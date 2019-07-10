Crisp Apple and Sausage Salad

This hearty and flavorful salad is easy to prepare and great served over warm laffa bread for a complete meal. While my favorite version contains a tasty gourmet chicken and apple sausage, any smoked sausage such as kielbasa will do. Enjoy!

By Another Black Swan

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 2 teaspoons olive oil in a skillet and heat over medium heat. Stir in the sausage; cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • Place the apple slices in a bowl, and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Set aside.

  • To make the dressing, whisk together 1/3 cup olive oil, Dijon mustard, 1/3 cup lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a bowl until creamy.

  • Place the field greens and arugula leaves in a salad bowl; toss together. Mix in the red onion, pecans, blue cheese, and apple slices. Pour the lemon dressing over the salad mixture, and toss to coat evenly. Add the sausage, and toss again.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 29g; cholesterol 43.9mg; sodium 771.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

dixiedeb
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2008
This salad made a wonderful light Sunday night fall supper served with a nice crusty bread. The only change I made was to add just a touch of honey to the dressing. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

April Ard Louviere
Rating: 3 stars
02/06/2009
I am giving this recipe a three because the dressing is very bitter. It had a really unpleasant taste and ruined a great salad. My husband had the salad without the dressing. He used bottled honey mustard and said this was one of the best salads he's had. If you make this skip the dressing. It ruins a great salad! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jandree
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
I love this salad. I make it for dinner almost every week scaled down for two people. The only thing I do differently is saute the onion for a couple of minutes with the sausage. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
sharkwoman
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2008
thanks for this most interesting recipe. sorry i did change a couple of things but it was still good. i didn't have pecans so used walnuts; some of my friends don't like blue cheese (don't know what's wrong with them!!) so i used parmesan instead. worked a treat. but i AM going to make it with blue next time - at least a small one for those who are blue lovers! Read More
Helpful
(7)
GRKaters
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2008
Wonderful! I used pine nuts and baby Romaine because that's what I had. Go easy on the onion; it can be overpowering. I also added 1 tsp sugar to the dressing to cut some of the tartness. We'll definitely be making this again. Thanks for giving us a new way to use up a bunch of arugula! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Carole
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2011
Great salad! I found that adding the sausage to the salad was so enjoyable. I did add 1/2 tsp. of agava nectar to the dressing to cut the tartness. Real good! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Dulcinea
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2011
This was awesome. Used goat cheese because I don't like blue cheese and added a bit of honey to the dressing. Sooo good I was looking forward to leftovers but there weren't any. Read More
Helpful
(3)
RALWATTAR
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
EXCELLENT salad. The only thing I did differently was to use chicken strips (will try with sausage next time) and add a dash of honey to the dressing. The family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(3)
alana.cartan
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2008
really realllly yummy! Read More
Helpful
(3)
