Hot Asiago Dip

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A low-fat version of my favorite dip, this is full of flavor and a great snack. I love it over a toasted bagel or with pita chips!

By Jenny

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
23 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the cottage cheese and cream cheese in a blender or bowl of a food processor. Blend until smooth. Add the mustard, Asiago cheese, green onions, and jalapeno pepper, and blend until thoroughly mixed, about 30 seconds. Scoop into a 2 cup microwavable dish.

  • Place in the microwave, and cook on High until heated through, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 157.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

powergirl
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2008
The recipe was fantastic! You wouldn't think that the ingredients would taste good together but somehow it works. I would caution anyone making this to use only a few small pieces of the peper because I only used about a fourth of one piece and could still feel the heat-and I like spicy foods. Read More
Most helpful critical review

ATLEIENS
Rating: 2 stars
12/24/2007
I thought it lacked flavor Read More
Reviews:
Lee Winchell
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2007
This was yummy and everyone loved it. I did cook it a little too long and it was very loose but I just let it sit another minute and it was fine. I also only used a half a pepper since not everyone likes a lot of spicy. Read More
Keeli
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2014
I doubled the jalapeno and thinned with milk to a more dippable consistency and served with tortilla chips. I really enjoyed the green jalapeno flavor but my BF refused to eat it a second time. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2017
After tasting as written I decided that it need a little more so I added more of the mustard and a good shake of season salt and that did the trick. I'm not exactly sure how or why but hubby and I both agreed that the dip had a deep roasted garlic flavor to it even though there is no garlic in the recipe. This works well with plain potato chips too. Read More
