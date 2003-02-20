Mushroom Pork Chops
Quick and easy, but very delicious. One of my family's favorites served over brown rice.
I also use the golden mushroom soup for this recipe. For a one dish meal, I just put the pork chops in a 9x13 dish, pour in all the ingredients, add potatoes and cover tightly with foil bake at 350 for about 40-45 minutes. Big Hit at my house and really easy when you don't want to cook...which is pretty much every evening.Read More
This recipe tempted me based on the few ingredients and time to prepare/cook. As written, it was okay, not great, not bad! Definitely lacking something.... hmmmm! Probably will not make again without adding seasonings, so as written, only 3 stars.Read More
My husband loved this! I did make some changes based on reviews. I tenderized the chops, rubbed in seasonings & browned them in a skillet with oil. I sauteed onions w/ fresh garlic & then added them to the chops. I increased the soup to 2 cans & added white wine & milk (I really felt that gave it more flavor, thank you to the reviewer who recommended that!) I poured it over & also added fresh mushrooms (I didn't saute them simply because my husband brought them home with him). They turned out really well...I simmered it for a good 30-40 minutes. I made mashed potatoes with it, and used the leftover mushrooms and onion to saute with some green beans and garlic. The only thing I may try next time is a marinade before browning the chops to give them even more flavor. I gave it a 5 because it's a wonderful base recipe that can be tweaked to your liking, I'm not sure if I would have liked it as much without the changes, though. Great meal idea, super easy and adaptable, thank you! :)
Simply delicious! I would give it a higher rating if it were possible.I also used fresh garlic,2 cans of soup and 1/2 can of milk, as someone else suggested.Didn't brown chops,just dumped everything into baking pan and cooked,covered, at 350 for about 1-1/2 hrs.Meat was very tender.Gravy was great,served over noodles.Hubby & son loved it.
I have made these pork chops for 30 or more years, and at first did this exact recipe. However through the years I have tweaked it to my families liking and have found my families favorite way. I brown the chops as stated here with a simple salt and pepper start. After browning the meat, I remove it and place in a casserole pan. I add the onions (lightly salt and pepper them too) into the fry pan with the meat's leftover grease and cook until they are translucent, add the mushrooms and cook another 6-8 minutes or so, I then add 2 cloves minced garlic and continue to cook about 30-45 seconds. I then remove all of the veggies from the pan and put on top of the chops. Then deglaze the pan with 1/2 cup white wine. Be sure to scrape all the bits of brown from the bottom of the pan. I then add the can of mushroom soup and add the milk -cream- or half&half, whatever you have, and mix with a whisk until reheated again. I then add some ground or fresh rosemary and thyme to the sauce and mix well again, then pour over the veggies and meat. I sprinkle with a bit of Paprika, cover with foil and place in a 350 oven for about 1/2 hour. I then remove the foil and cook another 15 min, remove from oven and serve with some creamy mashed potatoes. YUMMMMM-O! So tender and good you'll wish you made double!
Absolutely delicious!! After the pork chops were browned I removed them from the pan and sautéed the onion and mushroom with some fresh garlic. When the onion was tender I added some red wine (pinot noir) to de-glaze the pan then put the chops back in and added the soup mixed with a bit of milk. This recipe was very easy and everyone in my family loved it.
Excellent with a few changes. Mixed 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup white wine with soup, poured over browned chop mixture, and baked in oven for one hour covered. Moist, tender chops with to die for gravy.
Awesome...I'll make this recipe again. First I seasoned the chops with salt, pepper, garlic powder and Old Bay Seasoning, browned the chops in olive oil and butter. I don't like canned mushrooms so I used Shitake mushrooms and I sliced the onions in rings, then cut them in half so the onions were larger slices rather than chopped. I used two cans of mushroom soup and mixed about a cup of white wine with the soup before adding it to the chops. I found that I needed to cook this longer than what's called for in the recipe, I cooked for a full hour and the chops were VERY tender. Served with white rice, fabulous !!
This recipe was really delicious, and my father raved it was the "best pork chop recipe he'd ever tasted." It was fairly easy, although chopping up the onion and mushroom can take a few minutes. I made this for six pork chops. While doing so, I omitted: - garlic salt And added: - 4 cloves chopped garlic - 1/4 cup red wine - 1 can lowfat cream of celery soup - Flour (before serving) to firm up gravy I added the red wine after sauteeing the onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a bit of olive oil. I let that simmer for a few minutes before adding the soups. Because I was waiting on my brother to get home from work, the pork chops simmered a bit longer than the recipe suggests. At at the low temperature, though, I didn't have any problems. It turned out fabulous!
Make it in one step - throw it all in a crock pot! Just use one can of soup, season to taste, and cook on low 4-6 hours. This was the very first home-cooked meal I made my husband in college, and I'm still using it 20 years later.
After reading a few reviews, I decided to follow Jennifer's. It was DELICIOUS! My husband said "You outdid yourself!". Here are Jennifer's changes: This is a great recipe. I poured a little olive oil in the pan and sauteed a clove of garlic before placing the salted chops in the pan. Once they were brown, I removed them & sauteed the onion & mushrooms. While those were cooking I whisked about a half cup of dry white wine & a half cup of milk in with the mushroom soup and added a tablespoon of fresh tarragon & some fresh ground pepper. I returned the chops to the pan & poured the sauce over them. I covered them & simmered for about 30 minutes. There was planty of yummy mushroom sauce to pour over the chops & the rice.
This is excellent ! I add a big spoonful of sour cream into the gravy the last 10 minutes you have to try that! Makes the gravy so much better!
Yummy! First I sauteed 2 cloves of garlic in EVOO, then added my salt and pepper coated chops. After they browned I added in the mushroom, onion and cream of mushroom soup. I also added a few tablespoons of milk to thin it out. Set to med-low for 35 min (covered). Turned out AMAZING. The sauce was rich and had a very creamy taste. I think the garlic was key :)
I finally found the recipe that produces tender pork chops! I've made this in the crockpot too, and really liked the results. I poured two cans of cream of mushroom soup in the crockpot, put the chops on top, added the mushrooms and chopped onion which I'd sauteed in a little olive oil, then topped everything with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I started these in the morning (about 10am) on low heat and they were perfect for dinner at 6pm. Thanks for a great, easy recipe!
This recipe was a breeze and super delicious! As others had noted, I made a few changes as well. I seasoned and browned the chops in a bit of olive oil in my skillet, then removed them and popped them into a 9x13 pan in 375 oven. In my hot skillet, I added two minced cloves of garlic, one medium onion chopped, and the mushrooms. I deglazed the pan with 1/2cup veg stock and finally added the soup. Once all hot and bubbling together and onions were tender, I poured this over the pork chops and returned to oven until cooked through. These were great!
This is an excellent recipe. I passed it on to my son and he loves it also. I added 1/2 can of milk so as to have more gravy. I also substituted a jar of whole mushrooms for the fresh. Tonight I will be making it again. This time I am using sliced Pork Loin. Thanks you.
always make it in the over..
this recipe is awesome! it remind me of being a kid. my mom used to make this but couldn't remember how to make until now! my whole family loves it!!! when you add just a touch of balsamic vinegar at the time of mushroom soup. it makes it even more yummy if that is possible :)
I did not salt the pork chops because the garlic salt was plenty. I actually laid the pork chops in my slow cooker, spreading the onion and mushrooms over the top of that. I did add a half cup of fat free evaporated milk because I wanted a thinner gravy. My family thought this was good. I served the chops with buttered egg noodles to soak up the gravy with garlic green beans on the side. There was enough for three dinners and a lunch for my husband tomorrow.
Artzbet...15 Jan., 2011 to ans your question about pork chops getting too dry. A couple things. When the instuctions say bake 20 to 30 min always choose the least amount of cooking time. Our Publix super makket here in Tallahasse offers weekly cooking classes for its customers. This subjuect came up to one of the Chefs recently. His comment was, "if you think they are done you have waited too long"! You don't have to worry about getting sick from under cooked pork like our mothers and grandmothers used to have to do. Triganosis has been eliminated as a hazard due to new prep and feeding methods of pigs.
this was a delicious meal but i did some things different to make it this way. first i seasoned & browned the boneless chops in olive oil for just a couple minutes then removed them & placed in a 9x13 baking pan then i added the mushrooms, onions and a couple tbs minced garlice & sauteed til the onions were tender then added cream of mushroom soup with a couple dashes of worsteshire sauce then placed in the oven at 375 for about 25 minutes. it was delicious, served with a side of veggies.
Fabulous! So easy. Will be a staple in our house! Seared the butterfly chops in our cast iron then deglazed the pan with 1/8 cup of beef broth, added the mushroom soup with 1/2 cup of milk and simmered for 30 minutes. Served over brown rice and a side of steamed veggies.
Yummers! I followed the advice of the other review's and used two cans of mushroom soup. I also browned the pork chops in the olive oil, 3 minutes on each side, then and additional three minutes for both sides. While the meat was browning I mixed the two cans of soup, a half a cup of sour cream and thre tablespoons of grated parm cheese in a bowl. Once the meat was done I deglazed the pan, add sauteed fresh mushrooms, red onion, and four cloves of fresh minced garlic until soft. Returned the meat to the pan and poured the mixture over the chops. Covered and cooked on the stovetop for 25 mins, stirring often. The pork chops were sooo tender. This is a keeper, will make again!
just like some previous users, i browned the pork chops first, took them off, sautteed the onions and mushrooms, then put all that with 1/2 cup of milk, 1/2 cup of white wine, and condensed cream of mushroom and it came out amazing!!!!!!
This has been a family favorite for over 40 years! I've never added the extra mushrooms, but what a great idea...delicious!! I love these tried and true recipes...Great comfort food.
A Five-Star Weeknight meal! I read through a lot of the reviews before making this one and took these suggestions: Used fat-free cream of mushroom, added one cup of milk, half cup of red wine and two sprigs of rosemary - the rosemary and wine really make it great. I baked it, instead of cooking it on the stovetop, for 45 minutes at 350.
This recipe was so good! I did take other suggestions. First, I did not brown the chops but rather just seasoned them and placed them in a baking dish. I sauteed the onion and mushroom with butter and a little bit of olive oil. I then stired in the soup mix with 1/2 can of milk and cooked until simmering. I poured the mixture over the chops, covered and baked at 350 for 1 hour. It was the best pork chops I ever made! Highly suggest!
I've been making this for years as well. I sautee the onions until transparent then remove. I brown the chops after seasoning them well with salt, pepper, garlic powder and Accent. I then put the onions back on the chops in the skillet, mix equal parts mushroom soup with white wine (usually a whole can). I sprinkle in a little Kitchen Bouquet for color. No matter how thick the chops they come out fork tender and delicious. You can also use a drained can of mushrooms but lately I've finely chopped a firm apple, letting it 'marinate' in the wine while prepping the meat and onions. My family likes it seved over a bed of noodles because of the delicious gravy it makes. This is COMFORT FOOD!
I too, have been making this for years in the oven. Peel and slice a 3-4 potatoes, mix the cream of mushroom soup with a little milk, reserve about 1/4 cup to top the pork chops. Stir in the rest with the potatoes, put the pork chops on top of potatoes, top with remaining mushroom soup, cover with foil and bake 325 for about an hour. I usually put in some poultry seasoning or garlic to make it a bit more flavorful.
after browning the pork chops, I deglazed the pan using white wine....fantastic
I make this dish but in the oven and adding a few ingredients extra makes its own gravy. Just add a packet of powdered onion soup with a little milk. Bake for about 45 mins. (depends on size of chops) covered. Stir and your gravy is done!
This was excellent. My husband raved! We will make it again and again. So easy and quick. The only addition I made was adding a splash of vermouth to the gravy while cooking. Superb! Thanks for submitting this.
This is a go to/pantry meal that I prepare often. I always have these ingredients on hand and my family won't eat pork chops any other way. I don't use onions at all. I use a pork tenderloin cut inot 1/2 inch thick slices, season with salt & pepper and brown them in a little oil. I thin out the Cream of Mushroom Soup with about 1 cup of milk and add Worcestershire sauce. Add a can of sliced mushrooms (drained) and simmer, covered on the stovetop. Simple and delicious! I always serve over brown rice to make it a bit more healthy. Add some steamed vegetables and dinner is on the table in less than 30 minutes!!! Great weeknight meal, quick, simple and delicious! This was the meal I used to get my kids to eat brown rice. If you cover the rice with the gravy they don't even realize they are eating brown rice. We have gotten to the point now that my kids prefer the brown rice over white rice! It's a small victory in my nutritional quest to get my kids to eat healthier and actually enjoy it!
Came out perfect, moist and tender. I wanted to make some that tasted the way my mom used to make them. I am pleased to say, these are much much better.
Awesome! I changed it a little using some suggestions posted in other reviews. I browned the chops in olive oil and then removed them and added the white wine then the chopped garlic and onions and mushrooms and a little paprika and sauted it all for a few minutes and added the mushroom soup and stirred it all together. Then put the chops back in in the large skillet and covered. Cooked for 30 mins. on medium-low. Checked and stired occassionaly and flipped the chops over once while cooking. Removed the chops when done and then poured the soup mixture with the mushrooms, garlic and onions into a bowl and wisked in a large dollup of sour cream. Served the chops on a platter and the gravey /sauce in a bowl with a ladle to add to the top. Sprinkled with sliced green scallion tops. Wow...this was really good and it presented beautifully. It was only my husband and I for dinner, but I would definitely make this for company, Very easy and little time to prep and cook. Only one skillet to clean. NICE!! Served with steamed rice from a microwave bag, but egg noodles would be great also. I loved that gravey!!!
As others recommended, I doubled the recipe. I used 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom. I did bake in the oven after browning with onions and minced garlic cloves. My teenager who never ate my pork chops before asked for seconds. Delicious!
Very quick, easy, and yummy!
This is one of the easiest recipe I can make!!! And my whole family loves it!!
Made this tonight, FANTASTIC! I browned the pork chops then put them in my slow cooker, sauteed the mushrooms in butter, poured them on top of chops, and added some milk and garlic powder to the soup, heated it and mixed well then poured that on top of the pork chops, came out great, made a very nice gravy for the pork chops and mashed potatoes, I will make this again, Thank You!
Very good recipe. Like a few others, I did change a few things. I browned the chops with onions then placed into a baking dish with white wine, milk and the soup. Baked at 375 for 45 mins with foil, uncovered for the last 10. Probably would have been better at 40ish mins. Wonderful wonderful wonderful gravy! I was licking it off the spoon while putting away left overs. I'm trying to save my left overs for work but having a very hard time waiting :)
Fresh mushrooms make all the difference in the world to this recipe. Growing up my mom made chops with just a can of cream of mushroom soup, but when I made it this recipe my family loved the new addition. I seared the chops, then sauteed the onion and garlic, then added mushrooms. When everything was cooked I added some white wine and a can of mushroom soup with a splash of milk. Served with mashed taters and a fresh veggie and this was a comforting meal. Thanks for sharing.
FANTASTIC! Outstanding pork chop recipe. After browning the chops, I sauteed the onion, garlic, and mushrooms in red wine, added the cream of mushroom soup, and transferred all to a 9X13 dish and baked covered for 45 minutes. The aroma was intoxicating. (Oops..maybe I should have used white wine with pork? It was still unbelievably delicious.) *****++++
Very easy and very tasty! I've also made this dish without the onions and mushrooms, and used 2 cans of Golden Mushroom Soup with a cup of milk to thin the soup - it makes an excellent gravy. I've simmered it up to an hour, for a tender, melt in your mouth meal and always serve it over rice. I also use garlic powder or granulated garlic in place of garlic salt. Grandkids love it!
Yum!! This reminds me of my childhood (COM soup, pork chops and rice), but soooo much better with the addition of the fresh mushrooms and half an onion. I used 98% fat-free COM, diluted with a little bit of milk. Delicious!! I had to put the leftovers away before my husband and I finished them off! I can't wait to give this recipe to my Mom.
My Mom used to make this recipe (basic) as a standby when I was growing up. I made it for my family for years as well. To add a really nice twist to it, try browning portabella mushrooms and regular white mushrooms as well as using an entire onion also sauteed. Deglaze the pan.....white wine...the mushroom soup whatever you like. Seasoning and browning the chops is key......adding all the brown goodness to your casserole dish. I always finish mine in the oven....makes clean up in the kitchen a breeze after dinner. It's great with basmati rice, any type of potato dish or egg noodles.
With a few tweets taken from other reviewers this was delicious! I sautéed some about 1t. minced garlic in a couple tablespoons of butter. Add the chops on med/high heat. Browned each side, stacked them off to one edge of the pan and added the mushrooms and onions. Sautéed til tender, removed the chops, deglazed the pan with some white wine, stirred in the soup and re-added the chops. I put them in the oven because I was also v
I made this last night, and just finished off the leftovers for lunch. So good! I took the advice from other viewers here and browned the chops, took them out, deglazed the pan with a chardonnay and sauted onions with three cloves of garlic for two minutes, then added the mushrooms for one more minute. I poured the soup (I used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic) over, added 1/2C skim milk and then tossed the chops back in. I covered and let simmer for 30 minutes. This was EXCELLENT with fresh green beans on the side (I'm on a low-carb diet so potatoes weren't an option though it would have been just as good). This is a quick, healthy, and great recipe! I will make it again for sure!
Followed another review by browning chops a little (not cooking them all the way through) in a skillet with seasoning mix (frozen) and mushrooms in the grease (olive oil) I used to brown the chops. Add the soup and a half-can of milk. Then put them in the bottom of a glass pan and poured the sauce on top. Baked at 350 for about an hour. Served over brown rice with a French style vinaigrette salad and whole (frozen) green beens (with butter). Yummy and easy!
This was really good. The chops were tasty and tender. I made according to recipe with the exception I did not add the soup. We are trying to watch our weight and decided after starting to cook this that I would try it without the soup. The juices from the pork chops and mushrooms made a delicious broth. I know it would be great with the soup too.
Have made this for many many years......always add an extra can of cream of mushroom soup if serving over potatoes or rice.
This came out great. I took some suggestions from other reviewers and added 1/3 c whi wine, 1/2 c milk and didn't have any fresh mushrooms so I used canned but still came out great. Make mash potatoes as a side dishes. To say they were licking their fingers.
It was good for a quick weeknight meal. Easy, cheap and fast fare with good flavor. I added a bit of wine to the sauce as it was cooking and sauteed the mushrooms and onion with some garlic and olive oil first....
This is a good recipe. Try it with wild rice too. Just makes sure you cook the wild rice first. I simmer mine in chicken broth. saute some celery and onion in a little butter, add the rice and soup, put your browned pork chops on top and bake until done.
This was not bad, I added extra mushrooms just because I love them and I wanted to use them up. I only had boneless pork chops and think they cooked too long, bone-in would probably work better. I think this could use a little more flavor, garlic possibly.
I gave 5 stars both to Melissa and the other reviewers since I combined several suggestions/recipes to make this wonderful dish. I did the pan thingy and then went on to place them in a pyrex and bake. I served the wonderful gravy over buttered egg noodles. We did homemade bread also. A nice Sunday evening supper - YUM!
Quick and easy is right. Weekend taste easy enough for the weeknights.
This was very good but i used golden mushroom soup instead :)
These did not come out well at all.Will not be making again.
I found this recipe very bland....Added extra garlic and fresh thyme and still felt like something was missing....it needed one more "layer" of flavor....The chops, however, were very moist.
I love this recipe. It produces fork-tender, totally delicious pork chops every time, and I absolutely adore mushrooms. I love it with rice or mashed potatoes. My BF doesn't care much for it, but he's weird. I think he just doesn't like recipes with cream of mushroom soup...total bummer, because I love cream of mushroom soup with any meat. :)
I have made this many times over the years and its good no matter if you use a skillet, bake in the oven or in a crockpot. All works well. I it make as is or add onions, bell pepper strips and extra mushrooms (my favorite). Good with rice or mashed potatoes (not a fan of this with noodles but use egg noodles when I do). Fast and fabulous.
I thought this recipie was great. The only change I made was that I added a second can of Cream of Mushroom Soup. I love the gravy over white rice.
Great base recipe. I modified it too and sauteed the mushroom with minced garlic and chopped onion. Then thinned the soup with red cooking wine and served it over rice. I think it could also go well with chicken breat instead of pork chops or served over egg noodles. Thank you for posting this recipe.
Great! Per other reviews, I sauteed the garlic, then browned the chops, then cooked onions and mushrooms for a couple of mins. I mixed 2 cans of soup with sherry cooking wine (didn't have white wine) and milk - 1/2 c each and poured over it. Covered and simmered for 30 mins. I made extra sauce for gravy for my potatoes! Excellent! All ate it and loved it. Super fast and easy!!
My kids and hubby loved this very much. Soon all my friends on Facebook will know how to make the best pork chop ever and it's so easy and quick. Thank you so much for posting this recipe.
This is a quick, easy weeknight recipe. My husband and son really liked it. Next time I will saute some onion and fresh garlic to add to it. I served it over egg noodles, but it would be great over mashed potatoes too. I used golden mushroom soup, because that is what I had on hand.
This was absolutely delicious. Took other reviewer suggestion and added 1/2 cup skim milk to the soup. I also cooked the mushrooms and onions a bit and threw in 1/4 white wine to let it reduce down before adding the chops back in. The gravy was golden brown and served with white rice and roasted Parmesan lemon broccoli.
I don't know about this recipe, I have tried it twice and both times the chops are super dry. I usually have great luck with recipes from this site. I would like to know if anyone else had the same problem.
This was my first time making pork chops, and they turned out great. Very easy recipe - Thanks
very good
I thought this was great! Considering the "basic" ingredients, they all meshed wonderfully. I used real garlic and added a 1/2 cup milk to the soup. This was a really wonderful, tasty meal I thought. My husband isn't big on "fresh" mushrooms, and he really like this too. One of the best recipices I have pulled off this site.
My husband loves pork chops and mine usually turn out dry, but not with this recipe! They were perfect!
DELICIOUS and so easy!!! I added about a cup of white wine to the mushroom soup before pouring it over the chops and it made a big difference, I think. I also added everything to a covered baking dish to finish in the oven as I didn't have a lid big enough to cover my sautee pan......... Highly recommend this recipe - thank you!!!!
I have made this type of recipe before...the only thing I do different is slice potatoes thinly with the skin on and line them on the bottom of the baking dish. Next, I place the pork chops on top of the potatoes, and sprinkle chops lightly with Lawry's season salt and a little garlic. I then top with soup, cover the dish with foil and bake. I have even used cream of chicken soup in a pinch and that has been fine too.
Made the recipe as is, and it turned out great. I put it on rice and it was delicious!
This was the best pork chop recipe I have ever tried. It was moist, tender and delicious ! The only thing I changed was to saute the onions and mushrooms for about ten minutes first. Delicious !
Excellent recipe!!! Works great with chicken. Only changes I made was to saute the onions, mushrooms, and some slice garlic before browning the chicken and adding the cream soup.
Really good. I think I browned the chops a little too long (4-5 mins each side, thick & boneless) because they were dry so next time, I will brown them for about 2-3 mins on each side and add a little salt & hot peppers to the mixture (because I like spice). I also did what others recommended: seasoned chops in EVOO & placed in glass baking dish - sauteed onions, 3 cloves of garlic & mushrooms - mixed cream of mushroom soup with 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of white wine and poured this mixture over the browned pork chops & veggies. Baked at 375 covered with foil for an hour. Served it over brown rice.
When useing canned soups and fresh ingredience like mushrooms try cutting up an apple in a fine brunoise and adding that to the pan when sauteeingthe other veggies, when the soup is added the sauce will have a cleaner flavor
I THOUGHT IT WAS VERY EASY AND TASTES GOOD ALSO.
easy and delicious this recipe will be a regular at my home.
I have made this in my crock pot for years....the chops come out tender and moist and how easy it is to throw everything in the pot and come home from work to a nice meal!
It's hard to rate this recipe because I didn't exactly follow it, but it was definitely the basis for what I did so I gave it five stars. I took the advice of JUSTJEN33 and did it in the oven. I browned my butterfly chops, added garlic to my mushroom and onion saute and deglazed my pan with Chardonnay. I used milk when I mixed in the soup. It was terrific with the brown rice.
I have been using this recipe to make chicken breasts for many years and they are fantastick!
I ended up baking the chops after browning, as one reviewer suggested. I found them to be a bit tough and dry, but tasty.
There I was: it was blowing cold with sideways rain, and it was dark outside... wife coming home from the barn and me without all the ingredients. I didn't have fresh 'shrooms, but I had dried mushrooms. I didn't have stock, so I used chicken-boullion in water and boiled those dried mushrooms tender. Then I used some of that stock to dilute the mushroom soup and I added in some crushed red pepper. I had no fresh garlic so I massaged in some garlic powder and black pepper into those chops. Browned 'em in bacon drippings, smothered 'em in the gravy, and cooked 'em down. I made Jasmine rice in chicken broth and spooned the chops and gravy over the top. I'd have taken a photo, but it all disappeared so fast! Yeah, that night ended well...
Used Shitake Mushroom and added a lil chicken broth. Delish!
I sided with the reviewers who chose to bake the chops raw in a casserole dish rather than browning first. I added the raw mushrooms and onions (in hindsight I recommend sauteeing the onions for a couple of minutes first). I also sprinkled some rosemary, suggested by another reviewer. Next time I may add a touch of sherry. My family rated this one a "keeper". Thanks for such an easy recipe- this one is great when you're busy on a Sunday night getting ready for the work and school week. I doubled the recipe so we could have leftovers.
The only thing I changed was to add a little milk to the soup to make it more of a pouring consistency.
So good! I browned the chops, removed, then sauteed onions and mushrooms, added milk and soup, then threw everything in the oven at 350F for 30 mins or so. Tasty, moist and tender.
My 'hates pork' husband loved this. I gave it 4 stars only because I did it a little differently. I browned the seasoned pork chops in 2 T of Olive Oil, removed the chops, then deglazed the pan with white wine (about 1/3 C). When the alcohol burned off, I added 1T of crushed garlic, 1/2 tsp of thyme and the onions. Then I added the soup, the onions and returned the pork chops to the pan. Yum!
YUMMY!!! I added 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of white wine.
Yummy! I didn't see the suggestion for white wine until too late but I bet that would make it even better.
Yummy! I like to use chicken instead of pork chops every once in a while to change it up a little! EASY AND DELICIOUS!
Sooo Good. I browned my chops and then added minced garlic and diced green onions(all I had). Removed the chops to a casserole dish and added the mushrooms. Deglazed the pan with a couple of swirls of white wine (great suggestion). I mixed a 1/2 cup milk the wine, garlic & onion mixture with the soup and poured over chops and mushrooms. Cover and baked. So good with mashed potatoes.
This was so good. The only change I made was I added a little milk, more garlic and a pound of mushrooms. WE love mushrooms. We served it over white rice. I will be making this again real soon! YUMMY!!
I changed this because I wanted to bake it and forget about it, and I didn't have any fresh mushrooms or onions. I followed "Justjen33's" review fairly closely. Thank you, Justjen33! They turned out excellent and couldn't have been easier. 1.) I browned the chops on both sides in a skillet with olive oil after seasoning them as directed, then I transferred them to foil-lined baking pan. I didn't have any white wine, so 2.) I deglazed the pan w/ a bit of white wine vinegar to get the brown bits stuck to the pan off and into my "sauce." I poured this in pan w/ the chops. 3.) I then poured equal parts of condensed mushroom soup and milk over the chops in the baking pan. [I whisked together while the chops were browning.) 4.) I covered the pan w/ foil and baked for about an hour at 350. CAUTION: when you undo foil after removing chops from the oven, there will most likely be a lot of EXTREMELY hot steam that's dying to escape. BE CAREFUL!!! These came out deeee-lish, and there was a bunch of fabulous, flavorful gravy to douse all over mashed potatoes (or whatever side you'd like.) ENJOY, and thx to all who contributed ideas!!!
Great recipe for an easy, flavorful, and relatively inexpensive dish. Like several other cooks, I used sauteed garlic instead of garlic salt. This is a great weeknight dinner and I will definitely be making it again.
I have mixed reviews on this recipe. First of all, I took the suggestion of other reviewers and deglazed the pan after browning the chops, with white wine and added freshly minced garlic, thyme, and a half of can of evaporated milk. I thought the sauce was delicious and really seasoned the mushrooms well! I found that the pork chops were not all that flavorful themselves. Next time I'll probably marinate the pork chops in some kind of seasoning (maybe mojo???) before browning them. The gravy that this makes tastes delicious on roasted potatoes by the way!! Updated --- I tried this recipe again and instead fried the pork chops with italian bread crumbs! Made a difference! Also used the white wine combination mentioned above. Everyone loved it!
