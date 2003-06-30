The Perfect Marinade
This marinade works on everything!
This marinade works on everything!
This recipe lost one star for being a little salty. But it was really tasty. The meat was tender and juicy. Plus it passed the ultimate test...my husband ate his steak without steak sauce. This is a sign of just how much flavor it had. I didn't have any sesame seeds, so I left them out.Read More
This is just an 'okay' marinade. I marinated chicken for about 4 hours, and I thought it would have more flavor. It didn't taste salty at all like some of the other reviews stated. I would leave out the sesame seeds, they're expensive and they don't enhance to flavor.Read More
This recipe lost one star for being a little salty. But it was really tasty. The meat was tender and juicy. Plus it passed the ultimate test...my husband ate his steak without steak sauce. This is a sign of just how much flavor it had. I didn't have any sesame seeds, so I left them out.
This is just an 'okay' marinade. I marinated chicken for about 4 hours, and I thought it would have more flavor. It didn't taste salty at all like some of the other reviews stated. I would leave out the sesame seeds, they're expensive and they don't enhance to flavor.
used this on pork chop & was wonderful, also on a pork roast on the barbeque after only marinating for 1 hour & basting with additional marinade - it was a hit!
This has quickly become one of my favorite marinades! I use it most often on shrimp. They are great grilled after a couple of hours marinating in this recipe. I am thinking about adding a little sesame oil to the mix to bring out the sesame flavor. The seeds don't add much flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
good works well with chicken
This is an easy marinade and is sooo good. We've used it with pork chops but it would work great with anything! Thanks for a great marinade the whole family loves!
Marinated a flank steak overnight and it turned out very tender on the grill. The taste was a little salty, so I may add something sweet like brown sugar or something. Will prepare again.
This IS the perfect marinade. My picky husband loves it.
Marinaded pork chops with it for 8 hours. My husband really liked it. I also added a pinch of basil and freshly ground black pepper to it.
we loved this marinade will use it often.
One word..... AWESOME. Going to be making this one again.
I used a 16 oz. bottle of Italian dressing and we didn't have any garlic cloves. This really was a great marinade. I put porksteaks and this marinade in a plastic zip lock and put in the fridge overnight. Everybody loved the porksteaks. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I used this marinade on center cut pork chops for my daughters family birthday party/dinner and what a hit! Thanks.
good. nice change from my usual standby of mustard based marinade. will make again
I marinated a pork tenderloin for 24 hours in this marinade and then grilled it. WOW!!! My family absolutely loved it! GREAT RECIPE!
I used this on pork chops and it was good.
Didn't think the sesame seeds were needed so I left them out. Made everything else as directed. 3 out of 4 thought this was the perfect marinade. I thought it was too lemony. Next time cutting the lemon in half. I also used light dressing and reduced sodium soy sauce. Very tender chicken kabobs.
It's a good Recipe?
Used this with flank steak. I left out the sesame seeds and only used half the ginger. Didn't have two hours to marinate but an hour was plenty. So delicious!
I used this to marinate chicken thighs. It was prettty good. A little too salty. I will probably use it again and try some suggestions from others.
Wow, this was delicious. I marinated a steak in it for about a day and a half, flipping it over midway through, and it was outstanding. Thanks - will use this as a standard!
Excellent marinade. A few on hand ingredients and a quick mix and it's ready. I love simple recipes with just a few ingredients. It tastes great.
Yummy! I marinaded for 24 hours, it was very juicy and had a great taste. Will make again.
I liked this, but it came out way too salty for some reason (and I used low sodium soy sauce!).
This recipe was awesome!! I altered a couple of ingredients for my families tastes... I put in 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and used 1 teaspoon of fresh grated ginger, I also sprinkled extra seasame seeds around the chicken just before grilling. Very flavorful...thanks!!
I love this marinade. I usually use it on pork chops and serve with sweet potatoes. Have tried it on hamburgers also and still good!
I used this marinade on salmon. My husband and teenage sons liked this marinade. They said you could taste the salmon better than the other marinades I've used, not too over-powering. I didn't think I liked it at first but if I just cut back on the sesame seeds I would like it better. Very good.
I have used this marinade on chicken breasts and on pork chops. We love it. I think it would be good on beef and fish too.
Very easy but the soy sauce overpowered the dressing. It was still very tasty.
Turns out great but I do understand it being very salty because it asks for a 1/3 cup of soy sauce! That's a lot for anything, so I cut the soy sauce in half (also because that is all I had left). I also didn't have ginger so I used cinnamon instead, and I didn't put sesame seeds in either. I read some reviews before I tried it and I saw the idea of sweetening it up come up a bit so I added about 2 teaspoons of (sweet) onion, minced, and 1.5-2 teaspoons of brown sugar; depends on how big you like to make your teaspoons :)
The flavor is great! Itdoesn't tenderize though(unless I did something wrong)!
I used this marinade on shrimp and it was EXCELLENT! Intended to only marinade for the couple hours it called for but had some surprise guests that stopped in and we ended up marinating for almost 6! It is possible that also improved it? And I didn’t think it was too salty?? But for anyone wanting to try and concerned based on the salty reviews, use low sodium soy sauce. I didn’t and made as is, we loved it and will totally make this again! Thank you!
Excellent! I marinated 4 half-inch boneless pork chops for 2 days then cooked them on my George Foreman grill (for a bit under 3 minutes). So juicy and flavorful. I think this would be great with chicken too.
This was great. After reading reviews I did make some changes. I used a low sodium soy sauce and I cut back on the amount of sesame seeds. End result awesome.
This is the best marinade I have ever made hands-down. Not quite perfect though. I added about a tablespoon of honey to counteract the salty flavor. I marinated chicken tenderloins all day.?? I cook them on the George Foreman at medium heat. After a few minutes on each side they were ready and delicious! Will definitely use this again.
Marinated Thick cut pork chops for three days. Chops were delicious and very moist.
My husband's new favorite marinade! I've used it several times. It's a keeper :)
This marinade was way to salty for us. Which is surprising since my husband usually doesn't mind having a lot of salt in our food. I was just disappointed overall in this marinade since it sounded so good.
UPDATE: i'm putting my updated review first bc this follows the recipe more closely.. only modification was subbing 1/2 tsp sesame oil for the sesame seeds.. i used this on 8 small drumsticks that we smoked on the grill with jack daniels chips.. saltiness was not an issue as others mentioned.. i think the amount of meat you marinate is key.. ty for the recipe ~~1st review: this was beyond awesome.. i was worried about the other reviews saying it was salty so i reduced the italian dressing down to 1/4 cup and the soy sauce (reduced sodium) to 3 tablespoons.. i left out the sesame seeds and added a splash of sesame oil.. i had a bit of fresh ginger left so i cut that up and added 1/4 tsp of ground ginger.. i kept the lemon and garlic the same.. marinated 1 lb of pork chops for 2 days and man i wish i would have told bf to save the leftover marinade to heat up and use as a dipping sauce... it was THAT good.. ty so much for the recipe.. can't wait to make this again
OMG OMG OMG THIS IS TO DIE FOR!!! I marinated my london broil steaks overnight and the meat was so tender! I'm keeping this marinade, I can use this on anything!! YOU MUST TRY THIS!!
I tried this marinade with pork chops. It was delicious! I will definetly make it again. I had no ginger, and it was good without it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections