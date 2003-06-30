The Perfect Marinade

UPDATE: i'm putting my updated review first bc this follows the recipe more closely.. only modification was subbing 1/2 tsp sesame oil for the sesame seeds.. i used this on 8 small drumsticks that we smoked on the grill with jack daniels chips.. saltiness was not an issue as others mentioned.. i think the amount of meat you marinate is key.. ty for the recipe ~~1st review: this was beyond awesome.. i was worried about the other reviews saying it was salty so i reduced the italian dressing down to 1/4 cup and the soy sauce (reduced sodium) to 3 tablespoons.. i left out the sesame seeds and added a splash of sesame oil.. i had a bit of fresh ginger left so i cut that up and added 1/4 tsp of ground ginger.. i kept the lemon and garlic the same.. marinated 1 lb of pork chops for 2 days and man i wish i would have told bf to save the leftover marinade to heat up and use as a dipping sauce... it was THAT good.. ty so much for the recipe.. can't wait to make this again