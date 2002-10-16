Betty's Pork Roast
Pork roast stuffed with garlic and seasoning and covered with ketchup and mustard. Could be as close to ball park pork as you'll ever get!
This recipe is very quick and easy! My family loved it. I did not use as much ketchup and mustard as called and it was just great! I boiled the roast for 10 min and that seemed to be just fine. Good Luck!Read More
You better like ketchup and mustard if you try this recipe. It did not suit my taste. I was looking for something special and this was not it. It was just "so-so".Read More
This recipe was the best pork roast I ever made. It was very tender and had a nice spicey flavor. I make this for my family about every 2 months.
The roast was "fall apart tender". I merely smothered it with mustard and ketchup and did not use the quantities as assigned. It still came up with a sizable and delicious gravy. Go for it.
Yummy!! I substituted spicy brown mustard and on the advice of others, just brushed the ketchup & mustard on the roast. I also boiled for about 10 minutes as was suggested and it was delicious!!
I made it for a gathering of 20 people and everyone loved it. It was very very tender. I would definetly make it again.
This recipe is fun, tasty, and oh-so-tender! My husband kept asking me what I was doing! Boiling a pork roast??? Ketchup & mustard??? You should have seen his face--especially when he tasted it. I did top the roast with a chopped onion before covering it with foil for the baking--yummy!
My husband found this recipe here and decided to try it. It was delicious! We have made it 3 times now in the past 2 months. The only thing is that it can be hard to get the ketchup/mustard ratio just right. I have to say the best mustard to use with this is just the plain yellow (not spicy brown ). All in all it is a great recipe and we will continue to make it.
Very Good! I did not use the whole amount of ketchup and mustard but I wish I would of to have extra sauce to serve over mashed potatoes.
Didn't like this one at all.
We thought this was so-so. Eatable but nothing to write home about.
"spicy and succulent" were not the words to describe this recipe. I agree with others that it just tastes like ketchup and mustard.
Whole family liked this recipe. I used Honey Mustard in the sauce instead of just plain mustard.
Sorry to say that if you do the math it only provides 3.2 ounces per person since this is for 15 servings. There's gonna be some hungry folks at your table. It sounds yummy!! Do you slice or chop the meat?
Boiling the roast beforehand was an excellent idea... It was so tender... Im not sure the sauce went over too well though... Ill reserve that for my meatloaf.
This turned out very well! I was cooking for my boyfriend's parents for the first time and I got rave reviews with this recipe! Easy and delicious!
Wonderful flavor. I added half Ketchup and half Chili Sauce, just to kick it up a notch.
I substituted barbeque sauce for the ketchup and mustard. It was delicious! I'd make it again.
I used less ketchup and mustard and there was plenty of sauce. Not sure why to boil roast slightly first. Very good and will make again.
Sorry, this roast Was juicy. I could not bring myself to waste the water Boiling this meat, so I just roasted it for a couple hours, but the flavors were muddled. DS was iffy about whether or not he even liked it. Meh, just not for us. Again I'm sorry.:(
