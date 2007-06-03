Sunny's Creamy Chicken Pork Chops

4.3
129 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 40
  • 3 15
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This recipe is what I reach for when I'm tired and don't want to stand over the stove for hours, but still want to serve a really delicious dinner! A bonus is that it's also a lower calorie entree the way I make it. This dish can also be made with chicken instead of pork; either whole pieces, or chunks, simply adjust cooking time accordingly. Serve with rice, pasta or mashed potatoes.

Recipe by MRS G

Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add onions and garlic and saute until translucent. Add pork chops and brown about 4 to 6 minutes each side, stirring often to avoid burning onions and garlic.

  • Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together soup and broth. Pour soup mixture over browned chops, stirring well to loosen onions and garlic and to deglaze skillet. Reduce heat and gently simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring and turning chops occasionally, until chops are cooked through. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 54.5mg; sodium 985.6mg. Full Nutrition
