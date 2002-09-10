Ginger Pork
In this delicate and delicious cubed pork recipe, pork is braised in a mixture of chicken broth, sherry, soy sauce, ginger, and other seasonings.
The hubby ate it but ask me to never make it again because there was absolutely no flavor and sauce. For me I will try it again as it has potential, but will definitely have to tweak it ALOT. Sauce needs to be doubled if not tripled, and even though I used real grated ginger, 2Tbsp, there just wasn't enough ginger flavor.Read More
I doubled this recipe so I would have leftovers and I also added an additional cup of water so I could have more sauce for the rice I served with it-YUM!
Great recipe; I doubled the sauce and added frozen broccoli, carrots and green beans; even my 4 year old who is not a pork lover really liked this.
Loved this tasty dish. I didn't have any cooking sherry, but it turned out delicious anyway. Gonna use this one again.
VERY GOOD!! Per others, I doubled the sauce EXCEPT the sherry and soy sauce (used 4 TBLS soy sauce) b/c we aren't huge fans of sherry and I didn't want the extra soy sauce to make this too salty. Turned out great, esspecially over hot rice. I'll be sure not to lose this recipe!
This recipe was easy, & so good! It had a slightly Chinese flavor, but not overwhelmingly so. I had to add about an extra cup of water as it simmered, which left me with plenty of good sauce.
Great recipe! The only change I made was doubling the sauce and cooking the pork a bit longer. There were no leftovers because my boyfriend liked it so much he kept going back for more!
Really tasty right after it was done, but doesn't do well with time--my husband ate it an hour later and it wasn't nearly as good. Also, leftovers didn't reaheat very well. Next time, I'll REALLY shake off the excess flour and I think I'll add some veggies--maybe some carrots and brocolli or snowpeas; a little too much meat all at once for me. But all in all, the flavor was great!
We mixed some rice in with the pork and sauce. Excellent flavour. Definately a keeper.
I rated this a 5, even though I did tweak it according to our preferences and what I had on hand. I cubed a pork tenderloin because it was in the freezer, and I doubled the sauce ingreds and added about a tablespoon of freshly grated ginger. It was so good that even my six year old licked begged for seconds. I found that if you double the sauce ingreds, the thickness is just right to eat over rice. Was really delicious served with Thai sweet chili sauce!!!
I was raised in a family that did not eat pork. My husband grew up eating pork. I had no idea how to cook it. My husband and the rest of my family thought this recipe was fantastic and it was easy for a pork novice like me. Tara
I cooked this recipe according to the instructions. But because it mostly consists of just meat, seasonings and sauce, I also added a bag of mixed Asian vegetables. I served it over white rice.
This was pretty good. I will make this again but not very often. I doubled all of the ingredients except the chicken to make sure ther was enough sauce. I also added water chestnuts and broccoli and served it over white rice. Pretty tasty.
Turned out mushy and flavor was ok but nothing that great. Will not make again.
This was a good & quick dish. I did feel that it needed a little more flavor and some crunch though. I used 4 whole green onions, half of a red pepper, and the whole can of chix broth instead of the water in this recipe, nothing should go to waste! Next time I make this I would also used fresh ginger instead and some water chestnuts.
Absolutely delicious! My picky teenage daughter loves this recipe--and she is nearly impossible to please.
I turned this into a stir fry as it is clearly the only way to make this using the amount of liquid specified. I have to agree with another reviewer, it really didn't taste like much at all. I really have to question some of the ingredient choices like 1/4 cup broth and 1/4 cup water. Why not 1/2 cup broth? What is 1 tablespoon sherry for? You will never taste it after simmering for 15 minutes and splitting into 4 portions. Overall a good start but it needs more tweaking.
I love this recipe. I make it at least once a week. I usually add veggies sometimes mushrooms and peppers or broccoli and carrots. Make sure you dont add any salt to it. Also, the sauce is very thick so I usually have to add more water. Definately a favorite
This was very easy, fairly quick and delicious! The hubby took the left-overs for lunch and called while he was eating to tell me how much he was enjoying it. I used fresh ginger, vinegar instead of sherry and canola oil instead of peanut oil 'cuz that's what I had. At first I didn't think it was spicy enough but changed my mind before I finished. This is a great way to cook pork tenderloin - definately a keeper for me!
My go-to stir fry recipe! I double the sauce because it's so good!
very very good. however, i did use cajun corn meal instead of flour. we like spicy food. put some peas in the dish and served it over rice. nothing was left over.
This was delicious. I did have to add extra water throughout the cooking process. Next time brown the meat more before adding the sauce.
really really good! Served over rice with some veggies cooked right in with the pork, eveyone loves this.
If there were six or seven stars, I would rate this recipe even higher. It was incredibly easy, fast, and my family wiped the pan clean. I used fresh ginger and put in about 4 times more than was called for, but other than that ~ followed it exactly, which I rarely do! Thank you Christine!
great recipe! i was looking for an alternative way to use pork and this fit the bill. you can also use fresh grated ginger before simmering. I added a splash of sesame oil before plating that really makes it taste oriental.
I made this for a dinner party. 6 Adults and 7 Children. The oldest child was 8, and all are moderately finicky eaters. (Disclaimer, we told the kids it was chicken :)) Every person at the party cleaned their plate. And both of the other families called and asked for the recipe. Easy to make, kid friendly but unique. Strongly recommend.
I marinated the pork in the sauce for a few hours and it turned out wonderful. I also added a tbsp orange juice to bring out the ginger flavour. Nice simple meal :)
there was little ginger flavor to this and the pork was not tender at all. thanks for the recipe though, I love to try new things!
Next time I'm tripling the sauce! Even with doubling it, there wasn't a lot left over for the jasmine rice. I did add broccoli when I put the meat back in the pan, and cooked it almost twice as long for the meat to get real tender (I had to used a pork tenderloin I had in the freezer). Next time I'll add water chestnuts and maybe sugar snap peas...
This was decent, but I'm looking for something with a little more flavor. Thanks for the post, though :)
This was soooooooo good! I didn't have chicken broth, so used beef broth instead. It was sooo tender and good. Poured it over buttered noodles. Thank you for sharing.
takes some work but sooooo good
I added water chestnuts and broccoli to this recipe and served over steamed rice. Good recipe, but not great.
This is a great, quick recipe!! My entire family loved it. It is not overpowering with the ginger and is simply delicious. I used extra chicken broth and no water to give it extra flavor. This produced plenty of "gravy" for the rice that I served it with. This is a keeper
Easy to make and very tasty.
This recipe was a hit. Additions were: one red bell pepper cut into strips, one tin (225 g.) water chestnuts sliced lengthwise, and a handful of sliced mushrooms. The water from the chestnut tin was also added to create more broth.
Very tasty! I didn't bother with the flour and pork in a bag thing at the start - I just added some cornstarch mixed with water at the end til the sauce was as thick as I wanted. I added some green bell pepper too. Great, easy recipe! Thanks, Christine!
Used the alt version, and this was very good. For us it needed more ginger/garlic but otherwise very tasty. Will make again for sure!
Your recipe tasted very good and I have tried it several times. My family really likes it. Thank you.
This was a keeper. I did however double the sauce and add fresh broccoli durring the last 10 minutes. The sauce thickened quite a bit and did require additional broth.
This was an awesome simple stir fry. Just used cut up pork chops, meat came out super tender, and added broccoli and carrots along with extra broth and water. Will make again.
Eric gave it a 10
Very goood! I made it as written except I used Olive oil instead of peanut oil, and regular wine instead of sherry. Also I used fresh ginger - minced. I makes such difference. You can feel - its healthier. The sauce came out too salty because I didnt realize that soy sauce was salty! (I dont know- I guess I just didnt think then) So I decided to add steamed broccoli (that I steamed while rice was cooking) ... and some toasted cashews. Oh, IT IS GOOD! Even my Chinese roommate liked it! :)
Really enjoyed this. But I did need to make a number of changes. Reduced flour to 2 Tbsp (try to minimize refined white stuff), reduced oil to 2 tsp, added matchstick carrots, red and green bell peppers. Used 1/2 cup fat-free chicken broth in place of the broth and water. And definitely used fresh ginger, grated, about 2 tsp. (Just a note on servings, 1 pound pork is 4 servings, but if you have big eaters, it may not serve 4.) At the end of 15 minutes, the sauce was just a little thin. One more minute uncovered and it was perfect. The timing was right on for the pork cubes, very tender. Thanks so much, Christine. This is a keeper.
Although mine turned out very salty, it was still very delicious. Next time I'll know not to add any salt.
I made this with pork and also tried it with chicken. Both were outstanding. I did add a lot more veggies - thinly sliced carrots and broccoli. And very tasty left-overs as well, unlike another reviewer mentions. YUM!
Yum! I didn't have sherry but I used 1/4C red cooking wine. Made a double batch and still no leftovers!
tastes awesome fresh out of the pot but not so good when warmed up. its a great recipe nonetheless. I season the meat before powdering ti and cooking it though and it adds more of a flavor to it.
This was very tasty and simple to make. I used sesame oil instead of peanut and white onion instead of green. I think I might add the finished pork mixture to the rice to distribute the concentration of flavors just before serving. The ginger, garlic and onion stick to the pork and is excellent - probably one of the best ways to dress up a plain pork chop or loin. Thanks for sharing it!
very good, repeat
i added red wine instead of sherry, Mirin instead of sugar, beef stock instead of chicken stock, and fresh ginger instead of ginger powder. It turned out great. I will make it again.
Pretty good, easy recipe. If I were to make it again, I would add some additional vegetables.
I had a pork roast that I thought might be a bit tough, so I cut it into thin pieces and used this recipe. I did not use the flour, instead using cornstarch at the end to thicken the sauce. I also used more chicken broth so that there would be more sauce with the recipe. It was delicious and will definitely make it again.
I added a LOT of vegetables and doubled everything. My hubby and son LOVED it and said it was even better the second day. Only changes were to low carb with Atkins mix to coat and Splenda instead of sugar, no rice, but it was a huge hit!
This was pretty darn good. I used fresh grated ginger root. I served it with a side of brown refried rice from this site. My husband broke out the chop sticks and we thoroughly enjoyed this dish.
This dish is delicious! I have made this several times but made a few modifications. I doubled the sauce and I replaced the pork with chicken since my wife doesn't like pork. It's very tasty with chicken.
I love this recipe! The only thing that I do different is quadruple the sauce because I love to have extra to go over rice. I know this is something I can always count on for everyone in my family to eat. Thanks for sharing, delicious!!
Added more chicken broth, slices of fresh ginger, sliced fresh mushrooms, fresh broccoli and lots of love. Served it over white rice with toasted coconut. Now, it is great. My family loved the changes.
Those $5 pork loins are great but I needed variety, a fresh taste. I found this recipe and am so happy to see a recipe to go with rice that doesn’t include items full of preservatives- cream of blank soups, especially, YES! And this is tasty, to boot! Some said it needed flavor and while I’m not a fan of seasonings in jars, I just can’t live without them and this was the perfect place for it. I added cayenne, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder to the flour, thus no shortage of flavor. I used wine instead of broth. Hubby loved it!
Amazingly delicious! I much prefer minced fresh ginger over powder. Used gluten-free flour and soy sauce. Made extra sauce and it created a marvelous gravy to go over rice.
Excellent way to make a chinese ish at home. The whole family loved it.
hmmmm, although my husband claimed to have liked this, he only ate it once and never touched the leftovers again.
Fairly good. I actually tripled the sauce because it got very thick. Also added some red peppers for extra flavor. I will make this again!
I really love this recipe. The only thing I did was like others did. That was double the sauce ingredients. Will definitely keep using this one.
The kids liked it also. I had a sweet red bell pepper, chopped it up and threw it in for a bit of colour and nutrition. It was really good!
Very good.
I loved the flavor of this dish - awesome! The only thing I will not do the same next time is - - - LESS FLOUR. I had to keep adding water and chicken stock - and so then more sherry and more soy sauce to compensate. And the sauce seemed to have a floury consistency. That is the only reason I gave it 4 stars...now that I know to do less flour - the next time it will be a 5 star recipe!
A good recipe that I put over ramen noodles. To give it more of that touch of Asian I added fresh ginger root.
The pork was tender but the flavor was lacking. Won't be making this one again
Very Good. I doubled the sauce as previously recommended and had no sherry on had, so used Rice Wine (sake). Excellent. Served over fried rice.
This was the first time I cook pork, and it was one of the best I've ever tasted !! It was very tender, and the sauce is a keeper. I just made a few changes. As I found the soy sauce flavor to be overwhelming, I added aprox 1/2 xtra cup of chicken broth. This turned out great cause it tripled the sauce, and you definitely will want to have more of this sauce on your plate. Also I cooked the pork a bit longer.
This is a little work but worth. I do add more liquid because it does get thick. It is very good
I doubled the sauce, which was great on rice. I used ground ginger as the recipe called for. Some reviewers used fresh ginger and had disappointing results. Use ground ginger, maybe add a little bit more, and it will turn out great. Very yummy!!
I used rice flour in place of regular flour and when browning the pork it made a nice crust.
Very tasty! Something different for my picky eaters! I may up the ginger or use fresh the next time.
I definitely will make this again. I thought this was a great meal dish. It had very little ginger taste so i will next time add more ginger and will also use fresh ginger. Also, 1.5 tablespoons of peanut oil is NOT enough to brown the pound of the loin. You need about three. The last thing is to ADD WATER when simmering. If you don't it is thick.
I made this exactly as the recipe instructed and thought the soy sauce overpowered the sauce. It was good, but my husband agreed that next time I should make it with less or without and it would be much better. However, I would try it again.
Definately a keeper of a recipe! It is easy to make and you can tailor it to suit your needs by adding brocolli, pea pods, green peppers, you name it. The sauce is just right, not too thick, not too thin, and if it does thicken up too much you can add more soy sauce, chicken broth or just plain water.
It was wow......
Very Good, I added quite a bit of extra sugar to make it more similar to the ginger beef that we have at restaurants here
I added diced green beans, but turned out great!
Soo salty i put some broccoli and I love ginger soo i add litter more love it
It was ok, not enough ginger flavour and I used more than what the recipe called for. Good base, can add more flavour next time.
great! the kids liked it! i added green onion and shredded carrot at the last minute. i made mine a bit sweeter. thank you for this one!
If you like Chinese food, you'll love this dish. Safety tip, though: make sure the hot pan has cooled slightly before adding the room-temperature chicken broth mixture. Contrary to previous misconceptions, you can burn chicken broth. :-)
We liked this, but the sauce was bland. I stuck pretty true to the recipe using all the same ingredients, just changed the method a little. I sauteed garlic and onions first, then added the pork. I only cooked the pork for a few minutes before I added the sauce and let it simmer for awhile (maybe 10 minutes) then added some chopped cauliflower, about five minutes later added red bell pepper, and right at the end threw in some green onions. The sauce had gorgeous color, but just wasn't as tasty as I thought it would be-but maybe that's my fault for changing things a bit. Served with jasmine rice. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was delicious! I also added some frozen french cut green beans, onion, mushrooms & sesame seeds. Adding the green beans toward the end made a very attractive dish.
Delicious! When I made this I forgot to add the sherry and it still came out wonderful! Thank you for sharing!
great, a big hit with the family served with steamed rice and baked sweet potaoes with butter and brown sugar.
This was great. I added a diced green pepper and used about 1/2 tsp of minced ginger root instead of the ground ginger, but otherwise made it as written.
