Mushroom Pork Chops

I have made these pork chops for 30 or more years, and at first did this exact recipe. However through the years I have tweaked it to my families liking and have found my families favorite way. I brown the chops as stated here with a simple salt and pepper start. After browning the meat, I remove it and place in a casserole pan. I add the onions (lightly salt and pepper them too) into the fry pan with the meat's leftover grease and cook until they are translucent, add the mushrooms and cook another 6-8 minutes or so, I then add 2 cloves minced garlic and continue to cook about 30-45 seconds. I then remove all of the veggies from the pan and put on top of the chops. Then deglaze the pan with 1/2 cup white wine. Be sure to scrape all the bits of brown from the bottom of the pan. I then add the can of mushroom soup and add the milk -cream- or half&half, whatever you have, and mix with a whisk until reheated again. I then add some ground or fresh rosemary and thyme to the sauce and mix well again, then pour over the veggies and meat. I sprinkle with a bit of Paprika, cover with foil and place in a 350 oven for about 1/2 hour. I then remove the foil and cook another 15 min, remove from oven and serve with some creamy mashed potatoes. YUMMMMM-O! So tender and good you'll wish you made double!