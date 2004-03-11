Supreme Pork Chops
Pork chops baked with thin slices of onion and lemon and a sweet-and-sour topping. Simply supreme!
not bad, but I made the mistake of baking it in a glass dish. With the aluminum foil cover, the air in the dish was not heated at all. So the first half of the baking was a complete waste.Read More
I thought this one was ok. My hubby and nephew enjoyed it. I took the "broil at the end to brown" suggestion by another reviewer, but I found that I then overcooked them. I baked mine until they just hit 160, then I broiled them for a very short amount of time. The taste was not bad, just not very moist :( But, I'll give it a try again, without broiling! (I served it with sliced taters and onions that were fried over butter and weshtisher sauce).Read More
The only reason I gave 4 Stars instead of 5 is because of the appearance. They do not look very appetizing; perhaps under the broiler for browning for a couple of minutes would help. I can't tell that the ketchup added anything to the chops. Next time I will salt the chops too. I couldn't believe the taste. The chops were enhanced with the onion & brown sugar. These are excellent, and nothing could be easier. I will most definately make these again & again.
Nothing was in the fridge to cook except pork chops and I was dreading it since pork chops were just comsummed for dinner a week ago. I popped onto allrecipes.com hoping to find something superb I could whip up with ingredients already in my pantry. I stumbled upon this and my family went BESERK! They loved it! I did it, moist and delicious! I omitted the ketchup but WOWOW the brown sugar was definitely a huge plus, it even made the onions sweet and tangy and good and my kids never eat the onions but they did tonight!!! Defintely a keeper in my own recipe book!
This was so good. I put a tbs. of brown sugar on each then a tbs. ketchup and spread it around on each pork chop. Then topped them with onion slices and slice of lemon. Mmmmmm...Awesome!!!
This is one of those dishes my mom made when I was a little girl so I grew up loving this dish. I think its originally from a 1960s version of a Betty Crocker cookbook. I don't even have it written down because I have just always known how to make it but I jumped on here to look at the cooking time. FYI, don't try to cook this in less time than it says b/c the pork chips will be too tough. They are much more tender when you cook them the full hour. I couldn't remember if it was an hour and a half though.
I have made this a few times now and i am certain that this is better with BBQ sauce instead of the ketchup and sugar. Way better. Otherwise I follow the recipe exactly.
This is an easy dish to prepare, and we liked it quite a bit. I will make it again, but I will stack it a little differently. I'll put the catsup on top of the pork chop, followed by the lemon, then the onion, and finally the brown sugar. It looks a little strange, but it has good flavor. I did brine my pork chops first using only salt, sugar, and water. My side dish was capellini made with Lemon Pasta Sauce from this site. Thanks for the recipe, Jose!
My mom has been making the exact same recipe since I was a kid and this is the first time I have made it as an adult and it is so good. I did 2 different things. I put salt and pepper on the pork chops and I did bake it in a glass 13X9 pan covered in foil for 50mins and the I uncovered and baked it for 10mins. SO GOOD WITH RICE AND FRIED APPLES:)
Wow thanks, I never made this in the oven, I always cook it in a frying pan. I tried it in the oven, though it didn't get brown like I was use to, the flavor was still there and probably so much healthier than frying. The only difference in my recipe is that I mix the 1/4 Cup Ketchup and 1/4 cup water (more if you want more sauce). If usually brown the chops first then put the lemon and onion slice, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and pour the sauce over it. Cover and cook for one hour. I like your recipe though, so much easier and healthier.
I dont like pork chops, but I make these all the time. I just but the cheapest pork shoulder chops, and slather them with the onions, lemons, catsup, and bown sugar. I love the flavor, and its always nice and tender.
This dish was delicious!!!! I added a bit of freshly squeezed lemon juice after it was done cooking. I also substituted Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce for the ketchup. The onions and chops turned out so tender and juicy!
I originally found this recipe in a Betty Crocker cookbook but later misplaced the book. I was so happy to find the recipe on here. It's a delicious and easy dinner that's a winner in my house!
This is so good. My mom made this over 40 yrs ago for us!!
The children were not as appreciative as all the adults were over this mouthwatering treat. Thanks, George. Quite delicious and unusual!
I really enjoyed this as did my picky 6 year old-it was the first time he calleda dinner I made awesome! It was sweet and the pork was pretty moist, the sauce did get burned at the end though. I would use less brown sugar next time, I think it would still be sweet enough. I didn't have any lemons but it had a ton of flavor anyway. I also seasoned the pork with salt & pepper as suggested in other reviews. I will make this again.
I was looking for something healthier than fried and different for dinner. I first baked this w/a slice of orange because thats what was already in fridge. I lightly seasoned thin chops w/onion powder,accent&blk pepper. I also put ketchup on half and sweet baby ray's on the rest...tangy&sweet both ways. Quick,easy, moist and we enjoyed w/roasted potatoes and fresh corn.
This was one of the most bland recipies I've ever used. I will NEVER use it again.
Good recipe overall. I made the mistake of putting the lemon on the chops before the onion slices and the lemon flavor was too strong for our taste. Will make again.
This is one of my favorite ways to eat pork chops. I've made this for several years, and I especially love the onions.
This was good. Something different to do with pork chops.
I have made this recipe about 5 times since 2004. I know I will make it again too. Thanks for submitting your recipe.
What a pleasant change, and I cut the sweet onion and lemon slices on my mandoline so as to heap them up a little on the top of the chops - the lemon slices went kind of crispy and the entire effect was surprisingly good! Served it with Debbie's Broccoli Slaw - another terrific recipe!
It was just ok. The sauce started to burn way before the porkchops were even close to being done. There was a little too much ketchup. It wasn't bad. It was pretty easy to make. Not bad, but I've had better.
My family did not care for these at all. The 'sauce' dried on the top of the pork chops, they were swimming in grease on the bottom, and they tasted like rubbery pork chops with ketchup.
I have to say my husband just finished off 3 of these pork chops...they were wonderful. I used thinner pork chops so I adjusted the cooking time accordingly, to about 30-35 minutes.
I found this recipe in an old cook book I have but like another reviewer stated I found the ketchup to just sit on the top and paste over also the meat on the top never did look like it cooked through so I ended up overcooking it and it tasted like rubber, I will probably not make this recipe again.
This was pretty good, even my 2 year old ate it. I put a little less ketchup than the recipe called for and next time I'll try lemon juice instead of the whole lemon slice, as this was just a little too lemony for my taste.
Very easy! Keep the extra sauce around for dipping.
Quick and simple. Second time I prepared the chops I added a little sage, salt & pepper. Tasted great!
My family thought it was a good change. Pork chops were very tender and moist. Would make again.
i love this recipe, I have been making this since I found it, and I make it all the time.
I made this many years ago from Betty Crocker recipe, I tried to find the recipe many times, I'm so glad I finally found it! It was as yummy as I remembered. Thank you for posting this.
Simple and delicious! I found that the pork was cooked through before my thermometer reached 160- so I could have cut out some extra cooking time I added. I will definitely be making this again!
My husband loved it. He really enjoys pork chops and we found a new way to eat them. Cooked exactly in the time alloted. I will be making these regularly.
These pork chops were absolutely awful.
Used 3 chops and reduced the time by 10 minutes. Went heavier on the lemon and onion and salted and peppered chops beforehand.
Love this recipe but I always make this with real lemon (bottled juice) instead of slices. I put in glass dish. Season. Lay onion slices on each chop & smother in dark brown sugar, then ketchup then douse in lots of lemon juice (this way makes lots of sauce for rice!) After 30 mins covered with foil I remove then cook about 20 uncovered. Then I pull all onions off, move chops to side, then mix the sauce well & add some thickener (mixed cornstarch & cold water) stir into sauce. Rearrange chops with onions on top again & cook for another 5-10 mins to thicken. Lots of sweet & sour sauce! Served with rice. My kids love it
Internal temp of 160 will leave the chops dry and overcooked.
I did make a change because I did not have lemons. I used naval orange slices. It was good. My chops were a little dry, maybe a little overcooked. Husband liked it anyway. Will try again when I have lemons on hand.
My Aunt used to make pork chop this way all the time when I was a kid. I've always loved them made this way. So glad I stumbled across this recipe. Made it for dinner the other night and the hubby loved it. So happy to have another way to make pork chops!
I think the sauce needs a little tweaking, but the lemon and onion is a nice twist. I will do this one again.
I enjoyed it. Simple to make. Something different. Thanks for sharing
I have made these several times, and I'm still trying to figure out the cooking times because I sometimes use 1 1/2 inch thick chops, boneless. I also peel and seed the lemons. I hate the bitter taste they leave when you bite into them. And I pile lots of lemon, onion rings, brown sugar and ketchup on. I love the sauce it makes. I've also tried seasoning the chops first with Montreal Steak Seasoning and lemon pepper . I also lightly brown them in a fry pan, thinking it might seal in juices. This is my favorite way to fix pork chops. I used Corning ware with a lid that was easier than the tin foil that usually just scrapes off the topping, defeating the whole process.
I made this dish according to recipe, and it was delicious.
I have always loved this recipe!! YUM!
