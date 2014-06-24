Hot Asiago Dip

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars This was yummy and everyone loved it. I did cook it a little too long and it was very loose but I just let it sit another minute and it was fine. I also only used a half a pepper since not everyone likes a lot of spicy. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe was fantastic! You wouldn't think that the ingredients would taste good together but somehow it works. I would caution anyone making this to use only a few small pieces of the peper because I only used about a fourth of one piece and could still feel the heat-and I like spicy foods. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars I thought it lacked flavor Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars I doubled the jalapeno and thinned with milk to a more dippable consistency and served with tortilla chips. I really enjoyed the green jalapeno flavor but my BF refused to eat it a second time.