Honey Glazed Ham

Better than the famous honey baked ham at the store. I have some good tips! I used an ordinary Kirkland spiral ham from Costco...about 8 pounds. I think buying a spiral ham is key because all the glaze can get into the slices. I don't score it. I take the cold ham and pull the slices open, one at a time and pour the warm glaze into the meat. I flip it over and do the same to the other side of the slices. Then I put the ham meat side down on the pan and do another pour of the glaze over the whole ham. I bake mine at 275 for 12 to 15 per pound. I find that baking at this lower temperature makes it much more moist! I do baste, but not as often as the recipe calls for-I'm too busy and I don't use a brush -just pour glaze on the ham w/ ladle. When the ham comes out, and as it rests a bit, I take a turkey baster and suck up all the hot ham juices/honey/sugar from the baking pan and start basting all the slices again as it cools!! It sucks up all the yumminess like you wouldn't believe. I carve it up and place the slices on a big plate and for good measure, pour a little bit of the pan juices over the slices. I found that the amount of glaze this recipe makes was enough for an 8 pound ham. I also used brown sugar instead of the corn syrup like the others mentioned. I did't have whole cloves, so I put a tiny pinch of ground cloves in the sauce (but a very small pinch since it's strong). Didn't do double boiler, but kept on stove and heated it only as needed, mostly stove's off.