Asian-Style Pork Chop Bake
Baked loin pork chops with an Asian citrus flair. The marinade will thicken in the oven, creating a thick glaze for the meat.
Super easy. I thought this was great. Will make again although the cooking time on the recipe is too long. I also marinated it for 10 hours overnight would probably be even better.Read More
This seemed to make too much marinade - so when the chops were baked in it, it didn't really thicken. I marinated the chops in it overnight and they did pick up a nice teriyaki/orange flavor, but in the end they tasted like they'd been basically boiled in marinade. If I made this again, I'd remove half of the marinade before baking, then during baking I'd spoon remaining marinade over the chops.Read More
This is fantastic! We used what we had on hand, which was boneless pork ribs, garlic flavored teriyaki sauce (omitted the garlic), and 1 tsp ground ginger instead of fresh. Based on other reviews, we broiled them, then thickened the sauce into a gravy with a cornstarch/water mixture, then served it all over egg noodles. Very garlicy and spicy, just the way we like it! We'll be having this over and over.
I changed the recipe a bit after reading the reviews, and this turned out great! I used 5 cloves of garlic and 2 tablespoons of fresh ginger for extra zip. Also, I followed the recommendation of draining the marinade before cooking, and boiling it down. I spooned it over the chops at the end of cooking, and again before serving. I served it with a cabbage salad with ginger dressing and white rice. My husband absolutely loved it and is taking the leftovers to work tomorrow!
This is an easy and tasty recipe. I really enjoyed this recipe as did my husband. Because of concerns by other reviewers I drained the marinade before cooking. I boiled it down and then used the sauce as a basting sauce. The pork chops were tend and juicy. If you do this, the cooking time needs to be reduced.
Excellent. Even my picky son ate it!
This was a great recipe. My 8 year old said "this is a keeper". I was not able to marinate it for long, maybe 3 hours. It was juicy and very flavorful.
I really liked this recipe however, next time I may add some mandrine oranges or marmalade. I will also definately broil them instead of bake.
What a good recipie! I've made this several times and everyone loved it. Be careful not to overcook the pork. Kat
I made this recipe a week ago and I am still craving it. I added a dash of sesame oil to the marinade...absolutely delicious!
I didn't have all the ingredients this recipe called for (left out sherry and ginger root) and it was still delicious! Since I only had time to marinate for 30-60 minutes, I simmered/reduced the marinade to top the pork chops on our plates. YUMMY!
I used Tate's Teriyaki Ginger Sauce so added no fresh ginger, also used white wine instead of sherry. Marinated a frozen loin chop in the refrigerator overnight (in a Ziploc bag). Enjoyed the citrus flavor. I cut the pork in strips and served over rice with the sauce. For summer when I don't want the oven on to heat up my kitchen, I will try skillet preparation.
Just okay. Too plain. Wouldn't make it again.
This is a very nice alternative to fried or baked pork chops.
Marinated overnight and they had a nice flavor with just the right hint of citrus.
Very tastey and kids loved it:-)
This recipe was okay. The orange juice was a little strong. I doubt we'd make this again.
Did not like. Followed directions, but it was very bland tasting. Not good.
I used this as a marinade for grilling, and it came out deliciously.
Not horrible but nothing to make again.
Very nice flavour. The marinade didnt seem too runny for me and I cooked it in the pan with the chops.
Excellent recipe! I did leave out the allspice though, it just didnt sound good to me. I marinated for 2 hours and then I grilled them,I cooked the sauce then I brushed it on while grilling, so yummy and moist. I served with steamed rice and an asian salad that I make.
This sauce was incredible. I will definitely use this on chicken or fish as well....I didn't use the sherry and I broiled the chops. I had the real thin chops. Everyone in the family enjoyed this!
A great recipe; we grilled ours outside on the BBQ and it came out great! Reserved the marinade and cooked it down a little for extra sauce and served with rice and a green salad. Our son was visiting that day and really liked it.
I would make this again. I marinated it for more than 24 hrs. I should have concidered this in the timing of the baking and overcooked my meat. The meat had good flavor but was over cooked.
I didn't have any sherry, but it still came out really yummy! I made a little extra marinade and cooked frozen stir-fry veggies in it as a side. There were no leftovers!
Very easy & good. I served ours over rice. I also made some stir fry vegetables to go along that is on here also. I made up extra to freeze with the pork chops.
Very good. I served the sauce it was cooking with on the side since I think I left it in too long and it got a little dry. I also hadn't marinated over night.
The kids loved the pork chops but I couldn't eat them. Living In Louisiana is really hot and humid so I cooked them in the morning, put them in the fridge and then microwaved them at 5. Chops are easy. Just don't cook them too much in the oven, that way they are not dry after reheating at dinner time.
These pork chops were wonderful. The flavor is fabulous. My husband could not stop eating them!!! Cheryl King
I always use Zip Lock type bags to marinade in, much better flavor. Good easy receipe
This was not very good. The meat was tough even though I cooked it for 25 minutes. The glase never got thick. I used thick chops. Help?
I don't think I gave it long enough to marinate; however, I usually love marinades in this flavor realm, but something tasted a little off.
Really good. Loved the sauce. Served with some stir fried veges and rice and it was a big hit.
This recipe is superb!! Made it just as it is and wouldn't change a thing! Hubby loved it. Definatly a keeper.
Excellent, Easy and Delicious. The best porkies I've tasted in awhile.
Super easy and delicious with little cleanup.
I did not care for this recipe. They cooked up well but the flavor wasn't to my taste.
Excellent! And my kids (age 8 & 4) loved it too. :)
Really tasty! Omitted sherry, used 1/8 t. allspice and threw in a crockpot. Great!
Not too sweet, very good!!
My hubby loved the porkchops. I actually had them marinating for 2 days, the sauce really infused into them. This will be put into rotation.
A great pork chop recipe. Followed the recipe exactly and the chops were delicious. Served with rice and stir-fry veggies. Made a easy to prepare dinner. Thanks.
This was my first time working with pork, so I followed the recipe pretty closely. However, I did end up marinating the chops overnight and until we were back from an appointment (almost 20 hours), which gave them an extra punch of flavor! They were tangy, citrusy, and overall spectacular. But I must say, the sauce does not thicken in the oven as stated; you have to thicken it yourself using cornstarch, which is what I did. I served the chops over whole grain brown rice with an Earth Balance-buttered red potato on the side. Definitely give this recipe a try- you won't be disappointed!
Its a Keeper!
just the smell was divine and the taste was absolute heaven
Very tender, kids and adults loved it!
Easy to make, but the flavor was boring. Possible could be better with the addition of Orange Peel. So who cares if it's easy, quick, or kid friendly.
The sauce was delicious and the recipe was very simple.
I was looking for a new port recipe and came across this one. It was pretty good. I used two large pork steaks, used soy sauce instead of teriyaki, and chicken broth instead of the sherry. Also, I ommited the all spice. It still came out very tasty! I cooked the sauce with the meat as directed; loved it! thanks for sharing.
Very good flavor and easy to make. I would encourage marinating overnight. Next time I will take the advice of others and use less of the marinade as I was left with a lot of runny liquid at the end of the baking time.
Kids loved it.
A Keeper at our house!!!
We just didn't care for how the flavors worked together. I was not a hit here with anyone.
Easy recipe. I thickened the sauce and it was delicious over noodles.
We love this! It's now the primary way we fix pork chops now.
Very good. I marinated my chops overnight and grilled them versus baking. I was in a hurry, and I didn't baste them with the extra marinade while grilling. The chops turned out a bit dry, so I'll be sure to save some of the marinade for basting as it has quite a nice flavor.
I altered the ingredients, used soy sauce instead of the teriyaki, added some hoisin sauce ; left it over night, Put it under the broiler for a few minutes to finish. Chops were tender. Added more Ginger, too. YUMMY
This was especially tasty. I left the meat in the marinade for 24 hrs. Also used Moroccan seasoning & Lemongrass & chilli seasoning. Well done!!
