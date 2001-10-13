Pork Dumplings

357 Ratings
  • 5 246
  • 4 88
  • 3 18
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

These tasty treats make a perfect appetizer or you can serve them as a main dish. For a main dish count on about 15 dumplings per person. Serve with hoisin sauce, hot Chinese-style mustard and toasted sesame seeds.

By Lorna

Servings:
6
Yield:
100 dumplings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the pork, ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and cabbage. Stir until well mixed.

  • Place 1 heaping teaspoon of pork filling onto each wonton skin. Moisten edges with water and fold edges over to form a triangle shape. Roll edges slightly to seal in filling. Set dumplings aside on a lightly floured surface until ready to cook.

  • Steam dumplings in a covered bamboo or metal steamer for about 15 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
752 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 81.1g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 128.9mg; sodium 1448.8mg. Full Nutrition
