Tangy BBQ Ribs

This was outStanding! I have a way that I make ribs I've been making for years and this one blows mine away! The sauce is so good! I recommend putting a rub on first. The way I make mine is I put a rub on both sides. You can buy a rub or google a recipe. I don't grill them. I put them in the oven at 250 degrees for 2 hours wrapped in foil with only the rub on. After 2 hours, drain the fat. Coat both sides with the BBQ sauce as stated. Place ribs meat side up, and bake for 1 more hour, but at 350 degrees. Most important part... Baste the ribs with BBQ sauce every 10 minutes for the last hour.only do the meat side. You don't have to keep flipping both sides back and forth. Just coat the underneath bone side once, then flip over and do the good side a bunch of times. It may be annoying and take some time, but trust me it's so well worth it! The bbq sauce coat builds up and becomes really sticky, giving it that great restaurant taste. My boyfriends dad was always " the rib man" at picnics and functions. After I made this sauce and cooked them the way I do, I became " the rib woman"! Lol