Tangy BBQ Ribs
Country-style bbq pork ribs grilled and then baked in a delicious glaze of molasses, honey, and ketchup.
Fantastic! Kids and Adults will enjoy. Suggest 300F for 1 hr then 45 min at 350F. Ribs were very tender and slightly candied.Read More
Fantastic! Kids and Adults will enjoy. Suggest 300F for 1 hr then 45 min at 350F. Ribs were very tender and slightly candied.
This was excellent! As good if not better than any ribs I ever had in a restaurant. We made these for a large family gathering on Mothers Day. The only thing we did different was put them back on the grill for a few minutes at the end. It gave them that right-off-the-grill appearance. Everyone raved about them and I'm sure we'll make them many more times.
This sauce is great! I couldn't grill them, its winter, so I just baked them the whole time. I also used beef ribs, not pork. I baked them for 4 hours at 250 degrees and the meat just fell off the bones, in fact I have to serve them with a spoon. Mmmmm!
This is very good. I did mine a little different though, I browned my short ribs in a pan with a little bit of oil. about 5 min. on each side, then transfered them to the baking dish and cooked them for 1 hr. They turned out very good as well!!
These ribs melt in your mouth. I added the sauce in the last half hour, so the sugars wouldn't burn. Finger-lickin' great!
Yummy, I had friends over and they loved it, cooked the ribs a little longer at a lower temperature and kept them covered, they were so tender they fell apart!!
BEST EVER!!!!I thought my mom's were the best but this recipe blows hers away!!!
wow, these are the closest to restaurant-style ribs I've ever made, and the very easiest ones at the same time! I've tried ones on this site involving the 2-step cooking (cook, marinade, then cook again)that were good, but didn't have this sticky carmelization. My kids love them - sweeter and milder than others.
This is the best tasting, easiest BBQ sauce I've ever tried! A keeper for sure!
Mmm Mmm Finger lickin good! We like to take the bbq sauce and put over mashed potatoes. Will definitely use the recepe over and over!
with it being mid February, 20 degrees outside and a foot of snow on the ground, I decided not to put these on the grill, but rather put them in my slow cooker. They were amazing! I will for sure make these again and come warmer weather, I will try them as the recipe says. But for now, I placed the ribs in the slow cooker, mixed the other ingredients together and poured the mixture over the ribs. then, in my opinion, everything is better with an little onion, so I sliced an sweet onion very, very thin, separated the rings and placed it in top of the ribs. Then set the slow cooker at 350 and cooked for about 5 1/2 hours. AMAZXING!
I made this exactly as it was printed and my ribs were black and barely edible! That much sugar can't bake 1 1/2 hours. I should of known better. Disappointing waste of ingredients.
Restaurant quality ribs!! I made these exactly as written. Absolutely awesome!! One problem was that the sauce was SO good my DH ate almost ALL of it and he's type two diabetic. Next time I won't serve the ribs IN the sauce.
I prepared this for a dinner party of 30. I used boneless ribs so the cooking time was cut down by 1/2 an hour--They were a big success and will have to make this again.
Followed the recipe and even reduced oven cooking time but the ribs ended up chewy and dried out. Will reduce heat / cooktime next time around and likely cover and add water to the pan in the oven for moisture. The BBQ sauce was EXCELLENT - will be making this again soon!
Absolutely loved it!! I make it 2-3 times a year. I skip the grill and oven completely and put it right into my crockpot. Place the ribs in your crockpot, mix the sauce and pour over the ribs. Cook on low for 7-8 hours. Use a crockpot liner so there's no mess to clean afterwards. 10 minute prep, 5 minute clean-up.
AWESOME Ribs - followed advice of others by lining pan with foil for easy clean up and baked at 250 for 4 hours, they were falling off the bone, so tender and flavorful. This one is definately a keeper!
This recipe was SO tasty! I didnt bother grilling them. I took the advice of another review and cooked them in 2 cups of water at 250F for 2 hours in a covered roasting pan. Drained them after the 2 hours, added the sauce and cooked them uncovered for an additional 2 hours at 350F. I added a tablespoon of minced garlic to the sauce as we love garlic. Ribs were amazing! Will make over and over again!
Loved it! Thanks for sharing.
Cook these if you have about 3 hours on hand to make them. I made these for my hubby and he agreed with the rest of the reviews - as good as restaurant quality! I went ahead and left the ribs on the BBQ about 10-15 min to cook them through a little more. I followed the rest of the instructions. Because I BBQ'd them a little longer, it allowed me to take a 1/2 hour off the cook time at the end - so I ended up only baking them in the sauce for only 1 hour, in which they were cooked all the way through. WONDERFUL RECIPE! I can't wait to make it for friends and relatives.
If you aren't a big fan of BBQ this will win you over! What a dish!
Amazing recipe! The sauce was absolutely delicious, though a touch thin. It was even better the second day!!!
These ribs were yummy! This was my first attempt at making ribs and I wanted something easy. I made them in the crockpot because it's so hot outside I didn't want to use the oven, and I didn't know what would happen if I attempted to make them on the grill! LOL If you use the crockpot, be sure to cook on low for at least 7 hours.
YUMMY!!!!!!!!!! These are the best you wont be disapointed!
This was a hit. I couldn't grill, its winter but I baked them in a pan with 2 cups of water for 2 hours in 250 degrees F, covered. I then drained them and added the sauce baked uncovered for 2 hours at 350 degrees F. Ribs were perfect, sticky and tender.
My family loves these ribs. I now use this sauce for most of my barbecue creations!
Great Recipe. Made this for a special occasion and it went over perfect.
My husband couldn't stop saying how DELICIOUS this was!! I added 1/4 tsp of cayanne pepper and cooked in the oven for 4 hours on 250. Next time will try boneless in crockpot!! Thanks SO MUCH LARRY for helping a new mom think she's a good cook!!
I made this over the summer at a barbeque and everyone was licking their fingers asking what the secret was. The molasses and honey really made the barbeque sauce nice and sticky like ribs should be.My aunt's boyfriend has his own barbeque business during the summer and my aunt was raving more than anyone about my ribs. I finally broke down and told her my secret. Allrecipes(ha-ha)
WAY too much sauce for 8 ribs !!!!!! I glopped it on and still had 1-1/2 C or so left. Consequently, couldn't taste the meat over the sauce. Baking uncovered 1 hour, even at 300 (as suggested by others) rather than 350, left the ribs dry (I didn't have time to do the 4 hours at 250, which might have been better). Truly disappointing after all the high ratings - I gave it 2 stars only because it had some interesting possibilities. It's unlikely I will make this again, but if I do, it will be with major changes to ingredients (e.g., where's the garlic ?!?!) and technique.
I was always afraid to attempt ribs. They seemed like so much work. These are easy and so good! Highly recommended!
I made these as a Father's Day treat for my husband and Dad. I am not a fan or ribs, but the guys are. They said that they were delicious. I used baby back ribs. Cooking time was less than stated in the recipe. Be careful of you could end up with burnt ribs!
I made a big batch of these ribs for a birthday party and everyone just raved about them. I made two pans and added some tabasco and liquid smoke to one just for a little different flavor. Great!
We LOVED this recipe!
My husband loves ribs and when I made this he said it was better than a restaurants. Great recipe and it was very easy to make.
Absolutely delicious! We chose a spicy bottled bbq sauce and the honey and molasses toned it down a bit. The result was fantastic. I will never order ribs in a restaurant again.
These ribs are fantastic!! I used baby back ribs and they were falling off the bone tender. The only thing I would do differently next time is to line my baking pan with non stick foil so the clean up would be easier. The sauce got almost burned on the pan and very messy to clean. I will definitely make these ribs again!!
I didn't grill then and they still came out amazing!!!
LOVED these ribs. It was rainy outside so the only change I made was browning them in a skillet on both sides instead of grilling first. Everyone enjoyed them. I'll be making these again very soon.
FANTASTIC!! I have never made ribs before, & this was SO easy!! I made them for Fathers Day for my husband & father-in-law & they dubbed them as "AWESOME"!! I used Baby Back Ribs, & only baked them for about an hour & 15 mins. Will definately make again & use the sauce recipe for ANY barbecue!! Thanks!
This recipe was awesome. My husband loved it. I followed the recipe exactly. I used Tony Roma's BBQ sauce.
I made these for guests & everyone thought they were the best ever! I don't even eat ribs, but I had a bite & they just may turn me into a meat eater! The sauce was so yummy & really stuck to the ribs. I'll never try another recipe. I did all the prep work early in the day, all the way up coating them with sauce, then I just put them in the fridge & brought them to room temp prior to the final baking stage.
YUMMY!!!! Taste would change depending on type of BBQ sauce used. We used Kraft Extra Rich Original! Sauce turned out thick and tasty - gave ribs a very nice flavor!
I used Mrs. Butterworth’s original pancake syrup in place of honey because I was all out and doubled the molasses for thickness because of the lack of having honey (for 2 servings). Used a pork rub and sprinkled on ribs before cooking and placed the ribs in the oven first instead of on the grill for about an hour and 10 minutes. I then put then on the grill – though I did somewhat overcook them, I believe the 12 minutes as recommended by original recipe would had been about right. I then took them off the grill and put sauce on several times while cooking an additional 30-35 minutes in the oven. I served with Indian Corn Casserole from this site as well as broccoli steamed with a brown butter sauce.
the kids, the husband, the guys eating the leftovers at work ALL loved these. And sooooooo easy.
this is an amazing dish
This was outStanding! I have a way that I make ribs I've been making for years and this one blows mine away! The sauce is so good! I recommend putting a rub on first. The way I make mine is I put a rub on both sides. You can buy a rub or google a recipe. I don't grill them. I put them in the oven at 250 degrees for 2 hours wrapped in foil with only the rub on. After 2 hours, drain the fat. Coat both sides with the BBQ sauce as stated. Place ribs meat side up, and bake for 1 more hour, but at 350 degrees. Most important part... Baste the ribs with BBQ sauce every 10 minutes for the last hour.only do the meat side. You don't have to keep flipping both sides back and forth. Just coat the underneath bone side once, then flip over and do the good side a bunch of times. It may be annoying and take some time, but trust me it's so well worth it! The bbq sauce coat builds up and becomes really sticky, giving it that great restaurant taste. My boyfriends dad was always " the rib man" at picnics and functions. After I made this sauce and cooked them the way I do, I became " the rib woman"! Lol
Very good sauce. Watch the ribs after you have poured the sauce on. 1 1/2 hrs was almost to much time and the sauce started to scorch. But very moist and were a hit.
Celebrating 100 recipe reviews on allrecipes.com!!! This is a great recipe for such an occasion! They tasted so yummy. Great combination for getting that grilled taste without all the time hovering over the grill. 5 stars!!
Great sauce!!! MMMM But like was mentioned before, watch the time...it's a little too long.
These were great! Had my neighbors (formally from the South where they know good BBQ) over for dinner and they raved about these. I used boneless country ribs, grilled as directed then baked at 300 degrees for 1 hour. Added sauce and baked for 45 more minutes. They were done after the first hour so I think next time I will short the time even more. Oh, and the sauce is tasty and so easy to make. I'll use it for chicken too.
Followed recipe exactly, mine came out like leather. Nothing special for the sauce.
These were fantastic! My very particular-about-bbq teenage sons raved about them and ask me to make them again and again. Because it's winter, I followed the advice of another, by-passing the grill and cooking them in 2 cups of water at 250 degrees for 2 hours. I drained them, and cooked for another hour plus at 350. Will absolutely be making these again.
This was a great recipe. We had company for dinner and they loved it also. Thanks
Simply Amazing!
Wow! This recipe is fantastic! My family is still raving about my ribs, I wanted to take the credit but gave in and told them I got it here! Thanks for making me the rib hero in my family!
This recipe is the Bomb!!!! Family Favorite ??
Lots of time for ribs without a "kick". Have had better, and they are BY NO MEANS restaurant quality, whatever that is!
I followed the recipe exactly. they came out burnt.....i mean blacker than the ace of spades. ill NEVER make these again.....the sauce was real good though.
This recipe is so good and delicious. Made these for my son's graduation dinner with family and everyone raved about how good they were. Served with homemade mac and cheese and baked beans, Yum!! Will make them again for sure!
