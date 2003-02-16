Ham and Cheese Omelet Casserole

I am always on the hunt for breakfast meals that can be easily frozen into individual portions, and reheated at work, and decided to give this a try. I enjoyed it, however, it didn't remind me of the traditional stuffed omelet. So I think next time what I'll do is add half the eggs to the bottom of the pan and bake for a few minutes to solidify the egg. Then add the "fillings" and bake a bit more, to melt the cheese around the loose ingredients, therefor creating a second layer. Then add the rest of the eggs and finish the cooking as normal. That way I can have mini, square, stuffed omelets to take with me! I ended up using 6 whole eggs and 4 egg whites, and used a 9x13-inch pan (and was able to get 8 good sized squares). 2 cups of ham is a little bit too much for my taste...I will probably only use 1 cup next time, and add other ingredients to make it a western omelet. Also, I used fat free cheddar, and upped the amount to about 1 1/2 cups.