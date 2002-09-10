Ginger Pork

In this delicate and delicious cubed pork recipe, pork is braised in a mixture of chicken broth, sherry, soy sauce, ginger, and other seasonings.

Recipe by CHRISTYJ

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine cubed pork and flour in a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag and shake until pork is coated.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or wok. Add coated pork and brown quickly, about 5 minutes. Transfer pork with a slotted spoon to a bowl; pour off remaining oil from the skillet.

  • Add chicken broth, 1/4 cup water, soy sauce, and sherry to the skillet. Stir in green onion, garlic, sugar, ginger, salt, and pepper. Add pork cubes and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until pork is tender, about 15 minutes. Check occasionally to make sure sauce is not thickening too much. If needed, add more water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 35.2mg; sodium 542.5mg. Full Nutrition
