavor so who cares!
This was an easy and delicious dinner.
my family really enjoyed these pork chops, they were'nt sure about the apples but after they tasted them they really liked them.
Good but not a family favorite.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections