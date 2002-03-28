Asian-Style Pork Chop Bake

Baked loin pork chops with an Asian citrus flair. The marinade will thicken in the oven, creating a thick glaze for the meat.

Recipe by Valerie Serao

6
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • To Make Marinade: In a medium, non-reactive bowl, mix the teriyaki sauce, orange juice, sherry, ginger root, garlic, pepper and allspice. Add pork chops to bowl, cover, and marinate in refrigerator for 6 hours, turning as needed.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Remove chops and marinade from refrigerator. Remove cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until internal temperature of meat has reached 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

141 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 39.4mg; sodium 1013.7mg. Full Nutrition
