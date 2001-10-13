Pork Dumplings

I omit soy sauce and egg, and use a tablespoon of kosher salt split. Cut cabbage and sprinkle two teaspoons of kosher salt on it and toss. Set aside and work on the filling while moisture is drawn out of cabbage. Once filling is complete, wring out cabbage and add to the filling. Two teaspoons of salt seems like a lot, but most will leave with the squeezed out moisture. Add last teaspoon of salt directly to the filling, or use less if you think it is too much salt. I use a piping bag and spray bottle of water to fill and wet the wrappers. I do 9 to 12 wontons at a time. I moisten them all at once with the spray bottle, and then fill and seal. Once sealed, I moisten the outside with the spray bottle, and give each 3 to 6 pleats. I mist finished ones every so often until they make it to the freezer. I cook them directly from frozen. I use a nonstick pan with lid. Place 3/4 to 1 cup of water in the bottom of the pan, and drizzle a tablespoon or two of oil in as well. Put frozen dumplings in the pan and place the lid on tightly. Cook on med-high heat until all the water has boiled off (it will boil off even if lid is tight). Once the water has almost all boiled off, remove the lid and turn down to med-low or low heat until bottom of dumpling are brown and crisp. If you want more sides crisp (mine have 3 sides), flip them. With my assembly line method I can do a whole batch in about an hour, and it makes a BIG bag for freezer.