Sunny's Creamy Chicken Pork Chops

This recipe is what I reach for when I'm tired and don't want to stand over the stove for hours, but still want to serve a really delicious dinner! A bonus is that it's also a lower calorie entree the way I make it. This dish can also be made with chicken instead of pork; either whole pieces, or chunks, simply adjust cooking time accordingly. Serve with rice, pasta or mashed potatoes.
I love this recipe!!! I altered it a little, a can of cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken, and add rosemary, thyme, allspice, and cloves to the pork chops while they are browning (it smells great and tastes better) and then allow the chops to simmer in the cream soup. I always have seconds, and seldom have leftovers!
This was just ok. Made it as per the recipe but when I tried the sauce, it was just to bland and runny. Put it back onto the stove, added spices and cooked a bit more. I did use chicken and it left the breast very tender and moist, so that's a plus. Since the sauce was to thin for me, I mixed it into brown rice. It was good this way. Adding some hot sauce made it better. Thanks. Will use the recipe again, but with some changes.
Great recipe. Great taste. I didn't follow the recipe 100%. For one, I preseasoned my pork chops and I cooked it alittle longer in the skillet before adding the sauce. Also, one of the critism by a few reviewers was that the sauce smelled/tasted like chicken but the meat was pork. Well, I took that into consideration and used vegetable stock instead of chicken broth. It turned out great. It did not smell or taste like chicken. I will certainly use this recipe again.
I use this recipe but vary it slightly. I use cream of mushroom soup and cream instead of the chicken soup and broth, This makes a thicker and richer sauce. I also add some ground black pepper and curry powder and include green pepper and mushrooms while I cook the onion. It is simple and very tasty. If you want to leave it unattended while you do other things pour the whole thing into a greases and covered casserole dish and put it in the oven for 20 minutes at 325. I serve it with over buttered egg noodles. Simple tasty and hearty on a winter's night.
I loved the gravy for this. We did not have chicken broth, so I substituted one cup of beef broth from bouillion. I also took the chops out and added 2TBSP cornstarch dissolved in 1/4C cold water to thicken it and it came out terrific. Loved it over some mashed potatoes. As for the chops, they could have been more tender, but it is always possible it was the meat I bought.
This recipe was so delicious!!! I made this for Sunday dinner and my family loved it. Instead of pork chops I use chicken chops. I also added in fresh mushrooms cause we just love mushrooms and a pinch of cayenne pepper just to add a lil bit of spice to it. Since I like my gravy to be a lil thicker I use a tablespoon of flour. I will definitely make this again and again. Love it!!
This recipe was so simple and so very delicious, i have tried it with porck chops and chicken. both turned out great! I added a little basil and oregano.
Ashley
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2009
Instead of chicken broth, I used white wine and added rosemary. It turned out really well.
rosyshell
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2010
This was really good! Made it tonight and served with garlic onion mashed potatoes with parmesan. I followed the ingredients, but changed the method. I caramelized my onion with a touch of olive oil and a bit of chicken broth. When it was golden brown, I added the garlic and let it cook. Then I seared the chops (steaks in my case) and removed those as well. Deglazed the pan with the broth, then whisked in the soup and added the onion. This loses a star only because I had to add a corn starch slurry to thicken it up to our liking. The flavor was wonderful tho, and I'll be making it again. I didn't find it overly "chickeny" at all.
Deliscious. I was worried that after pan frying, baking for 90 minutes would dry it out, but I let it bake the entire time and it was tender and juicy (you could cut it with a fork). I added some fresh mushrooms and dijon mustard to the sauce for some tang. It was great.
This was okay. I would give this 5 stars for easiness. When served with mashed potatoes and veggies, it is a easy and fast meal...esspecially on busy days you are tempted to eat out. But overall, it's not more than your typical pork chops. I WILL make this again because of it's simplicity but I think I will play around with it a little to spice it up and make it a little more exciting.
Excellent concept! I followed the recipe almost exactly. The only differences: I added bell pepper in with the garlic and onions, and after simmering on the stove top, I popped the skillet in the oven for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Yum Yum Yum!
My family and I enjoyed this recipe! It made a great sauce! I made it with cream of mushroom soup instead... thinking I'd save the cream of chicken soup for when I'd make this with chicken... and I added a few shakes of ground thyme and maybe 1/2 tsp. of sage to the sauteed onions and garlic. I also used about 1/2 of a medium onion and I thought it was plenty of onion. Very good though! I'll be making this one again. Thank you!
This recipe was bland and unpalatable. I followed it exactly, but maybe I did something wrong. My husband usually compliments everything I make, even on those few ocassions that dinner is just average. No one liked this. Sorry. :-(
I had almost given up hope of ever liking pork chops until I found this recipe. I was skeptical of mixing the chicken flavor with the pork but it turned out wonderfully. I served this over mashed potatoes and it was great, especially because there was more than enough sauce left over to use as a gravy for the potatoes. The only thing I may change next time is to slightly reduce the amount of broth because I thought the sauce was just a little too runny. It had an excellent flavor though. Oh yeah, and I did add 1/2t salt, 1/4t pepper, and 1/2t garlic powder to the soup mix. I also omitted the onion (actually I forgot about it on the stove and burned it beyond recognition) but it still had plenty of flavor without it.
This was very delicious. I didn't have to change a thing. The "gravy" was excellent with our mashed potatoes.Surprisingly enough, the chicken broth and crm of chicken soup do not distract the palate. Another reviewer had posted that she couldn't decide if she was eating chicken or pork. We didn't have that problem. It seemed that the onion, garlic and pork drippings blended nicely with the chicken soups to "disguise" the chicken flavor. Yummy! Thanks Sunny.
Great recipe! I made this recipe with thin cut bone in chops with a few alterations. I pre seasoned my chops with paprika, pepper, and seasoned salt. First I carmelized my onion and garlic and added a bit of white wine and vinegar and evaporated the juices out and removed them from the pan. Then I put in the chops and browned them on both sides then added the onion back in. Then poured the chicken broth and about 5 ounces of vegetable broth over the chops. Brought the chops to a boil then reduced heat, flipped chops, covered and simmered for 15 minutes. They turned out fantastic and so tender there was no knife needed served with a homemade spicy creamed cabbage. My fiance loved them as did I and will definitely be a staple in this kitchen!
You can accompanied these wonderful pork chops with mashed potatoes. It is a great dish because kids love the creamy sauce they can add to their mashed potatoes. My husband thought I was serving him something totally gourmet. Thanks, Sunny.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2001
This was surprisingly yummy and really easy, try this!
I used boneless chicken breasts with this recipe. The mistake I made was to cover the dish while cooking so the breasts would get done sooner. I simmerd the chicken for approx. 35 minutes with the lid on. This made the sauce more like sauce than gravey. Next time I make this, I'll do it without covering so the sauce can reduce. Other than my mistake, it was great. My husband loved the flavor and the chicken came out tender. Will make this again & again.
thid recipe was amazing and so easy! what i did was i had a pork round roast and i cut it into chopsso i had 8 of them that i made in two batches. the first one i followed the recipe almost exactly except for i burnt them a little but those turned out allright. the second batch was way better,i browned the pork first for alittle then i put the onions,garlic,chicken broth and cream of chicken soup all togther in with the meat and let it simmer.the result was outstanding! thanks so much.
wonderful, simple, and yummy !! I used cream of mushroom instead and added red pepper flakes near the end of simmering to add a little pep, served it over rice and everyone loved it ! Thanx for your recipe
MADE THIS LASTNITE MY PICKY GRANDKIDS HAD SECOND HELPINGS AND ASKED ME TO FIX IT AGAIN TONITE THE ONLY THING I CHANGED I USED CREAM OF CHICKEN W/MUSHROOM SOUP AND SLICED THE ONION (EASIER TO PICK OUT FOR MY BOYS)
Seasoned pork with thyme,rosemary, garlic, black pepper,salt, blend(Tastefully Simple Rustic Herb Blend). Started browning chops, added onion, removed browned chops. De-glazed pan with white wine. Mixed Cream of Mushroom soup, 3/4 c. water, 1 Chicken bouillion cube, blended with wine, onion, and sprinkling of poultry seasoning. Returned chops to pan & simmered x 45 min. Hubby commented that the sauce was very good over the brown rice.
Wasn't too sure about adding cream of chicken soup to pork chops but came out awesome! My husband liked it much better than cream of mushroom. It was so easy. This is our new favorite pork chop recipe!
Very nice tasting and easy to make dish. I used cream of mushroom soup in place of the cream of chicken. Total cooking time was around 30 minutes. I highly recommend this for a quick and delicious dinner.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2005
I liked this recipe because it was easy for me to throw it together in time for my family. I have two young children to work around, so it helped.
I loved the idea of this recipe but after reading the reviews I had to change it a little in fear of having the pork chops taste like chicken . I substituted the cream of chicken soup for Aunt Pennies White Sauce and also didnt use garlic but added celery to the onions in the beginning and my parents loved it ...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2001
My kids loved the gravy. My son kept asking for more. I thought it was great. Very fast. I would also try it with Cream of mushroom soup.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/10/2000
I used cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken. Good gravy.
This has become a favorite, easy meal for pork chops. I recommend using cream of mushroom soup for the gravy and serving over mashed potatoes. I also have found that the garlic and onion can easily be overcooked when browning the chops, so I either remove them or put the pork chops in with them. Browning the chops a little longer than recommended cuts down on the cooking time significantly.
This was so good! Very tender and really great flavor. I never thought of using chicken soup with pork. The chicken flavor wasn't overpowering and the garlic and onions really added to the flavor. This one is definitely going in my recipie box! Thanks Sunny, I owe you one!
This recipe turned out great, but I tweaked it a bit. I seasoned my pork chops with Old Bay and fresh ground pepper and browned them in 2 tbsp. canola oil. I added sliced onions just before chops finished browning, poured the soup/broth mixture over the chops and then baked it for 30 minutes. Easy, quick recipe that is tasty.
So delicious, reminded me a bit of Mongolian Beef, oddly. It was very simple. I used half an onion, and minced garlic which I added when I put the chops in (not before, so it wouldn't burn). The gravy was so fabulous my boyfriend made more mashed potatoes so he could finish it off!
Love it!!! I have given this recipe to several people and they love it, too. I seasoned the chops and cook it a little longer, but other than that, I follow the recipe. The chicken gravy is very tasty! This is a quick and easy recipe, even the most novice cook can pull this one off!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/05/2000
It was quick and easy, but too much like chicken & dumplings recipes. My mouth kept tasting pork while my nose was smelling chicken.
I baked the chops for an hour @ 350, instead of doing it stovetop and it turned out wonderfully. I used less broth (about 10oz, I suppose) and uncovered the baking dish for the last 10 minutes or so. Used the sauce over rice. Finally got compliments from sister. None of us thought it was "chicken-y"--the flavors blended very well. Thanks for dinner!
I am not a Pork Chop fan but when I tried this it changed my mind. I will definitly make this again and again. I loved it. I tried it with cream of mushroom and the chicken broth. It turned out alright but not as good as the orginal. Thank you.
I thought this was great. It had a really good flavor, especially the gravy over mashed potatoes. My husband even liked it and he doesn't care for pork chops very much. Next time I might try combining everything in the crock pot to simmer all day so the chops will be more tender.
great recipe...i used mushroom soup instead of chicken...after browning i added potatoes to the soup mixture and baked everything in a iron skillet in the oven on low heat...the pork turned out very tender and juicy...
Easy to make and does make for a nice change from "shake n bake", but the chicken flavor just didn't go with the pork. The sauce was tasty over rice. My 12 year old son loved it, the rest of the family thought it was "OK". Probably won't make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2000
I always try new recipes on my boyfriend, and this one was a real winner. The flavor was fabulous and it was so simple to prepare!
This recipe is so easy and very tasty. The chicken flavor and pork mixed together well. I added an extra 2 cloves of garlic. My "gravy" came out pretty thin--more like a broth, but the flavor was still good. I would also recommend simmering on low at the end for as long as you can to make sure the meat is tender. I did this, and it was very tender and moist.
This recipe is a life saver! I used cream of chicken w/herbs soup and it was amazing. I put it over brown rice and it was delish. My boyfriend even liked it...and that is saying a lot! Next time we'll try it over garlic mashed potatoes, or maybe scalloped potatoes. Definately a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2005
This is absolutley wonderful! My family eats it gone leaving no left-overs! This is a regular around our house. Even my 7 year old scarfs it up! Thanks!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2002
This is great! My family loved the sauce/gravy and it tasted like you would have made it from scratch instead of the soup. VERY GOOD!!! I will be making this regularly! Thanks, Sunny!
Not one of our favorites, but ok. Used cream of chicken soup with herbs along with the chicken broth, and yes, I agree with the other postings that it now tasted more like chix than pork chops. Nothing spectacular, but quick and ok.
This was just okay. I took a suggestion from another reviewer and used vegetable broth to cut the "chickeny" flavour and a dab of flour to thicken the gravy. Chops were okay, a bit tough, and the gravy was salty. Good kids meal though. I guess our tastes are a bit more sophisticated.
This was really good! I accidently poured in the whole can of chicken broth, so I just added another can of soup. I did what someone had suggested and added cornstarch dissolved in water. My husband and dad, who both dislike onions, ate this happily. We had plenty of gravy left over - planning to use it for chicken! Fantastic! Thanks for the great recipe!
Not bad, but definitely not very good either. I thickened with cornstarch, added some basil and extra garlic, and served over rice. It tasted allright, but I'm looking for meals with the wow-factor and this certainly wasn't it. Sorry.
Thanks Sunny, This is a very good way to make pork chops, this was a life saver, I only knew how to make pork chops with shake n bake, but when I realized I didnt have any, I checked here. They are so moist and tasty. I gave this recipe to my neighbor because I was cooking when she called and thought it sounded good. She called me the next night just going on and on about how good it was, and her 14 year old son said it was better than Thanksgiving. Goes to show even the easiest recipes are the best ones.
