Ham and Cheese Omelet Casserole
Delicious one dish meal. Breakfast for breakfast, for lunch or for dinner! Serve hot with hash browns if desired.
Delicious one dish meal. Breakfast for breakfast, for lunch or for dinner! Serve hot with hash browns if desired.
This is a simple way to get breakfast on the table fast. I agree with DREGINEK that it is just like a stove top omelet, but it worked better this way because I got up with the baby, before anyone else and while he was eating, I popped this in the oven & made potatoes. Thanks for an easy idea Peggy!
This took almost two hours to cook, It had no flavor to it. I even added chopped onion and chopped green chili's to it. The only thing my child ate of it was the ketchup he made me serve with it. It was a waste of eggs and ham, not to mention time. I started it at 4:45 in the oven it didn't get done until 6:20 I am very dissapointed.
This took almost two hours to cook, It had no flavor to it. I even added chopped onion and chopped green chili's to it. The only thing my child ate of it was the ketchup he made me serve with it. It was a waste of eggs and ham, not to mention time. I started it at 4:45 in the oven it didn't get done until 6:20 I am very dissapointed.
This is a simple way to get breakfast on the table fast. I agree with DREGINEK that it is just like a stove top omelet, but it worked better this way because I got up with the baby, before anyone else and while he was eating, I popped this in the oven & made potatoes. Thanks for an easy idea Peggy!
I am always on the hunt for breakfast meals that can be easily frozen into individual portions, and reheated at work, and decided to give this a try. I enjoyed it, however, it didn't remind me of the traditional stuffed omelet. So I think next time what I'll do is add half the eggs to the bottom of the pan and bake for a few minutes to solidify the egg. Then add the "fillings" and bake a bit more, to melt the cheese around the loose ingredients, therefor creating a second layer. Then add the rest of the eggs and finish the cooking as normal. That way I can have mini, square, stuffed omelets to take with me! I ended up using 6 whole eggs and 4 egg whites, and used a 9x13-inch pan (and was able to get 8 good sized squares). 2 cups of ham is a little bit too much for my taste...I will probably only use 1 cup next time, and add other ingredients to make it a western omelet. Also, I used fat free cheddar, and upped the amount to about 1 1/2 cups.
We found this to be pretty good. I reduced the milk to 3/4c and added some crumbled cooked bacon and some minced green onions. It was tasty & fluffy and cooked in the time specified for us. However, in honesty, it isn't much different than an omelett cooked over the stove-top. But if you already have your handy full with other breakfast dishes, this one does come in handy! Thanks Peggy!
I made this for dinner last night, and my boyfriend and I loved it. However, unless you like things pretty bland, I would consider this a base recipe to be added to. I used sharp cheddar cheese and added some scallions. Next time I make it, I think I will add a little Pepper Jack cheese, some bell pepper and onion, and maybe even some diced tomatoes or salsa. I can't wait!
Great recipe here! This was awesome to just pop in the oven while I prepared the other parts of our breakfast. My husband and father-in-law gobbled this up. I made it almost exactly as written, using slightly less ham, and sharp cheddar cheese. Baked for 50 minutes in a round souffle dish. The inside was light and fluffy. Make sure you really "froth" the eggs when you mix this.
Quick easy breakfast. Made this the night before, stuck it in the fridge. Pulled it out the next morning to bake, and voila...breakfast. Next time I'm gonna add bell peppers and mushrooms because we like those in our omelets. Good base though. The possibilities are endless.
I thought this recipe was really tasty and so easy. Its a great way to use up left over ham. I will deff make it again. I used only half the eggs and milk, but used the full amount of ham and cheese..I also lined the bottom of the pan with seasoned crutons and added some diced onion to give it an added touch.
We found this to be pretty good. I reduced the milk to 3/4c and added some crumbled cooked bacon and some minced green onions. It was tasty & fluffy and cooked in the time specified for us. However, in honesty, it isn't much different than an omelett cooked over the stove-top. But if you already have your handy full with other breakfast dishes, this one does come in handy! Thanks Peggy!
My husband and the kids loved this! I made this for them one night before I went out and when I returned it was gone! They love omelets so this is perfect for them. Will be a keeper. I see them asking for this dish alot.
Very good and easy. Added sauteed mushrooms and green peppers and bacon,onion. Downsized recipe to serving for 3. Family liked it real well. Will definitely make again.
I made this recipe but divided it in half because only 2 people were eating it. It is great, my daughter went buts over it! Try adding a little tomato to the ham and cheese, mmmm!
This is so simple to make yet very tasty. Its one of those dishes that you can easily get into the oven after work. My kids absolutely love this dish and usually ask for second helpings (they usually hate casseroles). I didn't bother with any salt since the ham is already pretty salty.
This was a very good, quick and easy meal. Just as easy as making scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, but much much fluffier. It made New Year's day breakfast special. My husband and 2 year old son loved it.
I thought this was delicious, i made as recipe except 1/2 cheddar, 1/2 american but my family really enjoyed with hashbrowns & bacon, thank u!
Very good! I made this for Christmas morning everyone loved it.
I had the recipe enlarged to feed 12 for a brunch. It was tobe put into a 4qt. casserole but I easily divided it into two 2qt. casserole dishes. I added chopped onions to one and left the other plain.
Made this for Christmas morning and everyone loved it. It was so easy to make & I was able to make it the day before & then bake the mext morning. Thanks!
This was a very good recipe to help teach my kids how to cook a different breakfast/brunch meal. They loved it and asked for it again. I did not add anything extra and they did ask to add a bit more cheese next time. I would like to try it with sausage, green peppers, mushrooms and maybe some onions. I also had them sprinkle a little bit of shredded cheese on top after I pulled it out of the oven and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Excellent with some chunky salsa on top.
Good and has tons of potential. Next time I will add a small can of mushrooms and sauteed onions and bell peppers. Can't wait to try the new additions.
Quite easy, but becareful not to add too much salt or make sure the ham is not too salty. Can substitute ham to turkey.
This recipe needs some help to make it tastier. First, get rid of the American processed cheese. Use real cheese such as cheddar (medium or sharp), Swiss. Any cheese that melts good. Add some onions, green peppers, mushrooms, (all sauteed before adding them to the eggs), maybe throw in a diced, fresh tomato. (Seeded would be best, so the eggs don't get watery. Maybe a splash of hot sauce, or cayenne. Some ground chipolte chili pepper would be good in it. Garlic, if you want. Saute it but not for more than two minutes. That will turn this two star dish into at least at four star.
I really like this it is fast to whip up and a great meal. I change it up some with adding different veggies to this. I really like it. It is fast to make however, it does take time in the oven to bake. Greeat for an anytime meal.
Simple, easy to make, but a bit bland. Second time around I added mushrooms and doubled the cheese (sharp cheddar).
We enjoyed this for Christmas brunch. I did make a few small changes---bacon instead of ham, a mixture of old cheddar and swiss cheese and I included a few green onions. It was very tasty.
A solid recipe. I did however add a little of my own flavor. I added a small can of diced green chilies, 2tlbs fresh cilantro, chili powder and garlic powder to taste, and I replaced the milk with heavy cream.
Very easy recipe, and it suited us just fine for tonight. Next time, I will flavor it up with enhancements suggested by earlier reviewers...
This is an excellent casserole.I've already made it twice this week!I added some chopped green pepper,onion,and mushrooms and 2 cups of cheese w/ a little basil for some extra flavor.
I made this for my husband and I for dinner. I used 3 whole eggs and 5 whites, 3/4 c. milk, 5 breakfast sausages chopped, 1 c. light cheddar, and green onions. It came out very well, and we enjoyed it.
This turned out very well. I added chopped green onion, broccoli, and a few more spices (garlic powder, fresh rosemary and thyme from the garden). It cooked a little longer than the 50-60 minutes noted but was very fluffy and tasty. Another reviewer decreased the milk to 3/4 cup and I did this as well. Good stuff for any meal!
So simple........but very good.
Very good with the addition of sauteed onions and green pepper. Also added additional 1 cup of shredded cheddar. Only complaint was at it was a bit watery in texture. I may reduce the amount of milk next time or use whole milk or cream instead.
Good and quick easy prep. A versatile recipe to make your own by adding things you and your family like.
I made it this morning for breakfast using some leftover ham from Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it and I will definitely be making it again. Next time I might add onions and peppers. It was great without them though. Thanks for the recipe Peggy!
Very easy, very good. My 18 month old even liked it. I added onions and extra ham and cheese. Next time I'm adding some new things.
Have to agree, if you use 2 cups of ham, you will not need too much salt, the meat takes care of it. A good recipe, saves on dishes too. I added crumbled bacon and fresh basil, it was pretty tasty. Thanks!
This is really good, the whole family enjoyed it. Thanks.
Wonderful Recipe. Family really enjoyed. Changed American Cheese to Sharp Cheddar and increased to 1 1/2 cups. This will be a regular at our house!!!! Thanks for the recipe.
Very good.. It's a Keeper
The whole family has enjoyed this recipe several times. Reheat's great too! Thank's Peggy for sharing this one - definately a keeper!
Very good and very easy. I did take the advice and added spices. I will make this again!
Excellent! I added a half onion and chooped mushrooms which I sauteed first. I meant to add some tobasco sauce but forgot - it tasted just great without it. Thanks for sharing a simple yet crowd pleasing casserole!
This was a fast and easy make ahead breakfast that my whole family enjoyed. I will definitely be making this again
I made this for dinner tonight and it turned out perfect. I added extra hame, cheese, onion and red bellpepper. Instead of mixing it all together I layered it. We will definitely make it again.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I add chopped up green peppers and onions. This really add some great flavor. I will cook it again.
This was Ok, but I should have cut up the ham into smaller pieces. I've had better breakfast casseroles.
This was a quick recipe to prepare. It was delicious. If you like quiche, you'll like this. I added green peppers to mine because I had some already in the refrigerator. I plan to try this again and experiment with some more ingredients. I made mine for a dinner meal.
My family LOVED this recipe! We will use it again and again, for breakfast or dinner, it works great for both. We are also adding more cheese.
This was a very good and easy recipe. My family really enjoyed it. It will definitely become a regular. I used sharp cheddar cheese and only had lunch meat ham, however, turned out very well. It did not take as long in my oven as others commented. It only took mine about 45 minutes. Thank you for this recipe. I will definitely add more ingredients next time to spice it up a little.
My kids really liked this meal. One suggested to add more cheese next time, and the other asked for sausage. Both would be great! I found it took less time to cook (about 40 minutes) than the recipe had indicated. All in all, a great, quick, easy and popular meal!
Great! I threw in some frozen onions and peppers but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. My husband and I both liked it a lot. Easy and cheap!
A little bland. I also added shedded potatoes and bacon. Maybe next time I'll add broccli too.
I made this for my fiance on Father's Day. What a great recipe and just incredibly easy! Even for me, this was just about as easy as it gets, and about as delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I found this to be just "okay" - nothing special, but okay. I'll try to jazz it up a bit the next time!
This recipe was very good and easy to make. I thank you for it.
Nothing special and it takes so long to cook your better off just making a ham & cheese omelet.
I was searching for a recipe for leftover ham. This is quick and easy. I added mushrooms to it. Delicious!
Yummie! I just made this for my husband and I. We loved it!! =)
.We made this after our Easter dinner. Will never make it again.
I used sharp shredded cheddar cheese and also about half again more than called for - the result was super!
My husband and I really like this recipe. Going to make it again and maybe try adding other ingredients.
I agree that I would add differing ingredients but we had it for lunch and my kids loved it.
This was pretty easy and tasty! I scaled it to 2 servings, so I reduced the baking time to about 40 minutes, which worked out well. Based on previous reviews, I increased the amount of cheese (and I used sharp cheddar because I couldn't find shredded American at the supermarket!). I did find it a bit too salty, but that might have been because of the particular ham I used.
I used 3/4 cup of milk, and doubled the amount of cheese, based on the other reviews that thought the taste was too bland. I used one cup of ham to cut back on sodium since i doubled the amount of cheese. I used Kraft Mexican shredded cheese blend and sharp cheddar cheese. I sprinkled just a little shredded cheddar cheese on top right after it came out of the oven which gave it a little melty cheese topping. I thought it turned out ok, if I made it again I would definitely add some other ingredients to add some flavor, such as green chiles or diced tomatoes, maybe a little onion powder. The 2 best things about this recipe are that it is quick to make and the fact that it bakes in the oven so you can make or do other things vs. being tied to the stovetop making a skillet omelette. It is a great basic recipe that you can experiment with and add your own creative ingredients to make it your own!
I made this for my boyfriend and his 7 year old son. They both loved it. It was so easy and they didn't have to wait very long.
Very good! I might suggest a little more cheese. But over all great and quick for last minute brunch.
Excellent, the family loves this one!
This was very good. I made it tonight because I needed to use up some leftover ham, and I had overbought on eggs this week - so it worked out well. I made it with 10 eggs and baked it in a 9x13 pan. It took about 45 minutes to bake. The whole family liked it! I'll definately make this again.
yummy
I phone my elderly Mom three times a week after work. I was able to whip this supper up quickly after work, and while it baked, I was able to talk to her, knowing supper was well on its way! I used 9 medium eggs, sharp grated cheddar, and chopped up a ham steak (with a bit left over to save for something else). It doesn't need much salt because of the ham and cheese, and it was very flavourful! I took Peggy's suggestion, and we had it with hash browns. Thank you!
It was great!! My kids and husband loved it! It was quick and easy as well as tasty!
I made this with the quantities listed. However, all I had on hand was cheddar cheese, so I used it instead of the American cheese the recipe called for. Some people have mentioned this turning out to be bland. I seasoned with a generous amount of salt and pepper before I baked it (as it calls for)and my whole family loved it--not bland at all to us. I will definitely be making this again soon.
Very basic recipe which lends itself to alterations to meet your personal tastes; if you don't like simple tastes, spice it up and add some colorful veggies! Note for new cooks: please cook your peppers or other veggies before adding or you will have a watery mess of a casserole on your hands. It was simple to make and lends itself to feeding groups of people without giving up your day to cook something more complex. It cooked well within the times specified (I used an oval 2 1/2 quart casserole dish) and was attractive. I'm not sure why others had problems with the cook times so I have to believe it comes down to the pan used. All in all, a good and easy recipe.
Everyone loved it!
I used the ingredients as listed. I do not have a 4 quart casserole dish. I used a glass 9 x 13 baking dish and it took about 35 minutes to cook. I served it with biscuits and sliced tomatoes. I would add onions and peppers to it next time.
This was the best omelet casserole I've made. It was quick and easy to prepare and toss in the oven. I added some red and green pepper and some minced green onion in. I used the next hour to get some work done around the house then rewarded myself with this. Very delicious. Definitely 5 star! Will have to do it again soon.
I'd make sure there were lots of steamed veggie on the side. Good taste, though!
This got rave reviews from family and neighbors. It was very good! Followed the recipe except I used Swiss cheese instead of American and added about two cups of leftover cooked vegetables I had in the fridge (chopped Brussels sprouts, celery, onion, red pepper). Did not add salt as my ham was pretty salty. I used butter to grease a 3 quart glass Corningware dish and baked for 50 minutes - which was a bit too long. Next time I may use a smaller baking dish as the finished egg bake was only about half an inch high - but oh so flavorful!!!!
Really good and so simple. Great place for leftover Christmas ham
Served this with homefries, and oatmeal toast. Easy, basic , fell into my style of cooking. (KISS)
This is a very quick & simple breakfast. You can add any additional "toppings" that you want. I separated mine into 3 pie tins so I could make a meat & cheese version for my husband and kids, then I added frozen shredded hash browns to one, and made a supreme for myself with lots of diced peppers & onion. We all loved it! I made it the night before and we just reheated in the morning. I will definitely make this again!
This recipe was good but needs a little dressing up. I added some onions and next time would probably add green and red bell peppers as well.
I used shaved honey ham and Swiss cheese. Turned out really good. You could definitely add extra stuff (broccoli, onions, mushrooms, even hash browns). Simple and easy - but tasted great.
I cut the recipe in half and cooked in an 8 x 8 dish; added asparagus, turned out great!! Thanks for the recipe.
I have made this twice and my kids have loved it both times! For added zest, mix in 1/8 cup diced red/green peppers and 1/8 cup chopped bacon. Bake for 20 minutes, then line the top with tater tots. Cook for 45 more minutes.
Very yummy
This was simple and good. I added a little onion to mine. Next time I will add some mushrooms. Will def make again.
Very easy and good. What more can you ask for. Great for those like me who like to experiment.
I halved the recipe and used only 1/4 c cream instead of 1/2 c milk. I also added a small tomato, most of the seeds removed to minimize the liquid released, and used sharp cheddar (since that's what I had on hand). It turned out very well! I baked it in a Pyrex pie dish. After 20 minutes I took it out, added another handful of cheese on top and some shredded fresh basil, and baked it another 10 minutes. The tomatoes and basil add a lot of flavor and color to the dish. I'll definitely be making this again.
Since this is basic frittata it should be started on the stove in an oven proof pan such as cast iron or ceramic. Feel free to modify with different additions. My family loves it with asparagus, mushrooms, potato and onions. Cook on stovetop over moderate heat, when the sides are almost set, sprinkle with any desired cheese and place in preheated 350 degree oven until completely set and cheese is melted. Enjoy!
We LOVE this. It's become a staple breakfast in our house, and I frequently make it for breakfast potlucks as well. It's always a huge hit!
Was really good -- I made it with Gruyere instead - very tasty
This recipe was perfect for my husband as he is on a low carb, high protein diet. Instead of milk I used half and half. I cut the recipe in half since it was just for hubby. My husband added some salsa to spice it up a bit. I thought it was very good. I used really good ham in it and seasoned it with a little salt and pepper. It was quick and easy. I like quick and easy. Thanks, Jan
Simple and tasty without all the bread of other casseroles! Basically a baked omelette, but easy to cut up into equal sizes for a group. Took only about 30 min to cook, so keep an eye on it.
I made this per recipe but found it a little bland. Next i would add diced green chiles or top with salsa.
Fast and easy to make. Yummy for the tummy
Excellent dinner to make when busy. Easy to make and tasty. I add more cheese and put in bacon bits.
I made a tomato salsa with garlic, olive oil, onions, fresh basil, salt & pepper to put on top. It brought out the silkiness of the eggs and robust flavor of the ham. I didn't have any milk on hand so I used half heavy cream and half water as a substitute. Served with garlic roasted potatoes and roasted peppers. YUM!
My children & I love ham & cheese omelets so I thought this recipe would be a hit. BIG FLOP. It was not liked by anyone. Wasted food & time!!!
