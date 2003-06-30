The Perfect Marinade

4.3
53 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This marinade works on everything!

Recipe by Christina Suggs

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a non-porous glass dish or bowl, combine the salad dressing, soy sauce, lemon juice, sesame seeds, ginger and garlic. Mix all together. Add favorite meat and marinate, covered and refrigerated, for at least 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 35.8g; sodium 6110.5mg. Full Nutrition
