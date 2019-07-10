Crisp Apple and Sausage Salad

1 of 26

Rating: 5 stars This salad made a wonderful light Sunday night fall supper served with a nice crusty bread. The only change I made was to add just a touch of honey to the dressing. Very good! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I love this salad. I make it for dinner almost every week scaled down for two people. The only thing I do differently is saute the onion for a couple of minutes with the sausage. Thanks! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars thanks for this most interesting recipe. sorry i did change a couple of things but it was still good. i didn't have pecans so used walnuts; some of my friends don't like blue cheese (don't know what's wrong with them!!) so i used parmesan instead. worked a treat. but i AM going to make it with blue next time - at least a small one for those who are blue lovers! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! I used pine nuts and baby Romaine because that's what I had. Go easy on the onion; it can be overpowering. I also added 1 tsp sugar to the dressing to cut some of the tartness. We'll definitely be making this again. Thanks for giving us a new way to use up a bunch of arugula! Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I am giving this recipe a three because the dressing is very bitter. It had a really unpleasant taste and ruined a great salad. My husband had the salad without the dressing. He used bottled honey mustard and said this was one of the best salads he's had. If you make this skip the dressing. It ruins a great salad! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Great salad! I found that adding the sausage to the salad was so enjoyable. I did add 1/2 tsp. of agava nectar to the dressing to cut the tartness. Real good! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome. Used goat cheese because I don't like blue cheese and added a bit of honey to the dressing. Sooo good I was looking forward to leftovers but there weren't any. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENT salad. The only thing I did differently was to use chicken strips (will try with sausage next time) and add a dash of honey to the dressing. The family loved it! Helpful (3)