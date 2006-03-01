Lemon Barbeque Pork Chops
Barbecue tang and lemon zing make this pork chop dish a beautiful thing! Easy to make, excellent to taste.
I think this recipe has great potential.. While I am not a big fan of "baked" pork chop recipes, I think this one is excellent under the broiler. I just personally think that broiling is more flavorful than baking. The lemon juice accents the barbecue sauce with just enough "zing" and adds great flavor. I highly recommend people to try this, but with broiling 4-5 mins on each side instead of baking it in the sauce.Read More
My fiance really liked these. I was not crazy about them, something about the syrupy stuff that you get when the barbecue sauce is all cooked, blah. If I did it agian, I would probably just marinate the chops in the barbecue and lemon and then cook them without all the sauce in the pan.Heck, maybe i wasnt supposed to put in in there. It doesnt really say.Read More
If you looking for a quick, simple recipe to spice up porkchops, this is it. Utilize the amount lemon juice to suit your palate. If you want a very slight hint of lemon, stick with the recipe.
Simple recipe and super delicious. My husband said they were the best pork chops he's ever had!
I had these a couple of months ago and added some dill and parsley and everyone loved it.
ADD LEMON ZEST FOR MORE "ZING" Cooked this for kids -- they LOVED it. I cooked in electric skillet, used KC Masterpiece sauce, and sprinkled the zest from two lemons on chops while cooking (in addition to the lemon juice).
Turned out great, and simple to make. Added a little garlic. Served w/ rice and sauteed veggies.
It was nothing special but it was easy and tasty, so I gave it 3 stars because I was able to get dinner on the table very quickly!
I loved it. But then my BBQ sauce is hot. So not for the kids or weak of heart. Really good with baked beans and slaw with fresh green onions.
Yum! This was quick and easy and my kids and husband loved it!
Based on the reviews, I was excited for how amazing the pork chops were going to be...unfortunately, they weren't anything special. They just tasted like pork chops with barbecue sauce. I may make this again if I am ever in a pinch, but I won't ever plan ahead to make it.
EAZY AND EXCELLENT!
If you're running low on time & money, this is a great quick fix recipe. I used Stubb's barbeque sauce & juiced 2 fresh lemons (they were small). Only took 20 minutes on the stovetop. Served w/ rice pilaf & a salad...everyone enjoyed!
A solid recipe. Quick, easy, and very inexpensive! My recommendation would be to marinate the pork chops for at least an hour in order to get more of a barbecue flavor.
This was a decent recipe, great for those in a bind however. I used plain BBQ sauce, but I think if I'd used a spicey or bold it would have tasted much better. I'll make this again though, will just switch sauces!
This is a great recipe for Pork Chops. These were the best Pork Chops I've ever had. My husband and kids loved them as well. This is a quick easy recipe that tastes great.
Eh, nothin' special. Pork chops with BBQ sauce.
Simple, delicious, moist. Thanks!
I tried this recipes when I was running low on ingredients. I substituted lime juice for the lemon juice. My spouse really liked them, which says a lot (very picky eater). Very tasty, convenient, and effortless.
I love this recipe. Although I don't measure how much barbeque sauce and lemon juice I use, it's still really good.
great chops EZ!!! I think I used too much lemon juice served with baked beans definitley needs creamy coleslaw along with it .. that would be perfect.
Tried this for dinner tonight... chose this recipe because I had forgotten to marinate the pork chops. I always use the pc from Costco which are very thick and this time I did not butterfly them. I rated this recipe a one mostly because the barbeque and lemon didn't saturate the meat enough. I added green onions for the last few minutes, but even they didn't add enough flavor to make me want a repeat of this dinner.
Made this for dinner tonight...gave 4 stars since it was good, but not "the best." I will make again if I remember to, we both liked it.
This was right up my alley. My husband isn't overly fond of pork chops and he actually liked these. I used KC Masterpiece and a lime instead of a lemon. I also used a little extra sauce and left them in the pan while we went for a walk. (But then again, we like our meat well done). They were very good...nice with beans and a salad.
This is great recipe.
We did not care for this recipe at all. It basically tasted like pork chops with barbeque sauce. Well, I guess that is what the title says. Not sure what I was expecting, but I expected it to be better. The bbq sauce ended up burning and stunk up my whole kitchen. we will not make this again.
nice recipe
What a starter for a quick and easy meal
This is great!! It's a simple, yet satisfying recipe. My husband and I loved it! I will definitely be making this again. I didnt change a thing.
I'm mixed about what rating to give the recipe. It was pretty tasty, but also a very simple recipe. I made it exactly as written, using boneless top loin pork chops, and I can't say that the lemon juice was noticeable in the end. The 2 cups of barbecue sauce was overkill, too; I love barbecue sauce, but 1 cup or maybe a little more would have been enough, I think. Still, I enjoyed eating this as is, served with rice that could soak up some extra sauce.
I needed something simple and quick, and this fit the bill. I used Sweet Baby Ray's, and the lemon tang was nice with the sweet sauce. I sauted some minced garlic in a little canola oil first and then sprinkled the chops with lemon pepper before putting them in the BBQ sauce and then into the pan. My chops were a little thin, so they were done in about 15 min. I'll use this method again if I need something simple and quick. ;) I served with butternut squash and green beans. It made a nice meal.
I added seasonings like garlic, pepper, salt, etc. I also did in the crock pot and my husband was full of compliments. So easy and definitely a do again recipe.
Can't wait to try this!
My boyfriend said that the recipe was a three star,but the way I made it(add more lemon)was a four star.
Pretty tasety. Didn't take near as long to cook like recipe said, so a tad overdone, but good. I added more lemon after served on the plate and that just made it.
