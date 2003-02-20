Mushroom Pork Chops

Quick and easy, but very delicious. One of my family's favorites served over brown rice.

By mmcgee

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Season pork chops with salt, pepper, and garlic salt to taste.

  • In a large nonstick skillet, brown the chops over medium-high heat. Add the onion and mushrooms, and saute for one minute. Pour cream of mushroom soup over chops. Cover skillet, and reduce temperature to medium-low. Simmer 20 to 30 minutes, or until chops are cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 924.3mg. Full Nutrition
