Betty's Pork Roast

Pork roast stuffed with garlic and seasoning and covered with ketchup and mustard. Could be as close to ball park pork as you'll ever get!

By TAMLI

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stuff roast with garlic, salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning. In a large pot of boiling water, boil roast until meat is slightly pink. Remove from water.

  • Lay roast in a 9x13 inch baking dish lined with aluminum foil. Cover in ketchup and mustard. Then cover with more foil and bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until internal temperature has reached 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 36.9mg; sodium 941.1mg. Full Nutrition
