Tomato Chops I
Tomato: Fruit or Vegetable?! Discuss amongst yourselves. Meanwhile, prepare these chops with a tomato based sauce and serve them with hot cooked pasta and fresh sliced mushrooms.
Tomato: Fruit or Vegetable?! Discuss amongst yourselves. Meanwhile, prepare these chops with a tomato based sauce and serve them with hot cooked pasta and fresh sliced mushrooms.
This was a delicious and simple recipe. The pork chops were very tender. There is quite a bit of the sauce, but it is basic enough that you could use it for other things. The next time I make it I will try making only half the sauce, because that would probably be enough for just the pork chops.Read More
This was tasty and fairly easy to make. My chops were done in about an hour. So dinner ended up being earlier than expected. ThanksRead More
This was a delicious and simple recipe. The pork chops were very tender. There is quite a bit of the sauce, but it is basic enough that you could use it for other things. The next time I make it I will try making only half the sauce, because that would probably be enough for just the pork chops.
I thought this recipe sounded pretty good so I tried it and it was good. My husband said it smelled really good and then he ate some with the dinner rolls I made (grannyrob's old plantation rolls), and said it was great! I loved the sauce on the rolls, they went wonderfully together! This was also very easy to make...I will be making this again.
I absolutely love this recipe and make it quite regularly for my family. To spice it up some, I always add some Cajun seasoning and let the chops simmer until falling apart. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes (with a mountain of the sauce) and simple veggies and the dinner is always a big hit! Will make again and again!
This was tasty and fairly easy to make. My chops were done in about an hour. So dinner ended up being earlier than expected. Thanks
My son really loved it. Used the extra sauce the next evening for meatball sandwiches.
This was very similar to a recipe favored when I was a kid...basically only difference was using minced garlic and slicing onions (thin rings). The sauce was preferred a bit thinner and served with mashed potatoes. Talk about finger-lickin' good -- bones were picked clean as a whistle!!
Very simple and good. I added bit more spice than garlic, using oregano and rosemary. Served it with brown rice and veggies. Delicious. I also found that I had a ton of sauce left over. I just put the leftovers in my crock pot and heated it up the next night and served over whole grain pasta. Simple and flavorful sauce to use as a quick meal!
Most of us aren't big fans of pork chops so we were looking for some way to disguise them and this recipe sounded like a winner. My 16-year old son made this for dinner tonight, and they came out delicious. He followed the recipe exactly, adding just a little garlic powder and crushed red pepper to the sauce. We were all chewing the meat off the bone; that's how good they were! The sauce was really good too and we saved the leftover to put on something else tomorrow. Thanks!
Pretty good. Whole family ate it, which says something!
This smelled sensational as it was simmering! I thought it tasted very good, but my husband took about 2 bites and refused to eat it. He scraped all the sauce off his pork chop and ate the chop that way! For me I would make it again...but guess not for the family! You have to really like tomatoes, of course.
I wanted some pork as an extra meat option for my spaghetti last weekend and found this to be perfect.
This was a delicious change from plain old baked chops. I just moved out with my boyfriend and have made a good impression so far!
These were great cooked just as the recipe reads! Will make again for sure.
This was amazingly good for how simple it was and with so few ingredients. It did need more salt than the recipe called for but the chops were super tender. After reading the reviews and how everyone ended up with an excess of sauce, I chose to only use a tablespoon of tomato paste and a cup of water. That was the perfect amount.
This is a simple, good recipe. The sauce did not overwhelm the taste of the lamb chops. The only problem is I ended up with too much sauce.
Wow, terrific! I was looking for a healthy pork chop recipe. Great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections