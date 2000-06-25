Tangy BBQ Ribs

79 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Country-style bbq pork ribs grilled and then baked in a delicious glaze of molasses, honey, and ketchup.

By Larry Aman

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Grill ribs for 12 minutes, turning once during cooking. Transfer ribs to an 11x16 inch baking dish.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large bowl, stir together the honey, ketchup, molasses, and barbecue sauce.

  • Bake ribs, uncovered, for 1 hour. Remove from the oven, and drain fat. Coat ribs with the honey sauce. Continue baking for another 1 1/2 hours, or until ribs are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 69g; fat 22g; cholesterol 78.9mg; sodium 1087.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022