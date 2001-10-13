Pork Dumplings
These tasty treats make a perfect appetizer or you can serve them as a main dish. For a main dish count on about 15 dumplings per person. Serve with hoisin sauce, hot Chinese-style mustard and toasted sesame seeds.
To freeze them....this is what i do. take a cookie sheet or whatever that covers a large surface and is flat (but make sure it fits in your refrigerator)and put the fresh dunpings on the sheet, making sure that the dumpings do not touch. then freeze them until they are rock hard. now just remove them and throw them into a bag to put in a freezer, etc. to cook: boil water and put these frozen dumpings in. boil until soften (and make sure the filling is cooked of course)Read More
If you mix equal amount of shrimp, add finely chopped shitake mushrooms and waterchestnuts and mix with sesame oil and some oyster sauce, it boosts the flavour a whole lot.Read More
These are amazingly good! I used ground turkey because my sister was visiting and she doesn't eat pork. While still very good, ground turkey will leave a little bit of "turkey" aftertaste, so I can't wait to try them with pork! I used a bag of angel hair coleslaw mix for a cabbage short-cut and that worked very well. We boiled our dumplings in salted water for five minutes and they were fabulous--didn't need to be fried at all! (A Chinese friend of ours from Beijing introduced us to this low-fat alternative!) For a dipping sauce we used 2 T. soy sauce, 1/2 t. vinegar (rice vinegar is best but all I had was white vinegar) and a drop of sesame oil. After boiling all the dumplings we added sliced green onions to the water and served it as a light broth soup alongside the dumplings (also traditionally Chinese). Four of us easily ate all of the dumplings as the main dish. An amazing dinner!
I really enjoyed these... although I'm used to the thicker wrappers, the ones I purchased were really thin, however they still tasted great! I meant to half the recipe but messed up on one of the ingredients and had to make them all... I don't know about this making 100 dumplings...but it sure made a lot (so much that i've individually frozen 6 dumplings worth of meat and wrappers in baggies, to be defrosted for appetizers for me and my honey)... And my boyfriend absolutely loved it.. I followed the recipe with the exception of I used turkey instead of pork, and I pan fried for a couple of minutes then poured water in the pan to steam... THIS IS A KEEPER!
Excellent!!! Have made these on two different times for parties and have been complimented over and over! The recipe makes a lot so I usually freeze about 1/2 on a cookie sheet then throw in a freezer bag - great to make later for dinner with a nice salad. I've both steamed in lettuce leaves and sauteed - the best method for me has been to brown in a wok type pan with cooking spray for about 3 minutes, flip them, then add about 1/3 cup of water to bottom of the pan and cover for about 15 minutes on low heat or until the water is evaporated - REALLY GOOD! Serve with mixture of 2tbsp rice wine vinegar, 1 tbsp dark sesame oil, 2 tbsp soy sauce, and two thinly chopped scallions from previous review - Thanks for this great recipe!
*Option for pan-fry to crisp skin starting from uncooked if you would prefer* - Get a large deep-sided nonstick pan nice and hot with a couple TBs of oil, about mid-high heat. Place dumplings flat-side down in pan, it's OK to crowd a little and be touching, but not overlap. Pan-fry until that bottom is nice & crisp and then get a lid ready - add about a 1/2 cup of water to the pan and quickly cover with lid to contain the sizzling/popping from the oil. (Yes you're adding water to hot oil) Reduce heat to mid-low and boil until all the water is gone, about 10-15 mins. Some oil will be left on bottom once water is gone, remove lid for a couple mins and continue to cook... the skins will shrink against the filling and they'll have a crisp chewy bottom. Lorna's original recipe here is top-notch and totally worthy of 5 star as it's written though!
Excellent!!! We made these with our exchange daughter from Hong Kong and she thought they were great :) We agree! And we've lived in Hong Kong and have travelled all throughout China... this is a close bet to what you'd really eat there :)
When I made these I made the dumplings from scratch, it took forever but it was well worth it...one thing though, be sure that the dumplings have cooked all the way through...mine were not tiny like they should have been and when I cooked the dumplings I had a scare when one I bit into wasn't quite done. The recipe is quite wonderful, really garlicy and delicious. Thanks :)
Excellent recipe. I used the bagged slaw mix instead of chopping cabbage. They're even good as leftovers. I'm going to try ground chicken next time for a little variety. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome. I didn't have the ginger and I substituted leeks for the cabbage. It still rocked. I precooked the leeks, garlic and pork together before putting into wrappers cuase I was worried about the leeks shrinking and changing the dumplings. I also fried then added water to cook. It all came together nicely.
Excellent! I wanted to halve the recipe, but since I had 1 full pound of ground pork, I went a little generous with the amount of seasonings called for (using almost the full 6 serving seasoning amounts called for). I also added about 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper to the mix. Some reviews mentioned the dumplings being bland but these came out delicious! I used the technique of browning the dumplings in a pan first (used cooking spray and heat on medium high) and then poured a cup of chicken broth in the pan and quickly covered. Once the broth dried up, I uncovered them and made sure they crisped up again on the bottom. Yummy! I served these with soy sauce mixed with a chile garlic paste, Sambal Oelek. Spicy good. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly with the exception that I did not add any cabbage since I like the dumplings at Chinese restaurants with just meat in them. I place 9 to 12 wonton wrappers on a flexible plastic cutting board and use a stainless steel oil sprayer filled with water to mist each wonton lightly two times each. Then I place the filling on all the wontons at the same time, and then fold them over into a rectangle shape and press down the seams. I then mist each folded wonton once and give them 3 pleats each before I place them on wax paper. Every so often I mist the wontons I have already made so they do not dry out until I have the tray filled. I found my assembly line using the sprayer cut down on my time tremendously and my fingers stay much cleaner. I also use a nonstick pan and just spray the dumplings generously with cooking spray. I spray the first side before they go in the pan, and then spray the second side once they are in the pan. I then fry both sides until nicely brown and then steam 1/2 cup of water off (with the lid on) for about 10 min the way someone else's review suggested.
outstanding,
These are great and easy to make! I always make them using ground turkey instead of ground pork. They turn out more flavorable than some of the ones I have had at Chinese Restaurants. My nine year old loves them.
I have made it several time and without doubts its better than our local Japanese/Chinese restaurant. I cooked them in a Chinese bamboo steamer. Then, I sauteed them in olive oil just to make them crispy. Its time consuming but its worthwhile. For the dipping sauce, I prepare 1/2 cup of soy sauce, a few drops of sesame oil, a drop of rice wine vinegar and add a few spring onions well chopped as well as sesame seeds. Its fantastic! This recipe is my No 1 when it comes to dinner parties or company. EXCELLENT!
Excellent! The filling tastes exactly like the ones we get at our favorite Chinese food restaurant; in fact my husband liked them better. I made a dipping suace with soy sauce, white sugar, rice wine vinegar, fresh grated ginger and chopped scallions. Yummy! They are not difficult at all, just a bit of time to put together 100+ of these yummy dumplings. Next time I think I'll halve the recipe. I couldn't find Chinese cabbage, so I used the leafy green part of Bok Choy. I like pan fried for the crispy, but I steamed first for 20 min. because I was afraid just pan frying the skins would be burned before the pork got cooked. I froze a batch after steaming, then the next day thawed and pan fried. Perfect. The rest of the batch I froze without cooking first, so we'll see how they turn out. Great recipe. Thanks! Update: the ones I froze uncooked came out great too. I steamed for 10 mins. and then a quick pan fry with peanut oil. I cut down the steam time (first round I was afraid of undercooking pork) and they were perfectly cooked, and the pork didn't shrink as much. We made a meal out of them. Yum!
Really good filling. I had trouble with the folding of the dumplings - because I'm all thumbs, so I decided to rolls these like mini egg rolls. Delicious. We dipped them in a red chili thai sauce and loved the flavor. I froze 1/2 of this recipe on baking sheets and placed baggies of 10 in the freezer. My son loves them for a quick after school snack or a quick weekend lunch.
These came out pretty good for me. Since this was my first time making homemade "potstickers", I decided to cook the pork first before adding it to the rest of the ingredients. It worked ok, but I really think everything would've held together better had I just stuck to the recipe and left the meat raw. I will do that next time. I couldn't find wonton wrappers at the grocery store, so I used the "Wonton Wrappers" recipe found on this site, and they worked very well.I recommend them if you'd like to make your own. My only real complaint - making these dumplings was very time consuming. I'd make them again, as I thought they were delicious, but not any time soon :) Thank you for sharing!
This recipe is amazing!!! My husband said they tasted very authentic! I halved the recipe and it made 49 dumplings. I love the idea of pan frying them and then adding chicken broth to the pan, covering and steaming for 15 minutes, worked great. Perfectly seasoned garlicky dumplings. My husband is finishing the rest off right now and says they're oddly addictive! I also made a dipping sauce with soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar and green onions as others have suggested. Excellent recipe!
wonderful! outstanding! These are the best dumplings I have ever had in my life. I would eat them everyday if I knew that I would eventually get sick of these. They are awesome!! we used bok choy for the chinese lettuce and they were delicous. we will deffinatly make again. We made them for the Chinese New Year. we dipped it in 1 tb hoisin, 1 ts miran and 1 ts soy sauce. so good!
used a 2 cups cabbage and 2 cups bok choy, added the Chines 5 spice from this site and a tsp of sugar. This makes a large batch. I steamed them all, the longer the meat mixture sat the better they tasted. So I would mix the filling and leave 2-4 hours, then make the dumplings. We can't stop eating these, sooo good.
pretty easy to make, but i found them kind of bland.
Excellent! Just like the steamed dumplings I get from the Chinese restaurant. A bit time consuming to wrap, but worth it!
Mine stuck to a metal steamer. should sprayed with oil first. I pan fried the leftovers in a little oil. quite lovely.
great appetizer. I reduced the amount of sesame oil to just a teaspoon, (I think a little goes a long way), and I reduced the amount of shredded cabbage. I also fried briefly the dumplings before steaming them. I find a brief browning in the pan prevents their sticking together in the steamer. I didn't have any trouble stuffing and cooking with uncooked pork, I think they come out juicier if stuffed raw, just be sure to steam sufficiently long enough to cook through. These were a big hit at the Christmas party! Thank you for this recipe.
I made the filling only, and made up wrappers as I needed them. I didn't use as much cabbage as it called for, and I found I needed a little more liquid. But it smelled and tasted perfect!
These were fantastic! The only changes I made to the recipe was to use bagged shredded cabbage instead of chopping my own. Also, I cooked them in a pan over medium low heat. After about 2 minutes on each side, I poured in a bit of water and put a lid over it so they could steam the rest of the way. It was much faster than steaming in my electric steamer! I served it with Kikkoman Ponzu sauce. They were spectacular! Even my picky husband loved them!
YUM! I scaled down to 1lb of pork, used 2 Tbsp of ginger per others, kept 1 egg, and used 2 large handfuls of shredded cole slaw. Perfect! I was able to finish off an entire package of wonton wrappers which I then cooked per the "Pot Stickers Traditional" recipe.. pan fry for 3 min, then steam in 3/4 cup of water for about 8 minutes. So amazing! You do NOT need to pre-cook the pork... the fry/steam will do the work for you!
these were good...but i have had better ones...on other reviews i read people were having problems with there dumpling sticking...to fix that lay down cabbage or lettuce first and then put ur dumplings on top of that it wont change the flavor...also i used lean ground pork...and my pork shrunk...and it seemed a little dry so next time i am gonna use regular ground pork and then maybe they will taste as good as the chinese food place
I wasn't that big of a fan. Hubby loved them more than store-bought though. Lot of work when steaming, so give yourself enough time.
These are really good quick fried too. Also taste great with duck sauce on the side.
Extremely easy, and good!!!! These freeze very well, too!!!
These turned out wonderful! I haven't seen the egg used in other recipes, but I think that helped it all stick together, like with meatloaf. If it hadn't taken 3 hours to make, we would have these more often.
This was a really good recipe. However the ONLY package of wonton wrappers I could find was a 48 Ct package and it took about 1.2 lb of ground beef. I also did not use cabbage because I didn't have any. However I did follow the rest of the recipe exactly. It seems like a lot of liquid but it is actually perfect. I steamed them for about 15min and they came out WONDERFUL. My bf must have eaten about 30 of them lol. The dipping sauce in one of the reviews was quite good as well.
I make mine without the ginger, garlic and onion, which is how my friend from Beijing makes it, use spinach instead of Chinese cabbage and make my own dough/wonton circles. Also, instead of steaming them, you can bring a big pot of water to boil and drop the wrapped dumplings into the boiling water. Once they float to the surface, let them cook for a couple more minutes and they should be done. If you are adventurous, you may try the following: after shredding the spinach, squeeze them in palmfuls and collect the dark green juice in a bowl. Incorporate this juice into your dough, mix well and you will have green dumplings!
Going to use this recipe forever. TIP if you do not have a steamer I Youtubed it and just prepare a large pot of boiling water a metal rack to place on top of the pot and a large skillet to cover your dumplings
These were great! I halved the recipe, and used ground turkey (it was on sale) and a bag of cabbage/carrot slaw mix, and it was delicious! I also boiled them (don't have a bamboo steamer) for 6 minutes, which worked just fine for me. I'll try steaming once I eventually acquire a bamboo steamer. Next time I will definitely try pork, but the turkey was great too! Served with that Asian Dipping Sauce that lots of people recommended and it was a nice match, but next time I'll probably try something different to dip them in. I froze the leftovers on a cookie sheet and threw them in a ziploc bag... can't wait to eat them! Thanks for demystifying the preparation of this delicious dish for me!
This was a fabulous recipe. The only thing I changed was how to cook them - I cooked them in a frying pan, with a bit of olive oil. There's definately an art to the steaming process, which I'm no good at, so I just browned them in the oil and they were great! What to do differently next time: chop and mix ingredients WELL before dinner time, even the day before, just omitt the cabbage until ready to cook so it doesn't get soggy.
This is a great recipe. I froze them and a few days later added them to homemade chicken broth, lemon grass, egg, and before serving a splash of sesame oil and chopped scallions as a tasty soup. Delicious!
Very tasty recipe. I made one substitution. I used bok choy instead of the chinese cabbage. The recipe yielded 60-70 dumplings. I ran out of wrappers and still had plenty of filling left over. I steamed some dumplings and it came out okay. I froze the remainder of the batch. The next day I pan-fried them from frozen. I used only a bit of cooking spray, and fried 2-3 minutes until golden. I then added a cup of water to the pan and let cook for another 10-12 minutes uncovered on medium heat. The water evaporates and the remaining product was great. It was much more tastier than the steamer method. I will definitely make them again, but will pan-fry instead.
These are definitely tasty! I added 2 more cloves of garlic and another egg. I thought that 15 minutes was too long to steam and found that 10 minutes was perfect. You can't layer these on top of each other to cook as they stick. We served it with white rice. Definitely will make these again!
Taste good if you ignore the instructions and steam them not thouching themselves, they STICK really bad.
use a dumpling wrapper (round) instead. makes them alot better. dumpling wrappers are thicker than the wonton wrappers and steam better. also as another person metioned do not let them touch. spray your steamer with pam it does help.
Ohh man! I love love loved these Dumplings. The kinda taste like the ones from one of my favorite Japanes restaurant, Ichi Ban! So yummy, I'm so making them for my sister's birthday party! I used seasame oil and soy sauce for my dipping sauce! So yummy!
I make these only I use crushed(ground) shrimp to the mixture. Gives a little seafood taste without the texture.
So delicious! My family loved them! I had extra pork filling, so I browner the meat and plan on serving it with rice for another dinner. Thanks for sharing!
These were super tasty. They were out of won-ton skins so I used egg roll skins cut into fourths. It made them a little thicker, but definitely worked and tasted good!
I thought these little guys were mighty tasty! I made 44 total, I simply used up all my leftover wonton wraps from a previous night's dish. I ended up with roughly half the pork mixture leftover that I'll use another time. I mixed everything in the food processor for ease. I used a melon scooper which made it easier but still, these were incredibly time consuming! So glad I made a LOT at one time! Serving size for an appetizer should be more like 5 dumplings.. 15?! Really!? I tried pan frying these but that was a made idea. I'll follow all the other suggestions and just boil these because they stuck the pan and the undersides looked pretty messy. So I just made sure to serve these pretty-side-up :) Picture on my profile. I served this with a small dish of low-sodium soy sauce. So other than how long these took to put together (yea, we're talking like 3 hours here) and a possible technique problem, these were so scrumptious and were a perfect compliment to an Asian-themed dinner!
yummy, but definately add shitake mushrooms, one additional spoonful of soysauce & sesame oil. I steamed it with cabbage leaf on the bottom, and the dumplings are delish!
These are excellent and are restaurant quality good. I made these for a dinner party with the recipe for Gyoza sauce and it was a huge hit at my party. They couldn't believe that I made them from scratch!
I think that this was a great recipe for pork dumplings. They were very successful and very tasty. You need to plan a little extra time to make dinner if you are not overly proficient at wrapping the dumplings. Be careful not to overfill the dumplings either.
Yum! Took a bit of practice but... definitely a winner. After a few tries/youtube videos I made the following changes. 1. dont use square.. makes too much extra dough, was gross. I took stacks of the goza wrappers cut off the corners to make rough circles, and then would make pleats on one side- more filling fit in, and better filling to dough ratio. 2. I boiled the first batch, not worth it. Spread sesame oil lightly on a pan over med heat, placed a batch of dumplings in the pan and then pour a scant cup of noiling water over them to cover them half way. cover the pan and steam the dumplings until the water is evaporated (about five or six min). Whena ll the water is gone, drip a little sesame oil in between the rows of dumplings to crisp up the edges and remove from pan after a minute or two when the bottoms are browned and crispy. PERFECT! I used spinach instead of cabbage, and doubled the ginger and used six cloves of garlic. Sauce was a few tbs of soy sauce plus rice vinegar plus a tiny bit of sesame oil. SO good. Just took a while....
This is something that has to be cooked right away, if you store them they will stick together and become an aweful mess.
These tasted great! While easy, they were time consuming. Next time I will probably make them all the day before. I pan fried and then steamed with water in the skillet. Next time I will try boiling in salted water. Very authentic and my kids loved them.
This recipe was great- very tasty. My family gobbled them up. However, I don't think I'll make it again. It took way too long to make. I bought the cabbage and other ingrediants pre-chopped too. I did not have a large steamer basket so I was only able to steam 5-6 at a time. This from a package of 65 wrappers took me quite some time to cook all of them. I added lettuce to the metal steamer that I had which made them easier to remove but I found they were much more tasty fried in a little oil. I should have heeded the advice of the other reviewers of this recipe that complained about the time too. This is good but be pre-pared to spend 2-3 hours making this. Oy vey.
I omit soy sauce and egg, and use a tablespoon of kosher salt split. Cut cabbage and sprinkle two teaspoons of kosher salt on it and toss. Set aside and work on the filling while moisture is drawn out of cabbage. Once filling is complete, wring out cabbage and add to the filling. Two teaspoons of salt seems like a lot, but most will leave with the squeezed out moisture. Add last teaspoon of salt directly to the filling, or use less if you think it is too much salt. I use a piping bag and spray bottle of water to fill and wet the wrappers. I do 9 to 12 wontons at a time. I moisten them all at once with the spray bottle, and then fill and seal. Once sealed, I moisten the outside with the spray bottle, and give each 3 to 6 pleats. I mist finished ones every so often until they make it to the freezer. I cook them directly from frozen. I use a nonstick pan with lid. Place 3/4 to 1 cup of water in the bottom of the pan, and drizzle a tablespoon or two of oil in as well. Put frozen dumplings in the pan and place the lid on tightly. Cook on med-high heat until all the water has boiled off (it will boil off even if lid is tight). Once the water has almost all boiled off, remove the lid and turn down to med-low or low heat until bottom of dumpling are brown and crisp. If you want more sides crisp (mine have 3 sides), flip them. With my assembly line method I can do a whole batch in about an hour, and it makes a BIG bag for freezer.
I didn't actually make this, because the ingredients are almost the same as I already make. However, a few tips: -I used no cabbage, just a little finally chopped celery and opnion -while making them, put them on a lighly floured piece of waxed paper - never let the uncooked dumplings touch each other, either in storing or in steamimg - I fry these lightly after steaming and so I only steam the dumplings for about 5 minutes. If you steam over boiling water, they will be cooked in no time. -just fry for a few minutes in hot peanut oil -dipping sauce: soy sauce add some finally chopped fresh ginger few drops of sesame oil little rice wine vinegar if you have it I'm hungry. Have to go to the store to make this tommorrow
I made half the recipe and used a whole pack of wrappers. I used bok choy and steamed them. Outstanding! So much cheaper than buying them at Chinese restaurant. Will make them again and again.
These were great! We were very impressed, tasted just like the ones at the restaurant.
Awesome!
It was fabulous! Since my family doesn't eat pork, I used chicken instead. It was still wonderful. I didn't have a good steamer and fried them instead.
I added carrots with the cabbage, but it was amazingly good.
nice and easy recipe,i loved it and so did my kids.thanks
Really tasty! Next time I'll triple the recipe and invite some friends over to help assemble them. They freeze well so we can all share the dumplings to take home.
Very good recipe! Very time consuming, but worth it in the end! My whole family loved them. Also when looking for the wrappers, try finding the larger ones. It took me 4 hours to wrap 100 small dumplings.
I never made anything like this before and am very glad that I found this recipe. It was easy to make, easy to follow and it tasted very good. My fiance is in love with them :)
tasted delicious!
Excellent. I made with ground chicken instead of pork but that was the only thing I changed for the filling. I browned first on one side and steamed using chicken broth. They were great. I made a really good soy-based dipping sauce. These were great!!
we loved these will make it a point to use low sodium soy sauce for the dip. We did freeze the extra's as the recipe made so many.
Very yummy, easy and impressive to make!
I gave a 4 instead of 5 stars only because I found the steaming time to be only 10 minutes rather than the 15-20 suggested in the recipe. They came out very nicely (I added chopped cilantro and minced carrots to the mix to up the nutrient value and flavor). This was my first time making dumplings at home so I followed the recipe closely. I'm pleased with the outcome and thought they tasted just like Chinese takeout. For added flavor, I also made a dipping sauce of reduced sodium soy sauce, a teaspoon of toasted sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and a squeeze or two of honey. I let that settle while I made the dumplings. It was a perfect match!
This was a delicious recipe. When making I substituted spinach instead of the Chinese cabbage, and only put in 1 1/2 cups of it in the mixture. I also added a bit more garlic. For a dipping sauce I followed the recommendation of FullTime Mom by mixing 2 T. soy sauce, 1/2 t. vinegar (rice vinegar is best but all I had was white vinegar), a drop of sesame oil, I also added a red pepper flakes. As other reviewers have mentioned these do take some time to make but if you have someone to fold while you stuff it goes much faster.
This recipe is great as is! I did add a few shrimp and threw them in a blender with the rest of the mix for different combination and it came out well. The flavor is great. I made my own sauce by combining soy sauce, white vinegar, a little mirin, a little sesame oil, some chopped spring onion, a little fresh ginger and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Basically I just used what I already had from the recipe plus a few other items I had on hand- It was delicious!
I had a group of friends over last night and these were a huge "HIT"! I used gyoza skins because I really like their texture. Other than that, all the ingredients remained the same. They were easy to make the night before. I went through all the steps and then froze them as another reviewer recommended. To cook: I put them in a really large pot of water and let them cook for about 3 to 5 minutes after they floated. Served with the dipping sauce recipe also on this site.
These are delicious! I did not have sesame oil, so i just used a little olive oil. Instead of folding them in triangles, i find it a little tricky to keem them closed, i shaped them into little squares as well as little pouches by sinching up the 4 corners. Very tasty served with a peanut satay sauce (which has sesame oil in it). Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic! My family loved these. They are so worth the effort. I steamed my dumplings for 10 minutes and then pan fried for about a minute a side. They came out perfectly and there are plenty leftover for tomorrow.
delicious!
These were delicious! A little meassy to make, but well worth it...I boiled them in a little water because I don't have a bamboo steamer....(Gotta get me one of those) A very good dumpling recipe!! Yummy!! Thanks!
So good!
Wonderful! I don't eat pork, so I replace it with ground chicken. This recipe makes SO much filling. I buy extra wrappers, construct, and freeze the rest. I have also made "chinese meatballs" out of the extra filling and served as a chicken lo mein. Update:still love these things...and eat with pork now. Reduced recipe by half, still made enough to freeze. Cheated and used prepacked coleslaw mix so I didn't have to mess with chopping cabbage (such a pain!) also still used the whole egg. Used my measuring teaspoon to fill wrappers. Perfect amount.
This is awesome as is. However, I like garlic and green onions so the second time I made it I tripled the green onion and the garlic and I and those I served it to thought it was even better. Also, I tried, as others suggested frying them a little before steaming them and they were good, but I don't think the extra step in necesarry. I used a variation of the sauce another reviewer recommended - 2 TBSP Soy, 2 TBSP Rice Wine Vinegar, 1 TBSP Sunflower Oil and a couple of scallions sliced up. Fantastic.
Yummmmmyyy
VERY AUTHENTIC!!! I've been eating these since I was five. My chinese baby sitter cooked these and we loved them!! The only difference was she added some rice wine vinegar to the soy sauce used for dipping! Make sure to use cooking spray on the bottom so the dumplings don't stick. I used half of this recipe and it was plenty for four adults. I also used less cabbage, more soy sauce, and less sesame oil due to my individual tastes.
I made these as an appetizer for a Japanese dinner party. They were a huge hit. I halved the recipe and it was still plenty for the 10 guests; not sure where they get 6 servings from if you make the full recipe.
I cut this recipe in 1/2 & followed the recipe completely. LOVED them! Way better than my favorite Chinese restaurant's pot stickers! Simple to make, just took a bit to get them all steamed. I did it in 3 batches, putting the done ones in the oven on warm to keep them warm until we were ready to eat.
I would try finding a wonton/dumpling skin recipe as using wonton wrappers were a bit too thin. You can also try using two sheets of wrapper instead.
These where great. I used ground turkey and it was still great.
Loved them. I steamed some, but they stuck together. I tried frying some in sesame oil and they turned out great.
loved these..I didnt have green onion so used finely minced yellow onion..thought that the sesame oil was a bit much so I used 2 tbs...2 eggs..abit more soy sauce..and used slaw cabage for convenience..family likes them more than restaurant dumpling yum :)
Yum, these were delicious and easy to make. I added cilantro and shitake mushrooms just to add more flavor. I used lean ground pork and they were moist and perfect. I steamed them in a bamboo steamer, which worked so well and made it super easy. I froze the extra dumplings and when I steamed them frozen they came out equally as perfect. Great recipe.
These are the best I have made. The only thing I recommend is that you lightly use olive oil on the outside of the dumplings before placing them on a metal steamer. Mine stuck to the steamer and it was a big fat mess to get them off of it. Still worth the hassle though!
This recipe is a must try. Easy to make.
I prefer to follow recipe as written, I did not have any pork, I had left over chicken and took the advice of previous poster and used celery and onion, did not have cabbage. I steamed one batch, and then brown the next batch in a pan and then steamed. My DD prefered steamed ones. Also I halved the recipe.
I made these as written and they were okay, but rather bland. I think it is a great recipe to add to and personalize. Thanks!
I really loved this dish!! I have never made anything like it...fun! Quite time consuming (wrapping the wontons), but worth it!! I froze most of them on a cookie sheet and then bagged them, so that I can pull them out as an appetizer any time! My husband asked me to deep fry them next time, but I think I would like it either way. They were a hit at my Asian food themed party!
I like this recipe, all though I did change it a bit. this recipe makes alot of dumplings so i made it as directed, split the filling in half and added more soy sauce, scallions, and added house of tsang szechuan spicy stir fry sauce,to the one half then fried those wontons. the other half the original batch i steamed, they both came out good!!I froze some of the steamed ones i hope they taste good when i reheat them! :)Will definetly make again
Sooooo good. My only tip is to cut this recipe in half if you're not having a huge party. I used an entire package of wonton wrappers and had so much filling left over. I'm going to go back and buy some more wrappers and make the rest to freeze, though. These were delicious and tasted like the real thing from a Japanese restaurant.
I just love Asian cuisine
YUK!! I made this recipie as stated and YUK! How it got this many starts i have no idea!
