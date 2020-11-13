Pickled Pig's Feet I

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This was my favorite treat as young girl. Pig's feet can be specially ordered from most butcher shops.

By Eileen Mintz

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 appetizer servings
8
  • Rinse feet well, pat dry with paper towels and place in a large saucepan. Add enough water to cover and stir in 1 tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to low and simmer for about 4 to 5 hours or until the meat falls off of the bones.

  • Remove meat from bones and place in a shallow dish or bowl. Set aside. Drain saucepan, reserving 2 cups of cooking liquid. In the same saucepan combine the reserved cooking liquid, remaining salt, vinegar, cloves, peppercorns, star anise and pickling spices. Bring to a boil and boil for 35 minutes.

  • Strain liquid and reserve. Pour reserved liquid over the top of the meat. Cover and refrigerate. Chill for at least 10 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 18g; cholesterol 100.7mg; sodium 1811.6mg. Full Nutrition
