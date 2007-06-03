Sunny's Creamy Chicken Pork Chops

I had almost given up hope of ever liking pork chops until I found this recipe. I was skeptical of mixing the chicken flavor with the pork but it turned out wonderfully. I served this over mashed potatoes and it was great, especially because there was more than enough sauce left over to use as a gravy for the potatoes. The only thing I may change next time is to slightly reduce the amount of broth because I thought the sauce was just a little too runny. It had an excellent flavor though. Oh yeah, and I did add 1/2t salt, 1/4t pepper, and 1/2t garlic powder to the soup mix. I also omitted the onion (actually I forgot about it on the stove and burned it beyond recognition) but it still had plenty of flavor without it.