Supreme Pork Chops

57 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 25
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Pork chops baked with thin slices of onion and lemon and a sweet-and-sour topping. Simply supreme!

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chops in a 9x13-inch baking dish; top each chop with 1 onion slice and 1 lemon slice. Add 1 tablespoon brown sugar and 1 tablespoon ketchup on top of each chop.

  • Cover dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove cover and bake another 30 minutes or until the internal temperature has reached 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). While baking, baste occasionally with pan juices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 69.4mg; sodium 247.2mg. Full Nutrition
