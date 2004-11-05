Honey Glazed Ham

This ham tastes very much like the famous honey baked ham but costs much less, and there's no need to fight the crowds at holiday time. You can even buy the ham presliced to make it easier and more like the original. It is very good. (I do this while preparing the rest of the meal in the kitchen so that I don't forget to baste!)

By Colleen B. Smith

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Score ham, and stud with the whole cloves. Place ham in foil lined pan.

  • In the top half of a double boiler, heat the corn syrup, honey and butter. Keep glaze warm while baking ham.

  • Brush glaze over ham, and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Baste ham every 10 to 15 minutes with the honey glaze. During the last 4 to 5 minutes of baking, turn on broiler to caramelize the glaze. Remove from oven, and let sit a few minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
521 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 95.8mg; sodium 1492.3mg. Full Nutrition
