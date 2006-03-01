Lemon Barbeque Pork Chops

3.8
41 Ratings
Barbecue tang and lemon zing make this pork chop dish a beautiful thing! Easy to make, excellent to taste.

Recipe by Toby Mahaney

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place enough barbecue sauce to coat chops in a shallow dish or bowl. Add chops and smother in sauce to coat. Place chops in a medium skillet over medium high heat and saute for 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through, sprinkling both sides generously with lemon juice while cooking. Remove from heat and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
674 calories; protein 46.8g; carbohydrates 96.4g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 118.7mg; sodium 2926.3mg. Full Nutrition
