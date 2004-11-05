Honey Glazed Ham

This ham tastes very much like the famous honey baked ham but costs much less, and there's no need to fight the crowds at holiday time. You can even buy the ham presliced to make it easier and more like the original. It is very good. (I do this while preparing the rest of the meal in the kitchen so that I don't forget to baste!)
WOW! This is mouth watering delicious!**Line the pan with a LOT of foil** You will have a honey of a mess if you don't.I used brown sugar instead of the corn syrup. Cut the recipe in 1/2 or you will have a ton of glaze. I used a spiral 17 lb. ham & still had glaze eventhough I cut the recipe in 1/2.. Can't go wrong with this recipe. Just use plenty of FOIL!!!!!!!
REALLY good glaze. The husband was so worried about me trying my own glaze instead of using a pre-glazed ham but one bite was all it took to calm his fears. I got a spiral cut ham and this made a delicious, light glaze that was wonderful on the outside but not so strong that it overpowered the meat. Followed reviewer's advice to use brown sugar instead of corn syrup and put the ham in an oven bag for easier glazing and clean up. WOW!
I'm not the biggest ham fan- but it was great! It was a big holiday hit with my whole family. I added the juice from a can of pineapple rings to the sauce and then for the last 10 minutes of baking I garnished the ham with the pineapple rings. Beautiful and tasty!!
Loved, loved, loved this ham!!!! First time I ever made a ham.(had to ask other shoppers what to buy...shank or butt? Shank won!) Excellent recipe even though I used brown sugar instead of the syrup and omitted the cloves(hate cloves..yuk). Will definetly make this again!
This make a great presentation ham, just like the picture. Luckily the baste does make a lot because we could not reuse anything that cooked off because the honey separated under the aluminum foil and the butter remained on top (baked honey is a lot of fun to clean). My husband and I have never made a ham before so we had to do some reasearch to what "score" means. To score a ham means to cut diagonally at 1" intervals, cutting about 1/4" deep. (score in opposite direction to make a diamond shape.) This made a great dinner ham but we didn't care for the flavor when used as leftovers for sandwiches.
Came out great! I used an 8lb spiral cut ham. I used 1 stick of butter, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, and 1 cup of honey and just a few cloves for the glaze based on previous reviews. I used most of it, but kept a little for the end. I used an oven bag and flipped it over every 15-20 minutes to baste, it ended up breaking towards the end. At the end I took off the bag, brushed with a little more glaze I had not used, and put some brown sugar all over the ham, then broiled it on low for about 3 minutes for the crispy sugar layer the fancy pre-made hams come with. Watch the broiler it crisps fast. I followed the cooking instructions from the ham since it was precooked spiral cut, and cooked it on 275 for 10 minutes per lb to prevent drying out and it came out juicy and delicious. I served with cheesy potatoes and honey & brown sugar carrots cooked in the glaze.
This is as close to the honey baked ham that I have found. The only thing that was missing was the crunchy topping so after I basted and cooked the ham, I put brown sugar on top and broiled it for about 2 to 3 minutes you just have to watch it so that it will not burn.
Better than the famous honey baked ham at the store. I have some good tips! I used an ordinary Kirkland spiral ham from Costco...about 8 pounds. I think buying a spiral ham is key because all the glaze can get into the slices. I don't score it. I take the cold ham and pull the slices open, one at a time and pour the warm glaze into the meat. I flip it over and do the same to the other side of the slices. Then I put the ham meat side down on the pan and do another pour of the glaze over the whole ham. I bake mine at 275 for 12 to 15 per pound. I find that baking at this lower temperature makes it much more moist! I do baste, but not as often as the recipe calls for-I'm too busy and I don't use a brush -just pour glaze on the ham w/ ladle. When the ham comes out, and as it rests a bit, I take a turkey baster and suck up all the hot ham juices/honey/sugar from the baking pan and start basting all the slices again as it cools!! It sucks up all the yumminess like you wouldn't believe. I carve it up and place the slices on a big plate and for good measure, pour a little bit of the pan juices over the slices. I found that the amount of glaze this recipe makes was enough for an 8 pound ham. I also used brown sugar instead of the corn syrup like the others mentioned. I did't have whole cloves, so I put a tiny pinch of ground cloves in the sauce (but a very small pinch since it's strong). Didn't do double boiler, but kept on stove and heated it only as needed, mostly stove's off.
My first attempt at a ham. My kids were skeptical when I told them I was making a ham, as we're not big ham eaters. I used a bone in spiral cut smoked ham from Costco, 9lbs. I used 2/3c butter, 1/4 tsp ground cloves, 1/4c brown sugar and 1c honey. Placed in crockpot for 6 hrs on low and basted every 30mins. Added baby carrots after 3 hrs. This glaze is AMAZING! The carrots were delicious and the ham was awesome! My kids were happily suprised and I received many many compliments. Will definitely make this for years to come!
I wish I could add more stars to my review because this ham turned out great! I used a 9-1/2 lb butt portion ham that was not fully cooked. I cooked it for two hours with just a little water and pineapple juice in a pan tented with foil. I was using a meat thermometer, so once the temp reached about 100 degrees, I glazed it and let it cook until it reached 140 degrees. I halved the recipe for the glaze and it was more than enough for the ham. I also used brown sugar instead of the corn syrup. I didn't broil it at the end and I kept the foil on it for the entire cooking time so it didn't dry out. I can't believe how good this ham tasted. Our guests were taking samples as my husband was slicing it for the dinner. I'll never again buy a honey-baked ham for the $50 or whatever it is they charge!
I read the reviews & this ham sounded wonderful, so I made it for the Holidays. The flavor was delicious. My 7-lb ham was literally covered in cloves & I still had about an 1/8 cup left, so you don't really need that much. Also, 1 hour & 15 minutes is way too long if you have a spiral sliced ham, as it got a little dry through the 1st 5 or 6 layers, but the glazed soaked in really nice & so it still had a wonderful flavor. It does make a lot of glaze, but we saved it for the left overs & re-heated it serving it in little ramekins to dip ham pieces in as you would au jus, & that made it fun & yummier. I think I might try cooking the glaze down a bit next time to get a thicker & less runny consistency so that I can cook the ham for a shorter period. Thinking 45 minutes would do fine for spiral cut & 1 hour for non cut for a moister ham. The orange juice idea also sounded tempting, so might also try adding that the next time. All & all though, this is an excellent base recipe with room for personal touches. Mahalo Colleen! (Thank You)
Hints: This is the 10th time I've made this ham. I put about a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice in the glaze and ground cloves instead of studding the whole ham. This is just another variation. We have 3 little ones, so they don't like pulling out cloves! Best ham I've ever made. Just wonderful taste. I also put a little ground clove in the glaze for added flavor. Some pointers: Seriously, really line the pan with aluminum foil. I only put a flimsy piece in, and the glaze got underneath, and burned into this immovable glob of gunk. I traded pans halfway through the cooking. The ham was still the best though! I just had to throw out the pan!
This is a recipe that must be altered to your taste preference and based on the size of your ham. I used brown sugar in place of the corn syrup and used ground cloves rather than whole. Baste regularly and it turns out lovely every time.
Due to having a diebetic in the house we used 2 cups of agave nectar in place of the honey and only used 2 tablespoons of cornsyrup. We didn't tell anyone we made the switch and got rave reviews and our diebetic got to have "honey glazed ham". Hope this helps those who have health issues.
My Easter ham came out great. The only complaints I might have is that I had a TON of the glaze leftover. Also, make sure you have a GREAT basting brush. The glaze is quite thick and you'll end up with hairs on your ham if you use a ratty old brush.
I thought this was excellent with just a few changes for personal preference. First, I use brown sugar instead of corn syrup. Second, I use 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves in place of whole cloves. And lastly, I cut down on the amount of the other ingredients. So for me, I mix together 1/3 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup of honey and 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg. I'm not a fan of cooking bags (just personal preference), so I triple line a 9X13 pan with foil and baste every 15 minutes. Super yummy! No more expensive honey baked hams for me!
This is a fantastic glaze! I followed other reviewers advice and cut the honey in half, substituted brown sugar for the corn syrup and used 1 tsp ground cloves as I had a spiral sliced ham. This made just enough glaze to do a 11 1/2 lb ham. wonderful!!! Thanks for sharing!
I used 1/2C brown sugar instead of corn syrup, 3/4C butter, and only 1C honey (no cloves) - and it was more than enough to coat and baste my 7 lb, pre-sliced ham with a bit left over. I rubbed on some brown sugar with about 10 minutes' baking time left...turned out delicious! The leftover meat was refrigerated with the leftover glaze, which left it moist and flavorful. Mmmm! Will likely use this recipe again for Christmas. :)
I used this recipe for the ham I cooked on Christmas. It was DELICIOUS! I used brown sugar instead of corn syrup as well. I poured the glaze on for the first time after 20 minutes of being in the oven, and basted every 15 after that. At the end, I sprinkled raw dark brown sugar on the top of the ham and turned on the broiler to make a crunchy glaze. Wonderful.
Outstanding--better than the Honey Baked Ham Company brand. I did tweak the recipe but only slightly. I used a spiral ham. Made the glaze using 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/4 cup brown sugar instead of whole cloves and corn syrup. You will not believe how good this tastes!!!
I made this for a dinner party and just bought a basic Tyson spiral cut ham (1.79/lb) from the grocery store. I found this recipe, and didnt want to make a 3rd trip to the store, so like many others I used brown sugar instead of the syrup and put the sauce on low on the stove, then turned off and let the oven heat keep the sauce warm while the ham cooked and I basted. I also covered the ham with foil to keep it from drying out and the whole thing turned out really good. Of course, how could brown sugar, butter, and honey not be good? Thanks for the easy and delicious recipe.
This glaze definitely delivered! I had bought the honey baked ham before and was hoping to replicate it at home, and this recipe definitely got the job done! I am providing many details about what I did because I had never made a ham before and had to research a bit to figure out what to do to actually put this meal together. We bought a pre-cooked spiral-sliced, bone-in ham (about 7 lbs), and followed the directions on the package (put baby carrots, 1 can of pineapple juice, and the ham face-down in a foil lined roasting pan and baked at 325 degrees, 15 minutes of cooking per pound). I modified the recipe for the glaze as other reviewers have noted and halved it and we still had plenty of glaze- I heated 1 cup honey, 2 tbsp Dark Corn Syrup, 2 tbsp Dark Brown Sugar, 1/3 cup butter, and 1 tsp ground cloves in a saucepan on very low heat (as I didn't have a double-boiler). I then used a silicone baster brush to baste the ham every 15 minutes. After the last basting, I reduced the rest of the glaze by turning the heat up in the saucepan and stirring continuously until it thickened. Then, 5 minutes before I planned to take the ham out of the oven I poured the thickened glaze over the ham and took the lid off of the roasting pan to broil the ham. It came out so delicious, both the ham and the carrots were juicy and flavorful. I will definitely make this easy recipe again! Don't forget to Baste, Baste, Baste! Me and my husband are still eating the delicious leftovers!
I made this for easter, I was a bit worried because I usally buy a Honey Baked ham. I changed the receipe a bit using brown sugar instead of corn syrup. I also followed the baking instructions that came with my store bought- sprial sliced ham, which were to bake it at 225 degrees for two hours (1/2 ham). Put the sliced side down and put foil over it while baking. It was every bit as good as Honey Baked and half the cost.!!!! Thanks for the receipe.
Fantastic! I love Honey-Baked ham but not the price you have to pay for them. I decided to try this. Pretty bold since I was having 22 people for dinner. It was a huge hit! I bought a 7 lb pre-cooked spiral ham for this recipe. I like many others used brown sugar and only 1 cup of honey because that is all I had. The glaze was not sticky like others said, nor did I have to keep it warm until I had used it all. I did use heavy duty aluminum foil and was glad I did. It leaked out a bit but was not hard to clean at all. I will make this many more times. It is a definite keeper! Thanks so much for sharing.
This is excellent as is, or can easily be tweaked to met your family's tastes. Using an oven bag and flipping and turning it is far easier than basting, and clean up is easier, too. NOTE: for those who miss the crispy crust of the true HoneyBaked - please know that they use a blowtorch or other hi-temp device to turn their glaze into the crispy crust you so admire! You can do the same thing at home - save a small amount of your glaze, and thicken it with brown sugar. It should resemble a wet paste. Spread over your ham at the END of its' cooking time. It should NOT run off, but should cover the ham surface. Turn on your broiler and allow to preheat. Slide ham under, and WATCH CAREFULLY! When you get a nice bubbly surface, remove from heat. Allow to cool and VOILA - a crisp crusted HOMEYbaked Ham. :-)
The best ham I ever tasted! My parents get ham every Christmas from the Honey Baked Company and I have to admit, this recipe's taste exceeds their's. I substitute the dark corn syrup for brown sugar, since I prefer that taste instead. One thing I have learned- I baked a 12 pound ham and I didn't need the extra ingredients. I would have save using the set proportions for the (5 pound) rather than use the Servings calculation. Next time, I will start with smaller ingredient portions since it is used in the basting only. Try this! You will love it!
I used this recipe to make my first holiday meal for my family. It turned out excellent. The taste is amazingly sweet and the recipe is easy to do while cooking other items. Only thing I would change next time would be to not sear it under the broiler at the end. It was perfect without, and burned a bit with.
This was wonderful! I had never made a ham with glaze before & I was a little worried, but it went over really well with my "pickies". I too cut the honey in half & used brown sugar, I didn't have whole cloves, so I put 1 tsp. of ground cloves into the glaze. We put on the grill & it turned out perfect. Thanks much Colleen!
Aug 1/11 ~ Did this again but for the first time tried it on the grill. It was absolutely delicious. I put it on my gas grill using indirect heat and maintained the temperature between 250* and 275* glazing every 15 minutes. I had it on about 1 1/2 ~ 2 hours. This time I served it with Emily's Famous Hashbrowns (this site) and sauteed cabbage. We throughly enjoyed this tonight with scalloped potatoes and veggies. A real winner! I will be using some of the leftovers in baked beans and can hardly wait! Thank you for sharing, delicious!
Incredible! I followed the recipe for the most part. Out of necessity, I changed the karo syrup to brown sugar and I only had a 1 3/4 cup honey and used enough cloves for looks rather than measuring. Everything else was the same and the ham was so amazing. My spiral ham was twice the size, 10# but I kept the liquid the same and had plenty. I tented foil over the ham loosely so it wouldn't dry out and doubled the cooking time per package on ham. I also cooked the ham on it's side rather than flat side down which is how I normally do it. Half way through cooking, I flipped the ham and I'm glad I did. The bottom was soggy from juice but an hour of basting it gave it a nice layer of crispness too. Basting is key. Also, I have a gas oven and turned the broiler on high for the last 5 minutes leaving some blackened bits of ham and smokiness in my oven. Next time, I'll broil on low. All in all a tremendous success and the best have I've ever made!
This is a very good basic ham glaze. It is not a substitute for the famous store-bought variety though--it has too much liquid to form a coating, even though I did substitute brown sugar for the syrup. But, it's still very good. Definitely half this recipe; I did (after reading these reviews) and still had leftovers.
This is an excellent recipe. I bought a 13 lb. smoked semi-boneless ham and didn't change the amount of glaze, because I figured I'd have enough. I did and actually put the leftover glaze in a gravy boat for those who wanted it. I also used brown sugar instead of corn syrup. I didn't score the ham, but put ground cloves in the glaze. I tented the ham with foil and basted about every 15-20 minutes and then broiled for only about 3 minutes (low broil) at the very end. The broiling put a beautiful color on it. This ham was so juicy and tasty - I have never had as many compliments. Considering that my ham cost about $11.00, I'm never buying Honeybaked again.
I made this for thanksgiving and it was the best. I had picked up crushed cloves instead of whole cloves by accident and was too scared to use it, afraid that i would use too much so I decided not to use it at all and this was by far the best ham I have ever eaten! Thank you so much! I did use a spiral sliced ham and there is no way to tell the difference between this one and the famous honeybaked hams! WONDERFUL!
well i made it it came out good but here the problem 2 cups of honey cost $12 and hame cost $ 22 and other ingredient $13 if you buy the honey bake hame its like $ 52 and its done worth paying $6 dollar more to have it done
I have had the famous honey baked hams before. I like them but trust me, this recipe is just as good, if not better. Plus you save money! I have used whole cloves and sometimes add ground cloves to the honey mixture and baste on. Either way, it's good. I also use dark brown sugar in lieu of the corn syrup and increase the honey a bit. I think it makes for a better tasting ham. After taking my ham out of the fridge, I brush on some of the glaze and let it sit out for about 60 mins before baking. That way the inside of the ham won't be cold and the outside hot.
I used 1/4 c. of brown sugar instead of the corn syrup, I covered the ham with the cloves, pineapple slices and maraschino cherries, and I added a little bit of the pineapple juice to the glaze. Everyone loved it. I will use this recipe everytime I make ham. Thank you!
This was amazing. I made a 13 pound ham for Easter and it was a HUGE hit! I bought a very cheap and basic ham, too. I followed other reviews and used and oven bag. AMAZING. It was so easy that I may make more ham when it goes on sale. I scored it all over. I used 1 cup honey, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and 2/3 cup butter. I flipped the bag every 15 minutes and cooked it for about an hour. I say it again... AMAZING! And, I have never done a ham before.
I am a mother of 2 small children, so when I saw the slowcooker adaptation that MAZZO did for this recipe, I leapt at the idea of 'taking the easy way out'. The added bonus of their adaptation was the honey glazed carrots. I was very disappointed with this recipe done in the slowcooker with the addition of baby carrots. I found that neither the ham nor the carrots really got a strong flavour. I decided this recipe deserved fair shake so I prepared it as written and surprise-surprise, it was oodles better. Since I still really wanted to accompany this recipe with honey glazed carrots, after the ham came out of the oven, I poured the remaining glaze into a small sauce pan with a small bag of baby carrots and boiled them together for 8-10ish minutes. The carrots were a dream. Thank you, MAZZO, for suggesting the addition of carrots, but when I make this recipe again, I will stick to the original and prepare my carrots as a seperate dish :)
I had a 9 lb precooked spiral cut ham and used 1 cup of butter, 1.5 cups of brown sugar, 1/2 tsp ground cloves and 2 cups of honey. I cooked the glaze and basted the ham with half of it prior to cooking. While cooking (I covered the ham with aluminum foil) I basted every 10-15 minutes and used up the rest of the glaze. I let it cook uncovered towards the end for about 10 minutes, then I broiled the ham for about 3 minutes, took it out of the oven, let it cool a bit. Then I rubbed brown sugar over the top and broiled it for 2 more minute. Delicious! The only thing that was missing was pineapple slices. I'll add that next time.
I can tell you I get rave reviews every single time I make my ham. I dont use cloves, honey or corn syrup. I buy my ham and since it is already cooked I slice it or pull apart the pieces. I layer mine in a foil pan with ham, glaze, ham glaze, ham, glaze and cover with tin foil. My glaze gets rave reviews all the time. All it is: maple syrup, brown sugar and spicy brown mustard. If you layer how I tell you and put the glaze on each layer, your ham will turn out great. I cook it in oven at 325 and use 10 mins per pound. I make extra glaze for serving. This is five stars guaranteed.
This is so simple and soooooo good! My wife is not a big ham fan but loves this recipe. I used the suggestion of using a oven bag, and I just flip it over every 15 mins or so. Also use brown sugar instead of corn syrup, it is simple delicious!
Great recipe. I also used butter rather than corn syrup, and for extra flavour added the zest of an orange, a small amount (1/4 cup) of orange juice, a large dash of orange liquer (Cointreau) and a teaspoon of Dijon mustard. The foil tip is a good one - baked glaze is pan-ruiner !
Delicious! I don't know how it compares to the Honey Baked Ham Brand cause i've never had it. However, this ham is the best i've had. I used a 5 pound spiral cut ham (see picture) and cut the glaze in half since most reviewers said it makes a lot of glaze. The amount was perfect and the ham turned out very flavorful. The cuts in the ham helped the glaze distribute.
This ham was out of this world delicious. I did change it up somewhat... omitted the cloves,added 1/4 cup brown sugar, used just 1-1/2 cups of honey and added a bit of 7-up. Everybody ate like there's no tomorrow! Thank you.
this was one of the best hams I ever made. Think it was because I followed the cooking time,Mine was 11 pounds wasn't dry at all and such a nice flavor[.FYI ,most hams are pre cooked, average cooking time is 15 min per pound @325 degrees. Plan your cooking time,go low and slow,you'll be glad you did
Very tasty and great consistency for basting! Did cut the recipe in half for a 5.27 lb ham and the amount was just right. Also cooked the ham on the grill using the slow cook/indirect heat method. 1) Added onion, garlic, cloves and misc. seasonings to water in drip pan; 2)Place ham cut side down over drip pan, cook for 1 hour; 3)Take ham off grill, score and stud with cloves; 4) Return ham to grill, place cut side down, baste with glaze, cook 15 minutes, baste and cook 15 minutes more; 5) Place roasting rack on grill over drip pan, stand ham up on it's side in roasting rack, baste with glaze; 6) Continue cooking and basting every 15-20 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Came out fabulous!
Absolutely the best, hands down, ham that my family has ever eaten. I did sub brown sugar for some of the corn syrup and mixed ground cloves in the glaze instead of studding the ham. Also used a bone in ham because we like to make soup. Awesome!
Yumm! I kept the exact recipe, but used a 8 lb. ham instead; so there was not extra sauce. And used brown sugar in place of the syrup, like others have mentioned. I also tented the ham for the first 60 minutes, and then left uncovered the last 20 minutes.
I've made this twice and both times gotten rave reviews from everyone... Here is what I do: get a cheap ham I use a 6-7 pound butt portion. I use brown sugar instead of syrup, use 1/2 cup butter, use 1 1/2 - 2 cups honey and I have not had whole cloves so I just sprinkle a little ground cloves in the mix. I don't baste, just brush the sauce on 3 - 4 times during baking.
Wonderful recipe. I am going to be hard pressed to buy another honey glazed ham given the taste of this ham without the high cost. I did cut the amount of glaze in half. Also, I wrapped it is foil so that the ham wouln't dry out.
Juicy and tender, great flavor. I used a 6 lb. Bluegrass jubilee ham. Five hours on low in the crock pot, basting every 30-60 minutes, was perfect. Microwave the glaze - no need to mess with a double boiler.
This is a delicious recipe! I made it for Thanksgiving and again at Christmas (by family request). Everyone has asked for my recipe - it is one to keep! I did follow the suggestion to switch out the syrup for brown sugar. The best rendition for me came by accident. I cooked the ham in the oven for an hour, then moved it to a lined crockpot. After driving an hour, I plugged in the crockpot and cooked on high for another hour and a half. My glaze had cooled and become thick like paste. I kept spreading it on as the crockpot cooked and it made the sugary finish that you see on the name-brand ham that you pay $100. Very yummy!
This is by far the best ham I have ever had. I basted it often and generously. When in the oven, I kept it loosely covered with aluminum foil to keep the ham from drying out and the glaze from burning. For the last 5 minutes of cooking, I removed the foil and turned the broiler on to caramelize the glaze a bit. It turned out wonderful. Thanks!
Everyone who tries this says it's the best ham they've ever had. I don't use all the cloves, maybe 1 tablespoon. Just dot the ham with cloves to your liking. A quarter cup was too much clove for me. I bake this as described using a spiral ham, then I cut the ham off the bone into a crockpot and add all the juices and leftover glaze. Just heat it up to serve it. I've served it fresh out of the oven with the glaze on the side, but I think it's much better served from the crockpot. There is no need for foil in the pan. It cleans up much easier without the foil.
Very good. Tastes almost exactly like a purchased honey glazed ham. I didn't bother with the entire amount of cloves as it would've taken me all day to insert them. Still had good flavor and I didn't bother with turning on the broiler to carmelize. Will make again.
AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME!!! This was just wonderful!! I bought a 2 pound ham because it was just me & my hubby, so I cut the recipe in half. I made exactly as the recipe called for except I used brown sugar in place of the corn syrup because I didn't have any on hand. Then I lined my pan really good with tin foil & put half the glaze in there while simmering the other half on the stove. I basted the ham often & when there was 10 min. left for the ham & half of the remaining glaze on the ham & then the rest of it when there was 5 min. left. There was a ton of glaze but it was sooo yummy that I didn't mind at all!! I served with mashed sweet potatoes, squash & honey wheat bread (from this site) The bread tasted soooo great dipped in the glaze!! My hubby loves ham & he thought this was absolutley great! I like ham but I don't usually have more than a piece or 2 & I thought it was the best ham I ever had period!!! I will be making this for christmas dinner when I have the family over! Awsome recipe, thanks soo much :)
This was easy to do but not worth the time. normally in our house ham is devoured but with this glaze no one even came back for seconds. It was to bitter and to butter. It was not the sweet honey taste I thought it would have.
Too much butter and honey! It was not a pleasent smell or taste. I did not alter the recipe. I would suggest less butter, honey, no cloves, and using light brown sugar in sub for the syrup. The strange sweet flavor over powered this ham! If you have a presliced ham bake with a foil cover or yours will dry out too.
I have never made a ham before and this came out perfect! My hubby said it was the best ham he's ever eaten! :) I followed "Mazzo"'s review and used 1/3 C butter, 1/2 C brown sugar and 1/4 C honey for the glaze. I also put some sliced carrots in the baking pan with the ham so they got some of that honey-sugary flavor too. I don't even really like carrots but I ate them all. YUM!!!! Thanks, Colleen, for an awesome ham recipe I will be sure to use again and again!
Thank you for sharing this recipe ! It was delicious i did not vary from the original recipe. I used a regular ham from the grocery store to test the recipe, Everyone loved it. next time i will splurge and buy the spiral ham this is definently a keeper.
I have been using this recipe from Colleen for years! Excellent flavor; you won't be disappointed! It has become a permanent recipe in my family's cookbook since the first day I tried it! Just as delicious as Honey Baked Ham Store!
LOVED this recipe! I used a 7lb Cook's shank portion ham. It turned out great! I followed the suggestions of many other reviewers and substituted the brown sugar for the corn syrup and used 1/4 tsp ground cloves instead of whole cloves. I cooked the ham for about an hour in 1 cup pineapple juice before glazing. Didn't need to broil because the glaze was a beautiful, rich, golden color after about 1 hour and 15 minutes. I forgot to half the recipe and had a ton of glaze left over. I used it to moisten my leftovers before storing and they stayed yummy and juicy for days!
Delicious. This was my first ham ever. My whole family loved it, including the picky eaters. And the leftovers made great ham and potato soup. It was somewhat hands on, but I will definitely make this again.
Excellent! Made this for our Thanksgiving dinner and everybody loved it. Bought an 11 lb. spiral ham. I also used 1/4 c. brown sugar instead of syrup and added 1 T. lemon juice. Instead of lining the pan with foil, I used an oven bag and carefully turned the ham over every 15 minutes. Came out so juicy...this will become a family favorite. Happy cooking!
I am new to this site but cannot stop now searching for recipes! Now everyone considers me a great chef but I don't work in a restaurant - only at home. I made this on New Year's Day and it was fantastic and I don't even like ham at all but now I love it. I used an electric roaeter oven - used organic honey - didn't have the syrup so followed the reviewers advice & also used foil under ham to keep from ruining my roaster. Bought an uncooked ham (this was the first time I bought a ham & shopped on new year's eve so erred in my haste - I tried to avoid spiral hams & managed to do that. I used the other recipe on this site due to it being raw for slow roasted ham (took about 5 or more hours) - 275 deg. and put honey & cloves on the ham b4 slow roasting. Basted every hour -- then turned up the heat & followed this recipe for last hour & 1/2 +. Made 10 lb ham. It was the best ever - moist soft - better than honey baked ham store! It was just my husband and me but w/in 4 days we ate the whole ham! Used leftovers in lots of casserole & scalloped potatoes. I am making it for Easter tomorrow! can't wait
One of the best techniques for glazing ham anywhere. We had a 17 lb boneless and we followed the receipe to the letter. You have to baste every 15 minutes but it's not that big of a deal and the reward is WELL WORTH THE EFFORT! Boy oh boy, was this ever a big hit. People were saying that this was the best ham that they had ever eaten. THANKS COLLEEN for posting it on Allrecipies.
Excellent! I just made this for our Sunday lunch and it was amazing and super easy. I followed the recipe exactly. My husband kept picking at the ham after we were finished eating saying how amazing it was. This will be my go to ham recipe!!
This makes a delicious ham! I had an 8-pound spiral cut ham and used 1/4 tsp ground cloves, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 cup of honey and 2/3 cup butter. It was not too sticky while basting, but the pan was a mess afterwards. I'm thinking of getting a disposable pan to put inside our roasting pan next time, and then I could throw it out.
I followed the various suggestions, using brown sugar, and ground cloves, and a smidge of pineapple juice. I turned the scored side down, cut slices down the top side, and basted every 18 minutes. This was the MOISTEST ham I have ever eaten, and hubby loved it! I didnt have a fully cooked ham, so baked for 18 minutes per pound. The amount of sauce in this recipe worked out perfectly for my 11.5 lb. ham. EXCELLENT!, will definitely make again.
What a wonderful recipe! I used a "butt portion" ham, bone-in, and had the most tender and juicy ham ever made. I have made many hams, but never one this delicious. Not too sweet, and not at all salty. I cooked mine cut side down. Perfection! So good I froze the leftover glaze for next time. The sweetness was a nice touch for the pea soup I made with the bone and *very little ham that was leftover. Thank you Colleen !
Wonderful recipe. I made this for Christmas dinner and everyone agreed this is the best ham they had ever tasted and my MIL has ordered up some very expensive hams in the past...this ham was far better than any of those. I used a spiral cut ham that I purchased from my local grocery store...nothing special about it other than the cut, I doubled the recipe because I had a 14lb ham(will not double next time-too much) and substituted 1/2 tsp ground cloved for the whole cloves. I cooked it in a foil pan so I didn't have to worry about clean up. I basted every 10 - 15 minutes and at 45 minutes the slices started falling open so I turned on the broiler and broiled for about 7 minutes...really watch it at this point because it will brown faster than you think. Thank you for a wonderful recipe. I will be happily making this every Christmas as ordered by my MIL. Everyone loved it.....did I mention that there was barely any leftovers to send home? We only had 13 people here and 2 were under 8. YUM YUM YUM!!!!!
Amazing! When I found this recipe here, I wanted to try it. My husband grew up on the bought honey ham from the store, and he was a little wary of this. No more! Now he brags to everyone about how I make a honey ham better than you can get from the grocers! Everyone who has tried it has absolutely love this ham, look no more for a better recipe! I cooked mine in the slow cooker on low, so it was nice and moist. However, next time I will put skewers in it, because since it was scored, the front piece fell over and became hard since it was it the glaze the whole time. I lined the slow-cooker with foil, (generously), sprayed it with pam, so clean up was a snap! I kept the glaze warm on the stove top...I didn't use a double boiler, but I sprayed the pot with veg. oil, melted the butter first- clean up wasn't a problem. I'm making this for Thanksgiving and Christmas every year!
I myself am not much of a ham eater, but my mom who rarely compiments said it was excellent!! I purchased half a boneless ham at Christmas time and had the butcher cut it in dinner slices. I made the glaze omitting the cloves and substituted brown sugar for the corn syrup. I marinated it overnight, baked it for 20 minutes at 350 and it was delish!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.